 

NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its regular Board of

Health Meeting on Tuesday, April

7th, 2020. The meeting will be held

in the lower level of the Johnson

Building, 701 4th ave Holdrege, NE

68949 beginning at 6:00PM. The

agenda for this meeting is kept cur-

rent and available for public in-

spection at Two Rivers Public

Health Department; agenda may be

modified at this meeting.

-s- Jeremy Eschliman

Director

888-669-7154

ZNEZ A1,t1

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 9:00

a.m. via teleconference. The pur-

pose of the meeting is to take care

of the regular order of business.

An agenda for the meeting, kept

continually current, is available for

public inspection at the District of-

fice during normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ A1,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

April 8, 2020 at the Kearney Fire

Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ A1,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

DOUBLE M TRUCK & TRAILER

REPAIR, INC.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Double M Truck & Trailer Repair,

Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5630 Dunbar Road, Elm

Creek, NE 68836.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Mi-

chael Branstiter, 5630 Dunbar

Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Michael Branstiter

5630 Dunbar Road

Elm Creek, NE 68836

ZNEZ A1,8,15

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

EJS AEROTECH, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that EJS

Aerotech, LLC, (hereinafter referred

to as the "Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 1408 East 57th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Edward H. Spill-

man, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 1408 East 57th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ M25,A1,8

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

EMERGENCY MEETING

OF MARCH 27, 2020

AT 5:30 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

 

Notice of the emergency meeting

was not given in advance by post-

ing in three public places, a desig-

nated method of giving notice, as

per state statute 84-1411 (5). No-

tice of the meeting and a copy of

their acknowledgment of the re-

ceipt of the agenda were communi-

cated to the Board members 4

hours in advance of this emer-

gency meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Memoran-

dum of Understanding can be

viewed at the Village Office during

regular business hours. All pro-

ceedings were taken while the con-

vened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted

Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael

Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-

mann

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 5:30 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

A motion was made by Lewis and

seconded by Eichholz to approve

the March 27, 2020 agenda.

Yes: Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Ras-

mussen & Stubbs Absent: none

No: none MC

The purpose of the emergency

meeting was to take formal action

on a Memorandum of Under-

standing between the Village of

Pleasanton, Nebraska and Two

Rivers Public Health Department

since the Coronavirus, Covid-19.

The memorandum will delegate

disease prevention and control au-

thority by the Village to the Two

Rivers Health Department. Tracy

moved & Lewis seconded for the

Board Chairperson to sign the

Memorandum of Agreement be-

tween The Village of Pleasanton,

Nebraska and Two Rivers Public

Health. Yes: Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz,

Rasmussen & Stubbs. Absent:

none No: none MC A full copy of

said memorandum may be seen in

the Village Office, or online at

www.pleasantonne.com.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 5:45 P.M.

ZNEZ A1,t1

<addr:DIER, OSBORN & COX, P.C.,3089958621,PO BOX 586,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-46

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Allan Hollertz

as Personal Representative has

been filed and is set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska on May 7, 2020, at

11:00 A.M.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

PO Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Email rosborn@doclaw.net

(308) 995-8621 - Phone

(308) 995-6062 - Fax

 

ZNEZ M25,A1,8

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 409 East

35th Street Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Isaac

Mertens, 409 East 35th Street

Kearney, NE 68847.

 

ZNEZ M25,A1,8

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Mongo

Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th

Street Kearney, NE 68847.

 

ZNEZ M25,A1,8

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Name of LLC:

Moto Dynamics L.L.C.

Address: 3706 Country Club Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845

Nature of Business:

Motorcycle service

Date of commencement: 3/12/20

Members: Patrick A. Davidson

 

ZNEZ M18,25,A1

NOTICE

RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Ra-

venna Public Schools is soliciting

bids for the Ravenna Public

Schools Window Improvement

Project. Scope of work includes

but is not limited to improving win-

dows as per owner’s instructions.

Sealed proposals will be received

for the project at the office of Ra-

venna High School-Attention: Ken

Schroeder-PO Box 8400-41750

Carthage Rd-Ravenna, NE 68869.

Bids may also be sumbitted by

email at <ken.schroeder@rave-

nnabluejays.org>. Bid specifica-

tions are available by contacting

Superintendent Schroeder. Bids

are due on or before April 9, 2020

at 2:00 P.M. CST for the furnishing

of all labor, materials, equipment,

and services for the Project. Bids

will be opened publicly and read

aloud at that time. Site observa-

tions prior to bidding, shall be co-

ordinated and scheduled with the

school by contacting Superintend-

ent Ken Schroeder at

308-470-0502 or at <k-

en.schroeder@rave-

nnabluejays.org>.

ZNEZ A1,t1

Tags