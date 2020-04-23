<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ALFALFA CENTER FARM,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that AL-
FALFA CENTER FARM, L.L.C. (her-
einafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Lawrence L. Webb, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845.
Filing Date: January 17, 2019.
Lawrence L. Webb, Organizer
ZNEZ A9,16,23
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that All
American Roofing LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 5815 O Ave. Pl.,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE 68102. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska March 20 2020.
Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
ZNEZ A16,23,30
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meeting of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tues-
day, April 28, 2020 via Zoom meet-
ing. Said meeting will be open to
the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Agenda for said meeting is kept
continuously current at the office of
the Buffalo County Clerk, but may
be modified up to 24 hours prior to
said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ A23,t1
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 400
CONTRACT ID: 4765
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
STP-L10D(104)
LOCATION: L10D, SHELTON LINK
IN COUNTY: BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on April 30,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
ZNEZ A9,16,23
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CODY STADLER
SOLUTIONS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Cody Stadler Solutions, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office Ad-
dress of the Company is 891 28
Road, Minden Nebraska 68959.
The Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is DDLG Business Services,
Inc., 9500 W. Dodge Road, Suite
100, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
Dvorak Law Group, LLC
9500 W. Dodge Rd., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
ZNEZ A16,23,30
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Eagle Eye Truck Repair, Inc.,
whose registered agent is Kirk J.
Frecks and registered office is 558
W. Campbell Street, Minden, Ne-
braska 68959, was formed on April
20, 2020 to engage in any lawful
business. The corporation has au-
thorized 10,000 shares of capital
stock. The name and address of
the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-
more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
/s/
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
ZNEZ A23,30,My7
NOTICE
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
200 WING RESTROOM
REMODEL
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
200 Wing Restroom Remodel prior
to:
1. Date: May 7, 2020.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege Board Room
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors. This conference will have
TWO parts due to the COVID-19
pandemic.
Part One: ZOOM Conference
Call for all attendees at the follow-
ing day and time:
1. Date: April 27, 2020.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Location:
Conference Call (ZOOM)
Call: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 308 237 5787
Screenshare Link: https://zo-
Part Two: On-site Verification:
4. Contact Rob Briseno, Facili-
ties Manager for scheduling an
on-site tour.
Phone: (308) 398-7450, Email:
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island, 200
Wing Restroom Remodel
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated April 20, 2020 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of an inte-
rior remodel at the existing Main
Building on the Central Community
College - Grand Island Campus.
Remodel includes 200 wing re-
strooms and north vestibule. Dem-
olition consists of existing re-
strooms, carpet, ceilings, doors,
masonry, and associated mechani-
cal and electrical devices. New
construction includes cast in place
concrete floor patching, metal stud
framing, gypsum and cement wall
board, carpet tile, porcelain tile,
ceilings, wall and floor tile, archi-
tectural casework, hollow metal
doors and frame, aluminum store-
front doors, plumbing fixtures, me-
chanical equipment, LED light fix-
tures, and associated mechanical
and electrical equipment and de-
vices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. April 27, 2020: Pre-Bid Con-
ference at 11:00 a.m. via ZOOM
Conference Call and Screenshare,
see Item. H. Pre-Bid Conference
for more information.
May 7, 2020: Bids received from
General Contractors at 2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
May 21, 2020: Low bid contractor
recommendation presented to
Board of Governors.
May 26, 2020: Contract awarded.
June 1, 2020: Construction Starts
August 28, 2020: Substantial
Completion.
September 11, 2020: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$75.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th Suite #C,
Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St.,
Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce,
753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 South Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902.
Builders Plan Service,
309 West 2nd,
Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data,
30 Technology Drive So.
Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service,
1007 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electronic
Plan Room),
3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 -
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
ZNEZ A16,21,23
NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Agricul-
ture’s Animal and Plant Health In-
spection Service (APHIS), Plant
Protection and Quarantine, is mak-
ing available to the public an envi-
ronmental assessment for Federal
involvement in the Nebraska
Rangeland Grasshopper and Mor-
mon Cricket Suppression Program.
Persons wishing to obtain a copy of
the document can visit the APHIS
website at:
aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pe-
st-and-di-
seaseprograms/sa_environmental_assessments/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state
or contact Amy O. Cook; USDA
APHIS PPQ; 5940 South 58th
street; Lincoln, NE 68516; or, by
phone at (402)-434-2348 OR
(402)-525-9185. Inquiries should re-
quest the environmental assess-
ment or the Nebraska Rangeland
Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket
Suppression Program, Environmen-
tal Assessment, March 2020.
Persons wishing to comment on
the document should send the com-
ments to the above address by May
17, 2020.
ZNEZ A16,23
NOTICE
Request For Proposal
to Provide
Legal Services -
General Counsel
For Central Community College
Central Community College is ac-
cepting proposals for the purpose
of retaining Legal Services - Gen-
eral Counsel. Central Community
College seeks to contract with a
qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to
provide legal advice and support to
the College and department admin-
istration in the areas relating to, but
not limited to, procurement, con-
tracts, collective bargaining, con-
tract administration, grievance pro-
cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-
ics, schools, special education and
interpretation of state and federal
statutes and regulations. The Col-
lege intends to establish an Agree-
ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-
tional 12-month periods.
The complete RFP can be ob-
tained by contacting Carmen Tay-
lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:
All questions concerning this Re-
quest for Proposal are to be di-
rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-
chasing Manager, Email; carmen-
taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline
for questions is April 30, 2020,
10:00 AM CST.
Deadline for receipt of proposals
by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by
10:00 AM CST.
ZNEZ A21,22,23,28,29
<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3089282165,PO BOX 528,ALMA,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given REUSE IT
CENTER, a Nebraska Nonprofit
Domestic Corporation, has been
organized. This public benefit cor-
poration commenced on December
5, 2019, and its duration is perpet-
ual. Its registered office is at 2011-
3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,
and the registered agent at that ad-
dress is Kristi Castillo. Incorpora-
tors include: Kristi Castillo, 2011-
3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,
but this Nonprofit will not have for-
mal membership or members.
DATED this 6th day of April,
2020.
/s/ Kristi Castillo
Kristi Castillo, Incorporator
Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,
& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 528
Alma, NE 68920
(308) 928-2165
ZNEZ A16,23,30
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that an ac-
tion entitled Statewide Collections,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, v. Mark R. Martinez, has
been filed in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as Case
No. CI19-2533. Pursuant to Plain-
tiff’s Petition as filed on December
20, 2019, in said action, Plaintiff is
seeking a judgment against the de-
fendant(s) on its 1st cause of action
in the sum of $209.40 together with
interest at 6% per anum from and
after September 26, 2017, and the
cost of this action including a rea-
sonable attorney fee. In order to
defend the lawsuit, an appropriate
written response to Plaintiff’s Peti-
tion must be filed with the Court on
or before May 23, 2020.
Dated: April 6, 2020.
STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,
A Nebraska limited liability
company, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Lindsay E. Pedersen
Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA
#24712
Lindsay E. Pedersen,
Attorney at Law, PC, LLO
112 North Dewey Street, Suite B
North Platte, NE 69101
Email: office@northplattelegal.com
Telephone: 308-696-3250
Fax: 308-696-3252
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
ZNEZ A9,16,23