It’s the day before Ash Wednesday, and you may have noticed donut-like filled pastries popping up in local grocery stores.
However, they aren’t just a typical donut. They aren’t even bismarks. They are actually “pączki,” a traditional Polish food eaten around this time of the year.
To better understand what exactly these treats are and why they are so popular, the Hub connected with Tom Jodlowski, a representative from Polish Home, and Nancy Gentleman-Schlesiger, from the Polish Heritage Society of Nebraska.
If you’ve never heard of “pączki” before, here are a few facts to help wrap your mind around this sweet, pre-Lent treat:
Q: How do you even say “pączki”?
A: “Pączki” is pronounced “PAWNCH-kee.” It’s actually the plural term for a singular “pączek.” We hear the term “pączki,” more often than “pączek,” because who could eat just one of these delicious treats?
Q: What is it?
A: Pączki are traditional deep-fried donuts injected with a sweet filling like fruit jam, apricot, custard or Bavarian cream. American pączki are often topped with glaze or covered with powdered sugar, as they are in Poland. Also, American pączki typically are larger than traditional Polish pączki.
Q: Why are they eaten before Lent?
A: Traditionally, eggs, butter, and rich foods were forbidden during the somber period of fasting and abstinence during Lent. The days prior to Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, were days to indulge and for Polish housewives to clean out their cupboards of these items.
In Poland, pączki are actually enjoyed on Tłusty Czwartek or “Fat Thursday,” the Thursday before Ash Wednesday, but in the United States they more typically are eaten on Mardi Gras or “Fat Tuesday,” the day before Ash Wednesday.
Lines form in front of bakeries in cities and villages, and it is estimated that the average Pole will eat at least three pączki on that day.
Q: How long have people eaten pączki?
A: It is believed that the tradition of eating pączki comes from many centuries ago. There are records that say people were making and eating these treats since the 16th century. Polish immigrants brought this sweet tradition with them when they settled in the United States.
Q: Why have pączki lasted as a tradition for hundreds of years?
A: Because it’s fun! People enjoy celebrations and with the solemn tradition of fasting and abstinence during Lent, pączki are an extravagant tasting, yet affordable, sweet treat to remind us of the sacrifices to come.
We have observed the tradition of eating pączki, especially commercially available treats, has spread more widely throughout Nebraska and the United States in recent years. Today, Polish-Americans, and other ethnic groups, seem to be searching for authentic, unique culinary traditions that honor their heritage. Pączki are a delicious and affordable way to share our Polish culture with friends and co-workers.
Q: Where can I get a pączki in Kearney?
A: The Hub called around to some local grocery stores Monday to see which were carrying the pastry. Apple Market carries flavors such as chocolate, raspberry and cherry. HyVee has up to nine flavors, including apple, apricot, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, prune or Bavarian cream. Family Fresh Market also carries pączki. However, certain flavors, or even the whole stock of pączki may sell out!