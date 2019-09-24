KEARNEY — Beyond the mechanics of melody, harmony and poetic lyrics, singer Daniel Reichard identifies another important aspect to the music of The Midtown Men.
“Another thing in the room is the individual memories and experiences the audience members bring to the music,” he said in an interview from New York City. “That’s another interesting part.”
Reichard and the other members of The Midtown Men perform the iconic hits of the 1960s. The group presents the music to audiences and the crowd uses its own memories to ignite the powerful layers of the songs.
“We try to appeal to people in the ‘now,’ trying to say that these songs were important during various points of your life,” Reichard said. “But we really want you to feel it in the ‘now’ and identify with it right now. That’s an important part of it as well.”
Reichard and The Midtown Men will perform the vocal music of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Elvis, The Temptations and other groups of the ’ 60s during a 7 p.m. concert Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The show is part of the Merryman Performance season.
The concert reunites stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys,” launched in 2010. That show brought to stage the sound and story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Reichard, originally from Cleveland, portrayed Four Seasons member Bob Gaudo.
On his current tour, Reichard expands his musical horizons to include hits of the ’60s by additional artists, performed in four-part harmony with members switching off on the lead.
“For this show we drew a lot of inspiration from the Rat Pack, you know, from Frank Sinatra in concert, Sammy Davis Jr. in concert, Dean Martin in concert; that sort of old school, show business, live band/live voices performance,” Reichard said. “We are funneling that inspiration through the music of the 1960s. It’s a little bit of both sensibilities.”
As for the appeal of the hits, Reichard cites the strength of the lyrics and the melodies as reasons for the longevity of the music.
“The big thing is really the quality of the songs,” he said. “These songs like ‘Happy Together’ and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,’ they’re some of the best written songs. They’ve endured all of these decades because they are just so good. What we try to do is bring the four of our essences to these great songs.”
Reichard understands the challenges of performing this music.
“The original recordings of these songs are all so golden,” he said. “What we do is difficult. We work very hard because we’re delivering them in a different way than someone would do in a recording studio. We’re presenting them in a show that is really filling the room with the energy of it all. It’s full body and full voice. It’s pretty fun and it’s really a rush.”
While the group takes its name from the glitz and glamour of New York City, Reichard said that The Midtown Men love to perform regardless of the location.
“When we go out on stage and the audience is excited to see us and willing to go on the ride with us, we don’t care where we are,” he said. “People are people. Big cities, small towns — as long as the crowd loves us, we love them.”
Right now, Reichard said he’s listening to the music of the 1930s all the way through the music of today.
“I do love old-fashioned music,” he said. “I love old jazz and rock ‘n’ roll of the ’ 70s like Crosby, Stills and Nash. I like listening to that stuff, as well as artists like Robyn, the Swedish singer. I like a lot of different stuff but I definitely have an old-fashioned taste inside of me.”
