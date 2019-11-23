KEARNEY — The deadline for next week’s Kearney Hub Weekend Lifestyles section will be early to accommodate Thanksgiving press schedules.
Engagements, weddings, announcements for the Faith page and other items for the Lifestyles section will need to be to the Hub office by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The normal deadline is 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The deadline for Baby Names and other announcements for Wednesday’s Lifestyles page will remain at noon Tuesday.
