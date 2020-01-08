KEARNEY — Vendors and experts with hundreds of ideas for better living will be exhibiting their wares and services during the 37th annual Home & Builders Show.
The event will be Friday-Sunday in the Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
Sponsored by the Kearney Area Builders Association, the Home & Builders Show will feature leading home builders, home improvement businesses and decorators showing the latest trends in construction and furnishings.
Organizers have planned the show so it is fun for families by incorporating an ultimate fun zone featuring kids activities by RockIt Event Pros. The fun zone will be open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and noon-3 p.m. Jan. 12.
Hours for the Home & Builders Show are 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 per person. Children ages 12 and younger are free.
There will be a moonlight sip and stroll 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Veterans, military, police and first responders will be admitted free on Sunday.
