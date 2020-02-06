KEARNEY — Bryce Jensen, executive director of The World Theatre, honestly notes that he doesn’t always see his favorite films represented with an Oscar nomination.
“There are a lot of subjective things about films,” he said. “There are some good films this year that didn’t get nominated. And even with the Grammys, it’s all subjective. I don’t think the Oscar awards are totally representative of the movie-making industry. Just because it’s an Oscar winner doesn’t mean it’s my favorite movie.”
Setting that sentiment aside, Jensen still understands the value of gathering with members of the Kearney community to watch the presentation of the Oscars.
The World Theatre will host its annual Red Carpet Viewing Party beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Admission is free. Any donations will go toward everyday operations of the historic theater.
“We’ll have the red carpet rolled out in the lobby,” Jensen said. “People will dress up — and down, if they choose. People come in wearing tuxes and suits and others will show up in their pajamas because it’s a really long night. But it’s a really good time. We’ll have a ballot contest. People can fill out ballots to pick who they think might win. We give prizes to the top three people and then do a drawing for whoever picks the Best Picture award.”
Throughout the year, Jensen tries to program movies he thinks will be represented with an Oscar nomination, including screening a weekend of nominated short films and animation.
“We’ve made a concerted effort to get as many of these contenders on our big screen, some of them that didn’t even originally come through town,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in that, of getting those films in front of our crowds. So that makes this a fun time of year for us.”
Jensen will screen “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Friday through Sunday at The World Theatre. The movie, directed by Quentin Tarantino, has gathered three Golden Globe awards along with another 70 awards and 242 nominations from various festivals and contests.
“I really do want ‘Once Upon a Time’ to win best picture,” he confessed. “And not just because there’s local talent in there with Julia Butters, but also because I’m a huge Tarantino nut. Anytime he gets the chance to be up there, I’ll always be cheering for him — and I really enjoyed the movie. I’m excited to have it back at The World for Oscar weekend, too.”
The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Emile Hirsch, tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton and his buddy and stuntman Cliff Booth as they navigate a changing Hollywood in the late 1960s. The movie also features a performance by Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser. Julia’s father, Darin Butters, grew up in Kearney.
Regardless of who wins awards on Sunday, Jensen sees the event as another way to celebrate cinematic storytelling.
“We’re all about the movies,” he said. “This is movies’ biggest night so we probably should do something about it. I just love watching movies with people, and hearing them all react. It’s way better than sitting at my house and watching TV by myself. The World Theatre is a cool place to do it.”
And beyond the top prizes, the Oscars call attention to the many other aspects of the movie industry from costumes to music to set design to sound production to cinematography.
“All of those elements, when you go watch a movie, you separate yourself from that,” Jensen said. “You don’t think about everything that went on behind the scenes. You separate yourself from it and just get taken along with the movie. So Oscar night is a really good time to dissect all the parts that make up a strong film. Coming from a theater background, I totally appreciate that, too. It’s not just the actor up there making it all happen.”
Once a year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrates all aspects of filmmaking.
“Everything that makes the whole picture a complete production, you often don’t even think about that,” Jensen noted. “And that’s why it take’s a long time to hand out the awards, because it takes a lot of people to make these films.”