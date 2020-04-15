 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

– NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will hold a special

meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020

from 2:30p to 2:45p (CDST). As

permitted under Executive Order

20-03 issued by Governor Ricketts

on March 17, 2020, the meeting will

be held by teleconference and vid-

eoconference. To attend by tele-

conference, the call-in number is

415.655.0003 (US toll call), and the

meeting number is 920 608 532

and password is 0918. To attend

by videoconference, a link to the

videoconference is accessible on

the Board’s webpage at https://d-

ol.nebraska.gov/Emplo-

ymentAndTraining/LCRWP/WIOA/NWDB, in the “Upcoming Meet-

ings” section. The Board may take

action to extend the nomination

deadline for the 2020 Workforce

Development Excellence Award.

The meeting agenda is available for

public inspection at the Nebraska

Department of Labor, 500 South

16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska and

is also accessible on the Board’s

webpage. For more information,

contact the Nebraska Department

of Labor at 402.471.0284. Auxiliary

aids and services for individuals

with disabilities are available upon

request; contact Deb Andersen at

402.471.0284 for accommodations.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Pr-

ogram, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair,

Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

DOUBLE M TRUCK & TRAILER

REPAIR, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Double M Truck & Trailer Repair,

Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5630 Dunbar Road, Elm

Creek, NE 68836.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Mi-

chael Branstiter, 5630 Dunbar

Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Michael Branstiter

5630 Dunbar Road

Elm Creek, NE 68836

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KACT INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that KACT

INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 3355 E. 11th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 3,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

 

Notice is hereby given that an

Application for Registration of

Trade Name has been filed with the

Secretary of State of the State of

Nebraska.

Trade Name: Methe Communi-

cations.

Name of Applicant: EEA Tech-

nologies, Inc.

Address: 1818 Central Ave.,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is a Corporation

formed under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: December 30, 2003

General nature of business: Tele-

communications Equipment and

Long Distance Service.

Said registration is effective as of

April 7, 2020, and will expire 10

years from said date.

Lee E. Greenwald, #25103

Attorney for Corporation

NOTICE

 

Community Action is accepting

proposals for roof replacement.

The proposals are due by April 17th

2020 please call 308-865-5675 and

ask for Rex for proposal specifica-

tions.

