<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of
Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and
Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,
PO Box 521, Kearney, NE
68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does
hereby provide the following notice
of possible adoptive placement of a
minor child.
JOHN DOE, real name unknown,
physical description unknown. You
have been identified as the biologi-
cal father of a child whose date of
birth is July 3, 2018. The child was
conceived with Jessica H. on or
about October 5, 2017, in Kearney,
Nebraska, and the biological
mother intends to place the child
for adoption. If you are the biologi-
cal father, you may (i) deny pater-
nity; (ii) waive any parental rights
you may have; (iii) relinquish and
consent to the adoption; or (iv) file
a Notice of Objection to Adoption
and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-
suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-
ject to the adoption in a proceeding
before any Nebraska court which
has adjudicated you to be the bio-
logical father of the child prior to
your receipt of notice. If you wish
to deny paternity, waive your pa-
rental rights, relinquish and con-
sent, or receive additional informa-
tion to determine whether you may
be the father of the child in ques-
tion, you must contact Jonathan R.
Brandt at the above address. If
you wish to object to the adoption
and seek custody of the child, you
must seek legal counsel from your
own attorney immediately. You
may file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody at any time during the preg-
nancy and up to as late as five
business days after the child's ac-
tual date of birth or receipt of this
notice, whichever is later. If you fail
to do so, your right to object to the
adoption will be extinguished. If
you wish to be advised of the ac-
tual date of birth of the child,
please contact the above-named
attorney to provide information
about where you wish to be con-
tacted to receive that information.
ZNNEZ M31,A7,14
