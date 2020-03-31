KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum has prepared special kits to help children create their own egg hunt while they are home due to the threat of COVID-19.
Each “Egg-stravaganza in a Bag” includes 10 filled plastic eggs, an Easter craft project and some coloring pages.
The museum’s management team is taking safety measures and precautions when preparing these bags. Plastic eggs have been sanitized before being filled, and proper hand washing and glove usage is being implemented while handling.
A Golden Egg will be hidden in one of the bags. Whoever finds it is entitled to a 25 percent discount on one item in the museum gift shop.
All bags must be ordered by 5 p.m. April 9.
Once ordered, bags will be available for pick up just inside KACM’s front entryway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. the following business day (Monday through Friday).
The museum canceled its annual Egg-stravaganza this year, “so this activity allows families to have their own egg hunt at home,” said Jennifer Beck, director of community engagement at the museum.
Also, the museum is encouraging the public to decorate “Happiness Eggs” at home and hang them in a window or other visible area for children to see as they walk or drive by. Businesses may participate in this project as well. More details are available on the KACM Facebook page.
The public may add pictures to their eggs and, on the museum Facebook page, share fun ways to decorate them. The museum also will share templates so the public may print one and use it.
For more information, call the museum at 308-698-2228.