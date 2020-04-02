NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
Re: 446.0218
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following-described property will
be sold by Great Western Bank,
Trustee, at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska on April 30,
2020, at 10:00 A.M.:
Lots 598 and 599, in the Origi-
nal Town of Kearney Junction,
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, TOGETHER
WITH the South half of the va-
cated alley created in the Plat
and Dedication of Scott's Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, which
abuts said Lot 599 (above men-
tioned) on the North N/K/A Lots
598 and 599, in the Original Town
of Kearney Junction, now the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, TOGETHER WITH the
South half of the vacated alley
created in the Plat and Dedica-
tion of Scott's Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, which abuts said Lot
599 (above mentioned) on the
North, AND TOGETHER WITH the
West half of vacated alley abutt-
ing Lots 598, 599 and the South
half of vacated alley (above men-
tioned) on the East
commonly known as 1925 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a personal or cashier's check
in the amount of $5,000.00, with
the full purchase price, in certified
funds, to be received by the Trus-
tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the
sale, except this requirement is
waived when the highest bidder is
the beneficiary. (If the sale is held
after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-
ment remains the same, and the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
shall be received by the Trustee by
5:00 p.m. the following business
day.) The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary stamp tax.
This property is sold "as is" and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
If this sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return of
the deposit paid, or the purchase
price if paid by the Purchaser. The
Purchaser shall have no further re-
course against the Beneficiary, the
Servicer for the Beneficiary, the
Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-
ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-
ney. If you are a bidder other than
the Beneficiary, and you choose to
enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-
cepting the terms of this sale with-
out recourse as outlined in this No-
tice of Sale.
Great Western Bank, Trustee.
By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)
For Walentine O'Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street,
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE 68154
(402) 330-6300
Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Scott's
Subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
TOGETHER WITH the West half
of the vacated alley abutting said
Lot 5 on the East, AND TO-
GETHER WITH the North half of
the vacated alley abutting said
Lots 1 thru 5, inclusive, on the
South and abutting that portion
of the West half of the vacated
alley above mentioned on the
South,
commonly known as 1931 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint has been filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska by Douglas Geisler,
Plaintiff against Carlos
Carrillo-Garcia and Maria Carrillo,
Defendants. The object and prayer
of said Complaint is to recover
damages relating to a motor vehi-
cle accident that occurred on De-
cember 2, 2015 in Kearney, Buffalo
County. Defendants are further no-
tified that the undersigned intends
to prosecute the Complaint as
soon as it may be heard.
Defendants are hereby given no-
tice that they must answer the
Plaintiff’s Complaint on or before
thirty (30) days after the last date
that this Notice has been pub-
lished, that date being April 9,
2020. If the Defendants fail to re-
spond, the Court may enter judge-
ment for the relief in Plaintiff’s fa-
vor, as demanded in the Complaint.
DOUGLAS GEISLER, Plaintiff
By: Thomas S. Stewart, #18956
Attorney at Law
3915 Avenue N, Suite C
Kearney, NE 68847-2700
LEGAL NOTICE
Due to emergency conditions
surrounding the COVID-19 pan-
demic and Governor Ricketts' Ex-
ecutive Orders regarding the con-
duct of public meetings and the
limited number of people allowed
to gather, the April 2020 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be con-
ducted by electronic means on
April 9, 2020, beginning at 10:00
a.m. CDT. No face-to-face meeting
will be conducted at the District's
General Office in Columbus.
The public will be able to partici-
pate in the meeting via computer
by accessing the following link:
s/j/653425922
There will be opportunity to sub-
mit Public Comments during the
meeting.
It is possible that portions of the
April 9, 2020, meeting will be held
in Executive Session. An agenda
for this meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection during business hours at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
to the Board of Directors at the Co-
lumbus General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.c-
om/board-legal-notice.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday,
April 3, 2020. Pursuant to the Gov-
ernor's Executive Order No. 20-03,
this meeting will be held by vide-
o/telephone conference. Members
of the public may attend this meet-
ing electronically or telephonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Staab
Cattle Company, L.L.C. (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 37998 295th
Road, Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Tyler W. Staab, 37998
295th Road, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska March 06 2020. Organ-
izer Name: Tyler W. Staab.
