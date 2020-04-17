<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
100 ROAD RANCH, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that 100
ROAD RANCH, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 16100 235th
Road, Amherst, NE 68812. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 6,
2020, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held via
teleconferencing pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, on Monday, April 20, 2020,
at 5:30 P.M. on Zoom at:
s/j/756950975
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current,
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website at
www.kearneypublicschools.org on
Friday, April 17, 2020.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
C & E ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska
Limited Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that C & E
ENTERPRISES, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 45 Lakeside Drive,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on March 27, 2020,
and will continue in perpetuity. The
affairs of the company shall be
conducted by its Members.
BUFFALO COUNTY
EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE
PROGRAM
SEPARATE, SEALED REQUESTS
FOR PROPOSALS will be received
at the regular meeting of the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers, Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska until 10:00 A.M. on Tues-
day, April 28, 2020 for the Em-
ployee Assistance Program. Said
proposals will be publicly opened
and read via Zoom meeting.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Clerk’s office by calling
(308) 236-1226.
All proposals should be in a sep-
arate, sealed envelope and marked
“Employee Assistance Program”
on the outside and addressed to
the Buffalo County Clerk’s Office,
PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all proposals and
to waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Buffalo County EOE/AA
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Blaine Hooper,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-49
Notice is hereby given that on the
2nd day of April, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo, State of
Nebraska, Sharmin Gonzales, the
Registrar issued a written statement
of Informal Probate of the Will of
said Decedent and that Bruce
Kalblinger, C/O Eric A. Scott Law
Office, P.O. Box 349, Valentine, NE
69201, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or be-
fore the 10th day of June, 2020 or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Eric A. Scott, NSBA #20781
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 349
Valentine, NE 69201
(402) 376-1803 Phone
(402) 376-1964 Fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cindy Lou Salpas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-52
Notice is hereby given that on
April 13, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Mi-
chael J. Salpas, whose address is
1717 Ave. C, Kearney, NE 68847,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
16th St. & Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID 15073
Attorney At Law
3710 Central Ave. #13 -
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308) 234-3595
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
LAVERNE N. SCHUMER,
Deceased.
Case No.: PR 18-10
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for tele-
phonic hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, on
May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Any-
one wishing to participate must
contact the law firm of Tye & Rowl-
ing, PC, LLO, at least 48 hours in
advance of the hearing date to ob-
tain the dial-in telephone number
and passcode in order to connect
to the hearing.
Norbert H. Schumer,
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 87
Allen, NE 68710
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue; P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ricky R. Epley,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-53
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of April, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Rebecca L. Eckhout,
whose address is 28895 295 Road,
Pleasanton, NE 68866, was infor-
mally appointed by the Court as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
Voigt Law Office
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Robyn R. Lind,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-50
Notice is hereby given that on
April 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Appointment of
Personal Representative in Intes-
tacy of said Decedent and that
Kendall D. Scheer, 13112 North
73rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68122 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Address of County Court:
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
308-236-1229
Claude E. Berreckman, Jr., #17049
of Berreckman, Davis &
Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for Applicant
801 Meridian Avenue,
P.O. Box 214
Cozad, NE 69130-0214
(308) 784-2040
(308) 784-2043 - fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Thane L. Darby,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-48
Notice is hereby given that on
March 30, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Luke J. Darby, 695 Short Court,
Dacono, CO 80514, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 3, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of
the County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
G G & R PROPERTIES, LLC
Notice is hereby given that G G &
R Properties, LLC (hereinafter re-
ferred to as “the Company”) is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company’s initial
designated office is 6135 53rd Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Thomas N.
George, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 6135 53rd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: March 30, 2020
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KEARNEY COUNTRY CLUB
INVESTMENT GROUP, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kearney Country Club
Investment Group, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2800 19th Avenue, P.O.
Box 1207, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Bradley D. Hol-
brook, 322 West 39th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 31, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Kearney Country Club
2800 19th Avenue
P.O. Box 1207
Kearney, NE 68845
Kearney County Club, Member
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF AMENDED
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
OF
METHE COMMUNICATIONS
INC., hereafter known as
EEA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Notice is hereby given that
Amended Restated Articles of In-
corporation have been filed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act amending and restat-
ing the Articles of Incorporation as
follows:
1. The name of the Corporation
shall be EEA TECHNOLOGIES,
INC.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
1818 Central Ave., Kearney, NE
68847 and the name of the regis-
tered agent at such address is Dus-
tin Seevers.
4. The name and street address
of the sole Director is Dustin
Seevers, 1818 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
5. The filing is for the purposes of
updating the changes in ownership,
updating the addresses of the Reg-
istered Agent/office, updating the
directors and to change the name
of the corporation.
Dustin Seevers, Director
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, April 14, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8411 vacating Lot
1, Hilltop Mall Subdivision, a subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska
Ordinance No. 8412 authorizing
the issuance of a Combined Utili-
ties Revenue Bond of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, in the principal
amount of up $21,500,000 for the
purpose of paying the costs of im-
provements at the City's waste-
water treatment facility; authorizing
the issuance of said bond in the
form of a promissory note to evi-
dence a loan from the Nebraska
Department of Environment and
Energy; approving the execution
and delivery of a loan agreement
with the Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy; approving
related documents with respect to
said loan; prescribing the form,
terms and details of said bond;
pledging and hypothecating the
revenue and earnings of the water-
works plant and water system,
sewage disposal plant and sanitary
sewer system and electric distribu-
tion system of said City for the pay-
ment of said bond and interest
thereon; providing for the collec-
tion, segregation and application of
the revenues of the city's water-
works plant and water system,
sewage disposal plant and sanitary
sewer system and electric distribu-
tion system
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
Notice of Organization
of
Party on the Go, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the laws
of the State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Party of the Go, L.L.C.
2. The street name and mailing
address of the designated office is:
1603 I Ave Kearney, NE 68847
3. The registered agent of the
Company is Layne Moore, 1603 I
Ave Kearney, NE 68847
4. The general nature of the com-
pany is to provide a safe and fun
transportation experience for cus-
tomers.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE GUARDIANSHIP OF
ROYAL EUGENE HRUBY
Case No. PR20-51
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR
OF A MINOR CHILD
To: All interested parties.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Colene Hruby has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian and Conservator of the
above-captioned minor child. A
hearing on said Petition will be held
on the 5th day of June, 2020, at
11:00 a.m. in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Buffalo County
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 10th day of April,
2020.
COLENE HRUBY, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
