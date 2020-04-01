NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its regular Board of
Health Meeting on Tuesday, April
7th, 2020. The meeting will be held
in the lower level of the Johnson
Building, 701 4th ave Holdrege, NE
68949 beginning at 6:00PM. The
agenda for this meeting is kept cur-
rent and available for public in-
spection at Two Rivers Public
Health Department; agenda may be
modified at this meeting.
-s- Jeremy Eschliman
Director
888-669-7154
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 9:00
a.m. via teleconference. The pur-
pose of the meeting is to take care
of the regular order of business.
An agenda for the meeting, kept
continually current, is available for
public inspection at the District of-
fice during normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
April 8, 2020 at the Kearney Fire
Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
DOUBLE M TRUCK & TRAILER
REPAIR, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Double M Truck & Trailer Repair,
Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5630 Dunbar Road, Elm
Creek, NE 68836.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Mi-
chael Branstiter, 5630 Dunbar
Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Michael Branstiter
5630 Dunbar Road
Elm Creek, NE 68836
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
EJS AEROTECH, LLC
Notice is hereby given that EJS
Aerotech, LLC, (hereinafter referred
to as the "Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 1408 East 57th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Edward H. Spill-
man, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 1408 East 57th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
EMERGENCY MEETING
OF MARCH 27, 2020
AT 5:30 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the emergency meeting
was not given in advance by post-
ing in three public places, a desig-
nated method of giving notice, as
per state statute 84-1411 (5). No-
tice of the meeting and a copy of
their acknowledgment of the re-
ceipt of the agenda were communi-
cated to the Board members 4
hours in advance of this emer-
gency meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Memoran-
dum of Understanding can be
viewed at the Village Office during
regular business hours. All pro-
ceedings were taken while the con-
vened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted
Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael
Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-
mann
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 5:30 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
A motion was made by Lewis and
seconded by Eichholz to approve
the March 27, 2020 agenda.
Yes: Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Ras-
mussen & Stubbs Absent: none
No: none MC
The purpose of the emergency
meeting was to take formal action
on a Memorandum of Under-
standing between the Village of
Pleasanton, Nebraska and Two
Rivers Public Health Department
since the Coronavirus, Covid-19.
The memorandum will delegate
disease prevention and control au-
thority by the Village to the Two
Rivers Health Department. Tracy
moved & Lewis seconded for the
Board Chairperson to sign the
Memorandum of Agreement be-
tween The Village of Pleasanton,
Nebraska and Two Rivers Public
Health. Yes: Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz,
Rasmussen & Stubbs. Absent:
none No: none MC A full copy of
said memorandum may be seen in
the Village Office, or online at
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 5:45 P.M.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-46
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Allan Hollertz
as Personal Representative has
been filed and is set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska on May 7, 2020, at
11:00 A.M.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
PO Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Email rosborn@doclaw.net
(308) 995-8621 - Phone
(308) 995-6062 - Fax
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 409 East
35th Street Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Isaac
Mertens, 409 East 35th Street
Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mongo
Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th
Street Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Name of LLC:
Moto Dynamics L.L.C.
Address: 3706 Country Club Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845
Nature of Business:
Motorcycle service
Date of commencement: 3/12/20
Members: Patrick A. Davidson
NOTICE
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Ravenna Public
Schools Window Improvement
Project. Scope of work includes
but is not limited to improving win-
dows as per owner’s instructions.
Sealed proposals will be received
for the project at the office of Ra-
venna High School-Attention: Ken
Schroeder-PO Box 8400-41750
Carthage Rd-Ravenna, NE 68869.
Bids may also be sumbitted by
email at <ken.schroeder@rave-
nnabluejays.org>. Bid specifica-
tions are available by contacting
Superintendent Schroeder. Bids
are due on or before April 9, 2020
at 2:00 P.M. CST for the furnishing
of all labor, materials, equipment,
and services for the Project. Bids
will be opened publicly and read
aloud at that time. Site observa-
tions prior to bidding, shall be co-
ordinated and scheduled with the
school by contacting Superintend-
ent Ken Schroeder at
308-470-0502 or at <k-
