PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BIG QUACK, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Big
Quack, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2560 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Matthew T.
Nielsen, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 2560 E. 103rd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: April 2, 2020.
Matthew T. Nielsen, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by First National
Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public
auction to the highest bidder in the
central lobby of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, Central & 15th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, on April 23,
2020, at 10:00 a.m.:
South Half of Lot Three (3), For-
rest Park Subdivision to Shelton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by the 5:00
p.m. on the date of the sale. This
sale is made without any warranties
as to title or condition of the prop-
erty.
DATED this 9th day of March,
2020.
FIRST NATIONAL
BANK OF OMAHA, Trustee
By: Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 9th day of March, 2020,
before me, a Notary Public in and
for said County and State, person-
ally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial
seal the day and year last above
written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SONSHINE WORLD
A Nebraska Company
Notice is hereby given that Son-
shine World, Inc, has been incor-
porated under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, with its initial desig-
nated office at 2715 W. 39th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial registered agent is Lawrence K.
Sheehan and the street address
and mailing address of such initial
agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.
303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The
company was organized and com-
menced effective March 10, 2020,
and its period of duration is perpet-
ual.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Upper Room Brewery, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (the “Company”), has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company’s
designated office is 3911 I Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. Michael
Freitag is the registered agent for
the Company at such address for
purposes of service of process.
The Company was organized for
the purpose of engaging in the
transaction of any lawful business
and the performance of any lawful
activities that a limited liability com-
pany may engage in under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The Com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on February 10, 2020, and
it shall have perpetual existence
unless dissolved in accordance
with its Certificate of Organization,
its Operating Agreement or the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The affairs of the
Company are to be managed by its
members.
Nathaniel P. DeWald, #23716
DEWALD DEAVER
L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.
413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
Telephone - (308) 995-8848
Fax – (308) 995-6555
