KEARNEY — The holiday spirit will be front and center during The Archway’s Winter Wonderland 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Children of all ages will enjoy the outdoor Candy Cane Hunt that will begin at the top of every hour. They may join in a variety of reindeer games and holiday cookie decorating sponsored by Hy-Vee in The Archway event room.
The Archway lobby will become a temporary “North Pole” and Santa will be available for photographs so visitors are invited to bring cameras and holiday wish lists. The event also will feature a hot cocoa bar. Families may get a holiday photo in the Archway’s giant snow globe.
“This year’s Winter Wonderland will help us build a community holiday tradition at The Archway,” said Archway event coordinator Jillian Epley. “It’s designed to be an affordable event that the whole family will enjoy.”
Live Christmas music will be provided by Saxothology, the women’s a cappella group Cabriolet and the UNK Flute Choir. Families also are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food items for the Tri-City Food Fight. The Archway is collecting Toys for Tots this year. Donations are welcome through December.
Admission to Winter Wonderland is $5 per person. For more information, visit Archway.org/events.
