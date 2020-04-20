VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF APRIL 14, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Resolution
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted
Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael
Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-
mann.
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
No maintenance report given.
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement, on the
consent agenda. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,
Eichholz, Rasmussen, & Stubbs
No: none Absent: none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $13,843.22, Street Fund-
$5697.14 Water Fund- $3532.81
Sewer Fund- $2017.88 Gross pay-
roll $8161.59 IRS taxes $2213.72
NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax $486.10
NE Dept Rev-unempl tx $55.80 Ne
Dept Rev-SWH $995.10 Dawson
Public Power- electricity $1732.08
Black Hills Energy-natural gas
$154.91 Buffalo Co Sheriff-contract
$147.29 Buffalo Co Hwy-repairs
$330.00 Frontier-telephone
$110.85 & $60.01 Hand Machin-
ing-mail $10.53 Jacobsen-fees
$124.75 Jelinek Ace-equip $310.98
Kearney Hub-publish $110.59
Lammers Land Leveling-repairs
$1350.00 Municipal Code Servic-
es-updates $80.00 NE Am Le-
gion-flags $276.00 NE Public
Health Lab-water tests $354.00
Nichols Repair $137.69 One
Call-9.99 Pleasanton Irrg.-parts
$36.99 Pleasanton Public School-
-liquor lic. $200.00 Ravenna Sani-
tation-Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2063.00 Quill-Supplies $186.12
Janet Rowling-serv $2750.00 Ton-
niges & Assoc-service $3800.00
Trotter Service-fuel $368.36
Verizon-cell $98.76 Amazon
Prime-supplies $13.70 & $117.59
Intuit-maint. $4.26 & supplies
$282.98 Becky Behrendt-refund
hall rent-$75.00 Debra Angle-r-
efund hall rent $200.00 Janet
Schmitz refund hall rent $225.00
Chairperson Stubbs opened the
public hearing at 7:00 p.m. for the
first reading of possible annexation
of a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 35, Township 12
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
PM, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
With no comments Stubbs closed
the public hearing at 7:03 p.m.
Trustee Tracy introduced and read
the first reading of Ordinance
2020-O-3, an ordinance of the Vil-
lage of Pleasanton, Nebraska,
annexing contiguous lands in the
Village of Pleasanton, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Second reading
will be at the next Village Board
meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Lewis moved and Rasmussen
seconded the approval of Resolu-
tion 2020-R-3, the final plat of
Pinecrest Subdivision. Yes: Lewis,
Rasmussen, Tracy, Eichholz &
Stubbs No: none Absent: none MC
Due to the Primary Election Tues-
day May, 12, 2020, the next Village
Board meeting will be on Monday,
May 11, 2020.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:10 P.M.
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on April 24,
2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is availa-
ble at the Office of the Assistant
Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE 68949.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BIG QUACK, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Big
Quack, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2560 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Matthew T.
Nielsen, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 2560 E. 103rd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: April 2, 2020.
Matthew T. Nielsen, Organizer
INVITATION TO BID
RE: Renovations to
Kearney Public Schools -
Hanny Arram Center
for Success
Final Bid Package
Kearney, Nebraska
BD Construction Inc. of Kearney
has been pre-selected as the Con-
struction Manager for Kearney
Public Schools -Hanny Arram Cen-
ter for Success.
The project is located at 3907 6th
Avenue in Kearney and consists of
renovations to an existing building;
most of which are interior. The ren-
ovations are on two levels (first
floor level and basement floor level)
but largely on the first-floor level
(10,640 sf). Approximately ninety
percent of all interior walls on the
first-floor level are to be demol-
ished and this area remodeled.
Demolition is under a separate con-
tract and will be completed by May
31, 2020. Construction will include
new interior wood framed walls,
hollow metal doors and frames, re-
strooms and galley kitchens,
acoustical lay-in ceilings, new
HVAC and light fixtures to be in-
stalled. No exterior site modifica-
tions will be included except for
electrical lighting. The project is
planned to be constructed in two
phases. Each phase will include
roughly half of the building area.
The project will be managed by
BD Construction of Kearney.
The bid opening for the project
will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL
TIME ON MAY 7, 2020.
Bid Openings will be held at the
office of the Finance Director, Kear-
ney Public Schools, located within
the Administration Building, 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Bids can be mailed to the
attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or
delivered in person prior to the time
established for the bid opening.
Please refer to the Instructions to
Bidders for further information.
The anticipated start of construc-
tion for this phase is June 1, 2020
with overall project completion of
Phase 1 scheduled for December
31, 2020, and an overall completion
of Phase 2 scheduled for April 30,
2021. A detailed work sequence is
included in SECTION 01 1000
SUMMARY. This schedule is in-
tended to be a general guideline to
all prospective bidders for your un-
derstanding of the anticipated
phasing and completion dates that
need to be reflected in your bid.
Following the awarding of con-
tracts to the sub-contractors with
BD Construction, the successful
sub-contractors' input will be re-
quested for the review of the over-
all project schedule.
The Final Bid Package project
consists of furnishing all labor, ma-
terials and equipment necessary to
complete all work required for the
bid scopes for Kearney Public
Schools - Hanny Arram Center For
Success as shown on the drawings
and described in the specifications
prepared by the Architect, Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning, 2908
West 39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska. The scopes of work in
the bid package include:
Painting, Fire Protection Special-
ties, Steel Erection, Passenger Ele-
vators, Concrete Slabs & Founda-
tions, Carpentry, Tiling, Flooring,
Steel Materials Roofing; Aluminum
& Glass Joint Sealants; Communi-
cations, HM-HMV Doors (Supply),
Visual Display Surf., Acoustical
Ceiling Tile, Drywall, Toilet, Bath, &
Laundry Accessories, Electrical,
Wall & Corner Guards, Wood Stud
Framing, Casework (Suppl), Case-
work (Install), Fire Suppression,
Plumbing, HVAC, Steel Erection,
Fire Protection Specialties, Paint-
ing, Passenger Elevators All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms issued in
the Specifications. Detailed scopes
of work for each bid package are
available from BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-
cluded in the specifications.
The successful bidder may be re-
quired to furnish Corporate Surety
Performance and Payment Bonds
in a sum equal to 100% of the con-
tract price.
All proposals shall remain in ef-
fect for a period of 40 calendar
days after the scheduled closing
time for the receipt of proposals.
Each bid, (excluding suppliers
only), shall be accompanied by an
acceptable Bid Bond or certified
check payable to Kearney Public
School in the amount of five per-
cent (5%) of the total bid submitted
as a guarantee that if awarded the
contract, the Bidder will promptly
enter into a contract. If bid security
is not received with the proposal,
the bid will not be considered. All
successful bidders will be required
to provide performance and pay-
ment bonds. All bids, (excluding
suppliers), are required to be
sealed with the name of the project
on the envelope.
All bids are to be in strict accord-
ance with the Contract Documents
and all other related Bid Docu-
ments. Electronic Copies of Bid
Documents may be obtained from
the following location beginning on
April 17, 2020: BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney - Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
Documents are also available for
your examination at the following
plan rooms:
Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th St, Suite C,
Lincoln, NE 68516
Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St,
Omaha, NE 68127
Columbus Area Chamber
of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE 68602-0515
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 S. Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902
Builders Plan Service,
309 W. 2nd,
Grand Island, NE 68801
Kearney Plan Service,
1007 2nd Ave.,
Kearney, NE 68847
Phelps County Development
Corporation -
502 East Ave., Suite 201,
Holdrege, NE 68949
BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,
209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847
Electronic copies of bid docu-
ments may be obtained from BD
Construction. Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-
quest access to the documents.
Contract Documents may also be
viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, 2908 West 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
The Owner shall have the right to
reject any or all bids and to reject a
bid not accompanied by any requir-
ing bid security or by other data re-
quired by the bidding documents;
or to reject a bid which is in any
way incomplete or irregular and to
waive any informalities in any pro-
posal.
We look forward to receipt of
your proposal on bid day. If you
should have any questions or re-
quire further assistance, please do
not hesitate to contact Austin
Larson of BD Construction at
308-234-1836.
By submitting a bid for this
project, bidder agrees he has
read the BD Construction Stand-
ard Subcontract Agreement and
if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-
ecute this Subcontract. This Sub-
contract Agreement is available
for review at BD's office, 209
East 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Upper Room Brewery, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (the “Company”), has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company’s
designated office is 3911 I Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. Michael
Freitag is the registered agent for
the Company at such address for
purposes of service of process.
The Company was organized for
the purpose of engaging in the
transaction of any lawful business
and the performance of any lawful
activities that a limited liability com-
pany may engage in under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The Com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on February 10, 2020, and
it shall have perpetual existence
unless dissolved in accordance
with its Certificate of Organization,
its Operating Agreement or the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The affairs of the
Company are to be managed by its
members.
Nathaniel P. DeWald, #23716
DEWALD DEAVER
L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.
413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
Telephone - (308) 995-8848
Fax – (308) 995-6555
