KEARNEY — After more than three decades, Broc Anderson wanted to continue the tradition of the Wagons West event at Trails & Rails Museum.
“This is not a complete replacement of Wagons West,” he said in an interview from the museum. “We’ve decided to just stop canceling everything and instead supplement it with something that people would enjoy.”
Instead of the usual event featuring pioneer crafts and experiences, Trails & Rails Museum will present a reverse parade as part of the 35th annual Wagons West event, 10 a.m.-noon June 13 at the museum at 710 W. 11th St. The parade will include volunteers dressed up as pioneers. Visitors will drive by to see the volunteers in the fashion of a reverse parade.
Admission to the event is free.
“The first 300 kiddos will get gift bag souvenirs,” said Anderson, community engagement director for the museum.
The goal of the museum is to take visitors back to the late 19th or early 20th century as a way to connect with the history of central Nebraska.
“An event like Wagons West helps to explain where we’ve come from and how we came along since 1873,” Anderson said of the founding of Kearney. “It’s weird to think that it’s been almost 150 years ago. Our museum is on the property of the Mormon Trail. People came with their handcarts on their way west.”
The Oregon Trail also passed through central Nebraska.
“Today we can just think about going on I-80 and traveling to Lincoln or Omaha or Denver,” Anderson said. “It’s much easier to make that voyage to those places than it was back then. When you traveled it was for a purpose and you were going to be there for quite some time.”
Technology progressed and soon trains came through Kearney allowing easier travel.
An event like Wagons West serves to remind 21st-century residents of the advances in the last century and a half.
“But even a steam engine required a lot of work,” Anderson said. “It would take a five-man crew compared to a two-man crew on trains today. And it was very dangerous.”
Trails & Rails Museum also will host the 13th annual half-marathon. In an effort to comply with health regulations, Anderson plans to have runners complete the event virtually.
“We’re trying to prevent cancellations, as much as possible, so we decided to make it a virtual race,” he said. “People can sign up at GetMeRegistered.com and run it between now and June 14. We’re giving away participation medals and our cool T-shirt with the stampede logo, except this time the buffalo is wearing a face mask.”
Anderson said the museum plans to open to the public on June 15. Check the website for more information.