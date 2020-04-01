KEARNEY — Because of inclement weather last Saturday, the cruise night in Kearney has been rescheduled for April 18.
Event organizer JJ Stover originally had planned the event for last Saturday but because of rain he rescheduled it.
“This way, with nicer weather, we can have the windows down and have a good time,” he wrote on his bar JD’s Facebook page.
The cruise night, which Stover coined Vaccine #5 Cruise Night, is scheduled 8-11 p.m. along Central Avenue, south of 25th Street in downtown Kearney.
The event will allow people to see each other outside their houses but from a safe distance within their cars during the coronavirus pandemic.
To reduce the spread of the virus, Stover reminded people to wash their hands and to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.