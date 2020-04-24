<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
100 ROAD RANCH, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that 100
ROAD RANCH, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 16100 235th
Road, Amherst, NE 68812. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 6,
2020, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on April 28, 2020, the City of Kear-
ney will conduct a public hearing at
5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
the matter may be heard, with re-
gard to acquiring an interest in real
property by purchase, dedication
or eminent domain of the following
tract of land below. Pursuant to
the Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or telephoni-
cally:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
Water Line Easement
A 15.0 foot wide strip of land be-
ing part of Lot 1, Block Seven,
Eastbrooke Eighth, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, with said strip
of land more particularly described
as follows: Referring to the North-
west corner of said Lot 1 and as-
suming the west line of said lot as
bearing S 00°18'33" W and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto; thence S 00°18'33" W
on the aforesaid west line a dis-
tance of 97.53 feet to the ACTUAL
PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence
continuing S 00°18'33" W on the
aforedescribed course a distance
of 44.17 feet; thence S 89°41'27" E
a distance of 12.02 feet; thence N
00°18'33" E a distance of 29.17
feet; thence S 89°41'27" E a dis-
tance of 402.57 feet; thence S
00°18'33" W a distance of 197.00
feet; thence N 89°41'27" W a dis-
tance of 402.07 feet; thence N
00°18'33" E a distance of 25.25
feet; thence N 89°41'27" W a dis-
tance of 12.52 feet to a point on the
west line of said Lot 1; thence S
00°18'33" W on the aforesaid west
line a distance of 40.25 feet; thence
S 89°41'27" E a distance of 429.59
feet; thence N 00°18'33" E a dis-
tance of 227.00 feet; thence N
89°41'27" W a distance of 429.59
feet to the place of beginning, all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Sanitary Sewer Line Easement
A 15.0 foot wide strip of land be-
ing part of Lot 1, Block Seven,
Eastbrooke Eighth, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, with said strip
of land more particularly described
as follows: Referring to the North-
west corner of said Lot 1 and as-
suming the west line of said lot as
bearing S 00°18'33" W and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto; thence S 00°18'33" W
on the aforesaid west line a dis-
tance of 146.12 feet to the ACTUAL
PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence
continuing S 00°18'33" W on the
aforedescribed course a distance
of 8.36 feet; thence S 16°31'17" E
a distance of 192.29 feet; thence S
89°41'27" E a distance of 362.57
feet; thence N 00°18'33" E a dis-
tance of 15.00 feet; thence N
89°41'27" W a distance of 351.43
feet; thence N 16°31'17" W a dis-
tance of 176.73 feet; thence N
60°06'40" E a distance of 55.35
feet; thence S 89°41'27" E a dis-
tance of 350.93 feet; thence N
00°18'33" E a distance of 15.00
feet; thence N 89°41'27" W a dis-
tance of 354.98 feet; thence S
60°06'40" W a distance of 68.76
feet to the place of beginning, all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The proposed acquisitions are
required for a water line and sani-
tary sewer line easement. All inter-
ested parties are invited to attend
this public hearing at which time
you will have the opportunity to be
heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, April 20, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Zoom - https://kearneycats.zo-
At its April 20, 2020 regular meet-
ing, the Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education took the follow-
ing action:
1. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes from BD Construction on
the progress being made on the
Sunrise Middle School, Kearney
High School, and Arram Center for
Success construction and renova-
tion projects
2. Approved the minutes of the
March 9, 2020 regular meeting, the
March 16, 2020 emergency meet-
ing, the March 23, 2020 emergency
meeting, and the March 26, 2020
emergency meeting of the Board of
Education, as presented
3. Approved the April, 2020
claims, as presented
4. Approved the April, 2020 finan-
cial reports, as presented
5. Approved a contract adjust-
ment for Brandi Dorsey from .50
FTE pre-school teacher to 1.00 FTE
pre-school teacher at Bright Fu-
tures for the 2020-2021 school year
6. Accepted the resignations of
Taylor Mendenhall, business
teacher at Kearney High School;
Jennifer Kotschwar, special educa-
tion teacher at Horizon Middle
School; Chelsey Jensen, district
special education coordinator; Car-
rie Prososki, special education
teacher at Kenwood Elementary
School; Theison Anderson, 5th
grade teacher at Meadowlark El-
ementary School; Sara Koehler,
district special education coordi-
nator; Adriana Van Pelt, Bright Fu-
tures Toddler Program teacher;
Emily Campbell, kindergarten
teacher at Kenwood Elementary
School; Mackenzie Burnham, fam-
ily and consumer science teacher
at Kearney High School; Brooke
Iverson, 8th grade English teacher
at Horizon Middle School; Michelle
Anderson, 2nd grade teacher at
Emerson Elementary School; and
Abbey Cron, special education
teacher at Kearney High School,
with regret, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year
7. Approved the employment of
the following teaching staff for the
2020-2021 school year: Mary
Dworak, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE 3rd
grade teacher at Buffalo Hills Ele-
mentary School (contingent upon
her ability to secure appropriate
certification); Jenna Varilek, MA,
Step 3, 1.00 FTE speech/language
pathologist, Kearney High School;
Riley Shoemaker, BA, Step 3, 1.00
FTE physical education and
strength teacher at Kearney High
School; Jordan Reinertson, BA,
Step 6, 1.00 FTE business teacher
at Kearney High School; Elizabeth
Lindner, MA, Step 8, 1.00 FTE 7th
grade math teacher at Sunrise Mid-
dle School; Crystal Warner, MA,
Step 4, 1.00 FTE special education
teacher at Horizon Middle School;
Lillian Lutter, BA, Step 2, 1.00 FTE
family and consumer science and
health science teacher at Kearney
High School; Pamela Luke, BA,
Step 1, 1.00 FTE 5th grade teacher
at Meadowlark Elementary School
(contingent upon her ability to se-
cure appropriate certification);
Alyssa Prososki, MA, Step 6, 1.00
FTE family and consumer science
and health science teacher at Kear-
ney High School; Katelynn Butler,
BA, Step 2, 1.00 FTE special
education teacher at Kenwood Ele-
mentary School; Tracy McCoy,
MA+36, Step 15, 1.00 FTE district
special education coordinator;
Melinda Reid, MA+18, Step 14,
1.00 FTE district special education
coordinator (contingent upon her
ability to secure appropriate certifi-
cation); and Braelyn Verba, BA,
Step 1, 1.00 FTE 2nd grade teacher
at Emerson Elementary School
8. Approved the additional posi-
tion of Assistant Elementary Princi-
pal for Bryant and Emerson Ele-
mentary Schools; and the employ-
ment of Meredith Johnson as As-
sistant Principal at Bryant and Em-
erson Elementary Schools for the
2020-2021 school year, in accord-
ance with the Kearney Public
Schools Administrator Supervision
and Evaluation Model, and contin-
gent upon her ability to secure ad-
ministrative certification
9. Approved the Purchase Agree-
ment for the acquisition of eight (8)
building lots for the construction of
future KHS Construction Technol-
ogy Class project houses in the
Northridge Estates subdivision,
from Fox Creek Development, LLC,
for a total purchase price of
$470,000.00, with the closing of
said purchase to occur on May 15,
2020, and authorized Mr. Chris
Nelson and Dr. Kent Edwards to
sign all forms and documents to
execute said purchase
10. Accepted the proposal of
Springer Roofing Co. of Kearney
for retrofit TPO roofs for Central El-
ementary School/MPAC and Sun-
rise Middle School, in the amount
of $167,770.00 for Central Ele-
mentary School/MPAC and
$381,173.00 for Sunrise Middle
School
11. Adopted the Resolution and
authorized the Superintendent to
set standards and protocols for
grading, promotion to the next
grade level, and graduation require-
ments, for students in the Kearney
Public Schools, for the 2019-2020
school year
12. Adjourned the meeting
13. The next regular meeting of
the Kearney Public Schools Board
of Education will be held on Mon-
day, May 11, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at a
location to be determined.
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Regular Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
April 28, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer, tablet
or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeeting
App: 773-693-677 (known as the
Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its regular Board of
Health Meeting on Tuesday, April
28th, 2020. The meeting will held
entirely in a virtual manner beginn-
ing at 6:00PM. The agenda for this
meeting is kept current and availa-
ble for public inspection at Two
Rivers Public Health Department;
agenda may be modified at this
meeting. Access trphd.org to find
the meeting link.
-s- Jeremy Eschliman
Director
888-669-7154
NOTICE OF MEETING
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-
ice Commission of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, has been sched-
uled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,
April 30, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
telephone conference. Members of
the public may attend this meeting
telephonically by calling:
Ÿ Phone Number: 1-224-
501-3412
Ÿ Access Code: 773-693-677
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Civil Service Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Clerk at City Hall or
call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24
hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Blaine Hooper,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-49
Notice is hereby given that on the
2nd day of April, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo, State of
Nebraska, Sharmin Gonzales, the
Registrar issued a written statement
of Informal Probate of the Will of
said Decedent and that Bruce
Kalblinger, C/O Eric A. Scott Law
Office, P.O. Box 349, Valentine, NE
69201, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or be-
fore the 10th day of June, 2020 or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Eric A. Scott, NSBA #20781
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 349
Valentine, NE 69201
(402) 376-1803 Phone
(402) 376-1964 Fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cindy Lou Salpas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-52
Notice is hereby given that on
April 13, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Mi-
chael J. Salpas, whose address is
1717 Ave. C, Kearney, NE 68847,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
16th St. & Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID 15073
Attorney At Law
3710 Central Ave. #13 -
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308) 234-3595
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ricky R. Epley,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-53
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of April, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Rebecca L. Eckhout,
whose address is 28895 295 Road,
Pleasanton, NE 68866, was infor-
mally appointed by the Court as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
Voigt Law Office
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Robyn R. Lind,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-50
Notice is hereby given that on
April 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Appointment of
Personal Representative in Intes-
tacy of said Decedent and that
Kendall D. Scheer, 13112 North
73rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68122 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Address of County Court:
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
308-236-1229
Claude E. Berreckman, Jr., #17049
of Berreckman, Davis &
Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for Applicant
801 Meridian Avenue,
P.O. Box 214
Cozad, NE 69130-0214
(308) 784-2040
(308) 784-2043 - fax
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-12
JUVENILE NO. JV20-13
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
FRANKIE GREUTER &
ALEXIA GREUTER,
Children Under Eighteen Years
of Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, MIKAYLA
ESPENHOVER, the natural mother
of FRANKIE GREUTER, born
2015, and ALEXIA GREUTER,
born 2012, and anyone else claim-
ing any right or interest in and to
said children, that proceedings
concerning the afore-named minor
children are currently pending in
the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that a hear-
ing has been set for June 8, 2020
at 1:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said children shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
or personally appear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
GENERAL NOTICE
NOXIOUS WEEDS
MUST BE CONTROLLED
YOU ARE REQUIRED
TO CONTROL
NOXIOUS WEEDS ON
YOUR PROPERTY
THE NOXIOUS WEEDS ARE:
MUSK THISTLE, PLUMELESS
THISTLE, CANADA THISTLE,
LEAFY SPURGE, SPOTTED AND
DIFFUSE KNAPWEEDS, PURPLE
LOOSESTRIFE, SALTCEDAR,
PHRAGMITES, GIANT&JAPANESE
KNOTWEED AND SERICEA LES-
PEDEZA.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THIS
1st day of May pursuant to the
Noxious Weed Control Act, section
2-955, subsection 1 (a), to every
person who owns or controls land
in Buffalo County, Nebraska, that
noxious weeds being or growing on
such land shall be controlled at
such frequency as to prevent es-
tablishment, provide eradication or
reduce further propagation or dis-
semination of such weeds.
Upon failure to observe this no-
tice, the county weed superintend-
ent is required to:
1. Proceed pursuant to the law
and issue legal notice to the land-
owner of property infested with
noxious weeds giving such land-
owner 15 days to control noxious
weed infestation. Conviction for
noncompliance may result in a
$100.00 per day fine to the land-
owner with a maximum fine of
$1,500.00 or
2. Should more immediate con-
trol be required, proceed pursuant
to the law and have the weeds
controlled by such method as
he/she finds necessary, the ex-
pense of which shall constitute a
lien and be entered as a tax against
the land, and be collected as real
estate taxes are collected or by
other means as provided by law
The public is also hereby notified
that noxious weed seed and propa-
gative parts may be disseminated
through the movement of machin-
ery and equipment, trucks, grain
and seed, hay, straw, nursery
stock, fencing materials, sod, ma-
nure and soil as well as articles of
similar nature. Methods of treat-
ment have been prescribed by the
Director of Agriculture and may be
obtained from the County Weed
Control.
By order of the
Buffalo County Weed Control
Bret Stubbs, Superintendent
9720 ANTELOPE RD.
KEARNEY, NE.68847
Notice of Organization
of
Party on the Go, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the laws
of the State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Party of the Go, L.L.C.
2. The street name and mailing
address of the designated office is:
1603 I Ave Kearney, NE 68847
3. The registered agent of the
Company is Layne Moore, 1603 I
Ave Kearney, NE 68847
4. The general nature of the com-
pany is to provide a safe and fun
transportation experience for cus-
tomers.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE GUARDIANSHIP OF
ROYAL EUGENE HRUBY
Case No. PR20-51
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR
OF A MINOR CHILD
To: All interested parties.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Colene Hruby has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian and Conservator of the
above-captioned minor child. A
hearing on said Petition will be held
on the 5th day of June, 2020, at
11:00 a.m. in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Buffalo County
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 10th day of April,
2020.
COLENE HRUBY, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Notice of Organization
of
SevenOne Investments, LLC
Notice is nearby given that Sev-
enOne Investments, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska with its
designated office at 10405 N 1st
Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Brandon Yaw, 10405 N 1st
Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The
limited liability company was organ-
ized on April 14th, 2020 , and it
shall continue perpetually. The af-
fairs of the company shallowing be
contacted by its members. The na-
ture of its business is to engage in
and conduct any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
