KEARNEY — Food. Beer. Fun.
Megan Berry hoped to expand the annual beer festival to an event that includes the entire state.
“This is our sixth annual Oktoberfest and people will notice our new look,” she said. “We have a new logo because we’re featuring Nebraska. We received comments in the past that this was just a ‘Kearney’ thing. No, we’re featuring Nebraska. So we changed the logo and cleaned up the name to just ‘Oktoberfest.’ People will see the state of Nebraska in our logo.”
The event showcases products from breweries throughout the state.
“Even our yard signs are in the shape of Nebraska,” said Berry, marketing and event director for the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. “While our marketing may look different, our focus is the same — highlighting Nebraska breweries.”
Oktoberfest, the celebration of beer for patrons 21 and older, begins Saturday with a VIP hour from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by general admission from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. VIP admission is $40 per person. General admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available only online at kearneycoc.org/oktoberfest.
In addition to beer, Oktoberfest includes music, food and beer-related activities.
“We’re adding more food vendors than we’ve had before,” Berry said. “This is our third year with food vendors. Smallcakes will provide dessert. They have something cool featuring cakes with alcohol infused into them, playing into the Oktoberfest theme.”
For entertainment, the event will feature music by Soca Jukebox in additional to German games like a stein-hoisting competition and a brat-eating contest.
For the more adventurous, Oktoberfest will include Hillbilly Hatchet, an opportunity to throw hatchets at targets.
“We’re using a local vendor and they have the liability insurance for this,” Berry said. “They will have staff there to ensure that it is kept safe so no one gets hurt. This is a trend we’ve been seeing in eastern Nebraska and so we thought, why not bring it to Oktoberfest and add that fun component to the event?”
Each year the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce tries to bring something new to Oktoberfest. Last year it was Silent Disco.
“It’s really awesome,” Berry said. “We’re bringing it back because it was such a hit. People wear wireless headphones with three different stations you can listen to. And you just have a dance party. It’s funny because if I don’t have headphones, I don’t know what you’re listening to, but I see you dancing.”
And if a song comes on that the dancer doesn’t like, two other channels are available.
“I’ll tell you what, you get a little liquid courage in you and it can be a lot of fun,” Berry said. “Last year, by the end of the night, the dance floor was packed. It was such a big hit.”
Participants also can watch three big-screen TVs showing college football, even though the Cornhuskers are not playing on Saturday.
“We do have Safe Rides again this year,” Berry noted. “We’re excited to have that back. Last year we were unable to make that happen but this year we are working with Camelot, sponsored by the Young Professionals Network. We’re encouraging people to stay safe. The free rides are available from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., first come, first served.”
The VIP hour, 5-6 p.m. will include an early entrance to Oktoberfest along with one hour of free food and beer, a class about beer called Beerology 101, a behind-the-scenes brew tour and Paired, an opportunity to pair food options and beer to better understand why, scientifically, certain beers and food go better together.
“We decided that these VIPs need to experience Nebraska so we’re bringing back free beer,” Berry said. “You get an actual chance to taste the state, in a sense.”
