KEARNEY — Hunter Scow sat shirtless in the seats of the Miriam Drake Theatre as he waited to perform on the large, open stage.
“Your body is all you have to tell your story,” he said about the art form he intends to pursue after graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in May. “You have to think of different ways that you can elicit certain emotions, less through your voice and facial expressions and more of how your body is reading on stage.”
Scow originally saw himself in the theatrical world.
“I’m a theater major, dance minor,” he said. “When I entered the program I didn’t know what my minor was going to be so I just picked dance because that’s what all the other theater majors did. I ended up falling in love with dance, so this is ideally what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life — dancing, choreographing or doing something in the dance world.”
Scow, along with 20 additional performers, will present “plucked,” an evening of commercial and concert dance directed by Noelle Bohaty, at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
General admission to the performance is $10.
The two-hour concert includes choreographed works by Bohaty, Leslie Abegglen and Kathy Diehl as well as student choreographers.
For Scow, the abstract nature of modern dance allows him to express himself in unique ways.
“There isn’t a script to it,” he said. “It’s just whatever your body is feeling, organically, at a given time. One of the things I’m really interested in looking at is the transitional states, both known and unknown to human perception, and how the body reacts in a given situation.”
Scow gained an introduction to dance through a musical in high school.
“Before UNK I had only done things like show choir in high school,” he said. “I was a lead in a musical and I had to learn how to tap dance. Other than that, that was all the dance experience I had. My first dance class was during my second semester of my freshman year. It was a ballet class. I was terrified.”
He learned basic technique and then moved on from there.
Scow looks at dancing as a tool for expression.
“It’s just a lot about thinking in an abstract way about the body, almost as an instrument,” he said. “If there’s two bodies on stage, it’s often not about the bodies on stage but about the space surrounding them.”
His undergraduate research project deals with parallels with paradise and hell, suffering and salvation.
“One person’s suffering is ultimately another person’s salvation,” Scow said.
The Dance Program at UNK offers a minor to students studying fine arts as well as all other majors. The courses integrate physical practice, lecture and theory classes. Concerts such as “plucked” give students an opportunity to showcase their talents both as performers and choreographers.
“The most important thing to keep in mind when coming to a modern dance concert is to keep your mind open,” Scow said. “You may not know exactly what a piece is about. That’s okay. Choreographers never tend to get their exact point across. As long as you are left with some kind of lasting impression on a dance piece, that’s a win. If you come and you even have a slight idea what the piece is about, even if you’re completely wrong, you took something away from the concert. And that’s important to realize.”