KEARNEY — Residents of the Kearney region are invited to the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival with national award-winning storytellers Noa Baum and Adam Booth, who will be featured during the weeklong festival.
Here’s the schedule:
- 7 p.m. Tuesday — Noa Baum will kick off the festival at Kearney Public Library with stories for families. She is an award-winning storyteller and author who presents internationally. She works with diverse audiences ranging from The World Bank and prestigious universities to inner city schools and detention centers.
Born and raised in Israel, she was an actress at Jerusalem Khan Theater, studied with Uta Hagen in NYC and holds a master’s degree from New York University.
Baum offers a unique combination of performance art and practical workshops that focus on the power of narrative to heal across the divides of identity. In a world where peace is a challenge in the schoolyard and beyond, Noa’s work builds bridges of understanding and compassion. All ages.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday — Noa Baum will present her one-woman show, “A Land Twice Promised: An Israeli Woman’s Quest for Peace” for ages 12 and older at the library. Baum began a heartfelt dialogue with a Palestinian woman while living in the United States. She weaves together their memories and their mothers’ stories to create a moving testimony of the history and emotions that surround Jerusalem for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
With her animated dramatic style, Baum brings the stories to life and offers the experience of “being there.” She allows audiences to deepen their understanding of the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and gain insight into its complexity and human dimension that are often ignored and buried under the political rhetoric.
Baum believes that “as long as we compete to prove that we are right we are not ready for peace. Justice looks different depending on which side you are on while peace involves the hard work of listening, compromising and staying in relationship however difficult.”
- 10:30 a.m. Friday — Adam Booth will share stories for preschoolers and their families at the library. His original storytelling blends traditional mountain folklore, music, and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. A focus on the craft propels his handling of story. He has been featured at the International Storytelling Center, the National Storytelling Festival, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, the Appalachian Studies Association Conference, the National Storytelling Conference and the National Academy of Medicine.
Booth is a member of the Recording Academy and his recordings have received a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, two Parents’ Choice Silver Honors and five Storytelling World Awards and Honors. He is a four-time champion of the West Virginia Liars’ Contest.
The Storytelling Festival final showcase will be Jan. 25 at the Kearney Public Library. The showcase will feature national storytellers Baum and Booth as well as local tellers, Judi Sickler and Bryce Jensen. There will be storytelling for all ages with sessions at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., all at the library, 2020 First Ave.
Additional information is available on the festival website: www.kearneystorytellingfestival.org.