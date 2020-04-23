<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ALFALFA CENTER FARM,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that AL-

FALFA CENTER FARM, L.L.C. (her-

einafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Lawrence L. Webb, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845.

Filing Date: January 17, 2019.

Lawrence L. Webb, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that All

American Roofing LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 5815 O Ave. Pl.,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is USCA,

Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,

NE 68102. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska March 20 2020.

Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meeting of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tues-

day, April 28, 2020 via Zoom meet-

ing. Said meeting will be open to

the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

Agenda for said meeting is kept

continuously current at the office of

the Buffalo County Clerk, but may

be modified up to 24 hours prior to

said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 400

CONTRACT ID: 4765

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

STP-L10D(104)

LOCATION: L10D, SHELTON LINK

IN COUNTY: BUFFALO

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on April 30,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CODY STADLER

SOLUTIONS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Cody Stadler Solutions, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office Ad-

dress of the Company is 891 28

Road, Minden Nebraska 68959.

The Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is DDLG Business Services,

Inc., 9500 W. Dodge Road, Suite

100, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

Dvorak Law Group, LLC

9500 W. Dodge Rd., Ste. 100

Omaha, NE 68114

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Eagle Eye Truck Repair, Inc.,

whose registered agent is Kirk J.

Frecks and registered office is 558

W. Campbell Street, Minden, Ne-

braska 68959, was formed on April

20, 2020 to engage in any lawful

business. The corporation has au-

thorized 10,000 shares of capital

stock. The name and address of

the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-

more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

/s/

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

NOTICE

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

200 WING RESTROOM

REMODEL

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

200 Wing Restroom Remodel prior

to:

1. Date: May 7, 2020.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege Board Room

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors. This conference will have

TWO parts due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

Part One: ZOOM Conference

Call for all attendees at the follow-

ing day and time:

1. Date: April 27, 2020.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Location:

Conference Call (ZOOM)

Call: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 308 237 5787

Screenshare Link: https://zo-

om.us/j/3082375787

Part Two: On-site Verification:

4. Contact Rob Briseno, Facili-

ties Manager for scheduling an

on-site tour.

Phone: (308) 398-7450, Email:

rbriseno@cccneb.edu

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island, 200

Wing Restroom Remodel

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated April 20, 2020 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of an inte-

rior remodel at the existing Main

Building on the Central Community

College - Grand Island Campus.

Remodel includes 200 wing re-

strooms and north vestibule. Dem-

olition consists of existing re-

strooms, carpet, ceilings, doors,

masonry, and associated mechani-

cal and electrical devices. New

construction includes cast in place

concrete floor patching, metal stud

framing, gypsum and cement wall

board, carpet tile, porcelain tile,

ceilings, wall and floor tile, archi-

tectural casework, hollow metal

doors and frame, aluminum store-

front doors, plumbing fixtures, me-

chanical equipment, LED light fix-

tures, and associated mechanical

and electrical equipment and de-

vices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. April 27, 2020: Pre-Bid Con-

ference at 11:00 a.m. via ZOOM

Conference Call and Screenshare,

see Item. H. Pre-Bid Conference

for more information.

May 7, 2020: Bids received from

General Contractors at 2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

May 21, 2020: Low bid contractor

recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

May 26, 2020: Contract awarded.

June 1, 2020: Construction Starts

August 28, 2020: Substantial

Completion.

September 11, 2020: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$75.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th Suite #C,

Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St.,

Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce,

753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 South Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902.

Builders Plan Service,

309 West 2nd,

Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data,

30 Technology Drive So.

Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service,

1007 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electronic

Plan Room),

3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 -

www.construction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSE-

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

NOTICE

 

The U.S. Department of Agricul-

ture’s Animal and Plant Health In-

spection Service (APHIS), Plant

Protection and Quarantine, is mak-

ing available to the public an envi-

ronmental assessment for Federal

involvement in the Nebraska

Rangeland Grasshopper and Mor-

mon Cricket Suppression Program.

Persons wishing to obtain a copy of

the document can visit the APHIS

website at:

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/-

aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pe-

st-and-di-

seaseprograms/sa_environmental_assessments/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state

or contact Amy O. Cook; USDA

APHIS PPQ; 5940 South 58th

street; Lincoln, NE 68516; or, by

phone at (402)-434-2348 OR

(402)-525-9185. Inquiries should re-

quest the environmental assess-

ment or the Nebraska Rangeland

Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket

Suppression Program, Environmen-

tal Assessment, March 2020.

Persons wishing to comment on

the document should send the com-

ments to the above address by May

17, 2020.

NOTICE

Request For Proposal

to Provide

Legal Services -

General Counsel

For Central Community College

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting proposals for the purpose

of retaining Legal Services - Gen-

eral Counsel. Central Community

College seeks to contract with a

qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to

provide legal advice and support to

the College and department admin-

istration in the areas relating to, but

not limited to, procurement, con-

tracts, collective bargaining, con-

tract administration, grievance pro-

cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-

ics, schools, special education and

interpretation of state and federal

statutes and regulations. The Col-

lege intends to establish an Agree-

ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-

tional 12-month periods.

The complete RFP can be ob-

tained by contacting Carmen Tay-

lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu.

All questions concerning this Re-

quest for Proposal are to be di-

rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-

chasing Manager, Email; carmen-

taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline

for questions is April 30, 2020,

10:00 AM CST.

Deadline for receipt of proposals

by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by

10:00 AM CST.



NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given REUSE IT

CENTER, a Nebraska Nonprofit

Domestic Corporation, has been

organized. This public benefit cor-

poration commenced on December

5, 2019, and its duration is perpet-

ual. Its registered office is at 2011-

3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,

and the registered agent at that ad-

dress is Kristi Castillo. Incorpora-

tors include: Kristi Castillo, 2011-

3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,

but this Nonprofit will not have for-

mal membership or members.

DATED this 6th day of April,

2020.

/s/ Kristi Castillo

Kristi Castillo, Incorporator

Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,

& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 528

Alma, NE 68920

(308) 928-2165

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that an ac-

tion entitled Statewide Collections,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, v. Mark R. Martinez, has

been filed in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as Case

No. CI19-2533. Pursuant to Plain-

tiff’s Petition as filed on December

20, 2019, in said action, Plaintiff is

seeking a judgment against the de-

fendant(s) on its 1st cause of action

in the sum of $209.40 together with

interest at 6% per anum from and

after September 26, 2017, and the

cost of this action including a rea-

sonable attorney fee. In order to

defend the lawsuit, an appropriate

written response to Plaintiff’s Peti-

tion must be filed with the Court on

or before May 23, 2020.

Dated: April 6, 2020.

STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,

A Nebraska limited liability

company, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Lindsay E. Pedersen

Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA

#24712

Lindsay E. Pedersen,

Attorney at Law, PC, LLO

112 North Dewey Street, Suite B

North Platte, NE 69101

Email: office@northplattelegal.com

Telephone: 308-696-3250

Fax: 308-696-3252

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

