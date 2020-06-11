LENEXA, Kan. — Joyce Schmidt Langtry, 82, of Overland Park, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
There will be no public memorial service.
Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Overland Park is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Atchison to Edwin and Ethel Schmidt.
She married Dick Langtry in 1959 in Kearney. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Rick and Mick Langtry; brother, Jim Schmidt; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.