NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der via Zoom. The following Board
members responded to roll call:
Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron
Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry
Morrow, Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that pursuant "to Execu-
tive Order No. 20-03 Public Meet-
ing Requirement Limited Waiver",
the County Board will be conduct-
ing their meetings via Zoom and
the link to this meeting is posted on
the Buffalo County Website.
County Clerk Janice Giffin took all
proceedings hereinafter shown.
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the March 24,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to ratify the following
March 27, 2020 and April 10, 2020
payroll claims processed by the
County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
MARCH 27, 2020 PAYROLL
GENERAL FUNDS
NET PAYROLL 253,134.60;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 42,342.94; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
103,555.50; FIRST CONCORD E
3,938.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 84,141.48; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,282.75; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 632.74; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; NATION-
WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-
CIPAL LIFE E 3,046.42; STATE OF
NE T 13,575.87; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 749.03
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 57,064.70;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 9,211.42; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,769.50; FIRST
CONCORD E 784.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 17,647.51; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 139.10; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 120.53; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
342.00; PRINCIPAL E 993.54;
STATE OF NE T 2,658.84; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 211.24
WEED DISTRICT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.04; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE
OF NE T 234.57
APRIL 10, 2020 PAYROLL
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 253,501.61;
AMERICAN FAMILY I 1,015.87;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 42,380.95; BUFFALO CO
TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00; BUF-
FALO CO TREASURER I
104,595.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,298.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 83,769.74; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 1,301.53; MADISON
NATIONAL I 626.89;
MASSMUTUAL E 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00;
NE CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00;
PRINCIPAL E 3,091.40; STATE OF
NE T 13,507.11; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 757.19
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 52,416.65;
AMERICAN FAMILY I 923.14; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
8,278.85; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 15,660.81; MADISON NA-
TIONAL U 154.10; MADISON NA-
TIONAL U 119.78; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL
E 978.20; STATE OF NE T
2,282.21; VISION SERVICE PLAN E
202.84
WEED DISTRICT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.08; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE
OF NE T 234.57
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
early claim submitted by the
County Clerk as listed below.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
ROAD FUND
STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS
FUEL TAX $4,499.00
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Clerk of the
District Court March 2020 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer March 2020 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
Resolution 2020-13 authorizing
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
to proceed with the foreclosure of
County owned Tax Sale Certifi-
cates. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-13
WHEREAS, The Revised Statutes
of Nebraska, 77-1901 through
771918 provides upon resolution
by the County Board of Commis-
sioners for foreclosure and sale of
Real Estate Properties upon which
Tax Sale Certificates have been
placed and delinquent for three
years, and
WHEREAS, the following Tax
Sale Certificates have been placed
on Real Estate Properties in Buffalo
County, to wit: Numbers: 17226,
17228
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED, that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners authorize
the foreclosure and sale of the
above referenced Tax Sale Certifi-
cates and request the County At-
torney to proceed to such foreclo-
sure and sale, in accordance with
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the
contract for the Advanced Correc-
tional Healthcare. Moved by Mor-
row and seconded by Klein to au-
thorize the Sheriff Miller to sign the
Advanced Correctional Healthcare
Agreement of the Provision of In-
mate Health Services. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen read the
Proclamation of the National Public
Safety Telecommunicators Week
and thanked those who serve Buf-
falo County. Moved by Higgins
and seconded by Loeffelholz to
proclaim the week of April 12, 2020
through April 18, 2020 as "National
Public Safety Telecommunicators
Week" in Buffalo County with the
following Resolution 2020-14.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-14
PROCLAMATION
Naming of the Week April 12,
2020 through April 18, 2020 as
"National Public Safety
Telecommunicators Week"
in Buffalo County
WHEREAS, every day, dedicated
public safety telecommunicators
serve the people of Buffalo County
by answering their requests for
emergency assistance and dis-
patching the appropriate law en-
forcement, fire, or emergency med-
ical personnel as quickly as possi-
ble; and
WHEREAS, the professional pub-
lic safety telecommunicator is that
vital link between the citizens who
call 9-1-1 and the law enforcement,
fire and emergency personnel who
may save their life or property in an
emergency; and
WHEREAS, the safety of Buffalo
County's first responders depends
on the quality and accuracy of in-
formation obtained by professional
public safety telecommunicators
and delivered via radio, telephone
and computers services; and
WHEREAS, the critical functions
performed by professional public
safety telecommunicators also in-
clude those related to highway
safety, road maintenance, public
utilities and other services that af-
fect the health and safety of our cit-
izens; and
WHEREAS, emergencies can
strike at any time, so we rely on the
vigilance and preparedness of
these individuals 24 hours a day,
365 days a year.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Buffalo County en-
joys the highest standards of public
health and safety, and we owe a
great debt to the men and women
who, by applying their expertise in
telecommunications, help to make
that achievement possible. During
this special observance, we ac-
knowledge that debt and extend a
heartfelt thanks to each of them.
Chairman McMullen reviewed
the following correspondence. The
Board received the City of Kearney
Planning Commission Agenda for
April 17, 2020. Midwest Connect
sent a letter pertaining to changes
for the mail service due to the
COVID-19 situation. The Board re-
ceived President Trump's Coro-
navirus Guidelines for America. NE
Commission on Law Enforcement
& Criminal Justice sent the Stand-
ards Inspection Report. The Board
received notice from the University
of Nebraska Lincoln Extension of-
fice that the local offices will be
closed and it will be determined
what remote work can be done by
staff. Chairman McMullen called
on each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to recess the regular meet-
ing of the Board of Commissioners
at 9:27 A.M. and reconvene as a
Board of Equalization. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. Deputy County As-
sessor Nora Borer and Deputy
County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich
were present.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve Tax List
Corrections numbered 4677
through 4683 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Midwest
District of the EFCA for a 2017
Subaru Outback. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for Community
Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-
ska for a 2019 Ford Fusion and a
2019 Kia Optima. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:34 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Commissioner Sherry Morrow re-
ported her findings from Piper
Sandler & Company during discus-
sion to refinance the General Obli-
gation Refunding Bonds, Series
2016. Brad Slaughter, Senior Vice
President of Piper Sandler & Com-
panies joined the meeting via
Zoom. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Loeffelholz to authorize
the advance refunding and defea-
sance of its general obligation Re-
funding Bonds, Series 2016 with
the following Resolution 2020-15
and Resolution 2020-16. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-15
A RESOLUTION OF THE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
OF THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO,
NEBRASKA AUTHORIZING THE
ADVANCE REFUNDING AND DE-
FEASANCE OF ITS GENERAL
OBLIGATION REFUNDING
BONDS, SERIES 2016.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
OF THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO,
NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1.
The County of Buf-
falo, Nebraska (the "County") has
previously issued its General Obli-
gation Refunding Bonds, Series
2016, dated September 13, 2016,
in the original aggregate principal
amount of $22,615,000 (the "Series
2016 Bonds"), of which
$18,205,000 are presently out-
standing. The Series 2016 Bonds
were authorized by a resolution (the
"Series 2016 Resolution") duly
passed and adopted by the Coun-
ty's Board of Commissioners (the
"Board") on August 23, 2016. The
County issued the Series 2016
Bonds to (a) refund and redeem its
General Obligation Refunding
Bonds, Series 2011, dated October
13, 2011 (the "Series 2011 Bonds")
and (b) pay the costs of issuing the
Series 2016 Bonds. The Series
2011 Bonds were authorized by
resolutions duly passed and
adopted by the Board on January
11, 2011 and September 27, 2011.
The County issued the Series 2011
Bonds to (a) advance refund its
General Obligation Bonds, Series
2008, dated November 20, 2008
(the "Series 2008 Bonds"), and (b)
pay the costs of issuing the Series
2011 Bonds. The Series 2008
Bonds were authorized by resolu-
tions duly passed and adopted by
the Board on August 26, 2008 and
September 23, 2008 and which
were authorized by the required
majority of the qualified voters of
the County voting at an election
held by the County on March 11,
2008. The County issued the
Series 2008 Bonds to (a) pay the
costs of constructing and equipp-
ing a new justice center for the
County, and (b) pay the costs of is-
suing the Series 2008 Bonds.
Section 2. As set forth in the
Series 2016 Resolution, the Series
2016 Bonds maturing on or after
December 15, 2021 are subject to
redemption at any time on or after
September 13, 2021, as a whole or
in part, at a redemption price equal
to the principal amount of the
Series 2016 Bonds called for re-
demption, plus accrued interest on
such principal amount being re-
deemed to the date of redemption.
Section 3. Subject to the condi-
tions set forth herein, the Board
hereby authorizes the advance re-
funding and defeasance of the fol-
lowing outstanding Series 2016
Bonds (the "Refunded Bonds"),
and the payment of the principal of,
the interest on, and/or the re-
demption price of such bonds
through and including September
13, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"),
all in accordance with the redemp-
tion provisions set forth in the
Series 2016 Resolution, after which
date interest on such Refunded
Bonds shall cease:
Maturity Date (December 15),
Principal Amount, Interest Rate,
CUSIP
2020 $1,175,000 4.000% 119443
CE7; 2021 1,220,000 3.000 119443
CF3; 2022 1,260,000 3.000 119443
CG2; 2023 1,290,000 3.000 119443
CH0; 2024 1,335,000 2.000 119443
CJ6; 2025 1,365,000 2.000 119443
CK3; 2026 1,390,000 2.375 119443
CL1; 2027 1,420,000 2.500 119443
CM9; 2028 1,455,000 2.625
119443 CN7; 2029 1,605,000 4.000 119443 CP2; 2030 1,670,000 4.000
119443 CQ0; 2031 1,735,000 4.000 119443 CR8; 2032 1,285,000 3.000
119443 CS6
The Chairperson of the Board
and the County Clerk (each, includ-
ing any person authorized to act on
his or her behalf, an "Authorized
Officer"), or each individually, may
determine that one or more maturi-
ties of the Refunded Bonds listed
above shall not be refunded and re-
deemed on the Redemption Date.
Such determinations shall be set
forth in a certificate of such Author-
ized Officer.
Section 4. The principal of and/or
the interest on the Refunded Bonds
due prior to the Redemption Date
shall continue to be paid in accord-
ance with the terms of the Series
2016 Resolution. On the Redemp-
tion Date the principal of the Re-
funded Bonds, together with all ac-
crued interest to but not including
the Redemption Date, shall be paid
upon presentation and surrender
thereof at the corporate trust office
of Wells Fargo Bank, National As-
sociation, Minneapolis, Minnesota,
as paying agent and registrar for
the Refunded Bonds (the
"Registrar").
Section 5. The refunding, defea-
sance and redemption of the Re-
funded Bonds authorized by this
Resolution are subject to the prior
issuance by the County of its Gen-
eral Obligation Refunding Bonds,
Taxable Series 2020 (the "Refund-
ing Bonds"). This Resolution shall
have no force and effect if the Re-
funding Bonds are not issued
within one year of the date hereof.
Section 6. Upon the issuance
and delivery of the Refunding
Bonds:
(a) the Registrar is instructed to
file notice of the defeasance of the
Refunded Bonds with the Munici-
pal Securities Rulemaking Board
(the "MSRB") through its EMMA
portal;
(b) not later than 35 days prior to
the Redemption Date (or such
other date as may be acceptable to
the Registrar), the Authorized Offic-
ers, or each individually, are hereby
directed to file a copy of this Reso-
lution with the Registrar; and
(c) upon receipt of this Resolu-
tion, the Registrar is hereby in-
structed to (i) mail notice of the re-
demption of the Refunded Bonds
to each registered owner thereof
not less than 30 days prior to the
Redemption Date (or such shorter
period as may be acceptable to the
then registered owners of the Re-
funded Bonds), all in accordance
with the Series 2016 Resolution,
and (ii) within 10 business days of
mailing the redemption notice to
the registered owners thereof, file
such notice of redemption with the
MSRB and its EMMA portal.
Section 7. This Resolution shall
be in full force and take effect from
and after its passage as provided
by law.
RESOLUTION 2020-16
A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS (THE
"BOARD") OF THE COUNTY OF
BUFFALO, NEBRASKA (THE
"COUNTY") AUTHORIZING THE
ISSUANCE BY THE COUNTY OF
ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION RE-
FUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE
SERIES 2020, IN ONE OR MORE
SERIES AND IN AN AGGREGATE
PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EX-
CEED TWENTY MILLION DOL-
LARS ($20,000,000) FOR THE
PURPOSE OF ADANCE REFUND-
ING AND DEFEASING CERTAIN
OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS
OF THE COUNTY; AUTHORIZING
THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE
BOARD OR THE COUNTY CLERK
TO DETERMINE THE AGGREGATE
PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, THE MA-
TURITIES AND THEIR RESPEC-
TIVE MATURITY DATES, THE IN-
TEREST RATES, THE REDEMP-
TION PROVISIONS AND OTHER
TERMS RELATING TO SAID
BONDS, AUTHORIZING THE SALE
AND DELIVERY OF THE BONDS
TO THE PURCHASER THEREOF
AND TO DESIGNATE A REGIS-
TRAR AND PAYING AGENT WITH
RESPECT TO SAID BONDS, ALL
AS PROVIDED AND SUBJECT TO
THE TERMS HEREIN; PRESCRIB-
ING THE FORM OF SAID BONDS;
IMPOSING AN AD VALOREM TAX
ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY
WITHIN THE COUNTY, TO PAY
THE PRINCIPAL OF, PREMIUM, IF
ANY, AND THE INTEREST ON
SUCH BONDS; ADOPTING CER-
TAIN DISCLOSURE POLICIES
AND PROCEDURES WITH RE-
SPECT TO THE BONDS; AND AU-
THORIZING CERTAIN ACTIONS
AND DOCUMENTS AND PRE-
SCRIBING OTHER MATTERS RE-
LATING THERETO.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF
THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO, NE-
BRASKA:
Section 1. The Board of Commis-
sioners (the "Board") of The County
of Buffalo, Nebraska (the
"County"), hereby makes the fol-
lowing findings and determinations:
(a) The County is a duly organ-
ized county and political subdivi-
sion under Chapter 23, Reissue
Revised Statutes of Nebraska, as
amended.
(b) The County previously issued
its General Obligation Refunding
Bonds, Series 2016, dated Sep-
tember 13, 2016, in the original ag-
gregate principal amount of
$22,615,000 (the "Series 2016
Bonds"), of which $18,205,000 are
presently outstanding. The Series
2016 Bonds were authorized by a
resolution (the "Series 2016 Reso-
lution") duly passed and adopted
by the Board on August 23, 2016.
The County issued the Series 2016
Bonds to (a) refund and redeem its
General Obligation Refunding
Bonds, Series 2011, dated October
13, 2011 (the "Series 2011 Bonds")
and (b) pay the costs of issuing the
Series 2016 Bonds. The Series
2011 Bonds were authorized by
resolutions duly passed and
adopted by the Board on January
11, 2011 and September 27, 2011.
The County issued the Series 2011
Bonds to (a) advance refund its
General Obligation Bonds, Series
2008, dated November 20, 2008
(the "Series 2008 Bonds"), and (b)
pay the costs of issuing the Series
2011 Bonds. The Series 2008
Bonds were authorized by resolu-
tions duly passed and adopted by
the Board on August 26, 2008 and
September 23, 2008 and which
were authorized by the required
majority of the qualified voters of
the County voting at an election
held by the County on March 11,
2008. The County issued the
Series 2008 Bonds to (a) pay the
costs of constructing and equipp-
ing a new justice center for the
County, and (b) pay the costs of is-
suing the Series 2008 Bonds.
(c) As set forth in the Series 2016
Resolution, the Series 2016 Bonds
maturing on or after December 15,
2021 are subject to redemption at
any time on or after September 13,
2021, as a whole or in part, at a re-
demption price equal to the princi-
pal amount of the Series 2016
Bonds called for redemption, plus
accrued interest on such principal
amount being redeemed to the
date of redemption.
(d) Since the issuance of the
Series 2016 Bonds, the rates of in-
terest available in the markets have
declined such that the County can
effect a savings in interest costs by
providing for payment of all or part
of the Series 2016 Bonds through
the issuance of its taxable general
obligation refunding bonds pursu-
ant to Sections 23-120, 23-125,
32-102, and 10-142, Reissue Re-
vised Statutes of Nebraska, as
amended (collectively, the "Act").
(e) By resolution of the Board
adopted on April 14, 2020, the
County has duly authorized the re-
funding and redemption of all or a
portion of its outstanding Series
2016 Bonds (the "Refunded
Bonds") and the redemption and
prepayment on September 13,
2021 (the "Redemption Date") of
the Refunded Bonds, together with
all interest accrued to such date, all
in accordance with redemption
provisions set forth in the Series
2016 Resolution, after which date
interest on such bonds shall cease.
Any Series 2016 Bonds not consti-
tuting Refunded Bonds, if any, shall
be paid upon the respective maturi-
ties thereof.
(f) To provide funds for the re-
funding, defeasance and redemp-
tion of the Refunded Bonds, it is
necessary and advisable that the
County issue its taxable general
obligation refunding bonds in ac-
cordance with the provisions of the
Act, which bonds will be payable
from a tax to be levied against the
taxable property of the County.
(g) The County has on hand no
debt service or other sinking fund
moneys for the payment of princi-
pal and interest on the Series 2016
Bonds other than the moneys
which are to be deposited in ac-
cordance with Section 8 of this
Resolution.
(g) It is necessary that the County
adopt policies and procedures to
satisfy the issuance and post-iss-
uance disclosure requirements of
Rule 15c2-12 (as described herein).
(h) All conditions, acts and things
required by law to exist or to be
done precedent to the issuance by
the County of its taxable general
obligation refunding bonds pursu-
ant to the Act, do exist and have
been done as required by law.
Section 2. (a) The Board hereby
authorizes the issuance and deliv-
ery of one or more series of the
County's negotiable taxable gen-
eral obligation refunding bonds in
the aggregate principal amount not
to exceed Twenty Million Dollars
($20,000,000), designated as
"General Obligation Refunding
Bonds, Taxable Series 2020" (the
"Series 2020 Bonds"), or such
other designation as shall be made
by the Chairperson of the Board or
the County Clerk (each, including
any person authorized to act on
their behalf, an "Authorized Of-
ficer"), or each individually. The
Series 2020 Bonds shall be issued
only as fully registered bonds, with-
out coupons, on the books of the
Registrar and Paying Agent desig-
nated herein (the "Registrar"). Un-
less otherwise determined by an
Authorized Officer, the Series 2020
Bonds shall be issued in denomi-
nations of $5,000 or whole multi-
ples thereof not exceeding the prin-
cipal amount due on a given date
of maturity and shall be numbered
consecutively from one upward in
order of issuance.
(b) The Authorized Officers, or
each individually, are authorized
and directed, in the exercise of his
independent judgment and abso-
lute discretion, to hereafter, from
time to time, specify, set, desig-
nate, determine, establish and ap-
point, as the case may be, and in
each case in accordance with and
subject to the provisions of this
Resolution, (i) the Dates of Original
Issue and the delivery dates of the
Series 2020 Bonds, (ii) the aggre-
gate principal amount of Series
2020 Bonds to be issued, not ex-
ceeding the aggregate principal
amount set forth in this Section 2,
(iii) the dates on which a principal
maturity of the Series 2020 Bonds
shall occur and the principal
amount of the Series 2020 Bonds
to mature on such dates, (iv) the
date of final maturity of the Series
2020 Bonds, which shall in no
event be later than December 15,
2032, (v) the date or dates upon
which the Series 2020 Bonds shall
be sold, (vi) the rate or rates of in-
terest to be carried by each matur-
ity of the Series 2020 Bonds, such
that the true interest cost of the
Series 2020 Bonds shall not ex-
ceed 3.00%, (vii) the method by
which such rate or rates of interest
shall be calculated and the Interest
Payment Dates for the Series 2020
Bonds, (viii) the redemption dates
and prices and all terms relating
thereto, if any, (ix) the method by
which the Series 2020 Bonds shall
be sold, whether by private place-
ment or public sale, (x) the form,
content, terms and provisions of
any bond purchase agreement en-
tered into by the County with an
Underwriter or any loan agreement
between the County and the
Lender, all as set forth in Section 6
hereof, (xi) the fee of the Under-
writer or the Placement Agent,
which shall not be more than
0.50% of the aggregate principal
amount of each series; (xii) the pur-
chase price for the Series 2020
Bonds, which shall not be less than
97.00% of the aggregate principal
amount of the Series 2020 Bonds
(inclusive of the discount of the Un-
derwriter or the Placement Agent
and any original issue discount),
(xiii) the form and contents of any
preliminary and final official state-
ment or other offering materials of
the County utilized in connection
with any offering or sale of each
series to the public or of any term
sheet or request for lenders in con-
nection with any loan, (xiv) the
form, content, terms, and provi-
sions of any closing and other doc-
umentation executed and delivered
by the County in connection with
the authorization, issuance, sale
and delivery of the Series 2020
Bonds, (xv) the identity of the regis-
trar and paying agent with respect
to the Series 2020 Bonds and (xvi)
all of the other terms of the Series
2020 Bonds not otherwise deter-
mined or fixed by the provisions of
this Resolution.
(c) (i) Unless otherwise deter-
mined by an Authorized Officer in
accordance with State law, the
Series 2020 Bonds shall be subject
to redemption at the option of the
County in advance of their stated
maturity on the date five years from
their date of original issue and any
date thereafter, as a whole or in
part, in such principal amounts and
from such maturity or maturities as
the County shall determine, at a re-
demption price equal to the princi-
pal amount thereof, together with
the interest accrued thereon to the
date fixed for redemption, with no
premium. If less than all of the
Series 2020 Bonds of any maturity
are to be called for redemption, the
particular Bonds of such maturity
to be redeemed shall be selected
by lot in whole multiples of $5,000
within a maturity.
(ii) The Authorized Officers, or
each individually, may designate in
a certificate certain Series 2020
Bonds as "Term Bonds", portions
of which are to be redeemed on the
dates (each such date being herein
referred to as a "Sinking Fund
Payment Date") and in the
amounts (hereinafter referred to as
a "Mandatory Sinking Fund Pay-
ment") set forth in such certificate.
The Registrar shall select and call
for redemption, in accordance with
this subsection (c), from the Term
Bonds the amounts specified by
the Authorized Officer in the certifi-
cate, and the Term Bonds selected
by the Registrar shall become due
and payable on such date. If Term
Bonds are redeemed at the option
of the County pursuant to Section
2(c)(i), the Term Bonds so option-
ally redeemed may, at the option of
the County, be applied as a credit
against any subsequent Mandatory
Sinking Fund Payment with respect
to Term Bonds otherwise to be re-
deemed thereby, such credit to be
equal to the principal amount of
such Term Bonds redeemed pursu-
ant to Section 2(c)(i), provided that
the County shall have delivered to
the Registrar not less than 45 days
prior to such Sinking Fund Pay-
ment Date a certificate stating its
election to apply such Term Bonds
as such a credit. In such case, the
Registrar shall reduce the amount
of Term Bonds to be redeemed on
the Sinking Fund Payment Date
specified in such certificate by the
principal amount of Term Bonds so
redeemed pursuant to Section
2(c)(i). Any credit given to Manda-
tory Sinking Fund Payments pursu-
ant to Section 2(c)(i) shall not affect
any subsequent Mandatory Sinking
Fund Payments, which shall remain
payable as otherwise provided in
this subsection, unless and until
another credit is given in accord-
ance with the provisions hereof.
(iii) Series 2020 Bonds subject to
redemption shall be redeemed in
whole multiples of $5,000. If any
Bond is in a denomination in ex-
cess of $5,000, portions of the
principal amount thereof in install-
ments of $5,000 or any whole mul-
tiple thereof may be redeemed, and
if less than all of the principal
amount thereof is to be redeemed,
in such case upon the surrender of
such Series 2020 Bonds there shall
be issued to the registered owner
thereof without charge therefor, for
the then unredeemed balance of
the principal amount thereof, Series
2020 Bonds of like series, maturity
and interest rates in any of the au-
thorized denominations provided
by this Resolution. If less than all
Series 2020 Bonds of any maturity
are to be called for redemption, the
particular Series 2020 Bonds of
such maturity to be redeemed shall
be selected by lot.
(iv) Notice of redemption of
Series 2020 Bonds stating their
designation, date, maturity, princi-
pal amounts and the redemption
date shall be given by the Registrar
by mailing such notice by first class
mail, postage prepaid, not less
than 30 days prior to the date fixed
for redemption (or such shorter pe-
riod as may be acceptable to the
then registered owner of the Series
2020 Bonds) to the registered own-
ers at their most recent addresses
appearing upon the books of the
Registrar. Failure to give notice to
any particular registered owner or
any defect in the notice given to
such owner shall not affect the va-
lidity of the proceedings calling the
Series 2020 Bonds or the redemp-
tion of any Series 2020 Bonds for
which proper notice has been
given. Notice of redemption need
not be given to the holder of any
Series 2020 Bonds, whether regis-
tered or not, who has waived notice
of redemption. Notice of redemp-
tion having been given as provided
above or notice of redemption hav-
ing been waived by the owners of
Series 2020 Bonds called for re-
demption who have not been given
such notice as provided above, the
Series 2020 Bonds so called for re-
demption shall become due and
payable on the designated redemp-
tion date. The County shall give
written notice to the Registrar of its
election to redeem Bonds at least
45 days prior to the said redemp-
tion date, or such shorter period as
shall be acceptable to the Regis-
trar. If on or before the said re-
demption date funds sufficient to
pay the Series 2020 Bonds so
called for redemption at the appli-
cable redemption price and ac-
crued interest to said date have
been deposited or caused to have
been deposited by the County with
the Registrar for the purposes of
such payment and notice of re-
demption thereof has been given or
waived as hereinbefore provided,
then from and after the date fixed
for redemption interest on such
Series 2020 Bonds so called shall
cease to accrue and become paya-
ble. If such funds shall not have
been so deposited with the Regis-
trar as aforesaid no later than the
date fixed for redemption, such call
for redemption shall be revoked
and the Series 2020 Bonds so
called for redemption shall continue
to be outstanding the same as
though they had not been so
called; such Series 2020 Bonds
shall continue to bear interest until
paid at such rate as they would
have borne had they not been
called for redemption and shall
continue to be protected by this
resolution and entitled to the bene-
fits and security hereof.
(d) Interest on the Series 2020
Bonds at the respective rates per
annum for each maturity is payable
on the dates determined as set
forth in Section 2(b) hereof (each of
said dates an "Interest Payment
Date"), from the Date of Original Is-
sue or the most recent Interest
Payment Date, whichever is later,
until maturity or earlier redemption
by check or draft mailed by the
Registrar or its successor on such
Interest Payment Date to the regis-
tered owner of each Series 2020
Bond at such registered owner's
address as it appears on the Bond
Register maintained by the Regis-
trar or its successor at the close of
business on the 15th day (whether
or not a business day) preceding
each Interest Payment Date (the
"Record Date") subject to the pro-
visions of the following paragraph.
The principal of the Series 2020
Bonds and the interest due at ma-
turity or upon redemption prior to
maturity is payable in lawful money
of the United States of America to
the registered owners thereof upon
presentation and surrender of such
Series 2020 Bonds to the Registrar
at its principal trust office.
Unless otherwise determined by
an Authorized Officer, the Series
2020 Bonds shall bear interest cal-
culated on the basis of a 360-day
year consisting of twelve 30-day
months, from the Date of Original
Issue or most recent Interest Pay-
ment Date, whichever is later.
If any payments of interest due
on the Series 2020 Bonds on an In-
terest Payment Date are not timely
made, such interest shall cease to
be payable to the registered own-
ers as of the Record Date for such
Interest Payment Date and shall be
payable to the registered owners of
the Series 2020 Bonds as of a spe-
cial date of record for payment of
such defaulted interest as shall be
designated by the Registrar when-
ever monies for the purpose of
paying such defaulted interest be-
comes available.
If the date for payment of the
principal of or the interest on the
Series 2020 Bonds shall be a Sat-
urday, Sunday, legal holiday or day
on which banking institutions in the
city in which the principal corporate
trust office of the Registrar is lo-
cated are authorized by law or ex-
ecutive order to close, the date for
such payment shall be the next
succeeding day which is not a Sat-
urday, Sunday, legal holiday or day
on which such banking institutions
are authorized to close, and pay-
ment on such day shall have the
same force and effect as if made
on the nominal payment date.
(e) The Series 2020 Bonds shall
be executed on behalf of the
County by the manual or facsimile
signatures of the Chairperson of
the Board and the County Clerk or
such other persons authorized to
sign on behalf of either. In case
any officer whose signature or a
facsimile of whose signature shall
appear on the Series 2020 Bonds
shall cease to be such officer be-
fore the delivery of any Series 2020
Bonds, such signature or facsimile
shall nevertheless be valid and suf-
ficient for all purposes, the same as
if he had remained in office until
delivery. Notwithstanding such ex-
ecution, no Series 2020 Bond shall
be valid or obligatory for any pur-
pose or entitled to any security or
benefit under this Resolution unless
and until a certificate of authentica-
tion on such Series 2020 Bond has
been duly executed by the manual
signature of an authorized repre-
sentative of the Registrar. Certifi-
cates of authentication on different
Series 2020 Bonds need not be
signed by the same representative.
The executed certificate of authen-
tication on each Series 2020 Bond
shall be conclusive evidence that it
has been authenticated and deliv-
ered under this Resolution.
(f) If any Series 2020 Bond is mu-
tilated, lost, stolen or destroyed,
the County shall execute a new
Series 2020 Bond of like date, ma-
turity and denomination to that mu-
tilated, lost, stolen, or destroyed,
provided that, in the case of any
mutilated Series 2020 Bond, such
mutilated Series 2020 Bond shall
first be surrendered to the Registrar
and, in the case of any lost, stolen,
or destroyed Series 2020 Bonds,
there first shall be furnished to the
Registrar evidence of such loss,
theft, or destruction satisfactory to
the Registrar, together with an in-
demnity satisfactory to it. If such
Series 2020 Bond shall have ma-
tured, instead of issuing a duplicate
Series 2020 Bond, the County may
pay the same without surrender
thereof upon the performance of
such requirements as it deems fit
for its protection, including a lost
instrument bond. The County and
the Registrar may charge the owner
of such Series 2020 Bond with their
reasonable fees and expenses for
such service.
Section 3. The Series 2020
Bonds shall be issued initially as
"book entry only" bonds under the
services of The Depository Trust
Company (the "Depository"), with
one typewritten bond per maturity
being issued to the Depository. In
such connection the officers of the
County are authorized to execute
and deliver a Letter of Representa-
tions (the "Letter of Representa-
tions") in the form required by the
Depository, for and on behalf of the
County, which shall thereafter gov-
ern matters with respect to regis-
tration, transfer, payment and re-
demption of the Series 2020
Bonds. If the Series 2020 Bonds
are issued as "book entry only"
bonds, the following provisions
shall apply:
(a) The County and the Registrar
shall have no responsibility or obli-
gation to any broker dealer, bank or
other financial institution for which
the Depository holds Bonds as se-
curities depository (each, a "Bond
Participant") or to any person who
is an actual purchaser of a Bond
from a Bond Participant while the
Series 2020 Bonds are in book en-
try form (each, a "Beneficial
Owner") with respect to the follow-
ing:
ARTICLE I(i) the accuracy of the
records of the Depository, any
nominees of the Depository or any
Bond Participant with respect to
any ownership interest in the Series
2020 Bonds,
ARTICLE II(ii) the delivery to any
Bond Participant, any Beneficial
Owner or any other person, other
than the Depository, of any notice
with respect to the Series 2020
Bonds, including any notice of re-
demption, if any, or
ARTICLE III(iii) the payment to
any Bond Participant, any Benefi-
cial Owner or any other person,
other than the Depository, of any
amount with respect to the Series
2020 Bonds. The Registrar shall
make payments with respect to the
Series 2020 Bonds only to or upon
the order of the Depository or its
nominee, and all such payments
shall be valid and effective fully to
satisfy and discharge the obliga-
tions with respect to such Series
2020 Bonds to the extent of the
sum or sums so paid. No person
other than the Depository shall re-
ceive an authenticated Bond, ex-
cept as provided in (v) below.
(b) Upon receipt by the Registrar
of written notice from the Deposi-
tory to the effect that the Deposi-
tory is unable or unwilling to dis-
charge its responsibilities, the Reg-
istrar shall issue, transfer and ex-
change Bonds requested by the
Depository in appropriate amounts.
Whenever the Depository requests
the Registrar to do so, the Registrar
will cooperate with the Depository
in taking appropriate action after
reasonable notice (A) to arrange,
with the prior written consent of the
County, for a substitute depository
willing and able upon reasonable
and customary terms to maintain
custody of the Series 2020 Bonds
or (B) to make available Bonds reg-
istered in whatever name or names
as the Beneficial Owners transferr-
ing or exchanging such Series
2020 Bonds shall designate.
(c) If the County determines that
it is desirable that certificates rep-
resenting the Series 2020 Bonds
be delivered to the ultimate bene-
ficial owners of the Series 2020
Bonds and so notifies the Registrar
in writing, the Registrar shall so no-
tify the Depository, whereupon the
Depository will notify the Bond Par-
ticipants of the availability through
the Depository of bond certificates
representing the Series 2020
Bonds. In such event, the Regis-
trar shall issue, transfer and ex-
change bond certificates represent-
ing the Series 2020 Bonds as re-
quested by the Depository in ap-
propriate amounts and in author-
ized denominations.
(d) Notwithstanding any other
provision of this Resolution to the
contrary, so long as any Series
2020 Bond is registered in the
name of the Depository or any
nominee thereof, all payments with
respect to such Series 2020 Bond
and all notices with respect to such
Series 2020 Bond shall be made
and given, respectively, to the De-
pository as provided in the Letter of
Representations.
(e) Registered ownership of the
Series 2020 Bonds may be trans-
ferred on the books of registration
maintained by the Registrar, and
the Series 2020 Bonds may be de-
livered in physical form to the fol-
lowing:
ARTICLE IV(i) any successor se-
curities depository or its nominee;
ARTICLE V(ii) any person, upon
(A) the resignation of the Deposi-
tory from its functions as deposi-
tory or (B) termination of the use of
the Depository pursuant to this
Section and the terms of the Bond
Registrar and Paying Agent's
Agreement.
(f) In the event of any partial re-
demption of a Bond unless and un-
til such partially redeemed Bond
has been replaced in accordance
with the provisions of this Resolu-
tion, the books and records of the
Registrar shall govern and establish
the principal amount of such Series
2020 Bonds as is then outstanding
and all of the Series 2020 Bonds is-
sued to the Depository or its nomi-
nee shall contain a legend to such
effect.
If for any reason the Depository
resigns and is not replaced, the
County shall immediately provide a
supply of printed bond certificates,
duly executed by manual or fac-
simile signatures of the
Chairperson of the Board and the
County Clerk, for issuance upon
the transfers from the Depository
and subsequent transfers or in the
event of partial redemption. If such
supply of certificates shall be insuf-
ficient to meet the requirements of
the Registrar for issuance of re-
placement certificates upon trans-
fer or partial redemption, the
County agrees to order printed an
additional supply of such certifi-
cates and to direct their execution
by manual or facsimile signatures
of its then duly qualified and acting
Chairperson of the Board and
County Clerk.
Section 4. (a) The Registrar de-
termined in accordance with Sec-
tion 2 hereof shall serve in such ca-
pacities under the terms of an
agreement entitled "Registrar and
Paying Agent Agreement" be-
tween the County and the Regis-
trar; provided, however, that if the
County Treasurer is designated as
Registrar, then the County and the
County Treasurer need not enter
into a Registrar and Paying Agent
Agreement. The Authorized Offic-
ers, or each individually, or other
officer of the Board or the County
is hereby authorized to execute
said agreement in a form accepta-
ble to such officer, with the signa-
ture of such Authorized Officer or
other officer of the Board or the
County thereon being conclusive
evidence of the County's approval
thereof. The Registrar shall have
only such duties and obligations as
are expressly specified by this Res-
olution and the Registrar and Pay-
ing Agent Agreement, and no other
duties or obligations shall be im-
plied to the Registrar, except as
may be set forth in a written agree-
ment between the County and a
successor Registrar.
(b) The County reserves the right
to remove the Registrar upon 30
days' notice and upon the appoint-
ment of a successor Registrar, in
which event the predecessor Reg-
istrar shall deliver all cash and
Bonds in its possession to the suc-
cessor Registrar and shall deliver
the bond register to the successor
Registrar. The Authorized Officers,
or each individually, are authorized
to remove the Registrar as pro-
vided herein if he or she determines
such removal is in the best interest
of the County. Such officer is fur-
ther authorized to appoint a suc-
cessor Registrar which he or she
deems a suitable successor, and
such officer shall execute an agree-
ment in substantially the form of
the Registrar and Paying Agent
Agreement but with such changes
as he or she shall deem appropri-
ate or necessary, in which event
the predecessor Registrar shall de-
liver all cash and Bonds in its pos-
session to the successor Registrar
and shall deliver the bond register
to the successor Registrar.
(c) The Registrar shall keep and
maintain for the County books for
the registration and transfer of the
Series 2020 Bonds at its corporate
trust office identified in a certificate
of the Chairperson of the Board or
the County Clerk. The names and
registered addresses of the regis-
tered owner or owners of the Series
2020 Bonds shall at all times be re-
corded in such books. Any Series
2020 Bond may be transferred pur-
suant to its provisions at the office
of the Registrar by surrender of
such Series 2020 Bond for cancel-
lation, accompanied by a written
instrument of transfer, in form satis-
factory to the Registrar, duly exe-
cuted by the registered owner in
person or by such owner's duly au-
thorized agent, and thereupon the
Registrar on behalf of the County
will deliver at such office (or send
by registered mail to the transferee
owner or owners thereof at such
transferee owner's or owners' risk
and expense), registered in the
name of the transferee owner or
owners, a new Series 2020 Bond of
the same interest rate, aggregate
principal amount and maturity,
bearing numbers not contempora-
neously then outstanding. To the
extent of the denominations au-
thorized for the Series 2020 Bonds
by this Resolution, one Series 2020
Bond may be transferred for sev-
eral such Series 2020 Bonds of the
same interest rate and maturity and
for a like aggregate principal
amount, and several such Series
2020 Bonds may be transferred for
one or several such Series 2020
Bonds, respectively, of the same
interest rate and maturity and for a
like aggregate principal amount. In
every case of transfer of a Series
2020 Bond, the surrendered Series
2020 Bond shall be canceled and
destroyed. The Registrar may im-
pose a charge sufficient to defray
all costs and expenses incident to
registrations of transfer and ex-
changes. In each case the Regis-
trar shall require the payment by
the owner requesting exchange or
transfer of any tax or other govern-
mental charge required to be paid
with respect to such exchange or
transfer. Series 2020 Bonds issued
upon transfer or exchange of
Series 2020 Bonds shall be dated
as of the date six months preced-
ing the Interest Payment Date next
following the date of registration
thereof in the office of the Regis-
trar, unless such date of registra-
tion shall be an Interest Payment
Date, in which case they shall be
dated as of such date of registra-
tion; provided, however, that if, as
shown by the records of the Regis-
trar, interest on the Series 2020
Bonds shall be in default, the
Series 2020 Bonds issued in lieu of
Series 2020 Bonds surrendered for
transfer or exchange may be dated
as of the date to which interest has
been paid in full on the Series 2020
Bonds surrendered; and provided
further, that if the date of registra-
tion shall be prior to the first Inter-
est Payment Date, the Series 2020
Bonds shall be dated as of their
Date of Original Issue. All Series
2020 Bonds issued upon transfer
of the Series 2020 Bonds so sur-
rendered shall be valid obligations
of the County evidencing the same
obligations as the Series 2020
Bonds surrendered and shall be
entitled to all the benefits and pro-
tection of this Resolution to the
same extent as the Series 2020
Bonds upon transfer of which they
were delivered. The County and
the Registrar shall not be required
to transfer any Bond during any pe-
riod from any Record Date until its
immediately following interest Pay-
ment Date or to transfer any Series
2020 Bond called for redemption
for a period of 30 days next pre-
ceding the date fixed for redemp-
tion.
(d) The Registrar shall also be re-
sponsible for making the payments
of principal and interest as the
same fall due upon the Series 2020
Bonds from funds provided by the
County for such purposes. Pay-
ments of interest due upon the
Series 2020 Bonds prior to maturity
or redemption shall be made by the
Registrar by mailing a check in the
amount due for such interest on
each interest payment date to the
registered owner of each Series
2020 Bond to such owner's regis-
tered address as shown on the
books of registration as required to
be maintained under this Section 4.
As provided in Section 8 hereof,
on or before each principal or inter-
est due date, without further order
of the Board, the Treasurer shall
transmit or cause to be transmitted
money sufficient for payment of all
principal and interest then due.
Payments of principal due at ma-
turity or at any date fixed for re-
demption prior to maturity, together
with any accrued interest then due,
shall be made by the Registrar
upon presentation and surrender of
such Series 2020 Bond. The
County and the Registrar may treat
the registered owner of any Series
2020 Bonds as the absolute owner
of such Series 2020 Bond for pur-
poses of making payments thereon
and for all other purposes. All pay-
ments on account of interest or
principal made to the registered
owner of any Bond shall be valid
and effectual and shall be a dis-
charge of the County and the Reg-
istrar in respect of the liability upon
the Series 2020 Bonds or claims
for interest to the extent of the
amount or amounts so paid.
Section 5. The Series 2020
Bonds shall be in substantially the
following form:
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
STATE OF NEBRASKA
THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO
GENERAL OBLIGATION
REFUNDING BOND
TAXABLE SERIES 2020
No. R- $______________
Interest Rate Maturity Date Date of Original Issue CUSIP
% _________ _________,
2020 _________ ___
Registered Owner: Cede & Co.
Principal Amount:
_______________________ Thou-
sand Dollars and no/100
THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO,
NEBRASKA (the "County") prom-
ises to pay to the order of the Reg-
istered Owner indicated above, or
registered assigns, on the Date of
Maturity indicated above, the Prin-
cipal Amount of this Bond upon
presentation and surrender hereof
at the trust offices of
__________________, ___________,
Nebraska, as Bond Registrar and
Paying Agent (the "Registrar").
The County also promises to pay
interest on said Principal Amount
on _____________ and
_______________ of each year,
commencing _______________
(each of such dates an "Interest
Payment Date"), at the Rate of In-
terest per annum indicated above
until said Principal Amount is paid.
Interest shall be calculated on the
basis of a 360 day year consisting
of twelve 30 day months, from the
Date of Original Issue or most re-
cent Interest Payment Date, which-
ever is later. Interest on this Bond
prior to maturity shall be paid by
check or draft mailed on such Inter-
est Payment Date to the Registered
Owner at such Registered Owner's
address as it appears on the regis-
tration books of the Registrar at the
close of business on the 15th day
(whether or a not a business day)
preceding each Interest Payment
Date (the "Record Date"). Any in-
terest not so timely paid shall
cease to be payable to the person
entitled thereto as of the Record
Date such interest was payable,
and shall be payable to the person
who is the Registered Owner of this
Bond (or of one or more prede-
cessor Bonds hereto) on such spe-
cial record date for payment of
such defaulted interest as shall be
fixed by the Registrar whenever
money for such purpose become
available.
This bond is one of an issue of
fully registered bonds of the total
principal amount of not to exceed
_______________ Thousand Dollars
($_______________), of even date
and like tenor herewith, except as
to date of maturity and rate of inter-
est and denomination, which were
issued by the County pursuant to
Sections 23-120, 23-125, 32-102,
and 10-142, Reissue Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, as amended (co-
llectively, the "Act"), to redeem cer-
tain prior general obligation indebt-
edness of the County. The issu-
ance of this bond has been duly
authorized by a resolution (the
"Resolution") legally passed, ap-
proved and published and by pro-
ceedings duly had by the Board of
Commissioners of said County, all
in strict conformity with the laws of
the State of Nebraska, including
the Act.
[Bonds of this issue are subject
to call for redemption through ap-
plication of mandatory sinking fund
payments, with said Bonds to be
called by lot in the amount and on
the dates as set out below at par
plus accrued interest to the date of
such call, as follows:
$__________ Principal Amount
Maturing __________, 20___
$________ to be Called
__________, 20____
$________ to be Called
__________, 20____
$________ Payable _________,
20____
$__________ Principal Amount
Maturing __________, 20___
$________ to be Called
__________, 20____
$________ to be Called
__________, 20____
$________ Payable _________,
20____]
The bonds of this issue maturing
on or after ____________ are sub-
ject to redemption at the option of
the County at any time on or after
___________, as a whole or in part
in such principal amounts and from
such maturity or maturities as the
County, in its sole discretion may
determine, at the redemption price,
of the principal amount thereof, to-
gether with the interest accrued on
such principal amount to the date
fixed for redemption. If less than all
of the Bonds of a maturity are to be
called for redemption, the Registrar
shall select the particular Bonds of
such maturity to be redeemed by
lot.
The Bonds shall be redeemed in
whole multiples of $5,000, and if
any Bond be in a denomination in
excess of $5,000, portions of the
principal amount thereof in install-
ments of $5,000 or any whole mul-
tiples thereof may be redeemed,
and if less than all of the principal
amount thereof is to be redeemed,
in such case upon the surrender of
such Bond there shall be issued to
the registered owner thereof with-
out charge therefor, for the then
unredeemed balance of the princi-
pal amount thereof, registered
Bonds of like series, maturity and
interest rates in any of the author-
ized denominations provided by
the Resolution.
Notice of redemption of this
Bond shall be given to the Regis-
tered Owner hereof by first class
mail, postage prepaid, not less
than thirty (30) days prior to the
date fixed for redemption (or such
shorter period as may be accepta-
ble to the then registered owner of
the Bonds), all as more particularly
set forth in the Resolution. Notice
of redemption having been given as
provided in the Resolution, or no-
tice of redemption having been
waived, and funds for the payment
thereof having been deposited with
the Paying Agent and Registrar,
this Bond shall cease to bear inter-
est from and after the date fixed for
redemption.
This bond is transferable by the
registered owner or such owner's
attorney duly authorizing in writing
at the office of the Paying Agent
and Registrar upon surrender and
cancellation of this bond, and
thereupon a new bond or bonds of
the same aggregate principal
amount, interest rate and maturity
will be issued to the transferee as
provided in the Resolution authoriz-
ing said issue of bonds, subject to
the limitations therein prescribed.
The County, the Paying Agent and
Registrar and any other person
may treat the person in whose
name this bond is registered as the
absolute owner hereof for the pur-
pose of receiving payment due
hereunder and for all purposes and
shall not be affected by any notice
to the contrary, whether this bond
be overdue or not.
If the date for payment of the
principal of or interest on this bond
shall be a Saturday, Sunday, legal
holiday or a day on which banking
institutions in the city where the
principal corporate trust office of
the Paying Agent and Registrar is
located are authorized by law or
executive order to close, then the
date for such payment shall be the
next succeeding day which is not a
Saturday, Sunday, legal holiday or
a day on which such banking insti-
tutions are authorized to close, and
payment on such date shall have
the same force and effect as if
made on the nominal date of pay-
ment.
The Bonds are general obliga-
tions of the County, to which its full
faith, credit and resources are irrev-
ocably pledged, subject to the limi-
tations expressed below. Pursuant
to the Resolution, the County has
covenanted to cause to be made
annually a special levy of taxes on
all the taxable property in the
County, in addition to all other
taxes, sufficient in rate and amount
to pay the principal of, premium, if
any, and the interest on the Bonds
as and when such interest and
principal become due. Such an-
nual levy may exceed the $300,000
annual limitation of Section 23 120,
Reissue Revised Statutes of Ne-
braska, as amended, and may also
exceed by $0.06 per $100 of taxa-
ble valuation the $0.50 per $100 of
taxable valuation levy limitations
provided by the Constitution of the
State of Nebraska and said Section
23 125. Further, such levy for the
payment of principal and interest
on the Bonds shall not be subject
to the five-year limitation on levies
exceeding $.50 per $100 of taxable
valuation provided by such Section
23-125. The County has pledged
such tax levy and all receipts there-
from to the payment of the Bonds
pursuant to the Resolution.
AS PROVIDED IN THE RESO-
LUTION REFERRED TO HEREIN,
UNTIL THE TERMINATION OF
THE SYSTEM OF BOOK-E-
NTRY-ONLY TRANSFERS
THROUGH THE DEPOSITORY
TRUST COMPANY, NEW YORK,
NEW YORK (TOGETHER WITH
ANY SUCCESSOR SECURITIES
DEPOSITORY APPOINTED PUR-
SUANT TO THE RESOLUTION,
"DTC"), AND NOTWITHSTAND-
ING ANY OTHER PROVISIONS
OF THE RESOLUTION TO THE
CONTRARY, A PORTION OF THE
PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THIS
BOND MAY BE PAID OR RE-
DEEMED WITHOUT SURREN-
DER HEREOF TO THE PAYING
AGENT AND REGISTRAR. DTC
OR A NOMINEE, TRANSFEREE
OR ASSIGNEE OF DTC OF THIS
BOND MAY NOT RELY UPON
THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INDI-
CATED HEREON AS THE PRIN-
CIPAL AMOUNT HEREOF OUT-
STANDING AND UNPAID. THE
PRINCIPAL AMOUNT HEREOF
OUTSTANDING AND UNPAID
SHALL FOR ALL PURPOSES BE
THE AMOUNT DETERMINED IN
THE MANNER PROVIDED IN THE
RESOLUTION.
UNLESS THIS BOND IS PRES-
ENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED OF-
FICER OF DTC (A) TO THE PAY-
ING AGENT AND REGISTRAR
FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANS-
FER OR EXCHANGE OR (B) TO
THE PAYING AGENT AND REG-
ISTRAR FOR PAYMENT OF
PRINCIPAL, AND ANY BOND IS-
SUED IN REPLACEMENT
HEREOF OR SUBSTITUTION
HEREFOR IS REGISTERED IN
THE NAME OF DTC AND ANY
PAYMENT IS MADE TO DTC OR
ITS NOMINEE, ANY TRANSFER,
PLEDGE OR OTHER USE
HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTH-
ERWISE BY OR TO ANY PER-
SON IS WRONGFUL BECAUSE
ONLY THE REGISTERED
OWNER HEREOF, DTC OR ITS
NOMINEE, HAS AN INTEREST
HEREIN.
IT IS HEREBY CERTIFIED AND
WARRANTED that all conditions,
acts and things required by law to
exist or to be done precedent to
and in the issuance of this bond did
exist, did happen and were done
and performed in regular and due
form and time as required by law,
and that the indebtedness of said
County, including this bond, does
not exceed any limitation imposed
by law.
This bond shall not be valid and
binding on the County until authen-
ticated by the Paying Agent and
Registrar.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the
Board of Commissioners of The
County of Buffalo, Nebraska, has
caused this bond to be executed
on behalf of the County with the
manual or facsimile signatures of
the Chairperson of the Board of
Commissioners and the County
Clerk and by causing the official
seal of the County to be impressed
or imprinted hereon, all as of the
date of original issue specified
above.
CERTIFICATE OF
AUTHENTICATION
This bond is one of the bonds au-
thorized by a resolution passed and
approved by the Board of Commis-
sioners of The County of Buffalo,
Nebraska as described in said
bond.
____________________, as Paying
Agent and Registrar
By:
_____________________________
Authorized Trust Officer
(FORM OF ASSIGNMENT)
For value received
_______________________________hereby sells, assigns and transfers
unto_______________________________the within bond and hereby ir-
revocably constitutes and appoints
___________________________________, attorney, to transfer the same
on the books of registration in the
office of the within mentioned Pay-
ing Agent and Registrar with full
power of substitution in the prem-
ises.
Date:
_____________________________
_____________________________
Registered Owner
Witness:
_____________________________
Note: The signature(s) of this as-
signment must correspond with the
name(s) as written on the face of
the within bond in every particular,
without alteration, enlargement or
any change whatsoever.
Section 6. After being executed
by the Chairperson of the Board of
Commissioners and the County
Clerk, said Series 2020 Bonds shall
be delivered to the Registrar for
registration and authentication.
The County Clerk shall be respon-
sible for the delivery of the Series
2020 Bonds and for all other minis-
terial acts relating to the Series
2020 Bonds. The County Clerk or
any other officer of the Board or the
County is hereby authorized to take
all actions necessary to effect the
delivery of the Series 2020 Bonds
to the purchasers thereof, inclusive
of the power and authority to exe-
cute such orders, certificates, re-
ceipts and other documents as
may be necessary or desirable to
effect such delivery and to receive
the purchase price for the Series
2020 Bonds. The County Clerk is
directed to make and certify a tran-
script of the proceedings of the
County precedent to the issuance
of said Series 2020 Bonds, which
transcript shall be delivered to the
purchaser of said Series 2020
Bonds.
Section 7. (a) The County is au-
thorized to sell the Series 2020
Bonds to Piper Sandler & Co., as
original purchaser of the Series
2020 Bonds (the "Underwriter"), in
accordance with Section 2 of this
Resolution. Delivery of the Series
2020 Bonds shall be made to the
Underwriter as soon as practicable
after the adoption of this Resolu-
tion, upon payment therefor in ac-
cordance with the terms of sale.
The County is authorized to enter
into a Bond Purchase Agreement
(the "Purchase Agreement") be-
tween the County and the Under-
writer in form and substance ac-
ceptable to the Authorized Officers,
or each individually. Such Author-
ized Officer is authorized to exe-
cute the Purchase Agreement, in
form and substance acceptable to
such Authorized Officer, for and on
behalf of the County, such officer's
signature thereon being conclusive
evidence of such official's and the
County's approval thereof. The
Underwriter shall have the right to
direct the registration of the Series
2020 Bonds and the denominations
thereof within each maturity, sub-
ject to the restrictions of this Reso-
lution. Such Underwriter and its
agents, representatives and coun-
sel (including bond counsel) are
hereby authorized to take such ac-
tions on behalf of the County as are
necessary to effectuate the closing
of the issuance and sale of the
Series 2020 Bonds, including, with-
out limitation, authorizing the re-
lease of the Series 2020 Bonds by
the Depository at closing.
(b) The County is further author-
ized to place the Series 2020
Bonds with a private purchaser (the
"Private Purchaser") with the as-
sistance of Piper Sandler & Co., as
placement agent of the Series 2020
Bonds (the "Placement Agent"), in
accordance with Section 2 of this
Resolution. The Private Purchaser
shall have the right to direct the
registration of the Series 2020
Bonds and the denominations
thereof within each maturity, sub-
ject to the restrictions of this Reso-
lution. The Placement Agent and
its agents, representatives and
counsel (including bond counsel)
are hereby authorized to take such
actions on behalf of the County as
are necessary to effectuate the
closing of the issuance and place-
ment of the Series 2020 Bonds.
(c) The County is further author-
ized to (i) issue the Series 2020
Bonds directly to a bank or other
institutional lender (the "Lender") to
evidence or secure a loan from
such Lender to the County or (ii)
enter into a loan agreement with a
Lender in lieu of issuing the Series
2020 Bonds, in accordance with
Section 2 of this Resolution and
subject to the other restrictions of
this Resolution. Such Lender may
be identified with the assistance of
the Placement Agent. The Lender
shall have the right to direct the
registration of the Series 2020
Bonds and the denominations
thereof within each maturity, sub-
ject to the restrictions of this Reso-
lution. The Placement Agent and
its agents, representatives and
counsel (including bond counsel)
are hereby authorized to take such
actions on behalf of the County as
are necessary to effectuate the
closing of the issuance of the
Series 2020 Bonds.
Section 8. (a) Proceeds of the
Series 2020 Bonds, together with
funds of the County held for the
payment of the Refunded Bonds
and other County moneys, if nec-
essary, shall be deposited in the
Escrow Fund created under the Es-
crow Agreement relating to the Re-
funded Bonds (the "Escrow Agree-
ment") between the County and
Wells Fargo Bank, National Associ-
ation, Minneapolis, Minnesota, or
such other institution designated
by an Authorized Officer, as escrow
agent thereunder (the "Escrow
Agent"). Moneys in the Escrow Ac-
count will be used to purchase cer-
tain noncallable, direct obligations
of the United States of America, or
such other securities after consul-
tation with the County's bond
counsel, in book-entry form, for the
benefit of the holders of the Re-
funded Bonds. Such obligations
will bear interest and will mature on
such dates and in such amounts as
to provide funds which, together
with other funds in the Escrow Ac-
count, will be sufficient to pay on
each interest payment date and/or
maturity date prior to the Redemp-
tion Date, the interest on and/or the
principal of the Refunded Bonds
when due and to redeem the out-
standing Refunded Bonds on the
Redemption Date at a redemption
price equal to 100% of the princi-
pal amount thereof plus accrued in-
terest on such principal amount to
the Redemption Date. The Author-
ized Officers, or each individually,
are authorized to execute the Es-
crow Agreement in form and sub-
stance acceptable to such Author-
ized Officer. The County hereby
covenants and agrees to take all
steps necessary and appropriate to
provide for the calling and redemp-
tion of the Refunded Bonds on the
Redemption Date.
(b) Accrued interest, if any, re-
ceived upon closing of the Series
2020 Bonds shall be deposited in
the Bond Fund described herein
and applied to interest falling due
on the Series 2020 Bonds on the
first Interest Payment Date.
(c) Proceeds of the Series 2020
Bonds may be disbursed by the
County to pay the costs of issuing
the Series 2020 Bonds. The County
may also pay such costs from its
general fund.
Section 9. Unless waived by the
Underwriter, the Placement Agent
or the Lender, as applicable, after
consultation with the County's
bond counsel, prior to or concur-
rently with the issuance and deliv-
ery of the Series 2020 Bonds and
the creation of the escrow provided
for herein, the County shall obtain
the certification of an independent
certified public accountant that
such accountant has verified the
accuracy of the calculations which
demonstrate that the money and
obligations required to be depos-
ited with the Escrow Agent pursu-
ant to Section 8 of this Resolution
and the Escrow Agreement, to-
gether with the earnings to accrue
thereon, will be sufficient for the
timely payment of the principal of,
redemption premium, if any, the in-
terest on and the redemption price
of the Refunded Bonds as and
when the same become due.
Section 10. (a) The Series 2020
Bonds are direct, general obliga-
tions of the County, and the County
irrevocably pledges the full faith
and credit and the tax power of the
County, including such special levy
of taxes described in this Section
10 and all receipts therefrom, to the
prompt payment of the principal of,
premium, if any, and the interest on
the Series 2020 Bonds as the same
become due, subject to the limita-
tion expressed below. The County
represents, warrants and cove-
nants that it shall cause to be lev-
ied and collected annually a special
levy of taxes on all the taxable
property in the County, to pay the
interest on, premium, if any, and
the principal of the Series 2020
Bonds as and when such interest,
premium, and principal, respec-
tively, become due, which taxes
shall be in excess of and in addition
to all other taxes now or hereafter
authorized to be levied by the
County. Such annual levy may ex-
ceed the $300,000 annual limitation
of Section 23 120, Reissue Revised
Statutes of Nebraska, as amended,
and may also exceed by $0.06 per
$100 of taxable valuation the $0.50
per $100 of taxable valuation levy
limitations provided by the Consti-
tution of the State of Nebraska and
said Section 23 125. Further, such
levy for the payment of principal
and interest on the Series 2020
Bonds shall not be subject to the
five-year limitation on levies ex-
ceeding $.50 per $100 of taxable
valuation provided by such Section
23-125. All taxes collected from
such levy are hereby irrevocably
pledged to the payment of the prin-
cipal of and the interest on the
Series 2020 Bonds.
(b) The County agrees to direct
the application of tax levy moneys
and other legally available moneys
so that not later than each interest
and principal payment date on the
Series 2020 Bonds, there shall be
on hand with the Registrar suffi-
cient funds to pay the principal of,
premium, if any and the interest on
the Series 2020 Bonds as they fall
due.
(c) The County shall deposit into
the Bond Fund, as and when re-
ceived, all proceeds of the tax levy
and other legally available moneys
described in this Section 10. All
amounts paid and credited to the
Bond Fund shall be expended and
used by the County for the sole
purposes of paying the principal of,
premium, if any, and interest on the
Series 2020 Bonds as and when
the same become due, including
any redemption date, and paying
the usual and customary fees and
expenses of the Registrar.
(d) The County Treasurer or any
other Authorized Officer is author-
ized and directed to withdraw from
the Bond Fund and forward to the
Registrar sums sufficient to pay
principal of and premium, if any,
and interest on the Bonds as and
when the same become due, and
also to pay the charges made by
the Registrar for acting in such ca-
pacity in the payment of the princi-
pal of and the interest on the Series
2020 Bonds, and the charges shall
be forwarded to the Registrar over
and above the amount of the prin-
cipal of, premium, if any, and inter-
est on the Series 2020 Bonds. If,
through the lapse of time, or other-
wise, the owners of Series 2020
Bonds shall no longer be entitled to
enforce payment of their obliga-
tions, it shall be the duty of the
Registrar to return the funds to the
County. All moneys deposited with
the Registrar shall be deemed to be
deposited in accordance with and
subject to all of the provisions con-
tained in this Resolution.
(e) Any moneys or investments
remaining in the Bond Fund after
the payment or the defeasance of
all the Series 2020 Bonds shall be
transferred to the general fund of
the County.
Section 11. (a) The County
hereby establishes a 2020 Bond
Fund of the County (the "Bond
Fund") into which there shall be
deposited as and when received all
proceeds of the tax levy and other
legally available moneys described
in Section 10 hereof. All amounts
paid and credited to the Bond Fund
shall be expended and used by the
County for the sole purposes of
paying the principal of, premium, if
any, and interest on the Series
2020 Bonds as and when the same
become due, including any re-
demption date, and paying the
usual and customary fees and ex-
penses of the Registrar.
(b) The County Treasurer or any
other Authorized Officer is author-
ized and directed to withdraw from
the Bond Fund and forward to the
Registrar sums sufficient to pay
principal of and premium, if any,
and interest on the Series 2020
Bonds as and when the same be-
come due, and also to pay the
charges made by the Registrar for
acting in such capacity in the pay-
ment of the principal of and the in-
terest on the Series 2020 Bonds,
and the charges shall be forwarded
to the Registrar over and above the
amount of the principal of, pre-
mium, if any, and interest on the
Series 2020 Bonds. If, through the
lapse of time, or otherwise, the
Owners of Series 2020 Bonds shall
no longer be entitled to enforce
payment of their obligations, it shall
be the duty of the Registrar to re-
turn the funds to the County. All
moneys deposited with the Regis-
trar shall be deemed to be depos-
ited in accordance with and subject
to all of the provisions contained in
the Resolution.
(c Any moneys or investments re-
maining in the Bond Fund after the
payment or the defeasance of all
the Series 2020 Bonds shall be
transferred to the general fund of
the County.
Section 12. The County's obliga-
tions under this Resolution and the
liens, pledges, covenants, and
agreements of the County herein
made or provided for, shall be fully
discharged and satisfied as to the
Series 2020 Bonds, and any such
bonds shall no longer be deemed
outstanding hereunder if such
bonds shall have been purchased
and canceled by the County, or
when payment of the principal of
and interest thereon to the respec-
tive date of maturity or redemption
(a) shall have been made or caused
to be made in accordance with the
terms thereof; or (b) shall have
been provided for by depositing
with the Registrar or with a national
or state bank having trust powers,
or trust company, in trust solely for
such payment (a) sufficient money
to make such payment and/or (b)
direct general obligations (including
obligations issued or held in book
entry form on the books of the De-
partment of Treasury of the United
States of America) of or obligations
the principal and interest of which
are unconditionally guaranteed by
the United States of America (her-
ein referred to as "U.S. Govern-
ment Obligations") in such
amount and bearing interest paya-
ble and maturing or redeemable at
stated fixed prices at the option of
the holder as to principal, at such
time or times, as will ensure the
availability of sufficient money to
make such payment; provided,
however, that with respect to any
Series 2020 Bond to be paid prior
to maturity, the County shall have
duly called such bond for redemp-
tion and given notice of such re-
demption as provided by law or
made irrevocable provision for the
giving of such notice. Any money
so deposited with such bank or
trust company or with the Registrar
may be invested or reinvested in
U.S. Government Obligations at the
direction of the County, and all in-
terest and income from U.S. Gov-
ernment Obligations in the hands of
such bank or trust company or
Registrar in excess of the amount
required to pay principal of and in-
terest on the Series 2020 Bonds for
which such monies or U.S. Govern-
ment Obligations were deposited
shall be paid over to the County as
and when collected.
Section 13. [Reserved].
Section 14. The use and public
distribution of any official state-
ment, offering circular, term sheet
or any other offering document (i-
ncluding any preliminary thereof,
the "Offering Document") by the
Underwriter or the Placement
Agent in connection with the reof-
fering of the Series 2020 Bonds is
hereby authorized. Any Authorized
Officer is authorized to approve the
final Offering Document as so sup-
plemented, amended and com-
pleted, and the use and public dis-
tribution of the final Offering Docu-
ment by the Underwriter or the
Placement Agent in connection
with the reoffering of the Series
2020 Bonds is hereby authorized.
Any Authorized Officer is hereby
authorized to execute and deliver a
certificate pertaining to such Offer-
ing Document as prescribed
therein, dated as of the date of
payment for and delivery of the
Bonds.
The County agrees to provide to
the Underwriter or the Placement
Agent within seven Business Days
of the date of the sale of Series
2020 Bonds sufficient copies of the
final Offering Document to enable
the Underwriter or the Placement
Agent to comply with the require-
ments of Rule 15c2-12(b)(4) of the
Securities and Exchange Commis-
sion and with the requirements of
Rule G-32 of the Municipal Securi-
ties Rulemaking Board, if applica-
ble.
Section 15. If so required by the
Underwriter, the Board (i) author-
izes and directs the Authorized Of-
ficers, or each individually, or other
officer of the Board or the County
to execute and deliver, on the date
of the issuance of the Series 2020
Bonds, a Continuing Disclosure
Undertaking (the "Undertaking") in
such form that satisfies the require-
ments of Rule 15c2-12 and is ac-
ceptable to the Underwriter and
bond counsel and (ii) covenants
that it will comply with and carry
out all of the provisions of the Un-
dertaking. Notwithstanding any
other provisions of this Resolution,
failure of the County to comply with
the Undertaking will not be consid-
ered a default under this Resolution
or the Series 2020 Bonds; how-
ever, any Bondholder or Beneficial
Owner may take such actions as
may be necessary and appropriate,
including seeking mandate or spe-
cific performance by court order, to
cause the County to comply with
its obligations under this subpara-
graph and the Undertaking. For
purposes of this subparagraph,
"Beneficial Owner" means any
person who (A) has the power, di-
rectly or indirectly, to vote or con-
sent with respect to, or to dispose
of ownership of, any Series 2020
Bonds (including persons holding
Series 2020 Bonds through nomi-
nees, depositories or other inter-
mediaries), or (B) is treated as the
owner of any Series 2020 Bonds
for federal income tax purposes.
Section 16. Without in any way
limiting the power, authority, or dis-
cretion elsewhere herein granted or
delegated, the Board hereby (a) au-
thorizes and directs all of the offic-
ers, employees, and agents of the
County to carry out, or cause to be
carried out, and to perform such
obligations of the County and such
other actions as they, or any one of
them shall consider necessary, ad-
visable, desirable, or appropriate in
connection with this Resolution,
and the issuance, sale, and delivery
of the Series 2020 Bonds, includ-
ing, without limitation and when-
ever applicable, the execution and
delivery thereof and of all other re-
lated documents, instruments, cer-
tificates, and opinions; and (b) del-
egates, authorizes, and directs to
each Authorized Officer or other of-
ficer of the Board or the County the
right, power, and authority to exer-
cise her or his own independent
judgment and absolute discretion
in determining and finalizing the
terms, provisions, form and con-
tents of each of the foregoing. The
execution and delivery by such of-
ficer of any such documents, in-
struments, certifications, and opin-
ions, or the doing by them of any
act in connection with any of the
matters which are the subject of
this Resolution, shall constitute
conclusive evidence of both the
County's and their approval of all
changes, modifications, amend-
ments, revisions, and alterations
made therein, and shall conclu-
sively establish their absolute, un-
conditional, and irrevocable author-
ity with respect thereto from the
County and the authorization, ap-
proval, and ratification by the
County of the documents, instru-
ments, certifications, and opinions
so executed and the action so
taken.
Section 17. The County reserves
the right to issue refunding bonds
and provide for the investment of
the proceeds thereof for purposes
of providing for the payment of
principal and interest on the Series
2020 Bonds in such manner as
may be prescribed by law from
time to time but specifically includ-
ing the provisions of Sections
10-142, Reissue Revised Statutes
of Nebraska, as amended.
Section 18. If any one or more of
the provisions of this Resolution
should be determined by a court of
competent jurisdiction to be con-
trary to law, then such provisions
shall be deemed severable from the
remaining provisions of this Reso-
lution and the invalidity thereof
shall in no way affect the validity of
the other provisions of this Resolu-
tion or of the Series 2020 Bonds
and the owners of the Series 2020
Bonds shall retain all the rights and
benefits accorded to them under
this Resolution and under any ap-
plicable provisions of law.
If any provision of this Resolution
shall be held or deemed to be or
shall, in fact, be inoperative or un-
enforceable or invalid in any par-
ticular case in any jurisdiction or ju-
risdictions, or in all cases because
it conflicts with any constitution or
statute or rule of public policy, or
for any other reason, such circum-
stances shall not have the effect of
rendering the provision in question
inoperative or unenforceable or in-
valid in any other case or circum-
stance, or of rendering any other
provision or provisions herein con-
tained inoperative or unenforceable
or invalid to any extent whatever.
Section 19. The Board hereby
adopts the Disclosure Policies and
Procedures attached to this Reso-
lution as Exhibit A to ensure that
the County satisfies the require-
ments of Rule 15c2-12 and the Un-
dertaking. The Board reserves the
right to use its discretion as neces-
sary and appropriate to make ex-
ceptions or request additional pro-
visions as it may determine. The
Board also reserves the right to
change such policies and proce-
dures from time to time, without
notice.
Section 20. This Resolution shall
be in force and take effect from and
after its passage.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the addition of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$125,000.00 to the Exchange Bank
for the Buffalo County Treasurer.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the release of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$421,134.95 from the Town and
Country Bank for the Buffalo
County Treasurer. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the addition of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$285,000.00 to Town and Country
Bank for the Buffalo County Treas-
urer. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Morrow, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the addi-
tion of pledged collateral in the
amount of $1,275.000.00 to the
NebraskaLand National Bank for
the Buffalo County Treasurer.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the addition of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$2,857,896.32 for the Buffalo
County Treasurer for at the First
National Bank. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
The Board did not discuss the
agenda item for policies regarding
COVID-19 at this time and there
was a break in the meeting at 10:00
A.M.
At 10:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen resumed the meeting
and instructed County Clerk Giffin
to open and read aloud the sealed
bids for Site Work and Concrete
Construction for the Salt Building
Project. Buffalo County Facilities
Director Steve Gaasch was present
via Zoom. Bids submitted for
Package 1 Site Work; Ed Broadfoot
& Sons Sand & Gravel and Morten
Construction LLC. Package 2 Cast
in Place Concrete; Morten Con-
struction LLC and GD Concrete
Construction Inc. Package 3 Con-
crete Bunker Blocks; ACS-Allegiant
Construction Services, GD Con-
crete Construction Inc. and Morten
Construction LLC. Facilities Di-
rector Gaasch reviewed the bids
and made his recommendations to
the Board. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Kouba to accept
the Bid Package 1 from Morten
Construction for $10,000.00, Bid
Package 2 from Morten Construc-
tion for $37,726.00 and Bid Pack-
age 3 from ACS for $34,000.00.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present to address the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:44 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 28,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ A21,t1
NOTICE
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
200 WING RESTROOM
REMODEL
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
200 Wing Restroom Remodel prior
to:
1. Date: May 7, 2020.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege Board Room
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors. This conference will have
TWO parts due to the COVID-19
pandemic.
Part One: ZOOM Conference
Call for all attendees at the follow-
ing day and time:
1. Date: April 27, 2020.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Location:
Conference Call (ZOOM)
Call: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 308 237 5787
Screenshare Link: https://zo-
Part Two: On-site Verification:
4. Contact Rob Briseno, Facili-
ties Manager for scheduling an
on-site tour.
Phone: (308) 398-7450, Email:
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island, 200
Wing Restroom Remodel
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated April 20, 2020 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of an inte-
rior remodel at the existing Main
Building on the Central Community
College - Grand Island Campus.
Remodel includes 200 wing re-
strooms and north vestibule. Dem-
olition consists of existing re-
strooms, carpet, ceilings, doors,
masonry, and associated mechani-
cal and electrical devices. New
construction includes cast in place
concrete floor patching, metal stud
framing, gypsum and cement wall
board, carpet tile, porcelain tile,
ceilings, wall and floor tile, archi-
tectural casework, hollow metal
doors and frame, aluminum store-
front doors, plumbing fixtures, me-
chanical equipment, LED light fix-
tures, and associated mechanical
and electrical equipment and de-
vices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. April 27, 2020: Pre-Bid Con-
ference at 11:00 a.m. via ZOOM
Conference Call and Screenshare,
see Item. H. Pre-Bid Conference
for more information.
May 7, 2020: Bids received from
General Contractors at 2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
May 21, 2020: Low bid contractor
recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
May 26, 2020: Contract awarded.
June 1, 2020: Construction Starts
August 28, 2020: Substantial
Completion.
September 11, 2020: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$75.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th Suite #C,
Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St.,
Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce,
753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 South Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902.
Builders Plan Service,
309 West 2nd,
Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data,
30 Technology Drive So.
Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service,
1007 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electronic
Plan Room),
3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 -
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
ZNEZ A16,21,23
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HILLSIDE FORAGE
HARVESTERS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Hillside Forage Harvesters, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The Designated Office
address of the Company is 7567
Schauppsville Road, Wood River,
Hall County, Nebraska 68883. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is John Franke, 7567 Schauppsville
Road, Wood River, Hall County,
Nebraska 68883.
Thomas S. Stewart Law
Attorney at Law
3915 Avenue N, Suite C
Kearney, NE 68847-2700
ZNEZ A21,28,My5
NOTICE
Request For Proposal
to Provide
Legal Services -
General Counsel
For Central Community College
Central Community College is ac-
cepting proposals for the purpose
of retaining Legal Services - Gen-
eral Counsel. Central Community
College seeks to contract with a
qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to
provide legal advice and support to
the College and department admin-
istration in the areas relating to, but
not limited to, procurement, con-
tracts, collective bargaining, con-
tract administration, grievance pro-
cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-
ics, schools, special education and
interpretation of state and federal
statutes and regulations. The Col-
lege intends to establish an Agree-
ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-
tional 12-month periods.
The complete RFP can be ob-
tained by contacting Carmen Tay-
lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:
All questions concerning this Re-
quest for Proposal are to be di-
rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-
chasing Manager, Email; carmen-
taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline
for questions is April 30, 2020,
10:00 AM CST.
Deadline for receipt of proposals
by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by
10:00 AM CST.
ZNEZ A21,22,23,28,29