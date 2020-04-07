MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Judith “Judy” Balcom, 75, of Mountain Home, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bull Shoals, Ark.
Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home is in charge of arrangements.
Judy was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Omaha, Neb.
On Oct. 6, 1966, she married Terry Balcom in Cozad.
Survivors include her husband of Lakeview; son, Jason Balcom of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Sarah Balcom of Lincoln; mother, Mildred Shuford of Charlotte, N.C.; and two grandchildren.