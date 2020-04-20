 

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF APRIL 14, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Resolution

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted

Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael

Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-

mann.

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

No maintenance report given.

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement, on the

consent agenda. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,

Eichholz, Rasmussen, & Stubbs

No: none Absent: none MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $13,843.22, Street Fund-

$5697.14 Water Fund- $3532.81

Sewer Fund- $2017.88 Gross pay-

roll $8161.59 IRS taxes $2213.72

NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax $486.10

NE Dept Rev-unempl tx $55.80 Ne

Dept Rev-SWH $995.10 Dawson

Public Power- electricity $1732.08

Black Hills Energy-natural gas

$154.91 Buffalo Co Sheriff-contract

$147.29 Buffalo Co Hwy-repairs

$330.00 Frontier-telephone

$110.85 & $60.01 Hand Machin-

ing-mail $10.53 Jacobsen-fees

$124.75 Jelinek Ace-equip $310.98

Kearney Hub-publish $110.59

Lammers Land Leveling-repairs

$1350.00 Municipal Code Servic-

es-updates $80.00 NE Am Le-

gion-flags $276.00 NE Public

Health Lab-water tests $354.00

Nichols Repair $137.69 One

Call-9.99 Pleasanton Irrg.-parts

$36.99 Pleasanton Public School-

-liquor lic. $200.00 Ravenna Sani-

tation-Waste Haul $84.00 &

$2063.00 Quill-Supplies $186.12

Janet Rowling-serv $2750.00 Ton-

niges & Assoc-service $3800.00

Trotter Service-fuel $368.36

Verizon-cell $98.76 Amazon

Prime-supplies $13.70 & $117.59

Intuit-maint. $4.26 & supplies

$282.98 Becky Behrendt-refund

hall rent-$75.00 Debra Angle-r-

efund hall rent $200.00 Janet

Schmitz refund hall rent $225.00

Chairperson Stubbs opened the

public hearing at 7:00 p.m. for the

first reading of possible annexation

of a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 35, Township 12

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

PM, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

With no comments Stubbs closed

the public hearing at 7:03 p.m.

Trustee Tracy introduced and read

the first reading of Ordinance

2020-O-3, an ordinance of the Vil-

lage of Pleasanton, Nebraska,

annexing contiguous lands in the

Village of Pleasanton, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Second reading

will be at the next Village Board

meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Lewis moved and Rasmussen

seconded the approval of Resolu-

tion 2020-R-3, the final plat of

Pinecrest Subdivision. Yes: Lewis,

Rasmussen, Tracy, Eichholz &

Stubbs No: none Absent: none MC

Due to the Primary Election Tues-

day May, 12, 2020, the next Village

Board meeting will be on Monday,

May 11, 2020.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:10 P.M.

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on April 24,

2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is availa-

ble at the Office of the Assistant

Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE 68949.

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BIG QUACK, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Big

Quack, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2560 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Matthew T.

Nielsen, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 2560 E. 103rd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: April 2, 2020.

Matthew T. Nielsen, Organizer

INVITATION TO BID

RE: Renovations to

Kearney Public Schools -

Hanny Arram Center

for Success

Final Bid Package

Kearney, Nebraska

BD Construction Inc. of Kearney

has been pre-selected as the Con-

struction Manager for Kearney

Public Schools -Hanny Arram Cen-

ter for Success.

The project is located at 3907 6th

Avenue in Kearney and consists of

renovations to an existing building;

most of which are interior. The ren-

ovations are on two levels (first

floor level and basement floor level)

but largely on the first-floor level

(10,640 sf). Approximately ninety

percent of all interior walls on the

first-floor level are to be demol-

ished and this area remodeled.

Demolition is under a separate con-

tract and will be completed by May

31, 2020. Construction will include

new interior wood framed walls,

hollow metal doors and frames, re-

strooms and galley kitchens,

acoustical lay-in ceilings, new

HVAC and light fixtures to be in-

stalled. No exterior site modifica-

tions will be included except for

electrical lighting. The project is

planned to be constructed in two

phases. Each phase will include

roughly half of the building area.

The project will be managed by

BD Construction of Kearney.

The bid opening for the project

will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL

TIME ON MAY 7, 2020.

Bid Openings will be held at the

office of the Finance Director, Kear-

ney Public Schools, located within

the Administration Building, 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Bids can be mailed to the

attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or

delivered in person prior to the time

established for the bid opening.

Please refer to the Instructions to

Bidders for further information.

The anticipated start of construc-

tion for this phase is June 1, 2020

with overall project completion of

Phase 1 scheduled for December

31, 2020, and an overall completion

of Phase 2 scheduled for April 30,

2021. A detailed work sequence is

included in SECTION 01 1000

SUMMARY. This schedule is in-

tended to be a general guideline to

all prospective bidders for your un-

derstanding of the anticipated

phasing and completion dates that

need to be reflected in your bid.

Following the awarding of con-

tracts to the sub-contractors with

BD Construction, the successful

sub-contractors' input will be re-

quested for the review of the over-

all project schedule.

The Final Bid Package project

consists of furnishing all labor, ma-

terials and equipment necessary to

complete all work required for the

bid scopes for Kearney Public

Schools - Hanny Arram Center For

Success as shown on the drawings

and described in the specifications

prepared by the Architect, Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning, 2908

West 39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska. The scopes of work in

the bid package include:

Painting, Fire Protection Special-

ties, Steel Erection, Passenger Ele-

vators, Concrete Slabs & Founda-

tions, Carpentry, Tiling, Flooring,

Steel Materials Roofing; Aluminum

& Glass Joint Sealants; Communi-

cations, HM-HMV Doors (Supply),

Visual Display Surf., Acoustical

Ceiling Tile, Drywall, Toilet, Bath, &

Laundry Accessories, Electrical,

Wall & Corner Guards, Wood Stud

Framing, Casework (Suppl), Case-

work (Install), Fire Suppression,

Plumbing, HVAC, Steel Erection,

Fire Protection Specialties, Paint-

ing, Passenger Elevators All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms issued in

the Specifications. Detailed scopes

of work for each bid package are

available from BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-

cluded in the specifications.

The successful bidder may be re-

quired to furnish Corporate Surety

Performance and Payment Bonds

in a sum equal to 100% of the con-

tract price.

All proposals shall remain in ef-

fect for a period of 40 calendar

days after the scheduled closing

time for the receipt of proposals.

Each bid, (excluding suppliers

only), shall be accompanied by an

acceptable Bid Bond or certified

check payable to Kearney Public

School in the amount of five per-

cent (5%) of the total bid submitted

as a guarantee that if awarded the

contract, the Bidder will promptly

enter into a contract. If bid security

is not received with the proposal,

the bid will not be considered. All

successful bidders will be required

to provide performance and pay-

ment bonds. All bids, (excluding

suppliers), are required to be

sealed with the name of the project

on the envelope.

All bids are to be in strict accord-

ance with the Contract Documents

and all other related Bid Docu-

ments. Electronic Copies of Bid

Documents may be obtained from

the following location beginning on

April 17, 2020: BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney - Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com

Documents are also available for

your examination at the following

plan rooms:

Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th St, Suite C,

Lincoln, NE 68516

Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St,

Omaha, NE 68127

Columbus Area Chamber

of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE 68602-0515

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 S. Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902

Builders Plan Service,

309 W. 2nd,

Grand Island, NE 68801

Kearney Plan Service,

1007 2nd Ave.,

Kearney, NE 68847

Phelps County Development

Corporation -

502 East Ave., Suite 201,

Holdrege, NE 68949

BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,

209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847

Electronic copies of bid docu-

ments may be obtained from BD

Construction. Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-

quest access to the documents.

Contract Documents may also be

viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, 2908 West 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

The Owner shall have the right to

reject any or all bids and to reject a

bid not accompanied by any requir-

ing bid security or by other data re-

quired by the bidding documents;

or to reject a bid which is in any

way incomplete or irregular and to

waive any informalities in any pro-

posal.

We look forward to receipt of

your proposal on bid day. If you

should have any questions or re-

quire further assistance, please do

not hesitate to contact Austin

Larson of BD Construction at

308-234-1836.

By submitting a bid for this

project, bidder agrees he has

read the BD Construction Stand-

ard Subcontract Agreement and

if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-

ecute this Subcontract. This Sub-

contract Agreement is available

for review at BD's office, 209

East 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Upper Room Brewery, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (the “Company”), has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company’s

designated office is 3911 I Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. Michael

Freitag is the registered agent for

the Company at such address for

purposes of service of process.

The Company was organized for

the purpose of engaging in the

transaction of any lawful business

and the performance of any lawful

activities that a limited liability com-

pany may engage in under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The Com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on February 10, 2020, and

it shall have perpetual existence

unless dissolved in accordance

with its Certificate of Organization,

its Operating Agreement or the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The affairs of the

Company are to be managed by its

members.

Nathaniel P. DeWald, #23716

DEWALD DEAVER

L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.

413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949

Telephone - (308) 995-8848

Fax – (308) 995-6555

nate@holdregelaw.com

