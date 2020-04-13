<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BIG QUACK, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Big

Quack, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2560 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Matthew T.

Nielsen, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 2560 E. 103rd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: April 2, 2020.

Matthew T. Nielsen, Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by First National

Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public

auction to the highest bidder in the

central lobby of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, Central & 15th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, on April 23,

2020, at 10:00 a.m.:

South Half of Lot Three (3), For-

rest Park Subdivision to Shelton,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by the 5:00

p.m. on the date of the sale. This

sale is made without any warranties

as to title or condition of the prop-

erty.

DATED this 9th day of March,

2020.

FIRST NATIONAL

BANK OF OMAHA, Trustee

By: Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Fax: (402) 898-7130

Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773

Attorney for Trustee

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 9th day of March, 2020,

before me, a Notary Public in and

for said County and State, person-

ally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.

Witness my hand and notarial

seal the day and year last above

written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan. 19, 2023

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SONSHINE WORLD

A Nebraska Company

Notice is hereby given that Son-

shine World, Inc, has been incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, with its initial desig-

nated office at 2715 W. 39th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial registered agent is Lawrence K.

Sheehan and the street address

and mailing address of such initial

agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.

303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The

company was organized and com-

menced effective March 10, 2020,

and its period of duration is perpet-

ual.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Upper Room Brewery, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (the “Company”), has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company’s

designated office is 3911 I Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. Michael

Freitag is the registered agent for

the Company at such address for

purposes of service of process.

The Company was organized for

the purpose of engaging in the

transaction of any lawful business

and the performance of any lawful

activities that a limited liability com-

pany may engage in under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The Com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on February 10, 2020, and

it shall have perpetual existence

unless dissolved in accordance

with its Certificate of Organization,

its Operating Agreement or the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The affairs of the

Company are to be managed by its

members.

Nathaniel P. DeWald, #23716

DEWALD DEAVER

L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.

413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949

Telephone - (308) 995-8848

Fax – (308) 995-6555

nate@holdregelaw.com

