KEARNEY — Music from the movies helps to set a mood, register an emotion and even bookmark a place in time.
“The fun part about movies is that there are so many iconic moments in films that we don’t necessarily translate to the music,” said Steve Barth, director of Crane River Theater. “But as soon as we hear music, people equate it automatically to a moment in a film. ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ — when people hear that they automatically think of the end of ‘The Breakfast Club,’”
Barth thinks of the scene with John Cusack holding up a boombox in director Cameron Crowe’s 1989 film, “Say Anything,” when he hears Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.”
“You hear these classic songs and you equate it with a scene on the screen, whether you saw the film in a theater or a TV screen, a flood of memories come back,” he said.
Crane River Theater will present “Songs From the Movies” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre. The production will feature live performances of timeless songs featured in films through the last eight decades. Tickets for the show are $20.
“This is our season opener,” Barth said. “We actually did a version of this show three years ago and it was so popular people kept asking, ‘When are you going to do it again?’ So we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to kick off our 11th season with ‘Songs From the Movies.’”
Barth arranged for several past alumni from Crane River shows to help with the performance.
The performers are:
n Ashley Brock
n Corbin Williams
n Joe Knispel
n Kelsey Rae
n Rutheah Rodehorst
Some of the song titles include “Moon River,” “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “9 to 5” and “Let It Go.”
Working with musical director Brian Botsford, the two founders of Crane River Theater handpicked the music.
“We grew up in the ‘80s,” Barth said. “We always gravitate toward ‘80s songs, but we’ve really done a great job of choosing songs from films of the last eight decades. We have songs that are as new as ‘Frozen II’ and ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born’ with Lady Gaga. And then we go as far back as ‘Moon River.’ We have a lot of songs that I think audiences of all ages will connect with.”
“Songs From the Movies” will include about 30 songs in two hours.
“That sounds like a lot, but in a show like this, it goes right from one song to the next,” Barth added.
The Crane River Theater season includes seven productions. Barth wrapped up the audition process with an event at Louisville, Ky., where he attended an audition that attracted theater performers from across the nation as well as directors from up to 100 other theaters. He estimated that he witnessed 3,000 auditions while attending audition events in five cities.
“That includes directors from shows on cruise ships, Disney shows, theaters in California and Florida, and places by the beach,” Barth said. “We’re competing with all of them to say, ‘You do not want to go to the beach. You would rather come to Kearney, Neb., and spend a summer with us.’ And what’s amazing is that we are able to recruit many of our top choices to come and join us. That’s great. I think Crane River Theater has gained a reputation during the last 11 years among these performers.”
Barth must take into account the performers’ schedules, the needs of Crane River Theater as well as the abilities of the performers to play the roles.
“Based on all the auditions and the people we’ve recruited so far, it’s going to be an amazing season that audiences will really be drawn to,” he said. “People will love ‘Cinderella’ and the Prince Charming we’ve chosen. They will fall in love with Donna and her two friends in ‘Mamma Mia,’ as well as her three dads.”