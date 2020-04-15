PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
– NEBRASKA WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board will hold a special
meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020
from 2:30p to 2:45p (CDST). As
permitted under Executive Order
20-03 issued by Governor Ricketts
on March 17, 2020, the meeting will
be held by teleconference and vid-
eoconference. To attend by tele-
conference, the call-in number is
415.655.0003 (US toll call), and the
meeting number is 920 608 532
and password is 0918. To attend
by videoconference, a link to the
videoconference is accessible on
the Board’s webpage at https://d-
ymentAndTraining/LCRWP/WIOA/NWDB, in the “Upcoming Meet-
ings” section. The Board may take
action to extend the nomination
deadline for the 2020 Workforce
Development Excellence Award.
The meeting agenda is available for
public inspection at the Nebraska
Department of Labor, 500 South
16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska and
is also accessible on the Board’s
webpage. For more information,
contact the Nebraska Department
of Labor at 402.471.0284. Auxiliary
aids and services for individuals
with disabilities are available upon
request; contact Deb Andersen at
402.471.0284 for accommodations.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Pr-
ogram, TDD: 800.833.7352
Mark Moravec, Chair,
Nebraska Workforce
Development Board
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
DOUBLE M TRUCK & TRAILER
REPAIR, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Double M Truck & Trailer Repair,
Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5630 Dunbar Road, Elm
Creek, NE 68836.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Mi-
chael Branstiter, 5630 Dunbar
Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Michael Branstiter
5630 Dunbar Road
Elm Creek, NE 68836
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KACT INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that KACT
INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 3355 E. 11th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 3,
2020, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
Notice is hereby given that an
Application for Registration of
Trade Name has been filed with the
Secretary of State of the State of
Nebraska.
Trade Name: Methe Communi-
cations.
Name of Applicant: EEA Tech-
nologies, Inc.
Address: 1818 Central Ave.,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is a Corporation
formed under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: December 30, 2003
General nature of business: Tele-
communications Equipment and
Long Distance Service.
Said registration is effective as of
April 7, 2020, and will expire 10
years from said date.
Lee E. Greenwald, #25103
Attorney for Corporation
NOTICE
Community Action is accepting
proposals for roof replacement.
The proposals are due by April 17th
2020 please call 308-865-5675 and
ask for Rex for proposal specifica-
tions.
