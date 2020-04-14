<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of

Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and

Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,

PO Box 521, Kearney, NE

68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does

hereby provide the following notice

of possible adoptive placement of a

minor child.

JOHN DOE, real name unknown,

physical description unknown. You

have been identified as the biologi-

cal father of a child whose date of

birth is July 3, 2018. The child was

conceived with Jessica H. on or

about October 5, 2017, in Kearney,

Nebraska, and the biological

mother intends to place the child

for adoption. If you are the biologi-

cal father, you may (i) deny pater-

nity; (ii) waive any parental rights

you may have; (iii) relinquish and

consent to the adoption; or (iv) file

a Notice of Objection to Adoption

and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-

suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-

ject to the adoption in a proceeding

before any Nebraska court which

has adjudicated you to be the bio-

logical father of the child prior to

your receipt of notice. If you wish

to deny paternity, waive your pa-

rental rights, relinquish and con-

sent, or receive additional informa-

tion to determine whether you may

be the father of the child in ques-

tion, you must contact Jonathan R.

Brandt at the above address. If

you wish to object to the adoption

and seek custody of the child, you

must seek legal counsel from your

own attorney immediately. You

may file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody at any time during the preg-

nancy and up to as late as five

business days after the child's ac-

tual date of birth or receipt of this

notice, whichever is later. If you fail

to do so, your right to object to the

adoption will be extinguished. If

you wish to be advised of the ac-

tual date of birth of the child,

please contact the above-named

attorney to provide information

about where you wish to be con-

tacted to receive that information.

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of

Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and

Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,

PO Box 521, Kearney, NE

68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does

hereby provide the following notice

of possible adoptive placement of a

minor child.

ROBERT J. HENKE. You have

been identified as the legal father of

a child whose date of birth is July

3, 2018. The child was conceived

with Jessica H. on or about Octo-

ber 5, 2017, in Kearney, Nebraska,

and the biological mother intends

to place the child for adoption. If

you are the legal father, you may (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody, pursuant to section

43-104.02, or object to the adop-

tion in a proceeding before any Ne-

braska court which has adjudicated

you to be the legal father of the

child prior to your receipt of notice.

If you wish to deny paternity, waive

your parental rights, relinquish and

consent, or receive additional infor-

mation to determine whether you

may be the father of the child in

question, you must contact Jona-

than R. Brandt at the above ad-

dress. If you wish to object to the

adoption and seek custody of the

child, you must seek legal counsel

from your own attorney immedi-

ately. You may file a Notice of Ob-

jection to Adoption and Intent to

Obtain Custody at any time during

the pregnancy and up to as late as

five business days after the child's

actual date of birth or receipt of this

notice, whichever is later. If you fail

to do so, your right to object to the

adoption will be extinguished. If

you wish to be advised of the ac-

tual date of birth of the child,

please contact the above-named

attorney to provide information

about where you wish to be con-

tacted to receive that information.

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of

Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and

Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,

PO Box 521, Kearney, NE

68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does

hereby provide the following notice

of possible adoptive placement of a

minor child.

TRAVIS A. HICKMAN. You have

been identified as a possible bio-

logical father of a child whose date

of birth is July 3, 2018. The child

was conceived with Jessica H. on

or about October 5, 2017, in Kear-

ney, Nebraska, and the biological

mother intends to place the child

for adoption. If you are the biologi-

cal father, you may (i) deny pater-

nity; (ii) waive any parental rights

you may have; (iii) relinquish and

consent to the adoption; or (iv) file

a Notice of Objection to Adoption

and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-

suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-

ject to the adoption in a proceeding

before any Nebraska court which

has adjudicated you to be the bio-

logical father of the child prior to

your receipt of notice. If you wish

to deny paternity, waive your pa-

rental rights, relinquish and con-

sent, or receive additional informa-

tion to determine whether you may

be the father of the child in ques-

tion, you must contact Jonathan R.

Brandt at the above address. If

you wish to object to the adoption

and seek custody of the child, you

must seek biological counsel from

your own attorney immediately.

You may file a Notice of Objection

to Adoption and Intent to Obtain

Custody at any time during the

pregnancy and up to as late as five

business days after the child's ac-

tual date of birth or receipt of this

notice, whichever is later. If you fail

to do so, your right to object to the

adoption will be extinguished. If

you wish to be advised of the ac-

tual date of birth of the child,

please contact the above-named

attorney to provide information

about where you wish to be con-

tacted to receive that information.

