KEARNEY — Doors are open for everyone to share the holiday spirit at Trails & Rails Museum in a unique, pioneer setting during the 32nd annual Christmas Tree Walk. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to add to the Buffalo County Historical Society’s donation to the food bank.
New this year, mini decorated trees will be available through the silent auction.
The display of large trees and mini trees will be available for nine days: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 7-15. Buffalo County nonprofits have decorated trees to this year’s theme, “Eat, Drink, and be Merry.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Visitors can step into Buffalo County’s past as they stroll through the museum’s new Family History Center to view Christmas trees from area cultural partners. Much time and volunteer work went into creating the ornaments and decorations for the trees, according to a Trails & Rails press release.
Visitors can help their favorite group win the big Eileen’s Cookie by voting on their tree with tickets. Purchase tickets for a quarter each or 5 for $1 and place them in the container at the tree location. Tickets may be purchased inside the Family History Center and the votes will be tallied after the event is completed.
On Dec. 7, the public is invited to gather a round the Christmas trees for some holiday treats, a Christmas story and a surprise visit from Santa himself at 3 p.m.
Visitors are invited to do some Christmas shopping at the Trails & Rails’ expanded gift shop, which stocks books for all ages, warm quilts with fun designs, stocking stuffers, and handmade items from volunteers in the J.C. Marlatt Blacksmith Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.