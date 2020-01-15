KEARNEY — Hal D. Young, 68, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan surrounded by his family and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel with Roger McDermott officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
