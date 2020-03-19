KEARNEY — Diane Sciachitano wants to share the talents and love of area visual artists with people in need by making the lives of homeless people a little easier.
To reach that goal, Sciachitano began organizing “The DOORS,” a fundraising project that she describes as “artists in the Kearney area using their talents to help those who do not have doors of their own.” She hopes to “create awareness and a way for the community to lighten the load of those having a hard time; to let the public know that artists have the talent and power to make change happen for the better.”
The idea started when Sciachitano noticed a door her neighbor displayed in her yard.
“It was painted a really pretty color,” she said. “I liked it. I drove by and wondered what she was going to do with that. For some reason my chain of thought went to, ‘Where did that door come from?’ And then, ‘What could an artist do with that door?’ And then it turned into, ‘What if we had an art show? Who could benefit from such an art show?’ The entire thought process went from beginning to end in about a minute.”
Sciachitano found herself realizing that many people don’t have their own doors, a door that opens to a place of shelter.
“My brother helped get a rescue shelter ready in York, Neb., so I’ve seen that process,” she said. “I’ve known several people who have been homeless.”
Sciachitano helped by bringing her church’s youth group to the shelter as a mission project and by cutting hair or just helping out in any way she could.
“Anyone of us is just one catastrophe or one bad decision or one illness away from being in their shoes,” she said of the homeless.
As part of the DOORS’ project, Sciachitano invites artists to use repurposed doors as a creative form of expression.
Artists will create designs and then decorate the doors. The finished work will be displayed at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney, dates to be announced. On the final day of the exhibit, the door will be auctioned to raise funds for homeless shelters in the area.
As an artist, Sciachitano understands the value of making a contribution to the community.
“If your name isn’t out there in print or publicized or if you can’t share it on social media and be proud of your accomplishment, your work is losing value,” she said. “Artists deserve some recognition. They want it and they need it to help their small businesses stay afloat. This will help each individual artist show their style and maybe get noticed.”
Sciachitano plans to avoid any limitations on the style of the artwork or the content.
“I’ve made it clear to the artists that we intend the doors to be appealing to someone other than yourself,” she said. “If it can be somewhat appealing to the general public, chances are that more people will be interested in it.”
In her call for submission, the artist urges creators to use durable, outdoor paint products. Many of the doors will be displayed in yards and exposed to the elements.
“When artists are registering with me, I’ve asked for a general idea — just in a few words — of what they intend to do,” Sciachitano said. “So far I’ve heard, ‘flowers,’ ‘the American flag,’ ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ Those are the visuals and I can see them in my mind.”
More than 10 artists have committed to the project. Sciachitano hopes for a minimum of 15.
Artists will provide their own door and art materials. Sciachitano bought hers on Kearney Exchange for $25. She encourages artists to make their final project free-standing so the doors can be displayed in a garden or an outdoor area.
“If an artist brings their door and it isn’t free-standing, such as putting on brackets, then we’ll lean the door on the wall for the exhibit at Hilltop Mall,” she said. “Doors are kind of a big thing right now. The timing of this is perfect. People are decorating with them inside. I was just at a lady’s house a week ago and she had one on her porch and some inside her living room.”
The use of exterior paints will allow the doors to be display both indoors and out.
“I’m asking the artists to put a coat of polyurethane over the door,” Sciachitano said. “It the doors end up being outside in a garden, they’ll be alright. I would bring the door in during the winter months. I probably wouldn’t leave them out year ‘round.”