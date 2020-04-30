HOLDREGE — The silver screen will light up the night sky Saturday in Holdrege.
Residents may not be able to take in a movie at a traditional movie theater at this time, but they can leave the confines of their homes to catch “The Call of the Wild” for free at the Drive Out Movie at Gutterz Fun Center.
“I thought about the drive-in movie. It’s lots of fun. People are doing cruise nights again. I was trying to think of something to do with vehicles,” said Daryl McNiel, Gutterz co-owner. “I thought it would be nice to have a way to break this (social distancing) up.”
McNiel researched online how to secure the rights to show digital copies of several movies. He constructed a movie screen at the south end of the Gutterz parking lot, and attendees can hear the movie’s audio over a specific radio frequency in their vehicles.
Gutterz had to temporarily close its bowling/entertainment facility due to the coronavirus, and McNeil and fellow owners, Brent and Rogene Hinrichs, didn’t find it practical to do curbside food services.
“We had to completely shut our doors and lay off our employees. This was a way to get people back into it,” McNiel said.
The first movie, “Ford v. Ferrari,” was shown Saturday. About 40 people took in the movie in about 10 vehicles, he said.
When moviegoers arrive at Gutterz, they are given a sheet asking them to remain in their vehicles and a menu for food and drinks. Customers can text their order to a number on the menu, and a carhop will deliver the food to their car.
Patrons can enjoy appetizers, hot dogs, hamburgers, prime rib plunge, popcorn, candy and a variety of drinks. Last week the screen was white, but McNiel has painted it silver for higher quality viewing.
“It makes it pop a little more. It looks so much better on a silver screen,” McNiel said.
If people prefer a live show rather than a movie, they may enjoy a free concert from the comfort of their cars Friday during the Cruise Up Car Concert hosted by Janssen Auto Group and Gutterz. Luke Mills and the Highway Drifters will provide entertainment in the Gutterz parking lot, and attendees again may order food and drinks via text.
While they’ve been closed, McNiel and the Hinrichs have been working on the inside of the facility, including painting and creating an outdoor space with flowers, plants, trees and patio heaters where people can sit and dine.
McNiel has rights to show more movies, and they are hoping to do a summer concert series or show movies on Sunday evenings. McNiel is looking forward to the day they can reopen Gutterz.
“Both of these things are our way of giving back to the community that has poured its heart out. We’ve been beat up pretty bad. We really want to pay back by doing this. It’s our way of giving back,” McNiel said.