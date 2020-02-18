KEARNEY — In honor of National Drink Wine Day Tuesday, the Hub sought Kearneyites’ favorite wines.
To keep it local, we asked Kearney’s Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits and Bill’s Liquor to list their five best selling Nebraska wines.
To no surprise, the vineyard closest to Kearney — Mac’s Creek in Lexington — took the lead at both stores with its Buzzard’s Roost, a semi-sweet blush rosé. Kearneyites tended to buy sweeter wines from these stores as blushes and rosés are among the best-sellers.
Kearney Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits Manager Jeff Mapes said he believes customers choose the local wines based on flavor profile first, then the wine-maker’s distance from Kearney.
“(If) they had a good time there and they’d like to support the local guy. If they’ve ever met these wine makers, every one of these that I’ve talked about that are the lead sellers, they’re all very nice people. All of them are top-notch,” he said.
Here is the list of these “top-notch” wineries and their wines:
Hy-Vee
1. Buzzard’s Roost made by Mac’s Creek Vineyards in Lexington
2. Nissen Winery of Hartington Jessie James
3. River Valley Red made by Mac’s Creek Vineyards in Lexington
4. Work Horse made by Miletta Vista Winery in St. Paul
5. Edelweiss made by James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond
Bill’s Liquor
1. Buzzard’s Roost made by Mac’s Creek Vineyards in Lexington
2. Pinky’s Cranberry made by Mac’s Creek Vineyards in Lexington
3. River Valley Red made by Mac’s Creek Vineyards in Lexington
4. Work Horse made by Miletta Vista Winery in St. Paul