KEARNEY — With the cancellation of live performances and concerts, classical music lovers must turn to recordings of music. While the offerings of selections seems endless, finding just the right piece of music for these challenging times can present a larger obstacle.
In an article from early April, Washington Post classical music critic Michael Andor Brodeur wrote about the power of classical music: “Classical music gives us something beautiful to listen to, but it also gives us an experience of certainty, a structure we trust (the sonata form is itself an institution), a way things should go.”
The ClassicFM.com website lists 15 of the most popular classical pieces including music like Mozart’s Serenade No. 13 for strings in G major, composed in 1787 and better known as “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” (“A Little Night Music”), along with Beethoven’s “Fur Elise,” and Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Bach. The experts toss in others like “The Blue Danube,” Bolero and Rossini’s overture from “William Tell.”
For music that motivates and encourages, I have a list that tends to fall back on during times like these. The great thing about classical music is that it comes in so many different forms, with so many different emotions. The music I picked for my Pandemic Playlist works in different situations, but it especially feels powerful for times of uncertainty and stress:
- “Quiet City,” by Aaron Copland, 1939, composed as incidental music for a stage drama. The composer originally created the score for trumpet, alto saxophone, clarinet and piano. He later expanded it into a 10-minute piece for orchestra.
- “Pavane pour une infante défunte” (“Pavane for a Dead Princess”), by Maurice Ravel, 1899, created originally for solo piano. The haunting music found new life a decade later when Ravel orchestrated the piece for an orchestra. The composer said he picked the title not to honor any deceased royalty, but rather because he thought the words sounded nice together. “I simply liked the sound of those words and I put them there,” he said.
- Adagio for Strings, by Samuel Barber, 1936, included as part of the composer’s String Quartet, Op.11. While the Barber’s quartet rarely gets played in its entirety, the Adagio for Strings has become a staple of concert performances. Writer Roy Brewer of AllMusic calls the piece one of the most recognizable selections of American concert music.
- “And I Saw a New Heaven,” by Edgar Bainton, 1928, a choral piece with text taken from Revelation. Before the start of WWI, the British composer traveled to Germany where he was placed in a detention camp for four years. During that time he was in charge of the music at the camp. Following the war, he composed liturgical works for the Anglican church.
- “Lark Ascending,” by Vaughn Williams, 1914, a piece for solo violin and orchestra illustrating the flight of a bird in the English countryside. Williams took inspiration from a poem by George Meredith published in 1881.