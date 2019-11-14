KEARNEY — Boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back.
While this plot describes thousands of musicals, director Janice Fronczak sees something different in this production — the music.
“The music is absolutely beautiful,” she said. “The harmonies are incredible.”
First performed Off-Broadway in 2006, the authors based “I Love You … Because” on Jane Austen's novel, “Pride and Prejudice.”
Austin, a greeting card writer, learns of his girlfriend’s affair and breaks off their relationship. After talking about the breakup with his brother, Jeff, the pair try to win back Austin’s girlfriend by not caring.
“So Austin goes out to try and find somebody else,” Fronczak said. “Of course he finds a complete opposite of himself and they end up falling in love. That’s the bottom line; that you never know where Mr. Right will come from.”
University Theatre at Kearney presents “I Love You … Because” opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Nov. 24 at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is $10.
The story line follows four main characters with two additional performers taking on a variety of other roles.
“And that’s something unique to this show,” the director said. “The two other characters play a plethora of other characters. They also move the scenery and do all the transitions and then they have some of their own songs, too. I’ve never staged a musical like that before.”
Fronczak believes the music drives the action in “I Love You … Because.”
“The biggest challenge is the music,” she said. “The challenge is not so much the action but the quick pace of the music. There is very little down time, backstage. The performers have to be ready to come on stage and hit those notes — and they’re not easy.”
Anne Foradori, musical director, noted that the accompaniment often counterbalances the lyrics. The score for most musicals usually reinforces the melody. The songs in “I Love You … Because” often pit a lyrical melody against a staccato accompaniment.
“Two of the songs, ‘We’re Just Friends,’ and ‘…But I Don’t Want to Talk About Her,’ are funny but they have a twist to them,” Fronczak said. “You don’t expect that twist. And that twist keeps the audience very, very engaged. And it’s a funny musical.”
The director sums up the story by saying that the hunt for the “right person” almost always feels painful.
“Especially when you’re going out and trying to find Mr. Right or Ms. Right,” Fronczak said. “It’s awkward and painful and challenging — and yet you just never literally know what is right in front of you.”
During rehearsals, she urged the actors to search for the moment when the realization of love dawns on their characters.
“I talked to actors about finding the exact moment, on stage, when the veil lifts and you see this person not as a nerdy and awkward friend but as a real possibility for you as a mate,” Fronczak said.
During rehearsals, the music grew on the director.
“We didn’t have rehearsals for two days and, you know what, I really missed the songs,” she laughed.
Fronczak considers the material as slightly PG-13.
“There are scenes of kissing but it’s done tastefully,” she said. “I asked them to kiss during a part of a song, ‘We’re Just Friends,’ because they were just humming it. I thought it would be cute if they were kissing as they were humming. I asked them if they were OK with that, and they said, we’re adult actors and we can do this.”
Portraying intimacy is just another skill needed for a performer.
“I think it’s a challenge but they do it because they know it’s part of being a professional actor,” Fronczak said about scenes of intimacy on stage. “It’s a challenge for them but they want to do it because they need to prepare themselves for professional work.”
