KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Chamber Orchestra will perform a free concert 3-4 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2304 Second Ave.
The performance will feature St. Luke’s organist Dr. Marilyn Musick, English horn soloist Cole Chancellor and flutist Erin VanHal.
The concert will feature music by Lehar, Delibes, Vaughn-Williams, Handel and Britten.
