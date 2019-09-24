KEARNEY — Offutt Brass, a seven-member brass, vocal and percussion ensemble from the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, will perform a free concert 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Sponsored by the Kearney Hub, the performance will feature entertaining and patriotic music in a program titled, “Celebrate the American Spirit.”
Concert-goers will hear a variety of Broadway and classical selections, marches, traditional jazz and patriotic favorites.
Tickets are available online at afheartlandband.eventbrite.com or at the Kearney Hub office, 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney.
General seating admission will begin at 6 p.m.. All unclaimed seats will be available to non-ticket holders 15 minutes prior to the performance.
The Merryman Center is at 225 W. 22nd St.
