NOTICE
Due to the COVID-19 virus out-
break, the NCORPE Board meeting
and Annual Report Hearing will be
conducted via videoconference as
provided for by the executive order
issued by Governor Ricketts 20-03.
Members of the public will not be
allowed into the Board meeting
room but are encouraged to use
these alternate means. This meas-
ure is being taken to protect the
health and welfare of all Nebras-
kans. Details for public viewing,
monitoring, and participation in the
Board meeting and hearing via vid-
eoconference can be found at the
NCORPE's website: NCORPE.org
or by calling: 308-534-6752 for in-
structions prior to the Board meet-
ing and hearing.
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting and
Annual Report Hearing on Wednes-
day, April 22nd, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Central Time. An agenda for the
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection on
the websites of the agency's mem-
bers, which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD,
2. Middle Republican NRD,
3. Lower Republican NRD,
4. Twin Platte NRD, TPNRD.org
Individuals with disabilities may
request additional auxiliary aids
and service necessary for partici-
pation, by contacting NCORPE at
the address or phone number listed
above.
Terry Martin, Chairman
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLOSING INSPECTIONS LLC
Notice is hereby given that Clos-
ing Inspections LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 2325 E 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Craig Sleicher, 2325 E
103rd Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
The limited liability company was
organized on March 6, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually. The af-
fairs of the company shall be con-
ducted by its Members. The nature
of its business is to engage in and
conduct any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County Court, in an action where in
NATHAN KLINGINSMITH is Plain-
tiff and JOHN MALCOM is Defend-
ant, Case CI20-19, the following
described property owned by
JOHN MALCOM has been levied
upon:
(1) 2008 ROADMASTER
(Double Axle) Enclosed Trailer
(VIN# 5DT211L2481064279)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bedder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 23rd day of April,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 24th day of March,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine #90921
Deputy
