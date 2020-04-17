<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

100 ROAD RANCH, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that 100

ROAD RANCH, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 16100 235th

Road, Amherst, NE 68812. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 6,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

ZNEZ F10,17,24

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held via

teleconferencing pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, on Monday, April 20, 2020,

at 5:30 P.M. on Zoom at:

https://kearneycats.zoom.u-

s/j/756950975

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current,

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org on

Friday, April 17, 2020.

ZNEZ A17,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

C & E ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska

Limited Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that C & E

ENTERPRISES, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 45 Lakeside Drive,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on March 27, 2020,

and will continue in perpetuity. The

affairs of the company shall be

conducted by its Members.

ZNEZ A3,10,17

BUFFALO COUNTY

EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE

PROGRAM

 

SEPARATE, SEALED REQUESTS

FOR PROPOSALS will be received

at the regular meeting of the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers, Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska until 10:00 A.M. on Tues-

day, April 28, 2020 for the Em-

ployee Assistance Program. Said

proposals will be publicly opened

and read via Zoom meeting.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Clerk’s office by calling

(308) 236-1226.

All proposals should be in a sep-

arate, sealed envelope and marked

“Employee Assistance Program”

on the outside and addressed to

the Buffalo County Clerk’s Office,

PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all proposals and

to waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Buffalo County EOE/AA

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A10,17

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Blaine Hooper,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-49

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2nd day of April, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo, State of

Nebraska, Sharmin Gonzales, the

Registrar issued a written statement

of Informal Probate of the Will of

said Decedent and that Bruce

Kalblinger, C/O Eric A. Scott Law

Office, P.O. Box 349, Valentine, NE

69201, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or be-

fore the 10th day of June, 2020 or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Eric A. Scott, NSBA #20781

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 349

Valentine, NE 69201

(402) 376-1803 Phone

(402) 376-1964 Fax

ZNEZ A10,17,24

<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Cindy Lou Salpas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-52

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 13, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Mi-

chael J. Salpas, whose address is

1717 Ave. C, Kearney, NE 68847,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

16th St. & Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID 15073

Attorney At Law

3710 Central Ave. #13 -

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308) 234-3595

ZNEZ A17,24,My1

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

LAVERNE N. SCHUMER,

Deceased.

Case No.: PR 18-10

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for tele-

phonic hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, on

May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Any-

one wishing to participate must

contact the law firm of Tye & Rowl-

ing, PC, LLO, at least 48 hours in

advance of the hearing date to ob-

tain the dial-in telephone number

and passcode in order to connect

to the hearing.

Norbert H. Schumer,

Personal Representative

P.O. Box 87

Allen, NE 68710

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue; P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ A3,10,17

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ricky R. Epley,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-53

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of April, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Rebecca L. Eckhout,

whose address is 28895 295 Road,

Pleasanton, NE 68866, was infor-

mally appointed by the Court as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

Voigt Law Office

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

ZNEZ A17,24,My1

<addr:BERRECKMAN, DAVIS & BAZATA, P.C., L.L.O.,3087842040,ATTORNEYS AT LAWPO BOX 214,COZAD,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Robyn R. Lind,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-50

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Appointment of

Personal Representative in Intes-

tacy of said Decedent and that

Kendall D. Scheer, 13112 North

73rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68122 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Address of County Court:

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

308-236-1229

Claude E. Berreckman, Jr., #17049

of Berreckman, Davis &

Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for Applicant

801 Meridian Avenue,

P.O. Box 214

Cozad, NE 69130-0214

(308) 784-2040

(308) 784-2043 - fax

claudejr@cozadtel.net

ZNEZ A17,24,My1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Thane L. Darby,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-48

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 30, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Luke J. Darby, 695 Short Court,

Dacono, CO 80514, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 3, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of

the County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ A3,10,17

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

G G & R PROPERTIES, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that G G &

R Properties, LLC (hereinafter re-

ferred to as “the Company”) is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company’s initial

designated office is 6135 53rd Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Thomas N.

George, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 6135 53rd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: March 30, 2020

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ A3,10,17

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KEARNEY COUNTRY CLUB

INVESTMENT GROUP, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kearney Country Club

Investment Group, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2800 19th Avenue, P.O.

Box 1207, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Bradley D. Hol-

brook, 322 West 39th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 31, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Kearney Country Club

2800 19th Avenue

P.O. Box 1207

Kearney, NE 68845

Kearney County Club, Member

ZNEZ A3,10,17

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF AMENDED

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

METHE COMMUNICATIONS

INC., hereafter known as

EEA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Amended Restated Articles of In-

corporation have been filed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act amending and restat-

ing the Articles of Incorporation as

follows:

1. The name of the Corporation

shall be EEA TECHNOLOGIES,

INC.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

1818 Central Ave., Kearney, NE

68847 and the name of the regis-

tered agent at such address is Dus-

tin Seevers.

4. The name and street address

of the sole Director is Dustin

Seevers, 1818 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

5. The filing is for the purposes of

updating the changes in ownership,

updating the addresses of the Reg-

istered Agent/office, updating the

directors and to change the name

of the corporation.

Dustin Seevers, Director

ZNEZ A3,10,17

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, April 14, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8411 vacating Lot

1, Hilltop Mall Subdivision, a subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska

Ordinance No. 8412 authorizing

the issuance of a Combined Utili-

ties Revenue Bond of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, in the principal

amount of up $21,500,000 for the

purpose of paying the costs of im-

provements at the City's waste-

water treatment facility; authorizing

the issuance of said bond in the

form of a promissory note to evi-

dence a loan from the Nebraska

Department of Environment and

Energy; approving the execution

and delivery of a loan agreement

with the Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy; approving

related documents with respect to

said loan; prescribing the form,

terms and details of said bond;

pledging and hypothecating the

revenue and earnings of the water-

works plant and water system,

sewage disposal plant and sanitary

sewer system and electric distribu-

tion system of said City for the pay-

ment of said bond and interest

thereon; providing for the collec-

tion, segregation and application of

the revenues of the city's water-

works plant and water system,

sewage disposal plant and sanitary

sewer system and electric distribu-

tion system

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A17,t1

Notice of Organization

of

Party on the Go, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the laws

of the State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Party of the Go, L.L.C.

2. The street name and mailing

address of the designated office is:

1603 I Ave Kearney, NE 68847

3. The registered agent of the

Company is Layne Moore, 1603 I

Ave Kearney, NE 68847

4. The general nature of the com-

pany is to provide a safe and fun

transportation experience for cus-

tomers.

ZNEZ A10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

ROYAL EUGENE HRUBY

Case No. PR20-51

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR

OF A MINOR CHILD

 

To: All interested parties.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Colene Hruby has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian and Conservator of the

above-captioned minor child. A

hearing on said Petition will be held

on the 5th day of June, 2020, at

11:00 a.m. in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Buffalo County

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 10th day of April,

2020.

COLENE HRUBY, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

ZNEZ A17,24,MY1

Tags