HOLDREGE — In 1957, Iowa teens Phil and Don Everly supercharged the vocal sound of rock ‘n’ roll with “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie,” unleashing the sparkling vocal harmonies that would influence The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Peter Paul & Mary and the Bee Gees.
Six decades later, two acclaimed NYC singer-songwriters join forces to present “The Everly Set: Sean Altman & Jack Skuller Celebrate The Everly Brothers.” The show features a catalog of hits by the brothers, including “Cathy’s Clown,” “All I Have To Do Is Dream,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Crying In The Rain,” “Love Hurts” and “Bird Dog.”
As part of The Tassel Performance Season, “The Everly Set” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Tassel at 1324 Tilden St., Holdrege.
Altman, widely regarded as the Father of Modern a capella, co-founded and led Rockapella on the Emmy-winning PBS-TV series, “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”
Skuller, a former Radio Disney musician, received the 2014 Holly Prize, an award made possible by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as a tribute to the legacy of Buddy Holly. The pair met in 2011 on stage at the famed NYC tribute series “The Loser’s Lounge.” Skuller, just 14 years old, connected with Altman, who is at least 40 years his senior. The two learned a series of Everly Brothers songs for a one-off gig in Manhattan.
Two years ago they started touring as “The Everly Set.”
Tickets are available at First State and Bruning Bank in Holdrege, online at thetassel.org or through the box office at 308-995-2717.
For more information email info@thetassel.org.