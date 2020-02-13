KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney has added a matinee performance of national touring artists, The Lettermen, at 2 p.m. March 24.
The Lettermen recorded their first hit in 1961, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Other hits include, “When I Fall in Love” and “Goin Out of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes off of You.”
Tickets are on sale now starting at $35. The evening performance at 7 p.m. is included in the Merryman subscription season series. Season members may exchange their evening tickets for matinees tickets by calling 308-698-8297.
Limited tickets still are available for the 7 p.m. performance. For additional information visit www.merrymancenter.org.