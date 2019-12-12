KEARNEY — The music of The Shockitanos tells stories.
The songs of the Kearney-based duo bring out great melodies and unexpected chords, influenced by various genres including country, folk, classical and rock. With lyrics seeped in heartwarming ideas and nostalgic thoughts, Mike and Diane Sciachitano also enjoy a touch of humor in their songs.
The duo will release their new album at a CD release party 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St. Admission to the event is free. Guest performers include Justin Kulver and Jim Sanderson.
Mike and Diane, performing at The Shockitanos, use a phonetic spelling of their last name to simplify things.
Both musicians have been involved in the music scene most of their lives. Diane needed a musician and Mike needed a lyricist. Together they are able to combine the best of themselves to create new original music that people can relate to. The logo Diane designed shows a set of wings. Mike and Diane realize they can’t fly without the other being there. Together they make things happen: A perfect combination of ideas, talent and music.
They began dating three years ago and continued to make music together. Diane concentrated on the lyrics and Mike, a multi-instrumentalist, focused on the music and the arrangements. As their relationship deepened, they invested in a home studio where they could work on their music, recording their ideas when the inspiration hit.
Their music features acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, dobro, piano, violins, cellos, French horn, timpani, electric steel and saxophone. Diane painted and designed the covers for the CD.
The Shockitanos used their experiences in their home state for a holiday song, “Christmas in Nebraska,” released in 2017.
After getting their start performing in local venues, Mike and Diane wrote an original song for their own wedding.
