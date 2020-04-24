<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

100 ROAD RANCH, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that 100

ROAD RANCH, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 16100 235th

Road, Amherst, NE 68812. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 6,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on April 28, 2020, the City of Kear-

ney will conduct a public hearing at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, with re-

gard to acquiring an interest in real

property by purchase, dedication

or eminent domain of the following

tract of land below. Pursuant to

the Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or telephoni-

cally:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

Water Line Easement

 

A 15.0 foot wide strip of land be-

ing part of Lot 1, Block Seven,

Eastbrooke Eighth, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, with said strip

of land more particularly described

as follows: Referring to the North-

west corner of said Lot 1 and as-

suming the west line of said lot as

bearing S 00°18'33" W and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto; thence S 00°18'33" W

on the aforesaid west line a dis-

tance of 97.53 feet to the ACTUAL

PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence

continuing S 00°18'33" W on the

aforedescribed course a distance

of 44.17 feet; thence S 89°41'27" E

a distance of 12.02 feet; thence N

00°18'33" E a distance of 29.17

feet; thence S 89°41'27" E a dis-

tance of 402.57 feet; thence S

00°18'33" W a distance of 197.00

feet; thence N 89°41'27" W a dis-

tance of 402.07 feet; thence N

00°18'33" E a distance of 25.25

feet; thence N 89°41'27" W a dis-

tance of 12.52 feet to a point on the

west line of said Lot 1; thence S

00°18'33" W on the aforesaid west

line a distance of 40.25 feet; thence

S 89°41'27" E a distance of 429.59

feet; thence N 00°18'33" E a dis-

tance of 227.00 feet; thence N

89°41'27" W a distance of 429.59

feet to the place of beginning, all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Sanitary Sewer Line Easement

 

A 15.0 foot wide strip of land be-

ing part of Lot 1, Block Seven,

Eastbrooke Eighth, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, with said strip

of land more particularly described

as follows: Referring to the North-

west corner of said Lot 1 and as-

suming the west line of said lot as

bearing S 00°18'33" W and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto; thence S 00°18'33" W

on the aforesaid west line a dis-

tance of 146.12 feet to the ACTUAL

PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence

continuing S 00°18'33" W on the

aforedescribed course a distance

of 8.36 feet; thence S 16°31'17" E

a distance of 192.29 feet; thence S

89°41'27" E a distance of 362.57

feet; thence N 00°18'33" E a dis-

tance of 15.00 feet; thence N

89°41'27" W a distance of 351.43

feet; thence N 16°31'17" W a dis-

tance of 176.73 feet; thence N

60°06'40" E a distance of 55.35

feet; thence S 89°41'27" E a dis-

tance of 350.93 feet; thence N

00°18'33" E a distance of 15.00

feet; thence N 89°41'27" W a dis-

tance of 354.98 feet; thence S

60°06'40" W a distance of 68.76

feet to the place of beginning, all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The proposed acquisitions are

required for a water line and sani-

tary sewer line easement. All inter-

ested parties are invited to attend

this public hearing at which time

you will have the opportunity to be

heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, April 20, 2020

5:30 P.M.

 

Zoom - https://kearneycats.zo-

om.us/j/756950975

At its April 20, 2020 regular meet-

ing, the Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education took the follow-

ing action:

1. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes from BD Construction on

the progress being made on the

Sunrise Middle School, Kearney

High School, and Arram Center for

Success construction and renova-

tion projects

2. Approved the minutes of the

March 9, 2020 regular meeting, the

March 16, 2020 emergency meet-

ing, the March 23, 2020 emergency

meeting, and the March 26, 2020

emergency meeting of the Board of

Education, as presented

3. Approved the April, 2020

claims, as presented

4. Approved the April, 2020 finan-

cial reports, as presented

5. Approved a contract adjust-

ment for Brandi Dorsey from .50

FTE pre-school teacher to 1.00 FTE

pre-school teacher at Bright Fu-

tures for the 2020-2021 school year

6. Accepted the resignations of

Taylor Mendenhall, business

teacher at Kearney High School;

Jennifer Kotschwar, special educa-

tion teacher at Horizon Middle

School; Chelsey Jensen, district

special education coordinator; Car-

rie Prososki, special education

teacher at Kenwood Elementary

School; Theison Anderson, 5th

grade teacher at Meadowlark El-

ementary School; Sara Koehler,

district special education coordi-

nator; Adriana Van Pelt, Bright Fu-

tures Toddler Program teacher;

Emily Campbell, kindergarten

teacher at Kenwood Elementary

School; Mackenzie Burnham, fam-

ily and consumer science teacher

at Kearney High School; Brooke

Iverson, 8th grade English teacher

at Horizon Middle School; Michelle

Anderson, 2nd grade teacher at

Emerson Elementary School; and

Abbey Cron, special education

teacher at Kearney High School,

with regret, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year

7. Approved the employment of

the following teaching staff for the

2020-2021 school year: Mary

Dworak, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE 3rd

grade teacher at Buffalo Hills Ele-

mentary School (contingent upon

her ability to secure appropriate

certification); Jenna Varilek, MA,

Step 3, 1.00 FTE speech/language

pathologist, Kearney High School;

Riley Shoemaker, BA, Step 3, 1.00

FTE physical education and

strength teacher at Kearney High

School; Jordan Reinertson, BA,

Step 6, 1.00 FTE business teacher

at Kearney High School; Elizabeth

Lindner, MA, Step 8, 1.00 FTE 7th

grade math teacher at Sunrise Mid-

dle School; Crystal Warner, MA,

Step 4, 1.00 FTE special education

teacher at Horizon Middle School;

Lillian Lutter, BA, Step 2, 1.00 FTE

family and consumer science and

health science teacher at Kearney

High School; Pamela Luke, BA,

Step 1, 1.00 FTE 5th grade teacher

at Meadowlark Elementary School

(contingent upon her ability to se-

cure appropriate certification);

Alyssa Prososki, MA, Step 6, 1.00

FTE family and consumer science

and health science teacher at Kear-

ney High School; Katelynn Butler,

BA, Step 2, 1.00 FTE special

education teacher at Kenwood Ele-

mentary School; Tracy McCoy,

MA+36, Step 15, 1.00 FTE district

special education coordinator;

Melinda Reid, MA+18, Step 14,

1.00 FTE district special education

coordinator (contingent upon her

ability to secure appropriate certifi-

cation); and Braelyn Verba, BA,

Step 1, 1.00 FTE 2nd grade teacher

at Emerson Elementary School

8. Approved the additional posi-

tion of Assistant Elementary Princi-

pal for Bryant and Emerson Ele-

mentary Schools; and the employ-

ment of Meredith Johnson as As-

sistant Principal at Bryant and Em-

erson Elementary Schools for the

2020-2021 school year, in accord-

ance with the Kearney Public

Schools Administrator Supervision

and Evaluation Model, and contin-

gent upon her ability to secure ad-

ministrative certification

9. Approved the Purchase Agree-

ment for the acquisition of eight (8)

building lots for the construction of

future KHS Construction Technol-

ogy Class project houses in the

Northridge Estates subdivision,

from Fox Creek Development, LLC,

for a total purchase price of

$470,000.00, with the closing of

said purchase to occur on May 15,

2020, and authorized Mr. Chris

Nelson and Dr. Kent Edwards to

sign all forms and documents to

execute said purchase

10. Accepted the proposal of

Springer Roofing Co. of Kearney

for retrofit TPO roofs for Central El-

ementary School/MPAC and Sun-

rise Middle School, in the amount

of $167,770.00 for Central Ele-

mentary School/MPAC and

$381,173.00 for Sunrise Middle

School

11. Adopted the Resolution and

authorized the Superintendent to

set standards and protocols for

grading, promotion to the next

grade level, and graduation require-

ments, for students in the Kearney

Public Schools, for the 2019-2020

school year

12. Adjourned the meeting

13. The next regular meeting of

the Kearney Public Schools Board

of Education will be held on Mon-

day, May 11, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at a

location to be determined.

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Regular Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

April 28, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer, tablet

or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeeting

App: 773-693-677 (known as the

Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its regular Board of

Health Meeting on Tuesday, April

28th, 2020. The meeting will held

entirely in a virtual manner beginn-

ing at 6:00PM. The agenda for this

meeting is kept current and availa-

ble for public inspection at Two

Rivers Public Health Department;

agenda may be modified at this

meeting. Access trphd.org to find

the meeting link.

-s- Jeremy Eschliman

Director

888-669-7154

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-

ice Commission of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, has been sched-

uled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,

April 30, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

telephone conference. Members of

the public may attend this meeting

telephonically by calling:

Ÿ Phone Number: 1-224-

501-3412

Ÿ Access Code: 773-693-677

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Civil Service Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Blaine Hooper,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-49

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2nd day of April, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo, State of

Nebraska, Sharmin Gonzales, the

Registrar issued a written statement

of Informal Probate of the Will of

said Decedent and that Bruce

Kalblinger, C/O Eric A. Scott Law

Office, P.O. Box 349, Valentine, NE

69201, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or be-

fore the 10th day of June, 2020 or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Eric A. Scott, NSBA #20781

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 349

Valentine, NE 69201

(402) 376-1803 Phone

(402) 376-1964 Fax

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Cindy Lou Salpas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-52

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 13, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Mi-

chael J. Salpas, whose address is

1717 Ave. C, Kearney, NE 68847,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

16th St. & Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID 15073

Attorney At Law

3710 Central Ave. #13 -

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308) 234-3595

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ricky R. Epley,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-53

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of April, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Rebecca L. Eckhout,

whose address is 28895 295 Road,

Pleasanton, NE 68866, was infor-

mally appointed by the Court as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

Voigt Law Office

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Robyn R. Lind,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-50

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Appointment of

Personal Representative in Intes-

tacy of said Decedent and that

Kendall D. Scheer, 13112 North

73rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68122 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Address of County Court:

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

308-236-1229

Claude E. Berreckman, Jr., #17049

of Berreckman, Davis &

Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for Applicant

801 Meridian Avenue,

P.O. Box 214

Cozad, NE 69130-0214

(308) 784-2040

(308) 784-2043 - fax

claudejr@cozadtel.net

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-12

JUVENILE NO. JV20-13

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

FRANKIE GREUTER &

ALEXIA GREUTER,

Children Under Eighteen Years

of Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, MIKAYLA

ESPENHOVER, the natural mother

of FRANKIE GREUTER, born

2015, and ALEXIA GREUTER,

born 2012, and anyone else claim-

ing any right or interest in and to

said children, that proceedings

concerning the afore-named minor

children are currently pending in

the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that a hear-

ing has been set for June 8, 2020

at 1:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said children shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

or personally appear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

GENERAL NOTICE

NOXIOUS WEEDS

MUST BE CONTROLLED

YOU ARE REQUIRED

TO CONTROL

NOXIOUS WEEDS ON

YOUR PROPERTY

 

THE NOXIOUS WEEDS ARE:

MUSK THISTLE, PLUMELESS

THISTLE, CANADA THISTLE,

LEAFY SPURGE, SPOTTED AND

DIFFUSE KNAPWEEDS, PURPLE

LOOSESTRIFE, SALTCEDAR,

PHRAGMITES, GIANT&JAPANESE

KNOTWEED AND SERICEA LES-

PEDEZA.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THIS

1st day of May pursuant to the

Noxious Weed Control Act, section

2-955, subsection 1 (a), to every

person who owns or controls land

in Buffalo County, Nebraska, that

noxious weeds being or growing on

such land shall be controlled at

such frequency as to prevent es-

tablishment, provide eradication or

reduce further propagation or dis-

semination of such weeds.

Upon failure to observe this no-

tice, the county weed superintend-

ent is required to:

1. Proceed pursuant to the law

and issue legal notice to the land-

owner of property infested with

noxious weeds giving such land-

owner 15 days to control noxious

weed infestation. Conviction for

noncompliance may result in a

$100.00 per day fine to the land-

owner with a maximum fine of

$1,500.00 or

2. Should more immediate con-

trol be required, proceed pursuant

to the law and have the weeds

controlled by such method as

he/she finds necessary, the ex-

pense of which shall constitute a

lien and be entered as a tax against

the land, and be collected as real

estate taxes are collected or by

other means as provided by law

The public is also hereby notified

that noxious weed seed and propa-

gative parts may be disseminated

through the movement of machin-

ery and equipment, trucks, grain

and seed, hay, straw, nursery

stock, fencing materials, sod, ma-

nure and soil as well as articles of

similar nature. Methods of treat-

ment have been prescribed by the

Director of Agriculture and may be

obtained from the County Weed

Control.

By order of the

Buffalo County Weed Control

Bret Stubbs, Superintendent

9720 ANTELOPE RD.

KEARNEY, NE.68847

Notice of Organization

of

Party on the Go, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the laws

of the State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Party of the Go, L.L.C.

2. The street name and mailing

address of the designated office is:

1603 I Ave Kearney, NE 68847

3. The registered agent of the

Company is Layne Moore, 1603 I

Ave Kearney, NE 68847

4. The general nature of the com-

pany is to provide a safe and fun

transportation experience for cus-

tomers.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

ROYAL EUGENE HRUBY

Case No. PR20-51

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR

OF A MINOR CHILD

 

To: All interested parties.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Colene Hruby has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian and Conservator of the

above-captioned minor child. A

hearing on said Petition will be held

on the 5th day of June, 2020, at

11:00 a.m. in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Buffalo County

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 10th day of April,

2020.

COLENE HRUBY, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Notice of Organization

of

SevenOne Investments, LLC

 

Notice is nearby given that Sev-

enOne Investments, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska with its

designated office at 10405 N 1st

Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Brandon Yaw, 10405 N 1st

Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The

limited liability company was organ-

ized on April 14th, 2020 , and it

shall continue perpetually. The af-

fairs of the company shallowing be

contacted by its members. The na-

ture of its business is to engage in

and conduct any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

