 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der via Zoom. The following Board

members responded to roll call:

Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron

Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry

Morrow, Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that pursuant "to Execu-

tive Order No. 20-03 Public Meet-

ing Requirement Limited Waiver",

the County Board will be conduct-

ing their meetings via Zoom and

the link to this meeting is posted on

the Buffalo County Website.

County Clerk Janice Giffin took all

proceedings hereinafter shown.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the March 24,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to ratify the following

March 27, 2020 and April 10, 2020

payroll claims processed by the

County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

MARCH 27, 2020 PAYROLL

GENERAL FUNDS

NET PAYROLL 253,134.60;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 42,342.94; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

103,555.50; FIRST CONCORD E

3,938.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 84,141.48; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,282.75; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 632.74; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-

CIPAL LIFE E 3,046.42; STATE OF

NE T 13,575.87; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 749.03

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 57,064.70;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 9,211.42; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,769.50; FIRST

CONCORD E 784.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 17,647.51; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 139.10; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 120.53; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

342.00; PRINCIPAL E 993.54;

STATE OF NE T 2,658.84; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 211.24

WEED DISTRICT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.04; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE

OF NE T 234.57

APRIL 10, 2020 PAYROLL

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 253,501.61;

AMERICAN FAMILY I 1,015.87;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 42,380.95; BUFFALO CO

TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00; BUF-

FALO CO TREASURER I

104,595.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,298.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 83,769.74; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 1,301.53; MADISON

NATIONAL I 626.89;

MASSMUTUAL E 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00;

NE CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00;

PRINCIPAL E 3,091.40; STATE OF

NE T 13,507.11; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 757.19

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 52,416.65;

AMERICAN FAMILY I 923.14; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

8,278.85; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 15,660.81; MADISON NA-

TIONAL U 154.10; MADISON NA-

TIONAL U 119.78; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL

E 978.20; STATE OF NE T

2,282.21; VISION SERVICE PLAN E

202.84

WEED DISTRICT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.08; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE

OF NE T 234.57

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

early claim submitted by the

County Clerk as listed below.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

ROAD FUND

STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS

FUEL TAX $4,499.00

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Clerk of the

District Court March 2020 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer March 2020 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

Resolution 2020-13 authorizing

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

to proceed with the foreclosure of

County owned Tax Sale Certifi-

cates. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-13

 

WHEREAS, The Revised Statutes

of Nebraska, 77-1901 through

771918 provides upon resolution

by the County Board of Commis-

sioners for foreclosure and sale of

Real Estate Properties upon which

Tax Sale Certificates have been

placed and delinquent for three

years, and

WHEREAS, the following Tax

Sale Certificates have been placed

on Real Estate Properties in Buffalo

County, to wit: Numbers: 17226,

17228

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED, that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners authorize

the foreclosure and sale of the

above referenced Tax Sale Certifi-

cates and request the County At-

torney to proceed to such foreclo-

sure and sale, in accordance with

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the

contract for the Advanced Correc-

tional Healthcare. Moved by Mor-

row and seconded by Klein to au-

thorize the Sheriff Miller to sign the

Advanced Correctional Healthcare

Agreement of the Provision of In-

mate Health Services. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen read the

Proclamation of the National Public

Safety Telecommunicators Week

and thanked those who serve Buf-

falo County. Moved by Higgins

and seconded by Loeffelholz to

proclaim the week of April 12, 2020

through April 18, 2020 as "National

Public Safety Telecommunicators

Week" in Buffalo County with the

following Resolution 2020-14.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-14

PROCLAMATION

Naming of the Week April 12,

2020 through April 18, 2020 as

"National Public Safety

Telecommunicators Week"

in Buffalo County

 

WHEREAS, every day, dedicated

public safety telecommunicators

serve the people of Buffalo County

by answering their requests for

emergency assistance and dis-

patching the appropriate law en-

forcement, fire, or emergency med-

ical personnel as quickly as possi-

ble; and

WHEREAS, the professional pub-

lic safety telecommunicator is that

vital link between the citizens who

call 9-1-1 and the law enforcement,

fire and emergency personnel who

may save their life or property in an

emergency; and

WHEREAS, the safety of Buffalo

County's first responders depends

on the quality and accuracy of in-

formation obtained by professional

public safety telecommunicators

and delivered via radio, telephone

and computers services; and

WHEREAS, the critical functions

performed by professional public

safety telecommunicators also in-

clude those related to highway

safety, road maintenance, public

utilities and other services that af-

fect the health and safety of our cit-

izens; and

WHEREAS, emergencies can

strike at any time, so we rely on the

vigilance and preparedness of

these individuals 24 hours a day,

365 days a year.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Buffalo County en-

joys the highest standards of public

health and safety, and we owe a

great debt to the men and women

who, by applying their expertise in

telecommunications, help to make

that achievement possible. During

this special observance, we ac-

knowledge that debt and extend a

heartfelt thanks to each of them.

Chairman McMullen reviewed

the following correspondence. The

Board received the City of Kearney

Planning Commission Agenda for

April 17, 2020. Midwest Connect

sent a letter pertaining to changes

for the mail service due to the

COVID-19 situation. The Board re-

ceived President Trump's Coro-

navirus Guidelines for America. NE

Commission on Law Enforcement

& Criminal Justice sent the Stand-

ards Inspection Report. The Board

received notice from the University

of Nebraska Lincoln Extension of-

fice that the local offices will be

closed and it will be determined

what remote work can be done by

staff. Chairman McMullen called

on each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to recess the regular meet-

ing of the Board of Commissioners

at 9:27 A.M. and reconvene as a

Board of Equalization. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. Deputy County As-

sessor Nora Borer and Deputy

County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich

were present.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve Tax List

Corrections numbered 4677

through 4683 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Midwest

District of the EFCA for a 2017

Subaru Outback. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for Community

Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-

ska for a 2019 Ford Fusion and a

2019 Kia Optima. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:34 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Commissioner Sherry Morrow re-

ported her findings from Piper

Sandler & Company during discus-

sion to refinance the General Obli-

gation Refunding Bonds, Series

2016. Brad Slaughter, Senior Vice

President of Piper Sandler & Com-

panies joined the meeting via

Zoom. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Loeffelholz to authorize

the advance refunding and defea-

sance of its general obligation Re-

funding Bonds, Series 2016 with

the following Resolution 2020-15

and Resolution 2020-16. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-15

A RESOLUTION OF THE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OF THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO,

NEBRASKA AUTHORIZING THE

ADVANCE REFUNDING AND DE-

FEASANCE OF ITS GENERAL

OBLIGATION REFUNDING

BONDS, SERIES 2016.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OF THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO,

NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1.

The County of Buf-

falo, Nebraska (the "County") has

previously issued its General Obli-

gation Refunding Bonds, Series

2016, dated September 13, 2016,

in the original aggregate principal

amount of $22,615,000 (the "Series

2016 Bonds"), of which

$18,205,000 are presently out-

standing. The Series 2016 Bonds

were authorized by a resolution (the

"Series 2016 Resolution") duly

passed and adopted by the Coun-

ty's Board of Commissioners (the

"Board") on August 23, 2016. The

County issued the Series 2016

Bonds to (a) refund and redeem its

General Obligation Refunding

Bonds, Series 2011, dated October

13, 2011 (the "Series 2011 Bonds")

and (b) pay the costs of issuing the

Series 2016 Bonds. The Series

2011 Bonds were authorized by

resolutions duly passed and

adopted by the Board on January

11, 2011 and September 27, 2011.

The County issued the Series 2011

Bonds to (a) advance refund its

General Obligation Bonds, Series

2008, dated November 20, 2008

(the "Series 2008 Bonds"), and (b)

pay the costs of issuing the Series

2011 Bonds. The Series 2008

Bonds were authorized by resolu-

tions duly passed and adopted by

the Board on August 26, 2008 and

September 23, 2008 and which

were authorized by the required

majority of the qualified voters of

the County voting at an election

held by the County on March 11,

2008. The County issued the

Series 2008 Bonds to (a) pay the

costs of constructing and equipp-

ing a new justice center for the

County, and (b) pay the costs of is-

suing the Series 2008 Bonds.

Section 2. As set forth in the

Series 2016 Resolution, the Series

2016 Bonds maturing on or after

December 15, 2021 are subject to

redemption at any time on or after

September 13, 2021, as a whole or

in part, at a redemption price equal

to the principal amount of the

Series 2016 Bonds called for re-

demption, plus accrued interest on

such principal amount being re-

deemed to the date of redemption.

Section 3. Subject to the condi-

tions set forth herein, the Board

hereby authorizes the advance re-

funding and defeasance of the fol-

lowing outstanding Series 2016

Bonds (the "Refunded Bonds"),

and the payment of the principal of,

the interest on, and/or the re-

demption price of such bonds

through and including September

13, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"),

all in accordance with the redemp-

tion provisions set forth in the

Series 2016 Resolution, after which

date interest on such Refunded

Bonds shall cease:

Maturity Date (December 15),

Principal Amount, Interest Rate,

CUSIP

2020 $1,175,000 4.000% 119443

CE7; 2021 1,220,000 3.000 119443

CF3; 2022 1,260,000 3.000 119443

CG2; 2023 1,290,000 3.000 119443

CH0; 2024 1,335,000 2.000 119443

CJ6; 2025 1,365,000 2.000 119443

CK3; 2026 1,390,000 2.375 119443

CL1; 2027 1,420,000 2.500 119443

CM9; 2028 1,455,000 2.625

119443 CN7; 2029 1,605,000 4.000 119443 CP2; 2030 1,670,000 4.000

119443 CQ0; 2031 1,735,000 4.000 119443 CR8; 2032 1,285,000 3.000

119443 CS6

The Chairperson of the Board

and the County Clerk (each, includ-

ing any person authorized to act on

his or her behalf, an "Authorized

Officer"), or each individually, may

determine that one or more maturi-

ties of the Refunded Bonds listed

above shall not be refunded and re-

deemed on the Redemption Date.

Such determinations shall be set

forth in a certificate of such Author-

ized Officer.

Section 4. The principal of and/or

the interest on the Refunded Bonds

due prior to the Redemption Date

shall continue to be paid in accord-

ance with the terms of the Series

2016 Resolution. On the Redemp-

tion Date the principal of the Re-

funded Bonds, together with all ac-

crued interest to but not including

the Redemption Date, shall be paid

upon presentation and surrender

thereof at the corporate trust office

of Wells Fargo Bank, National As-

sociation, Minneapolis, Minnesota,

as paying agent and registrar for

the Refunded Bonds (the

"Registrar").

Section 5. The refunding, defea-

sance and redemption of the Re-

funded Bonds authorized by this

Resolution are subject to the prior

issuance by the County of its Gen-

eral Obligation Refunding Bonds,

Taxable Series 2020 (the "Refund-

ing Bonds"). This Resolution shall

have no force and effect if the Re-

funding Bonds are not issued

within one year of the date hereof.

Section 6. Upon the issuance

and delivery of the Refunding

Bonds:

(a) the Registrar is instructed to

file notice of the defeasance of the

Refunded Bonds with the Munici-

pal Securities Rulemaking Board

(the "MSRB") through its EMMA

portal;

(b) not later than 35 days prior to

the Redemption Date (or such

other date as may be acceptable to

the Registrar), the Authorized Offic-

ers, or each individually, are hereby

directed to file a copy of this Reso-

lution with the Registrar; and

(c) upon receipt of this Resolu-

tion, the Registrar is hereby in-

structed to (i) mail notice of the re-

demption of the Refunded Bonds

to each registered owner thereof

not less than 30 days prior to the

Redemption Date (or such shorter

period as may be acceptable to the

then registered owners of the Re-

funded Bonds), all in accordance

with the Series 2016 Resolution,

and (ii) within 10 business days of

mailing the redemption notice to

the registered owners thereof, file

such notice of redemption with the

MSRB and its EMMA portal.

Section 7. This Resolution shall

be in full force and take effect from

and after its passage as provided

by law.

RESOLUTION 2020-16

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS (THE

"BOARD") OF THE COUNTY OF

BUFFALO, NEBRASKA (THE

"COUNTY") AUTHORIZING THE

ISSUANCE BY THE COUNTY OF

ITS GENERAL OBLIGATION RE-

FUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE

SERIES 2020, IN ONE OR MORE

SERIES AND IN AN AGGREGATE

PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EX-

CEED TWENTY MILLION DOL-

LARS ($20,000,000) FOR THE

PURPOSE OF ADANCE REFUND-

ING AND DEFEASING CERTAIN

OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

OF THE COUNTY; AUTHORIZING

THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE

BOARD OR THE COUNTY CLERK

TO DETERMINE THE AGGREGATE

PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, THE MA-

TURITIES AND THEIR RESPEC-

TIVE MATURITY DATES, THE IN-

TEREST RATES, THE REDEMP-

TION PROVISIONS AND OTHER

TERMS RELATING TO SAID

BONDS, AUTHORIZING THE SALE

AND DELIVERY OF THE BONDS

TO THE PURCHASER THEREOF

AND TO DESIGNATE A REGIS-

TRAR AND PAYING AGENT WITH

RESPECT TO SAID BONDS, ALL

AS PROVIDED AND SUBJECT TO

THE TERMS HEREIN; PRESCRIB-

ING THE FORM OF SAID BONDS;

IMPOSING AN AD VALOREM TAX

ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY

WITHIN THE COUNTY, TO PAY

THE PRINCIPAL OF, PREMIUM, IF

ANY, AND THE INTEREST ON

SUCH BONDS; ADOPTING CER-

TAIN DISCLOSURE POLICIES

AND PROCEDURES WITH RE-

SPECT TO THE BONDS; AND AU-

THORIZING CERTAIN ACTIONS

AND DOCUMENTS AND PRE-

SCRIBING OTHER MATTERS RE-

LATING THERETO.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF

THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO, NE-

BRASKA:

Section 1. The Board of Commis-

sioners (the "Board") of The County

of Buffalo, Nebraska (the

"County"), hereby makes the fol-

lowing findings and determinations:

(a) The County is a duly organ-

ized county and political subdivi-

sion under Chapter 23, Reissue

Revised Statutes of Nebraska, as

amended.

(b) The County previously issued

its General Obligation Refunding

Bonds, Series 2016, dated Sep-

tember 13, 2016, in the original ag-

gregate principal amount of

$22,615,000 (the "Series 2016

Bonds"), of which $18,205,000 are

presently outstanding. The Series

2016 Bonds were authorized by a

resolution (the "Series 2016 Reso-

lution") duly passed and adopted

by the Board on August 23, 2016.

The County issued the Series 2016

Bonds to (a) refund and redeem its

General Obligation Refunding

Bonds, Series 2011, dated October

13, 2011 (the "Series 2011 Bonds")

and (b) pay the costs of issuing the

Series 2016 Bonds. The Series

2011 Bonds were authorized by

resolutions duly passed and

adopted by the Board on January

11, 2011 and September 27, 2011.

The County issued the Series 2011

Bonds to (a) advance refund its

General Obligation Bonds, Series

2008, dated November 20, 2008

(the "Series 2008 Bonds"), and (b)

pay the costs of issuing the Series

2011 Bonds. The Series 2008

Bonds were authorized by resolu-

tions duly passed and adopted by

the Board on August 26, 2008 and

September 23, 2008 and which

were authorized by the required

majority of the qualified voters of

the County voting at an election

held by the County on March 11,

2008. The County issued the

Series 2008 Bonds to (a) pay the

costs of constructing and equipp-

ing a new justice center for the

County, and (b) pay the costs of is-

suing the Series 2008 Bonds.

(c) As set forth in the Series 2016

Resolution, the Series 2016 Bonds

maturing on or after December 15,

2021 are subject to redemption at

any time on or after September 13,

2021, as a whole or in part, at a re-

demption price equal to the princi-

pal amount of the Series 2016

Bonds called for redemption, plus

accrued interest on such principal

amount being redeemed to the

date of redemption.

(d) Since the issuance of the

Series 2016 Bonds, the rates of in-

terest available in the markets have

declined such that the County can

effect a savings in interest costs by

providing for payment of all or part

of the Series 2016 Bonds through

the issuance of its taxable general

obligation refunding bonds pursu-

ant to Sections 23-120, 23-125,

32-102, and 10-142, Reissue Re-

vised Statutes of Nebraska, as

amended (collectively, the "Act").

(e) By resolution of the Board

adopted on April 14, 2020, the

County has duly authorized the re-

funding and redemption of all or a

portion of its outstanding Series

2016 Bonds (the "Refunded

Bonds") and the redemption and

prepayment on September 13,

2021 (the "Redemption Date") of

the Refunded Bonds, together with

all interest accrued to such date, all

in accordance with redemption

provisions set forth in the Series

2016 Resolution, after which date

interest on such bonds shall cease.

Any Series 2016 Bonds not consti-

tuting Refunded Bonds, if any, shall

be paid upon the respective maturi-

ties thereof.

(f) To provide funds for the re-

funding, defeasance and redemp-

tion of the Refunded Bonds, it is

necessary and advisable that the

County issue its taxable general

obligation refunding bonds in ac-

cordance with the provisions of the

Act, which bonds will be payable

from a tax to be levied against the

taxable property of the County.

(g) The County has on hand no

debt service or other sinking fund

moneys for the payment of princi-

pal and interest on the Series 2016

Bonds other than the moneys

which are to be deposited in ac-

cordance with Section 8 of this

Resolution.

(g) It is necessary that the County

adopt policies and procedures to

satisfy the issuance and post-iss-

uance disclosure requirements of

Rule 15c2-12 (as described herein).

(h) All conditions, acts and things

required by law to exist or to be

done precedent to the issuance by

the County of its taxable general

obligation refunding bonds pursu-

ant to the Act, do exist and have

been done as required by law.

Section 2. (a) The Board hereby

authorizes the issuance and deliv-

ery of one or more series of the

County's negotiable taxable gen-

eral obligation refunding bonds in

the aggregate principal amount not

to exceed Twenty Million Dollars

($20,000,000), designated as

"General Obligation Refunding

Bonds, Taxable Series 2020" (the

"Series 2020 Bonds"), or such

other designation as shall be made

by the Chairperson of the Board or

the County Clerk (each, including

any person authorized to act on

their behalf, an "Authorized Of-

ficer"), or each individually. The

Series 2020 Bonds shall be issued

only as fully registered bonds, with-

out coupons, on the books of the

Registrar and Paying Agent desig-

nated herein (the "Registrar"). Un-

less otherwise determined by an

Authorized Officer, the Series 2020

Bonds shall be issued in denomi-

nations of $5,000 or whole multi-

ples thereof not exceeding the prin-

cipal amount due on a given date

of maturity and shall be numbered

consecutively from one upward in

order of issuance.

(b) The Authorized Officers, or

each individually, are authorized

and directed, in the exercise of his

independent judgment and abso-

lute discretion, to hereafter, from

time to time, specify, set, desig-

nate, determine, establish and ap-

point, as the case may be, and in

each case in accordance with and

subject to the provisions of this

Resolution, (i) the Dates of Original

Issue and the delivery dates of the

Series 2020 Bonds, (ii) the aggre-

gate principal amount of Series

2020 Bonds to be issued, not ex-

ceeding the aggregate principal

amount set forth in this Section 2,

(iii) the dates on which a principal

maturity of the Series 2020 Bonds

shall occur and the principal

amount of the Series 2020 Bonds

to mature on such dates, (iv) the

date of final maturity of the Series

2020 Bonds, which shall in no

event be later than December 15,

2032, (v) the date or dates upon

which the Series 2020 Bonds shall

be sold, (vi) the rate or rates of in-

terest to be carried by each matur-

ity of the Series 2020 Bonds, such

that the true interest cost of the

Series 2020 Bonds shall not ex-

ceed 3.00%, (vii) the method by

which such rate or rates of interest

shall be calculated and the Interest

Payment Dates for the Series 2020

Bonds, (viii) the redemption dates

and prices and all terms relating

thereto, if any, (ix) the method by

which the Series 2020 Bonds shall

be sold, whether by private place-

ment or public sale, (x) the form,

content, terms and provisions of

any bond purchase agreement en-

tered into by the County with an

Underwriter or any loan agreement

between the County and the

Lender, all as set forth in Section 6

hereof, (xi) the fee of the Under-

writer or the Placement Agent,

which shall not be more than

0.50% of the aggregate principal

amount of each series; (xii) the pur-

chase price for the Series 2020

Bonds, which shall not be less than

97.00% of the aggregate principal

amount of the Series 2020 Bonds

(inclusive of the discount of the Un-

derwriter or the Placement Agent

and any original issue discount),

(xiii) the form and contents of any

preliminary and final official state-

ment or other offering materials of

the County utilized in connection

with any offering or sale of each

series to the public or of any term

sheet or request for lenders in con-

nection with any loan, (xiv) the

form, content, terms, and provi-

sions of any closing and other doc-

umentation executed and delivered

by the County in connection with

the authorization, issuance, sale

and delivery of the Series 2020

Bonds, (xv) the identity of the regis-

trar and paying agent with respect

to the Series 2020 Bonds and (xvi)

all of the other terms of the Series

2020 Bonds not otherwise deter-

mined or fixed by the provisions of

this Resolution.

(c) (i) Unless otherwise deter-

mined by an Authorized Officer in

accordance with State law, the

Series 2020 Bonds shall be subject

to redemption at the option of the

County in advance of their stated

maturity on the date five years from

their date of original issue and any

date thereafter, as a whole or in

part, in such principal amounts and

from such maturity or maturities as

the County shall determine, at a re-

demption price equal to the princi-

pal amount thereof, together with

the interest accrued thereon to the

date fixed for redemption, with no

premium. If less than all of the

Series 2020 Bonds of any maturity

are to be called for redemption, the

particular Bonds of such maturity

to be redeemed shall be selected

by lot in whole multiples of $5,000

within a maturity.

(ii) The Authorized Officers, or

each individually, may designate in

a certificate certain Series 2020

Bonds as "Term Bonds", portions

of which are to be redeemed on the

dates (each such date being herein

referred to as a "Sinking Fund

Payment Date") and in the

amounts (hereinafter referred to as

a "Mandatory Sinking Fund Pay-

ment") set forth in such certificate.

The Registrar shall select and call

for redemption, in accordance with

this subsection (c), from the Term

Bonds the amounts specified by

the Authorized Officer in the certifi-

cate, and the Term Bonds selected

by the Registrar shall become due

and payable on such date. If Term

Bonds are redeemed at the option

of the County pursuant to Section

2(c)(i), the Term Bonds so option-

ally redeemed may, at the option of

the County, be applied as a credit

against any subsequent Mandatory

Sinking Fund Payment with respect

to Term Bonds otherwise to be re-

deemed thereby, such credit to be

equal to the principal amount of

such Term Bonds redeemed pursu-

ant to Section 2(c)(i), provided that

the County shall have delivered to

the Registrar not less than 45 days

prior to such Sinking Fund Pay-

ment Date a certificate stating its

election to apply such Term Bonds

as such a credit. In such case, the

Registrar shall reduce the amount

of Term Bonds to be redeemed on

the Sinking Fund Payment Date

specified in such certificate by the

principal amount of Term Bonds so

redeemed pursuant to Section

2(c)(i). Any credit given to Manda-

tory Sinking Fund Payments pursu-

ant to Section 2(c)(i) shall not affect

any subsequent Mandatory Sinking

Fund Payments, which shall remain

payable as otherwise provided in

this subsection, unless and until

another credit is given in accord-

ance with the provisions hereof.

(iii) Series 2020 Bonds subject to

redemption shall be redeemed in

whole multiples of $5,000. If any

Bond is in a denomination in ex-

cess of $5,000, portions of the

principal amount thereof in install-

ments of $5,000 or any whole mul-

tiple thereof may be redeemed, and

if less than all of the principal

amount thereof is to be redeemed,

in such case upon the surrender of

such Series 2020 Bonds there shall

be issued to the registered owner

thereof without charge therefor, for

the then unredeemed balance of

the principal amount thereof, Series

2020 Bonds of like series, maturity

and interest rates in any of the au-

thorized denominations provided

by this Resolution. If less than all

Series 2020 Bonds of any maturity

are to be called for redemption, the

particular Series 2020 Bonds of

such maturity to be redeemed shall

be selected by lot.

(iv) Notice of redemption of

Series 2020 Bonds stating their

designation, date, maturity, princi-

pal amounts and the redemption

date shall be given by the Registrar

by mailing such notice by first class

mail, postage prepaid, not less

than 30 days prior to the date fixed

for redemption (or such shorter pe-

riod as may be acceptable to the

then registered owner of the Series

2020 Bonds) to the registered own-

ers at their most recent addresses

appearing upon the books of the

Registrar. Failure to give notice to

any particular registered owner or

any defect in the notice given to

such owner shall not affect the va-

lidity of the proceedings calling the

Series 2020 Bonds or the redemp-

tion of any Series 2020 Bonds for

which proper notice has been

given. Notice of redemption need

not be given to the holder of any

Series 2020 Bonds, whether regis-

tered or not, who has waived notice

of redemption. Notice of redemp-

tion having been given as provided

above or notice of redemption hav-

ing been waived by the owners of

Series 2020 Bonds called for re-

demption who have not been given

such notice as provided above, the

Series 2020 Bonds so called for re-

demption shall become due and

payable on the designated redemp-

tion date. The County shall give

written notice to the Registrar of its

election to redeem Bonds at least

45 days prior to the said redemp-

tion date, or such shorter period as

shall be acceptable to the Regis-

trar. If on or before the said re-

demption date funds sufficient to

pay the Series 2020 Bonds so

called for redemption at the appli-

cable redemption price and ac-

crued interest to said date have

been deposited or caused to have

been deposited by the County with

the Registrar for the purposes of

such payment and notice of re-

demption thereof has been given or

waived as hereinbefore provided,

then from and after the date fixed

for redemption interest on such

Series 2020 Bonds so called shall

cease to accrue and become paya-

ble. If such funds shall not have

been so deposited with the Regis-

trar as aforesaid no later than the

date fixed for redemption, such call

for redemption shall be revoked

and the Series 2020 Bonds so

called for redemption shall continue

to be outstanding the same as

though they had not been so

called; such Series 2020 Bonds

shall continue to bear interest until

paid at such rate as they would

have borne had they not been

called for redemption and shall

continue to be protected by this

resolution and entitled to the bene-

fits and security hereof.

(d) Interest on the Series 2020

Bonds at the respective rates per

annum for each maturity is payable

on the dates determined as set

forth in Section 2(b) hereof (each of

said dates an "Interest Payment

Date"), from the Date of Original Is-

sue or the most recent Interest

Payment Date, whichever is later,

until maturity or earlier redemption

by check or draft mailed by the

Registrar or its successor on such

Interest Payment Date to the regis-

tered owner of each Series 2020

Bond at such registered owner's

address as it appears on the Bond

Register maintained by the Regis-

trar or its successor at the close of

business on the 15th day (whether

or not a business day) preceding

each Interest Payment Date (the

"Record Date") subject to the pro-

visions of the following paragraph.

The principal of the Series 2020

Bonds and the interest due at ma-

turity or upon redemption prior to

maturity is payable in lawful money

of the United States of America to

the registered owners thereof upon

presentation and surrender of such

Series 2020 Bonds to the Registrar

at its principal trust office.

Unless otherwise determined by

an Authorized Officer, the Series

2020 Bonds shall bear interest cal-

culated on the basis of a 360-day

year consisting of twelve 30-day

months, from the Date of Original

Issue or most recent Interest Pay-

ment Date, whichever is later.

If any payments of interest due

on the Series 2020 Bonds on an In-

terest Payment Date are not timely

made, such interest shall cease to

be payable to the registered own-

ers as of the Record Date for such

Interest Payment Date and shall be

payable to the registered owners of

the Series 2020 Bonds as of a spe-

cial date of record for payment of

such defaulted interest as shall be

designated by the Registrar when-

ever monies for the purpose of

paying such defaulted interest be-

comes available.

If the date for payment of the

principal of or the interest on the

Series 2020 Bonds shall be a Sat-

urday, Sunday, legal holiday or day

on which banking institutions in the

city in which the principal corporate

trust office of the Registrar is lo-

cated are authorized by law or ex-

ecutive order to close, the date for

such payment shall be the next

succeeding day which is not a Sat-

urday, Sunday, legal holiday or day

on which such banking institutions

are authorized to close, and pay-

ment on such day shall have the

same force and effect as if made

on the nominal payment date.

(e) The Series 2020 Bonds shall

be executed on behalf of the

County by the manual or facsimile

signatures of the Chairperson of

the Board and the County Clerk or

such other persons authorized to

sign on behalf of either. In case

any officer whose signature or a

facsimile of whose signature shall

appear on the Series 2020 Bonds

shall cease to be such officer be-

fore the delivery of any Series 2020

Bonds, such signature or facsimile

shall nevertheless be valid and suf-

ficient for all purposes, the same as

if he had remained in office until

delivery. Notwithstanding such ex-

ecution, no Series 2020 Bond shall

be valid or obligatory for any pur-

pose or entitled to any security or

benefit under this Resolution unless

and until a certificate of authentica-

tion on such Series 2020 Bond has

been duly executed by the manual

signature of an authorized repre-

sentative of the Registrar. Certifi-

cates of authentication on different

Series 2020 Bonds need not be

signed by the same representative.

The executed certificate of authen-

tication on each Series 2020 Bond

shall be conclusive evidence that it

has been authenticated and deliv-

ered under this Resolution.

(f) If any Series 2020 Bond is mu-

tilated, lost, stolen or destroyed,

the County shall execute a new

Series 2020 Bond of like date, ma-

turity and denomination to that mu-

tilated, lost, stolen, or destroyed,

provided that, in the case of any

mutilated Series 2020 Bond, such

mutilated Series 2020 Bond shall

first be surrendered to the Registrar

and, in the case of any lost, stolen,

or destroyed Series 2020 Bonds,

there first shall be furnished to the

Registrar evidence of such loss,

theft, or destruction satisfactory to

the Registrar, together with an in-

demnity satisfactory to it. If such

Series 2020 Bond shall have ma-

tured, instead of issuing a duplicate

Series 2020 Bond, the County may

pay the same without surrender

thereof upon the performance of

such requirements as it deems fit

for its protection, including a lost

instrument bond. The County and

the Registrar may charge the owner

of such Series 2020 Bond with their

reasonable fees and expenses for

such service.

Section 3. The Series 2020

Bonds shall be issued initially as

"book entry only" bonds under the

services of The Depository Trust

Company (the "Depository"), with

one typewritten bond per maturity

being issued to the Depository. In

such connection the officers of the

County are authorized to execute

and deliver a Letter of Representa-

tions (the "Letter of Representa-

tions") in the form required by the

Depository, for and on behalf of the

County, which shall thereafter gov-

ern matters with respect to regis-

tration, transfer, payment and re-

demption of the Series 2020

Bonds. If the Series 2020 Bonds

are issued as "book entry only"

bonds, the following provisions

shall apply:

(a) The County and the Registrar

shall have no responsibility or obli-

gation to any broker dealer, bank or

other financial institution for which

the Depository holds Bonds as se-

curities depository (each, a "Bond

Participant") or to any person who

is an actual purchaser of a Bond

from a Bond Participant while the

Series 2020 Bonds are in book en-

try form (each, a "Beneficial

Owner") with respect to the follow-

ing:

ARTICLE I(i) the accuracy of the

records of the Depository, any

nominees of the Depository or any

Bond Participant with respect to

any ownership interest in the Series

2020 Bonds,

ARTICLE II(ii) the delivery to any

Bond Participant, any Beneficial

Owner or any other person, other

than the Depository, of any notice

with respect to the Series 2020

Bonds, including any notice of re-

demption, if any, or

ARTICLE III(iii) the payment to

any Bond Participant, any Benefi-

cial Owner or any other person,

other than the Depository, of any

amount with respect to the Series

2020 Bonds. The Registrar shall

make payments with respect to the

Series 2020 Bonds only to or upon

the order of the Depository or its

nominee, and all such payments

shall be valid and effective fully to

satisfy and discharge the obliga-

tions with respect to such Series

2020 Bonds to the extent of the

sum or sums so paid. No person

other than the Depository shall re-

ceive an authenticated Bond, ex-

cept as provided in (v) below.

(b) Upon receipt by the Registrar

of written notice from the Deposi-

tory to the effect that the Deposi-

tory is unable or unwilling to dis-

charge its responsibilities, the Reg-

istrar shall issue, transfer and ex-

change Bonds requested by the

Depository in appropriate amounts.

Whenever the Depository requests

the Registrar to do so, the Registrar

will cooperate with the Depository

in taking appropriate action after

reasonable notice (A) to arrange,

with the prior written consent of the

County, for a substitute depository

willing and able upon reasonable

and customary terms to maintain

custody of the Series 2020 Bonds

or (B) to make available Bonds reg-

istered in whatever name or names

as the Beneficial Owners transferr-

ing or exchanging such Series

2020 Bonds shall designate.

(c) If the County determines that

it is desirable that certificates rep-

resenting the Series 2020 Bonds

be delivered to the ultimate bene-

ficial owners of the Series 2020

Bonds and so notifies the Registrar

in writing, the Registrar shall so no-

tify the Depository, whereupon the

Depository will notify the Bond Par-

ticipants of the availability through

the Depository of bond certificates

representing the Series 2020

Bonds. In such event, the Regis-

trar shall issue, transfer and ex-

change bond certificates represent-

ing the Series 2020 Bonds as re-

quested by the Depository in ap-

propriate amounts and in author-

ized denominations.

(d) Notwithstanding any other

provision of this Resolution to the

contrary, so long as any Series

2020 Bond is registered in the

name of the Depository or any

nominee thereof, all payments with

respect to such Series 2020 Bond

and all notices with respect to such

Series 2020 Bond shall be made

and given, respectively, to the De-

pository as provided in the Letter of

Representations.

(e) Registered ownership of the

Series 2020 Bonds may be trans-

ferred on the books of registration

maintained by the Registrar, and

the Series 2020 Bonds may be de-

livered in physical form to the fol-

lowing:

ARTICLE IV(i) any successor se-

curities depository or its nominee;

ARTICLE V(ii) any person, upon

(A) the resignation of the Deposi-

tory from its functions as deposi-

tory or (B) termination of the use of

the Depository pursuant to this

Section and the terms of the Bond

Registrar and Paying Agent's

Agreement.

(f) In the event of any partial re-

demption of a Bond unless and un-

til such partially redeemed Bond

has been replaced in accordance

with the provisions of this Resolu-

tion, the books and records of the

Registrar shall govern and establish

the principal amount of such Series

2020 Bonds as is then outstanding

and all of the Series 2020 Bonds is-

sued to the Depository or its nomi-

nee shall contain a legend to such

effect.

If for any reason the Depository

resigns and is not replaced, the

County shall immediately provide a

supply of printed bond certificates,

duly executed by manual or fac-

simile signatures of the

Chairperson of the Board and the

County Clerk, for issuance upon

the transfers from the Depository

and subsequent transfers or in the

event of partial redemption. If such

supply of certificates shall be insuf-

ficient to meet the requirements of

the Registrar for issuance of re-

placement certificates upon trans-

fer or partial redemption, the

County agrees to order printed an

additional supply of such certifi-

cates and to direct their execution

by manual or facsimile signatures

of its then duly qualified and acting

Chairperson of the Board and

County Clerk.

Section 4. (a) The Registrar de-

termined in accordance with Sec-

tion 2 hereof shall serve in such ca-

pacities under the terms of an

agreement entitled "Registrar and

Paying Agent Agreement" be-

tween the County and the Regis-

trar; provided, however, that if the

County Treasurer is designated as

Registrar, then the County and the

County Treasurer need not enter

into a Registrar and Paying Agent

Agreement. The Authorized Offic-

ers, or each individually, or other

officer of the Board or the County

is hereby authorized to execute

said agreement in a form accepta-

ble to such officer, with the signa-

ture of such Authorized Officer or

other officer of the Board or the

County thereon being conclusive

evidence of the County's approval

thereof. The Registrar shall have

only such duties and obligations as

are expressly specified by this Res-

olution and the Registrar and Pay-

ing Agent Agreement, and no other

duties or obligations shall be im-

plied to the Registrar, except as

may be set forth in a written agree-

ment between the County and a

successor Registrar.

(b) The County reserves the right

to remove the Registrar upon 30

days' notice and upon the appoint-

ment of a successor Registrar, in

which event the predecessor Reg-

istrar shall deliver all cash and

Bonds in its possession to the suc-

cessor Registrar and shall deliver

the bond register to the successor

Registrar. The Authorized Officers,

or each individually, are authorized

to remove the Registrar as pro-

vided herein if he or she determines

such removal is in the best interest

of the County. Such officer is fur-

ther authorized to appoint a suc-

cessor Registrar which he or she

deems a suitable successor, and

such officer shall execute an agree-

ment in substantially the form of

the Registrar and Paying Agent

Agreement but with such changes

as he or she shall deem appropri-

ate or necessary, in which event

the predecessor Registrar shall de-

liver all cash and Bonds in its pos-

session to the successor Registrar

and shall deliver the bond register

to the successor Registrar.

(c) The Registrar shall keep and

maintain for the County books for

the registration and transfer of the

Series 2020 Bonds at its corporate

trust office identified in a certificate

of the Chairperson of the Board or

the County Clerk. The names and

registered addresses of the regis-

tered owner or owners of the Series

2020 Bonds shall at all times be re-

corded in such books. Any Series

2020 Bond may be transferred pur-

suant to its provisions at the office

of the Registrar by surrender of

such Series 2020 Bond for cancel-

lation, accompanied by a written

instrument of transfer, in form satis-

factory to the Registrar, duly exe-

cuted by the registered owner in

person or by such owner's duly au-

thorized agent, and thereupon the

Registrar on behalf of the County

will deliver at such office (or send

by registered mail to the transferee

owner or owners thereof at such

transferee owner's or owners' risk

and expense), registered in the

name of the transferee owner or

owners, a new Series 2020 Bond of

the same interest rate, aggregate

principal amount and maturity,

bearing numbers not contempora-

neously then outstanding. To the

extent of the denominations au-

thorized for the Series 2020 Bonds

by this Resolution, one Series 2020

Bond may be transferred for sev-

eral such Series 2020 Bonds of the

same interest rate and maturity and

for a like aggregate principal

amount, and several such Series

2020 Bonds may be transferred for

one or several such Series 2020

Bonds, respectively, of the same

interest rate and maturity and for a

like aggregate principal amount. In

every case of transfer of a Series

2020 Bond, the surrendered Series

2020 Bond shall be canceled and

destroyed. The Registrar may im-

pose a charge sufficient to defray

all costs and expenses incident to

registrations of transfer and ex-

changes. In each case the Regis-

trar shall require the payment by

the owner requesting exchange or

transfer of any tax or other govern-

mental charge required to be paid

with respect to such exchange or

transfer. Series 2020 Bonds issued

upon transfer or exchange of

Series 2020 Bonds shall be dated

as of the date six months preced-

ing the Interest Payment Date next

following the date of registration

thereof in the office of the Regis-

trar, unless such date of registra-

tion shall be an Interest Payment

Date, in which case they shall be

dated as of such date of registra-

tion; provided, however, that if, as

shown by the records of the Regis-

trar, interest on the Series 2020

Bonds shall be in default, the

Series 2020 Bonds issued in lieu of

Series 2020 Bonds surrendered for

transfer or exchange may be dated

as of the date to which interest has

been paid in full on the Series 2020

Bonds surrendered; and provided

further, that if the date of registra-

tion shall be prior to the first Inter-

est Payment Date, the Series 2020

Bonds shall be dated as of their

Date of Original Issue. All Series

2020 Bonds issued upon transfer

of the Series 2020 Bonds so sur-

rendered shall be valid obligations

of the County evidencing the same

obligations as the Series 2020

Bonds surrendered and shall be

entitled to all the benefits and pro-

tection of this Resolution to the

same extent as the Series 2020

Bonds upon transfer of which they

were delivered. The County and

the Registrar shall not be required

to transfer any Bond during any pe-

riod from any Record Date until its

immediately following interest Pay-

ment Date or to transfer any Series

2020 Bond called for redemption

for a period of 30 days next pre-

ceding the date fixed for redemp-

tion.

(d) The Registrar shall also be re-

sponsible for making the payments

of principal and interest as the

same fall due upon the Series 2020

Bonds from funds provided by the

County for such purposes. Pay-

ments of interest due upon the

Series 2020 Bonds prior to maturity

or redemption shall be made by the

Registrar by mailing a check in the

amount due for such interest on

each interest payment date to the

registered owner of each Series

2020 Bond to such owner's regis-

tered address as shown on the

books of registration as required to

be maintained under this Section 4.

As provided in Section 8 hereof,

on or before each principal or inter-

est due date, without further order

of the Board, the Treasurer shall

transmit or cause to be transmitted

money sufficient for payment of all

principal and interest then due.

Payments of principal due at ma-

turity or at any date fixed for re-

demption prior to maturity, together

with any accrued interest then due,

shall be made by the Registrar

upon presentation and surrender of

such Series 2020 Bond. The

County and the Registrar may treat

the registered owner of any Series

2020 Bonds as the absolute owner

of such Series 2020 Bond for pur-

poses of making payments thereon

and for all other purposes. All pay-

ments on account of interest or

principal made to the registered

owner of any Bond shall be valid

and effectual and shall be a dis-

charge of the County and the Reg-

istrar in respect of the liability upon

the Series 2020 Bonds or claims

for interest to the extent of the

amount or amounts so paid.

Section 5. The Series 2020

Bonds shall be in substantially the

following form:

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

STATE OF NEBRASKA

THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO

GENERAL OBLIGATION

REFUNDING BOND

TAXABLE SERIES 2020

 

No. R- $______________

Interest Rate Maturity Date Date of Original Issue CUSIP

% _________ _________,

2020 _________ ___

Registered Owner: Cede & Co.

Principal Amount:

_______________________ Thou-

sand Dollars and no/100

THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO,

NEBRASKA (the "County") prom-

ises to pay to the order of the Reg-

istered Owner indicated above, or

registered assigns, on the Date of

Maturity indicated above, the Prin-

cipal Amount of this Bond upon

presentation and surrender hereof

at the trust offices of

__________________, ___________,

Nebraska, as Bond Registrar and

Paying Agent (the "Registrar").

The County also promises to pay

interest on said Principal Amount

on _____________ and

_______________ of each year,

commencing _______________

(each of such dates an "Interest

Payment Date"), at the Rate of In-

terest per annum indicated above

until said Principal Amount is paid.

Interest shall be calculated on the

basis of a 360 day year consisting

of twelve 30 day months, from the

Date of Original Issue or most re-

cent Interest Payment Date, which-

ever is later. Interest on this Bond

prior to maturity shall be paid by

check or draft mailed on such Inter-

est Payment Date to the Registered

Owner at such Registered Owner's

address as it appears on the regis-

tration books of the Registrar at the

close of business on the 15th day

(whether or a not a business day)

preceding each Interest Payment

Date (the "Record Date"). Any in-

terest not so timely paid shall

cease to be payable to the person

entitled thereto as of the Record

Date such interest was payable,

and shall be payable to the person

who is the Registered Owner of this

Bond (or of one or more prede-

cessor Bonds hereto) on such spe-

cial record date for payment of

such defaulted interest as shall be

fixed by the Registrar whenever

money for such purpose become

available.

This bond is one of an issue of

fully registered bonds of the total

principal amount of not to exceed

_______________ Thousand Dollars

($_______________), of even date

and like tenor herewith, except as

to date of maturity and rate of inter-

est and denomination, which were

issued by the County pursuant to

Sections 23-120, 23-125, 32-102,

and 10-142, Reissue Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, as amended (co-

llectively, the "Act"), to redeem cer-

tain prior general obligation indebt-

edness of the County. The issu-

ance of this bond has been duly

authorized by a resolution (the

"Resolution") legally passed, ap-

proved and published and by pro-

ceedings duly had by the Board of

Commissioners of said County, all

in strict conformity with the laws of

the State of Nebraska, including

the Act.

[Bonds of this issue are subject

to call for redemption through ap-

plication of mandatory sinking fund

payments, with said Bonds to be

called by lot in the amount and on

the dates as set out below at par

plus accrued interest to the date of

such call, as follows:

$__________ Principal Amount

Maturing __________, 20___

$________ to be Called

__________, 20____

$________ to be Called

__________, 20____

$________ Payable _________,

20____

$__________ Principal Amount

Maturing __________, 20___

$________ to be Called

__________, 20____

$________ to be Called

__________, 20____

$________ Payable _________,

20____]

The bonds of this issue maturing

on or after ____________ are sub-

ject to redemption at the option of

the County at any time on or after

___________, as a whole or in part

in such principal amounts and from

such maturity or maturities as the

County, in its sole discretion may

determine, at the redemption price,

of the principal amount thereof, to-

gether with the interest accrued on

such principal amount to the date

fixed for redemption. If less than all

of the Bonds of a maturity are to be

called for redemption, the Registrar

shall select the particular Bonds of

such maturity to be redeemed by

lot.

The Bonds shall be redeemed in

whole multiples of $5,000, and if

any Bond be in a denomination in

excess of $5,000, portions of the

principal amount thereof in install-

ments of $5,000 or any whole mul-

tiples thereof may be redeemed,

and if less than all of the principal

amount thereof is to be redeemed,

in such case upon the surrender of

such Bond there shall be issued to

the registered owner thereof with-

out charge therefor, for the then

unredeemed balance of the princi-

pal amount thereof, registered

Bonds of like series, maturity and

interest rates in any of the author-

ized denominations provided by

the Resolution.

Notice of redemption of this

Bond shall be given to the Regis-

tered Owner hereof by first class

mail, postage prepaid, not less

than thirty (30) days prior to the

date fixed for redemption (or such

shorter period as may be accepta-

ble to the then registered owner of

the Bonds), all as more particularly

set forth in the Resolution. Notice

of redemption having been given as

provided in the Resolution, or no-

tice of redemption having been

waived, and funds for the payment

thereof having been deposited with

the Paying Agent and Registrar,

this Bond shall cease to bear inter-

est from and after the date fixed for

redemption.

This bond is transferable by the

registered owner or such owner's

attorney duly authorizing in writing

at the office of the Paying Agent

and Registrar upon surrender and

cancellation of this bond, and

thereupon a new bond or bonds of

the same aggregate principal

amount, interest rate and maturity

will be issued to the transferee as

provided in the Resolution authoriz-

ing said issue of bonds, subject to

the limitations therein prescribed.

The County, the Paying Agent and

Registrar and any other person

may treat the person in whose

name this bond is registered as the

absolute owner hereof for the pur-

pose of receiving payment due

hereunder and for all purposes and

shall not be affected by any notice

to the contrary, whether this bond

be overdue or not.

If the date for payment of the

principal of or interest on this bond

shall be a Saturday, Sunday, legal

holiday or a day on which banking

institutions in the city where the

principal corporate trust office of

the Paying Agent and Registrar is

located are authorized by law or

executive order to close, then the

date for such payment shall be the

next succeeding day which is not a

Saturday, Sunday, legal holiday or

a day on which such banking insti-

tutions are authorized to close, and

payment on such date shall have

the same force and effect as if

made on the nominal date of pay-

ment.

The Bonds are general obliga-

tions of the County, to which its full

faith, credit and resources are irrev-

ocably pledged, subject to the limi-

tations expressed below. Pursuant

to the Resolution, the County has

covenanted to cause to be made

annually a special levy of taxes on

all the taxable property in the

County, in addition to all other

taxes, sufficient in rate and amount

to pay the principal of, premium, if

any, and the interest on the Bonds

as and when such interest and

principal become due. Such an-

nual levy may exceed the $300,000

annual limitation of Section 23 120,

Reissue Revised Statutes of Ne-

braska, as amended, and may also

exceed by $0.06 per $100 of taxa-

ble valuation the $0.50 per $100 of

taxable valuation levy limitations

provided by the Constitution of the

State of Nebraska and said Section

23 125. Further, such levy for the

payment of principal and interest

on the Bonds shall not be subject

to the five-year limitation on levies

exceeding $.50 per $100 of taxable

valuation provided by such Section

23-125. The County has pledged

such tax levy and all receipts there-

from to the payment of the Bonds

pursuant to the Resolution.

AS PROVIDED IN THE RESO-

LUTION REFERRED TO HEREIN,

UNTIL THE TERMINATION OF

THE SYSTEM OF BOOK-E-

NTRY-ONLY TRANSFERS

THROUGH THE DEPOSITORY

TRUST COMPANY, NEW YORK,

NEW YORK (TOGETHER WITH

ANY SUCCESSOR SECURITIES

DEPOSITORY APPOINTED PUR-

SUANT TO THE RESOLUTION,

"DTC"), AND NOTWITHSTAND-

ING ANY OTHER PROVISIONS

OF THE RESOLUTION TO THE

CONTRARY, A PORTION OF THE

PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THIS

BOND MAY BE PAID OR RE-

DEEMED WITHOUT SURREN-

DER HEREOF TO THE PAYING

AGENT AND REGISTRAR. DTC

OR A NOMINEE, TRANSFEREE

OR ASSIGNEE OF DTC OF THIS

BOND MAY NOT RELY UPON

THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INDI-

CATED HEREON AS THE PRIN-

CIPAL AMOUNT HEREOF OUT-

STANDING AND UNPAID. THE

PRINCIPAL AMOUNT HEREOF

OUTSTANDING AND UNPAID

SHALL FOR ALL PURPOSES BE

THE AMOUNT DETERMINED IN

THE MANNER PROVIDED IN THE

RESOLUTION.

UNLESS THIS BOND IS PRES-

ENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED OF-

FICER OF DTC (A) TO THE PAY-

ING AGENT AND REGISTRAR

FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANS-

FER OR EXCHANGE OR (B) TO

THE PAYING AGENT AND REG-

ISTRAR FOR PAYMENT OF

PRINCIPAL, AND ANY BOND IS-

SUED IN REPLACEMENT

HEREOF OR SUBSTITUTION

HEREFOR IS REGISTERED IN

THE NAME OF DTC AND ANY

PAYMENT IS MADE TO DTC OR

ITS NOMINEE, ANY TRANSFER,

PLEDGE OR OTHER USE

HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTH-

ERWISE BY OR TO ANY PER-

SON IS WRONGFUL BECAUSE

ONLY THE REGISTERED

OWNER HEREOF, DTC OR ITS

NOMINEE, HAS AN INTEREST

HEREIN.

IT IS HEREBY CERTIFIED AND

WARRANTED that all conditions,

acts and things required by law to

exist or to be done precedent to

and in the issuance of this bond did

exist, did happen and were done

and performed in regular and due

form and time as required by law,

and that the indebtedness of said

County, including this bond, does

not exceed any limitation imposed

by law.

This bond shall not be valid and

binding on the County until authen-

ticated by the Paying Agent and

Registrar.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the

Board of Commissioners of The

County of Buffalo, Nebraska, has

caused this bond to be executed

on behalf of the County with the

manual or facsimile signatures of

the Chairperson of the Board of

Commissioners and the County

Clerk and by causing the official

seal of the County to be impressed

or imprinted hereon, all as of the

date of original issue specified

above.

CERTIFICATE OF

AUTHENTICATION

 

This bond is one of the bonds au-

thorized by a resolution passed and

approved by the Board of Commis-

sioners of The County of Buffalo,

Nebraska as described in said

bond.

____________________, as Paying

Agent and Registrar

By:

_____________________________

Authorized Trust Officer

(FORM OF ASSIGNMENT)

For value received

_______________________________hereby sells, assigns and transfers

unto_______________________________the within bond and hereby ir-

revocably constitutes and appoints

___________________________________, attorney, to transfer the same

on the books of registration in the

office of the within mentioned Pay-

ing Agent and Registrar with full

power of substitution in the prem-

ises.

Date:

_____________________________

_____________________________

Registered Owner

Witness:

_____________________________

Note: The signature(s) of this as-

signment must correspond with the

name(s) as written on the face of

the within bond in every particular,

without alteration, enlargement or

any change whatsoever.

Section 6. After being executed

by the Chairperson of the Board of

Commissioners and the County

Clerk, said Series 2020 Bonds shall

be delivered to the Registrar for

registration and authentication.

The County Clerk shall be respon-

sible for the delivery of the Series

2020 Bonds and for all other minis-

terial acts relating to the Series

2020 Bonds. The County Clerk or

any other officer of the Board or the

County is hereby authorized to take

all actions necessary to effect the

delivery of the Series 2020 Bonds

to the purchasers thereof, inclusive

of the power and authority to exe-

cute such orders, certificates, re-

ceipts and other documents as

may be necessary or desirable to

effect such delivery and to receive

the purchase price for the Series

2020 Bonds. The County Clerk is

directed to make and certify a tran-

script of the proceedings of the

County precedent to the issuance

of said Series 2020 Bonds, which

transcript shall be delivered to the

purchaser of said Series 2020

Bonds.

Section 7. (a) The County is au-

thorized to sell the Series 2020

Bonds to Piper Sandler & Co., as

original purchaser of the Series

2020 Bonds (the "Underwriter"), in

accordance with Section 2 of this

Resolution. Delivery of the Series

2020 Bonds shall be made to the

Underwriter as soon as practicable

after the adoption of this Resolu-

tion, upon payment therefor in ac-

cordance with the terms of sale.

The County is authorized to enter

into a Bond Purchase Agreement

(the "Purchase Agreement") be-

tween the County and the Under-

writer in form and substance ac-

ceptable to the Authorized Officers,

or each individually. Such Author-

ized Officer is authorized to exe-

cute the Purchase Agreement, in

form and substance acceptable to

such Authorized Officer, for and on

behalf of the County, such officer's

signature thereon being conclusive

evidence of such official's and the

County's approval thereof. The

Underwriter shall have the right to

direct the registration of the Series

2020 Bonds and the denominations

thereof within each maturity, sub-

ject to the restrictions of this Reso-

lution. Such Underwriter and its

agents, representatives and coun-

sel (including bond counsel) are

hereby authorized to take such ac-

tions on behalf of the County as are

necessary to effectuate the closing

of the issuance and sale of the

Series 2020 Bonds, including, with-

out limitation, authorizing the re-

lease of the Series 2020 Bonds by

the Depository at closing.

(b) The County is further author-

ized to place the Series 2020

Bonds with a private purchaser (the

"Private Purchaser") with the as-

sistance of Piper Sandler & Co., as

placement agent of the Series 2020

Bonds (the "Placement Agent"), in

accordance with Section 2 of this

Resolution. The Private Purchaser

shall have the right to direct the

registration of the Series 2020

Bonds and the denominations

thereof within each maturity, sub-

ject to the restrictions of this Reso-

lution. The Placement Agent and

its agents, representatives and

counsel (including bond counsel)

are hereby authorized to take such

actions on behalf of the County as

are necessary to effectuate the

closing of the issuance and place-

ment of the Series 2020 Bonds.

(c) The County is further author-

ized to (i) issue the Series 2020

Bonds directly to a bank or other

institutional lender (the "Lender") to

evidence or secure a loan from

such Lender to the County or (ii)

enter into a loan agreement with a

Lender in lieu of issuing the Series

2020 Bonds, in accordance with

Section 2 of this Resolution and

subject to the other restrictions of

this Resolution. Such Lender may

be identified with the assistance of

the Placement Agent. The Lender

shall have the right to direct the

registration of the Series 2020

Bonds and the denominations

thereof within each maturity, sub-

ject to the restrictions of this Reso-

lution. The Placement Agent and

its agents, representatives and

counsel (including bond counsel)

are hereby authorized to take such

actions on behalf of the County as

are necessary to effectuate the

closing of the issuance of the

Series 2020 Bonds.

Section 8. (a) Proceeds of the

Series 2020 Bonds, together with

funds of the County held for the

payment of the Refunded Bonds

and other County moneys, if nec-

essary, shall be deposited in the

Escrow Fund created under the Es-

crow Agreement relating to the Re-

funded Bonds (the "Escrow Agree-

ment") between the County and

Wells Fargo Bank, National Associ-

ation, Minneapolis, Minnesota, or

such other institution designated

by an Authorized Officer, as escrow

agent thereunder (the "Escrow

Agent"). Moneys in the Escrow Ac-

count will be used to purchase cer-

tain noncallable, direct obligations

of the United States of America, or

such other securities after consul-

tation with the County's bond

counsel, in book-entry form, for the

benefit of the holders of the Re-

funded Bonds. Such obligations

will bear interest and will mature on

such dates and in such amounts as

to provide funds which, together

with other funds in the Escrow Ac-

count, will be sufficient to pay on

each interest payment date and/or

maturity date prior to the Redemp-

tion Date, the interest on and/or the

principal of the Refunded Bonds

when due and to redeem the out-

standing Refunded Bonds on the

Redemption Date at a redemption

price equal to 100% of the princi-

pal amount thereof plus accrued in-

terest on such principal amount to

the Redemption Date. The Author-

ized Officers, or each individually,

are authorized to execute the Es-

crow Agreement in form and sub-

stance acceptable to such Author-

ized Officer. The County hereby

covenants and agrees to take all

steps necessary and appropriate to

provide for the calling and redemp-

tion of the Refunded Bonds on the

Redemption Date.

(b) Accrued interest, if any, re-

ceived upon closing of the Series

2020 Bonds shall be deposited in

the Bond Fund described herein

and applied to interest falling due

on the Series 2020 Bonds on the

first Interest Payment Date.

(c) Proceeds of the Series 2020

Bonds may be disbursed by the

County to pay the costs of issuing

the Series 2020 Bonds. The County

may also pay such costs from its

general fund.

Section 9. Unless waived by the

Underwriter, the Placement Agent

or the Lender, as applicable, after

consultation with the County's

bond counsel, prior to or concur-

rently with the issuance and deliv-

ery of the Series 2020 Bonds and

the creation of the escrow provided

for herein, the County shall obtain

the certification of an independent

certified public accountant that

such accountant has verified the

accuracy of the calculations which

demonstrate that the money and

obligations required to be depos-

ited with the Escrow Agent pursu-

ant to Section 8 of this Resolution

and the Escrow Agreement, to-

gether with the earnings to accrue

thereon, will be sufficient for the

timely payment of the principal of,

redemption premium, if any, the in-

terest on and the redemption price

of the Refunded Bonds as and

when the same become due.

Section 10. (a) The Series 2020

Bonds are direct, general obliga-

tions of the County, and the County

irrevocably pledges the full faith

and credit and the tax power of the

County, including such special levy

of taxes described in this Section

10 and all receipts therefrom, to the

prompt payment of the principal of,

premium, if any, and the interest on

the Series 2020 Bonds as the same

become due, subject to the limita-

tion expressed below. The County

represents, warrants and cove-

nants that it shall cause to be lev-

ied and collected annually a special

levy of taxes on all the taxable

property in the County, to pay the

interest on, premium, if any, and

the principal of the Series 2020

Bonds as and when such interest,

premium, and principal, respec-

tively, become due, which taxes

shall be in excess of and in addition

to all other taxes now or hereafter

authorized to be levied by the

County. Such annual levy may ex-

ceed the $300,000 annual limitation

of Section 23 120, Reissue Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, as amended,

and may also exceed by $0.06 per

$100 of taxable valuation the $0.50

per $100 of taxable valuation levy

limitations provided by the Consti-

tution of the State of Nebraska and

said Section 23 125. Further, such

levy for the payment of principal

and interest on the Series 2020

Bonds shall not be subject to the

five-year limitation on levies ex-

ceeding $.50 per $100 of taxable

valuation provided by such Section

23-125. All taxes collected from

such levy are hereby irrevocably

pledged to the payment of the prin-

cipal of and the interest on the

Series 2020 Bonds.

(b) The County agrees to direct

the application of tax levy moneys

and other legally available moneys

so that not later than each interest

and principal payment date on the

Series 2020 Bonds, there shall be

on hand with the Registrar suffi-

cient funds to pay the principal of,

premium, if any and the interest on

the Series 2020 Bonds as they fall

due.

(c) The County shall deposit into

the Bond Fund, as and when re-

ceived, all proceeds of the tax levy

and other legally available moneys

described in this Section 10. All

amounts paid and credited to the

Bond Fund shall be expended and

used by the County for the sole

purposes of paying the principal of,

premium, if any, and interest on the

Series 2020 Bonds as and when

the same become due, including

any redemption date, and paying

the usual and customary fees and

expenses of the Registrar.

(d) The County Treasurer or any

other Authorized Officer is author-

ized and directed to withdraw from

the Bond Fund and forward to the

Registrar sums sufficient to pay

principal of and premium, if any,

and interest on the Bonds as and

when the same become due, and

also to pay the charges made by

the Registrar for acting in such ca-

pacity in the payment of the princi-

pal of and the interest on the Series

2020 Bonds, and the charges shall

be forwarded to the Registrar over

and above the amount of the prin-

cipal of, premium, if any, and inter-

est on the Series 2020 Bonds. If,

through the lapse of time, or other-

wise, the owners of Series 2020

Bonds shall no longer be entitled to

enforce payment of their obliga-

tions, it shall be the duty of the

Registrar to return the funds to the

County. All moneys deposited with

the Registrar shall be deemed to be

deposited in accordance with and

subject to all of the provisions con-

tained in this Resolution.

(e) Any moneys or investments

remaining in the Bond Fund after

the payment or the defeasance of

all the Series 2020 Bonds shall be

transferred to the general fund of

the County.

Section 11. (a) The County

hereby establishes a 2020 Bond

Fund of the County (the "Bond

Fund") into which there shall be

deposited as and when received all

proceeds of the tax levy and other

legally available moneys described

in Section 10 hereof. All amounts

paid and credited to the Bond Fund

shall be expended and used by the

County for the sole purposes of

paying the principal of, premium, if

any, and interest on the Series

2020 Bonds as and when the same

become due, including any re-

demption date, and paying the

usual and customary fees and ex-

penses of the Registrar.

(b) The County Treasurer or any

other Authorized Officer is author-

ized and directed to withdraw from

the Bond Fund and forward to the

Registrar sums sufficient to pay

principal of and premium, if any,

and interest on the Series 2020

Bonds as and when the same be-

come due, and also to pay the

charges made by the Registrar for

acting in such capacity in the pay-

ment of the principal of and the in-

terest on the Series 2020 Bonds,

and the charges shall be forwarded

to the Registrar over and above the

amount of the principal of, pre-

mium, if any, and interest on the

Series 2020 Bonds. If, through the

lapse of time, or otherwise, the

Owners of Series 2020 Bonds shall

no longer be entitled to enforce

payment of their obligations, it shall

be the duty of the Registrar to re-

turn the funds to the County. All

moneys deposited with the Regis-

trar shall be deemed to be depos-

ited in accordance with and subject

to all of the provisions contained in

the Resolution.

(c Any moneys or investments re-

maining in the Bond Fund after the

payment or the defeasance of all

the Series 2020 Bonds shall be

transferred to the general fund of

the County.

Section 12. The County's obliga-

tions under this Resolution and the

liens, pledges, covenants, and

agreements of the County herein

made or provided for, shall be fully

discharged and satisfied as to the

Series 2020 Bonds, and any such

bonds shall no longer be deemed

outstanding hereunder if such

bonds shall have been purchased

and canceled by the County, or

when payment of the principal of

and interest thereon to the respec-

tive date of maturity or redemption

(a) shall have been made or caused

to be made in accordance with the

terms thereof; or (b) shall have

been provided for by depositing

with the Registrar or with a national

or state bank having trust powers,

or trust company, in trust solely for

such payment (a) sufficient money

to make such payment and/or (b)

direct general obligations (including

obligations issued or held in book

entry form on the books of the De-

partment of Treasury of the United

States of America) of or obligations

the principal and interest of which

are unconditionally guaranteed by

the United States of America (her-

ein referred to as "U.S. Govern-

ment Obligations") in such

amount and bearing interest paya-

ble and maturing or redeemable at

stated fixed prices at the option of

the holder as to principal, at such

time or times, as will ensure the

availability of sufficient money to

make such payment; provided,

however, that with respect to any

Series 2020 Bond to be paid prior

to maturity, the County shall have

duly called such bond for redemp-

tion and given notice of such re-

demption as provided by law or

made irrevocable provision for the

giving of such notice. Any money

so deposited with such bank or

trust company or with the Registrar

may be invested or reinvested in

U.S. Government Obligations at the

direction of the County, and all in-

terest and income from U.S. Gov-

ernment Obligations in the hands of

such bank or trust company or

Registrar in excess of the amount

required to pay principal of and in-

terest on the Series 2020 Bonds for

which such monies or U.S. Govern-

ment Obligations were deposited

shall be paid over to the County as

and when collected.

Section 13. [Reserved].

Section 14. The use and public

distribution of any official state-

ment, offering circular, term sheet

or any other offering document (i-

ncluding any preliminary thereof,

the "Offering Document") by the

Underwriter or the Placement

Agent in connection with the reof-

fering of the Series 2020 Bonds is

hereby authorized. Any Authorized

Officer is authorized to approve the

final Offering Document as so sup-

plemented, amended and com-

pleted, and the use and public dis-

tribution of the final Offering Docu-

ment by the Underwriter or the

Placement Agent in connection

with the reoffering of the Series

2020 Bonds is hereby authorized.

Any Authorized Officer is hereby

authorized to execute and deliver a

certificate pertaining to such Offer-

ing Document as prescribed

therein, dated as of the date of

payment for and delivery of the

Bonds.

The County agrees to provide to

the Underwriter or the Placement

Agent within seven Business Days

of the date of the sale of Series

2020 Bonds sufficient copies of the

final Offering Document to enable

the Underwriter or the Placement

Agent to comply with the require-

ments of Rule 15c2-12(b)(4) of the

Securities and Exchange Commis-

sion and with the requirements of

Rule G-32 of the Municipal Securi-

ties Rulemaking Board, if applica-

ble.

Section 15. If so required by the

Underwriter, the Board (i) author-

izes and directs the Authorized Of-

ficers, or each individually, or other

officer of the Board or the County

to execute and deliver, on the date

of the issuance of the Series 2020

Bonds, a Continuing Disclosure

Undertaking (the "Undertaking") in

such form that satisfies the require-

ments of Rule 15c2-12 and is ac-

ceptable to the Underwriter and

bond counsel and (ii) covenants

that it will comply with and carry

out all of the provisions of the Un-

dertaking. Notwithstanding any

other provisions of this Resolution,

failure of the County to comply with

the Undertaking will not be consid-

ered a default under this Resolution

or the Series 2020 Bonds; how-

ever, any Bondholder or Beneficial

Owner may take such actions as

may be necessary and appropriate,

including seeking mandate or spe-

cific performance by court order, to

cause the County to comply with

its obligations under this subpara-

graph and the Undertaking. For

purposes of this subparagraph,

"Beneficial Owner" means any

person who (A) has the power, di-

rectly or indirectly, to vote or con-

sent with respect to, or to dispose

of ownership of, any Series 2020

Bonds (including persons holding

Series 2020 Bonds through nomi-

nees, depositories or other inter-

mediaries), or (B) is treated as the

owner of any Series 2020 Bonds

for federal income tax purposes.

Section 16. Without in any way

limiting the power, authority, or dis-

cretion elsewhere herein granted or

delegated, the Board hereby (a) au-

thorizes and directs all of the offic-

ers, employees, and agents of the

County to carry out, or cause to be

carried out, and to perform such

obligations of the County and such

other actions as they, or any one of

them shall consider necessary, ad-

visable, desirable, or appropriate in

connection with this Resolution,

and the issuance, sale, and delivery

of the Series 2020 Bonds, includ-

ing, without limitation and when-

ever applicable, the execution and

delivery thereof and of all other re-

lated documents, instruments, cer-

tificates, and opinions; and (b) del-

egates, authorizes, and directs to

each Authorized Officer or other of-

ficer of the Board or the County the

right, power, and authority to exer-

cise her or his own independent

judgment and absolute discretion

in determining and finalizing the

terms, provisions, form and con-

tents of each of the foregoing. The

execution and delivery by such of-

ficer of any such documents, in-

struments, certifications, and opin-

ions, or the doing by them of any

act in connection with any of the

matters which are the subject of

this Resolution, shall constitute

conclusive evidence of both the

County's and their approval of all

changes, modifications, amend-

ments, revisions, and alterations

made therein, and shall conclu-

sively establish their absolute, un-

conditional, and irrevocable author-

ity with respect thereto from the

County and the authorization, ap-

proval, and ratification by the

County of the documents, instru-

ments, certifications, and opinions

so executed and the action so

taken.

Section 17. The County reserves

the right to issue refunding bonds

and provide for the investment of

the proceeds thereof for purposes

of providing for the payment of

principal and interest on the Series

2020 Bonds in such manner as

may be prescribed by law from

time to time but specifically includ-

ing the provisions of Sections

10-142, Reissue Revised Statutes

of Nebraska, as amended.

Section 18. If any one or more of

the provisions of this Resolution

should be determined by a court of

competent jurisdiction to be con-

trary to law, then such provisions

shall be deemed severable from the

remaining provisions of this Reso-

lution and the invalidity thereof

shall in no way affect the validity of

the other provisions of this Resolu-

tion or of the Series 2020 Bonds

and the owners of the Series 2020

Bonds shall retain all the rights and

benefits accorded to them under

this Resolution and under any ap-

plicable provisions of law.

If any provision of this Resolution

shall be held or deemed to be or

shall, in fact, be inoperative or un-

enforceable or invalid in any par-

ticular case in any jurisdiction or ju-

risdictions, or in all cases because

it conflicts with any constitution or

statute or rule of public policy, or

for any other reason, such circum-

stances shall not have the effect of

rendering the provision in question

inoperative or unenforceable or in-

valid in any other case or circum-

stance, or of rendering any other

provision or provisions herein con-

tained inoperative or unenforceable

or invalid to any extent whatever.

Section 19. The Board hereby

adopts the Disclosure Policies and

Procedures attached to this Reso-

lution as Exhibit A to ensure that

the County satisfies the require-

ments of Rule 15c2-12 and the Un-

dertaking. The Board reserves the

right to use its discretion as neces-

sary and appropriate to make ex-

ceptions or request additional pro-

visions as it may determine. The

Board also reserves the right to

change such policies and proce-

dures from time to time, without

notice.

Section 20. This Resolution shall

be in force and take effect from and

after its passage.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the addition of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$125,000.00 to the Exchange Bank

for the Buffalo County Treasurer.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the release of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$421,134.95 from the Town and

Country Bank for the Buffalo

County Treasurer. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the addition of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$285,000.00 to Town and Country

Bank for the Buffalo County Treas-

urer. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Morrow, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the addi-

tion of pledged collateral in the

amount of $1,275.000.00 to the

NebraskaLand National Bank for

the Buffalo County Treasurer.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the addition of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$2,857,896.32 for the Buffalo

County Treasurer for at the First

National Bank. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

The Board did not discuss the

agenda item for policies regarding

COVID-19 at this time and there

was a break in the meeting at 10:00

A.M.

At 10:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen resumed the meeting

and instructed County Clerk Giffin

to open and read aloud the sealed

bids for Site Work and Concrete

Construction for the Salt Building

Project. Buffalo County Facilities

Director Steve Gaasch was present

via Zoom. Bids submitted for

Package 1 Site Work; Ed Broadfoot

& Sons Sand & Gravel and Morten

Construction LLC. Package 2 Cast

in Place Concrete; Morten Con-

struction LLC and GD Concrete

Construction Inc. Package 3 Con-

crete Bunker Blocks; ACS-Allegiant

Construction Services, GD Con-

crete Construction Inc. and Morten

Construction LLC. Facilities Di-

rector Gaasch reviewed the bids

and made his recommendations to

the Board. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Kouba to accept

the Bid Package 1 from Morten

Construction for $10,000.00, Bid

Package 2 from Morten Construc-

tion for $37,726.00 and Bid Pack-

age 3 from ACS for $34,000.00.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present to address the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:44 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 28,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ A21,t1

NOTICE

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

200 WING RESTROOM

REMODEL

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

200 Wing Restroom Remodel prior

to:

1. Date: May 7, 2020.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege Board Room

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors. This conference will have

TWO parts due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

Part One: ZOOM Conference

Call for all attendees at the follow-

ing day and time:

1. Date: April 27, 2020.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Location:

Conference Call (ZOOM)

Call: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 308 237 5787

Screenshare Link: https://zo-

om.us/j/3082375787

Part Two: On-site Verification:

4. Contact Rob Briseno, Facili-

ties Manager for scheduling an

on-site tour.

Phone: (308) 398-7450, Email:

rbriseno@cccneb.edu

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island, 200

Wing Restroom Remodel

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated April 20, 2020 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of an inte-

rior remodel at the existing Main

Building on the Central Community

College - Grand Island Campus.

Remodel includes 200 wing re-

strooms and north vestibule. Dem-

olition consists of existing re-

strooms, carpet, ceilings, doors,

masonry, and associated mechani-

cal and electrical devices. New

construction includes cast in place

concrete floor patching, metal stud

framing, gypsum and cement wall

board, carpet tile, porcelain tile,

ceilings, wall and floor tile, archi-

tectural casework, hollow metal

doors and frame, aluminum store-

front doors, plumbing fixtures, me-

chanical equipment, LED light fix-

tures, and associated mechanical

and electrical equipment and de-

vices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. April 27, 2020: Pre-Bid Con-

ference at 11:00 a.m. via ZOOM

Conference Call and Screenshare,

see Item. H. Pre-Bid Conference

for more information.

May 7, 2020: Bids received from

General Contractors at 2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

May 21, 2020: Low bid contractor

recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

May 26, 2020: Contract awarded.

June 1, 2020: Construction Starts

August 28, 2020: Substantial

Completion.

September 11, 2020: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$75.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th Suite #C,

Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St.,

Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce,

753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 South Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902.

Builders Plan Service,

309 West 2nd,

Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data,

30 Technology Drive So.

Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service,

1007 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electronic

Plan Room),

3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 -

www.construction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A16,21,23

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HILLSIDE FORAGE

HARVESTERS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Hillside Forage Harvesters, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The Designated Office

address of the Company is 7567

Schauppsville Road, Wood River,

Hall County, Nebraska 68883. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is John Franke, 7567 Schauppsville

Road, Wood River, Hall County,

Nebraska 68883.

Thomas S. Stewart Law

Attorney at Law

3915 Avenue N, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847-2700

ZNEZ A21,28,My5

NOTICE

Request For Proposal

to Provide

Legal Services -

General Counsel

For Central Community College

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting proposals for the purpose

of retaining Legal Services - Gen-

eral Counsel. Central Community

College seeks to contract with a

qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to

provide legal advice and support to

the College and department admin-

istration in the areas relating to, but

not limited to, procurement, con-

tracts, collective bargaining, con-

tract administration, grievance pro-

cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-

ics, schools, special education and

interpretation of state and federal

statutes and regulations. The Col-

lege intends to establish an Agree-

ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-

tional 12-month periods.

The complete RFP can be ob-

tained by contacting Carmen Tay-

lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu.

All questions concerning this Re-

quest for Proposal are to be di-

rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-

chasing Manager, Email; carmen-

taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline

for questions is April 30, 2020,

10:00 AM CST.

Deadline for receipt of proposals

by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by

10:00 AM CST.

ZNEZ A21,22,23,28,29

Tags