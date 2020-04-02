 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

Re: 446.0218

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Great Western Bank,

Trustee, at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska on April 30,

2020, at 10:00 A.M.:

Lots 598 and 599, in the Origi-

nal Town of Kearney Junction,

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, TOGETHER

WITH the South half of the va-

cated alley created in the Plat

and Dedication of Scott's Subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, which

abuts said Lot 599 (above men-

tioned) on the North N/K/A Lots

598 and 599, in the Original Town

of Kearney Junction, now the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, TOGETHER WITH the

South half of the vacated alley

created in the Plat and Dedica-

tion of Scott's Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, which abuts said Lot

599 (above mentioned) on the

North, AND TOGETHER WITH the

West half of vacated alley abutt-

ing Lots 598, 599 and the South

half of vacated alley (above men-

tioned) on the East

commonly known as 1925 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

Great Western Bank, Trustee.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE 68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

Re: 446.0218

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Great Western Bank,

Trustee, at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska on April 30,

2020, at 10:00 A.M.:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Scott's

Subdivision to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

TOGETHER WITH the West half

of the vacated alley abutting said

Lot 5 on the East, AND TO-

GETHER WITH the North half of

the vacated alley abutting said

Lots 1 thru 5, inclusive, on the

South and abutting that portion

of the West half of the vacated

alley above mentioned on the

South,

commonly known as 1931 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

Great Western Bank, Trustee.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE 68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint has been filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska by Douglas Geisler,

Plaintiff against Carlos

Carrillo-Garcia and Maria Carrillo,

Defendants. The object and prayer

of said Complaint is to recover

damages relating to a motor vehi-

cle accident that occurred on De-

cember 2, 2015 in Kearney, Buffalo

County. Defendants are further no-

tified that the undersigned intends

to prosecute the Complaint as

soon as it may be heard.

Defendants are hereby given no-

tice that they must answer the

Plaintiff’s Complaint on or before

thirty (30) days after the last date

that this Notice has been pub-

lished, that date being April 9,

2020. If the Defendants fail to re-

spond, the Court may enter judge-

ment for the relief in Plaintiff’s fa-

vor, as demanded in the Complaint.

DOUGLAS GEISLER, Plaintiff

By: Thomas S. Stewart, #18956

Attorney at Law

3915 Avenue N, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847-2700

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Due to emergency conditions

surrounding the COVID-19 pan-

demic and Governor Ricketts' Ex-

ecutive Orders regarding the con-

duct of public meetings and the

limited number of people allowed

to gather, the April 2020 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be con-

ducted by electronic means on

April 9, 2020, beginning at 10:00

a.m. CDT. No face-to-face meeting

will be conducted at the District's

General Office in Columbus.

The public will be able to partici-

pate in the meeting via computer

by accessing the following link:

https://nppd.zoom.u-

s/j/653425922

There will be opportunity to sub-

mit Public Comments during the

meeting.

It is possible that portions of the

April 9, 2020, meeting will be held

in Executive Session. An agenda

for this meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection during business hours at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

to the Board of Directors at the Co-

lumbus General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.c-

om/board-legal-notice.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ A2,t1

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday,

April 3, 2020. Pursuant to the Gov-

ernor's Executive Order No. 20-03,

this meeting will be held by vide-

o/telephone conference. Members

of the public may attend this meet-

ing electronically or telephonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A2,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Staab

Cattle Company, L.L.C. (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 37998 295th

Road, Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Tyler W. Staab, 37998

295th Road, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska March 06 2020. Organ-

izer Name: Tyler W. Staab.

ZNEZ A2,9,16

Tags