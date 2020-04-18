<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>

NOTICE

 

Due to the COVID-19 virus out-

break, the NCORPE Board meeting

and Annual Report Hearing will be

conducted via videoconference as

provided for by the executive order

issued by Governor Ricketts 20-03.

Members of the public will not be

allowed into the Board meeting

room but are encouraged to use

these alternate means. This meas-

ure is being taken to protect the

health and welfare of all Nebras-

kans. Details for public viewing,

monitoring, and participation in the

Board meeting and hearing via vid-

eoconference can be found at the

NCORPE's website: NCORPE.org

or by calling: 308-534-6752 for in-

structions prior to the Board meet-

ing and hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting and

Annual Report Hearing on Wednes-

day, April 22nd, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Central Time. An agenda for the

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection on

the websites of the agency's mem-

bers, which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD,

URNRD.org

2. Middle Republican NRD,

MRNRD.org

3. Lower Republican NRD,

LRNRD.org

4. Twin Platte NRD, TPNRD.org

Individuals with disabilities may

request additional auxiliary aids

and service necessary for partici-

pation, by contacting NCORPE at

the address or phone number listed

above.

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLOSING INSPECTIONS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Clos-

ing Inspections LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 2325 E 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Craig Sleicher, 2325 E

103rd Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

The limited liability company was

organized on March 6, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually. The af-

fairs of the company shall be con-

ducted by its Members. The nature

of its business is to engage in and

conduct any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County Court, in an action where in

NATHAN KLINGINSMITH is Plain-

tiff and JOHN MALCOM is Defend-

ant, Case CI20-19, the following

described property owned by

JOHN MALCOM has been levied

upon:

(1) 2008 ROADMASTER

(Double Axle) Enclosed Trailer

(VIN# 5DT211L2481064279)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bedder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 23rd day of April,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 24th day of March,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine #90921

Deputy

