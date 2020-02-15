KEARNEY — Spending hours on end, night after night, at high school sporting events has players and parents frequently sitting down for the family dinner over paper plates and foil wrappers that anchor the presentation of the concession stand cuisine.
While hot dogs and delivered pizzas anchor concession stand menus, some schools are stepping up their game. Whether it’s homemade enchiladas at Wood River, ice cream at Gibbon, meat nachos at Lexington, cheesy pretzels at Elm Creek or a hot roast beef sandwich at Pleasanton, feeding the masses triggers a sense of school pride and helps fund some of the extras in extracurricular activities and the high school experience.
“The important thing about concession stands is to get there the night they have benefit soup suppers,” said Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub sports editor. “The soups are good, they’re homemade, the proceeds go to a good cause.”
Mahoney and his team have picked some of the most unique meal deals while watching winter sports.
Even though it’s winter, there’s always room for ice cream and Gibbon is the place to go.
“When I arrived at Gibbon I was made aware that the school was donated an industrial gelato machine from a local business,” said David Benge, Gibbon basketball and golf coach. “It had set unused for multiple years. ... at first I was a little apprehensive because there were a few wires that needed replaced and I needed to find someone to fix them because there was about 85 wires (not an exaggeration) inside the panel of this machine. Luckily, I was able to contact a local electrician and he helped me fix it over a weekend.”
Benge hoped he could raise a little money to help the teams he coached, but he was shocked to see how many people thought a couple scoops of ice cream went along with a basketball game, and the funds have paid for some summer camps for the basketball team and shirts for the golf team.
Benge and his wife took over the process of ordering the ingredients and making the ice cream. They sell chocolate and vanilla ice cream at almost every home game and have added a cookie dough topping for those looking for a little added sweetness.
“Last year we experimented with homemade pineapple, strawberry, lemon and raspberry Dole Whip and they were a hit as well but there seemed to always be those chocoholics wanting good ol’ chocolate ice cream so we have stayed at our roots this season,” Benge said. “On a typical night we will sell around 1 ½ - 2, 5 gallon buckets of ice cream. My favorite thing about selling the ice cream is seeing the ‘regulars’ at each game come up and order their ‘usual.’ It’s nice to see so many people supporting our programs because they have no idea how important fundraising is for the offseason programs.”