KEARNEY — Some people like feeling a bit Irish around St. Patrick’s Day.
The Kearney Concert Association is giving you the chance to get seriously into Irish culture this year.
Each year, the Irish Cultural Academy in Dublin holds auditions to secure the eight finest singers, dancers and musicians to tour the world and promote Irish culture, according to Eric Cunningham, the producer of The Young Irelanders.
The Young Irelanders will tour the United States, Canada and Ireland, said Cunningham who adds: “last year we were in China before coming to the U.S. I guess we have that shamrock with us that we weren’t in China this year.”
He commented about a surprise they regularly encounter on the tours here.
“We always seem to find in one place or the other a cast member discovers distant cousins. So we expect family reunions on this tour too. Maybe even in Kearney,” he said.
This year, The Young Irelanders tour will visit 15 cities in 10 states. Cunningham noted they like touring the U.S. in February and March, since St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated so widely here.
The lead singer for The Young Irelanders is Michaela Groth, who has performed with a Celtic show at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., and also worked with world champion Irish dancers. She says she is proud to have “learned so much about Irish culture and gained a strong respect for Celtic entertainment.”
Asked what nonmusical event she is looking forward to most on the tour, Groth replied, “We’re planning a group road-trip to Mount Rushmore when we’re in South Dakota.” And her regrets, “I only wish we had an extra day to explore each tour city more fully.”
The Young Irelanders are part of the KCA season and Carol Ellenwood, the executive secretary, notes there will be two major changes for this show. “First, it will be at the new and fabulous Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater since there is a 2:30 p.m. student performance.
“Second, KCA normally sells only season memberships, but KHS has over 200 additional seats. Therefore, an exception is being made, so for this performance only, we will be selling single show tickets to The Young Irelanders,” Ellenwood said.
The single show ticket prices will be $15 for adults, $10 for students and $40 for families.