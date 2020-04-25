NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID

IN APRIL 2020

 

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Supplies

$120.00; Adams Central Miscella-

neous Expenditure $235.19; Adri-

ana VanPelt Travel $34.22; Adri-

enne Rull Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $68.08; Affordable Plumbing

Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,863.00; aha! Process, Inc Pro-

fessional Services $6,215.00; All

City Garage Door LLC Furniture

and Fixtures $5,282.90; All Makes

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$308.20; All Makes Auto Supply

Supplies $61.47; Almquist

Maltzahn Galawa Luth Medical Re-

imbursement $-; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Professional Services

$ 869.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil

Services $327.80; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies $4,811.72;

American Solutions for Business

Supplies $69.80; Amplified IT, LLC

Technology Software $2,129.00;

Amy Denny. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $120.00; Amy Otto Travel

$43.18; Amy Otto Travel $40.60;

Angela Haussler Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $29.00; Angie Chally

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$202.76; Apple Market Food

$432.29; Arnold Motor Supply Tires

and Parts $93.89; Ashlee Glaser

Professional Services $220.00; Ask

Supply Co Supplies $85.50; As-

setGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $5,908.75; Associ-

ated Supply Company Inc. Sup-

plies $867.33; AUCA Chicago

Lockbox Uniforms $1,257.91; Ax-

mann Heating & Air Conditioning

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,929.00; Axtell High School Pupil

Services $3,100.98; B2 Environ-

mental Inc Professional Services

$1,100.00; Bamford Inc Profes-

sional Services $2,583.00; Barbara

A Thompson Supplies $200.00;

Bear Frame & Alignment Vehicle

Repair $85.15; Bellevue East High

School Dues and Fees $-; Bellevue

West Miscellaneous Expenditure

$-; Benjamin Dillon Professional

Services $ 220.00; Best Western

Plus Lincoln Inn & Suites Travel

$1,228.00; Bimbo Bakeries USA

Food $2,934.90; Black Hills Energy

Natural Gas $756.79; Black Hills

Energy Natural Gas $1.60; Black

Squirrel Timing Supplies $1,110.20;

Broadfoot's Sand & Gravel Incor-

porated Supplies $883.50; Brodart

Co Supplies $96.54; Buffalo

County 4H Council Supplies

$28.66; Buffalo County Sheriff Pro-

fessional Services $4,140.00;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $2,512.13;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $334.99;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-

plies $120.22; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $52.27; Build-

ers HowTo Warehouse Supplies

$174.83; C3 Hospitality LLC Travel

$690.00; Callam Sports Photogra-

phy Miscellaneous Expenditure

$180.00; Carquest Auto Parts Sto-

res Furniture and Fixtures

$5,155.26; Caryn Saulsbury Sup-

plies $32.69; Cash from Nebras-

kaLand National Bank Dues and

Fees $16.00; CashWa Distributing

Food $52,298.97; CDW Govern-

ment Inc TechnologyRelated Hard-

ware $212.31; CDW Government

Inc TechnologyRelated Hardware

$305.95; CDW Government Inc

TechnologyRelated Hardware

$250.88; Central Restaurant Prod-

ucts Furniture and Fixtures

$4,818.00; Charter Communica-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

$7.91; Charter Communications

Other Communication $4,855.02;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $13.18; Charter

Communications Supplies $26.36;

Chartwells Dining Services Sup-

plies $362.50; Chase County High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$223.03; Chelsey Jensen Travel

$44.10; Chesterman Co. Food

$2,587.15; Chesterman Co. Sup-

plies $2,685.60; Chris Mroczek

Professional Services $60.00; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gas-

oline $14,154.50; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer $5,914.05; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage $11,083.80; Coach Master's

Inc Vehicle Repair $2,985.97; Col-

lege Entrance Examination Board

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$539.00; Columbus High School

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$607.78; Columbus High School

Miscellaneous Expenditure $18.00;

Comfy Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $75.00; Comfy Bowl Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure $75.00;

COMPanion Corporation Dues and

Fees $818.00; Computer Hardware

Inc Kearney Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $22,695.50; Con-

crete Contracting Miscellaneous

Expenditure $950.00; Copycat

Printing Inc Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $88.50; Copycat Printing Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$688.78; Cornhusker Cleaning

Supply. Supplies $171.90; Corn-

husker International Tires and Parts

$24.60; Country Meats Supplies

$89.00; Crouch Recreation Sup-

plies $1,360.00; Culligan Of Kear-

ney Miscellaneous Expenditure

$31.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $532.50;

Cummins Central Power LLC Vehi-

cle Repair $7,682.95; Curzon Pro-

motional Graphics Miscellaneous

Expenditure $4,750.00; Curzon

Promotional Graphics Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $250.00; Daniel

Raymond Derry Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,570.00; Dan's Sanita-

tion Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's

Sanitation Inc Garbage $0.26; DAS

State Accounting Central Finance

Purchased Service Telephone

$229.32; Dawson Public Power

District Electricity $508.66; Dean

Riedel Professional Services

$60.00; Deb Baumgartner Travel

$25.30; Dell Marketing LP Technol-

ogy Software $27,946.99; Demco

Inc AudioVisual Materials $112.04;

Dorian Business Systems, LLC

Dues and Fees $899.00; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Furniture and Fix-

tures $632.80; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies $22.77; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $149.46; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $443.31;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$1,377.81; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $1,628.50; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $393.89; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies

$1,983.75; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $39.22; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $18.57; Earl May

Garden Center Supplies $112.98;

EBCO Inc. Supplies $65.00; Ecolab

Supplies $330.00; Ed Broadfoot &

Sons Sand & Gravel Supplies

$222.00; Electronic Systems Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$2,822.50; Elm Creek Public

Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure

$522.26; Embassy SuitesLincoln

Travel $328.00; Emily Campbell

Supplies $287.89; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies $13,110.02;

Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehicle

Gasoline $242.85; Fastenal Com-

pany Supplies $135.56; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Re-

ferances $410.90; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

$248.28; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library Referances $403.41;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances $15.70; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

$188.63; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library Referances $1,298.15;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances $1,015.20; Frontier

Purchased Service Telephone

$1,757.63; Fun Express LLC Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $84.83;

Fun Express LLC Supplies $35.95;

Garrett Tires & Treads Tires and

Parts $2,719.42; General Parts LLC

Supplies $182.14; Gibbon Public

Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure

$235.70; Graham Tire Repairs &

Maintenance Services $49.16;

Grainger Supplies $188.20; Great

Minds LLC Textbooks Consuma-

bles $118.70; Gustave A Larson

Company Supplies $393.80; Hast-

ings Museum Dues and Fees

$792.00; Heartland Refrigeration

LLC Supplies $60.00; Hiland Dairy

Foods Food $13,210.16; Hobart

Sales & Service E.F. Incorporated

Furniture and Fixtures $2,570.73;

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $85.98;

Hoehner Turf Irrigation Professional

Services $9,858.30; Holdrege High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$379.01; Holiday Inn Lincoln SW

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$419.96; Holmes Plumbing & Htg

Supplies $939.83; Hometown

Leasing Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles $9,343.89; Houghton

Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

Technology Software $258.00;

Hudl Miscellaneous Expenditure

$600.00; HyVee Accounts Receiva-

ble Supplies $417.56; Instrumental-

ist Awards Professional Services

$263.00; Integrated Security Solu-

tions LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $467.50; Intellicom Tech-

nologyRelated Hardware

$3,883.00; InterState Studio & Pub-

lishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,332.62; J W Pepper & Son

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,933.65; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Supplies $2,056.16; Jack Leder-

man Co Inc Supplies $49.48; Jenae

Loeffelholz Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $13.74; Jesse Florang Travel

$47.44; Jessica Grasz Travel $8.11;

Jessica Grasz Travel $8.11; Jill

Clevenger Supplies $79.00; Jones

School Supply Co Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $103.52; Just

Vault LLC Supplies $918.00; Karyn

Dahlke Miscellaneous Expenditure

$81.80; Kearney Ace Hardware

Supplies $184.99; Kearney Ag &

Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair

$763.10; Kearney Area Builders As-

sociation Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $420.00; Kearney Catholic

Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure

$362.60; Kearney Hub Advertising

$482.91; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $20,500.97; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $14,247.49; Kearney Towing

& Repair Center Inc Professional

Services $779.00; Kearney Winle-

ctric Co Supplies $2,342.31; Kear-

ney Winnelson Supplies $3,662.78;

Kelli Urbanek Travel $34.39; Kelly

Supply Co Supplies $815.52; KHS

Band Boosters Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $3,740.10; Kidwell Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$23,187.50; KPS Foundation Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,266.18;

Krystal Reynolds Professional Ser-

vices $35.00; Lakeshore Lrng Ma-

terials Supplies $643.15; Lamina-

tor.com Inc Supplies $135.24; Larry

MacTaggart Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $300.00; Lawson Prod-

ucts Inc Supplies $286.94; Lena

Schlegelmilch Professional Ser-

vices $60.00; Lewis Central High

School Dues and Fees $275.00;

Liberty Hardwoods Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,000.25; Lips

Printing Service Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $64.08; Lisvey Rivera De

Rodriguez Travel $21.97; Lori A

Moore Travel $36.00; Lou's Sport-

ing Goods Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $16,837.55; Lou's Sporting

Goods Supplies $187.97; Lynette

Wiltgen Miscellaneous Expenditure

$19.96; Ma Durga Hotel Group LLC

Travel $476.92; Maggie Carson

Miscellaneous Expenditure $10.50;

Malcolm High School Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $254.96; Marisol

Contreras Travel $20.96; Masters

True Value Repairs & Maintenance

Services $665.59; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $1,384.19; Mav-

erick Industries Inc Professional

Services $1,819.00; Mead Lumber

Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,709.84; Mead Lumber Kearney

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$15,448.98; Megan Schmidt Travel

$21.99; Meggie Rusher Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,835.46; Men-

ards Kearney Supplies $1,775.08;

Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $1,761.80; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Supplies $572.85; Mi-

chelle DeVries Travel $19.49; Mick

Johnson/Action Piano Tuning Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $995.00;

Midway Chevrolet Vehicle Repair

$712.26; Midwest Connect Post-

age $2,721.52; Miller Signs Sup-

plies $200.00; Minden High School

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$332.89; Miranda Jenkins Profes-

sional Services $60.00; Misko

Sports Supplies $55.00; Mitch

Olson Travel $1.73; Mobile De-

fenders LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $1,638.67; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Miscella-

neous Expenditure $638.00; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Miscella-

neous Expenditure $284.00; Mo-

saic Pupil Services $4,447.80; Mud

Hole Custom Tackle Inc Supplies

$271.68; NASCO Miscellaneous

Expenditure $341.25; NASSP Dues

and Fees $480.00; NCS Pearson

Inc Supplies $90.00;

NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Miscellaneous Expenditure

$400.00; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Professional Ser-

vices $400.00; NCSANebraska

Council of School Admin Travel

$125.00; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Travel $300.00;

NDE NE Department of Education

Travel $20.00; Nebraska Council of

Economic Education Miscellaneous

Expenditure $-; Nebraska Public

Health Envrmt Lab Professional

Services $22.00; Nebraska Public

Power District Electricity

$53,777.50; Nicole Peterson Travel

$96.69; Northwestern Energy Natu-

ral Gas $7,158.88; Novus Wind-

shield Repair Vehicle Repair

$40.00; NSAA Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,240.64; NSAA Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $357.00;

NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,547.87; NSAA Miscellaneous

Expenditure $605.50; NSAA Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $727.01;

NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,518.51; NSAA Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,674.55; NSAA Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $39.00;

NSBA Dues and Fees $175.00; Of-

fice Depot Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $329.95; Ogallala High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$287.26; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $480.00;

Omaha North Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $174.00; Omaha World

Herald Advertising $ 6,925.00; One

Source Professional Services

$433.00; Paloma MenaWerth Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $286.79;

PC Parts Plus, LLC Repairs &

Maintenance Services $1,508.27;

Peak Interests LLC Food

$1,695.00; PEP CO, Inc. Profes-

sional Services $1,470.00; Perry

Guthery Haasa & Gessford PC LLO

Contracted Legal Services

$1,842.00; Pioneer Critical Power

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$1,074.51; Platte Valley Communi-

cations Repairs & Maintenance

Services $145.43; Platte Valley

Laboratories Professional Services

$50.00; Pleasanton High School

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$534.16; Prairie View Roofing &

Development LLC Repairs & Main-

tenance Services $1,292.00; ProEd

Inc. Supplies $64.90; Qdoba Mexi-

can Grill Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,035.00; Quill Corporation

Supplies $487.30; RevTrak Sup-

plies $19.95; Rick Mitchell Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $22.50; Rick

Mitchell Travel $150.65; Ryan

Hogue Transportation Charges

$982.68; RYDE Transit Professional

Services $60.00; Sara Liess Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $10.74;

Sayler Screenprinting Supplies

$489.00; Scholastic Inc. Miscella-

neous Expenditure $651.82; School

Nutrition Association Dues and

Fees $221.00; School Social Wk

Assoc Of Ne SSWAN Travel

$280.00; SchoolOutlet.com Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $926.25;

Shanna Gillming Travel $8.05;

Skold Door & Floor Company Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$285.00; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Professional Services $680.00;

Sonesta ES Suites Travel

$1,335.00; Southern Valley High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$148.20; Specialist ID Name

Badges $88.00; Standing O March-

ing Supplies $1,750.00; Steinbrink

Landscaping Supplies $420.00;

Stelling Brass & Winds Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $3,361.75; Stet-

son Buildings Products Inc Sup-

plies $1,375.00; SupplyWorks Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$77.50; SupplyWorks Supplies

$15,636.39; Tatum Vondra Profes-

sional Services $50.00; Taylor &

Francis Group LLC Travel $199.22;

Teacher Created Resources Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $94.88;

Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $28.93; TechMasters

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$786.12; The Big Rack Shack Sup-

plies $120.00; The Filter Shop Inc

Supplies $545.03; The Kim

Foundation Travel $100.00;

Thomas Prentice Professional Ser-

vices $250.00; TimeClock Plus LLC

DataProcessing and Coding Ser-

vices $7,694.50; Timothy Valleau

Professional Services $60.00; Titan

Machinery Supplies $9.00; Trane

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $62,528.59; TriCounty Glass

Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $162.50; Truck Center Com-

panies Tires and Parts $328.64;

Tyler Technologies Inc Professional

Services $3,000.00; UCS Inc Sup-

plies $3,854.00; Unite Private Net-

works LLC Purchased Service Tel-

ephone $13,815.76; University of

Nebraska UNL Supplies $35.00;

UNL ASD Network Travel

$3,150.00; UNO Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $150.00; UNO Miscella-

neous Expenditure $150.00; UNO

Music Department Miscellaneous

Expenditure $150.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Advertising

$319.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Driver License/Criminal

History $15.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $14.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Furniture and

Fixtures $678.10; US Bank

Cardmember Service Furniture and

Fixtures $1,199.62; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,000.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $558.68; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $19.04; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $495.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $64.89; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $320.30; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,116.92; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $510.62; US

Bank Cardmember Service Profes-

sional Services $265.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services $46.38; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$35.99; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $116.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$35.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $21.39; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$536.82; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $419.06; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $1,646.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Trans-

portation Charges $33.66; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $43.56; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $68.28; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $91.04; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $92.40; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$616.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $275.52; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$1,118.55; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $754.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$210.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $105.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$393.04; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $20.46; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$3,543.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $1,091.60; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$2,501.60; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $2,501.60; US

Foods Inc Food $8,556.92; USI

Education & Government Sales

Supplies $336.36; Verdis Group

LLC Professional Services

$2,525.00; Vernon Library Supplies,

Inc. Supplies $58.90; Vicky C. De-

Wald Miscellaneous Expenditure

$312.25; Wahoo High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $214.97;

Walmart Community BRC Miscella-

neous Expenditure $1,125.90;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

$52.30; WarrenT Drain Cleaners &

Plum Professional Services

$370.00; William V MacGill & Co

Supplies $414.00; Wood River High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$372.21; Woodworker's Supply Inc

Supplies $73.92; Worthington Di-

rect Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,009.06; WPCIWestern Path

Consult Inc Drug Testing $84.00;

WPS Western Psychological Ser-

vices Supplies $69.30; Yandas Mu-

sic Miscellaneous Expenditure

$403.56

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

APRIL 2020

 

All Makes Building Acquitions

and Improvements $14,714.93; BD

Construction Building Acquitions

and Improvements $449,692.32;

First National Bank Fremont Bond

Issuance and Other DebtRelated

Costs $647.06; Kearney Area Solid

Landfill City Of Kear Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$590.45; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $1,631.50; Vector

Commissioning Services, Inc Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$2,787.88; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$2,775.46; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$12,778.05; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$1,159.24; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$65,160.00

ZNEZ A25,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLOSING INSPECTIONS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Clos-

ing Inspections LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 2325 E 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Craig Sleicher, 2325 E

103rd Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

The limited liability company was

organized on March 6, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually. The af-

fairs of the company shall be con-

ducted by its Members. The nature

of its business is to engage in and

conduct any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

ZNEZ A18,25,My2

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

April 14, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers and is also available on

the City of Kearney website under

the City Clerk. Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council, called a

regular public video/teleconference

meeting, pursuant to the Gover-

nor's Executive Order No. 20-03 al-

lowed issued on March 17, 2020,

of the City Council to order on April

14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the fol-

lowing Council Members respond-

ing to roll call: Randy Busch-

koetter, Bruce Lear, Tami James

Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-

sent: None. City Clerk recorded the

minutes. Administrative personnel

were also present via video/teleco-

nference means. Notice of the

meeting had been given according

to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tions submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for Hilltop Holdings, LLC c/o

MFP Cornhusker Properties, LLC.

By unanimous vote suspended the

rules requiring the reading of ordi-

nances on three different days and

placed Ordinance No. 8411 vacat-

ing Lot 1, Hilltop Mall Subdivision,

a subdivision to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8411 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote, Ordinance

No. 8411 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2020-48 approving

the Final Plat and Subdivision

Agreement for Hilltop Mall Second,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for a

tract of land being Lot 1 (to be va-

cated), Hilltop Mall Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Kearney

located in the Southwest Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

25, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (4915 2nd Ave-

nue).

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-49

approving the Application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for Hill-

top Holdings, LLC c/o MFP Corn-

husker Properties, LLC for Revised

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the construction of

commercial buildings on property

zoned District C-2/PD, Community

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District and described as a

tract of land being proposed Lots 2

and 3, Hilltop Mall Second, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska (northeast of

2nd Avenue and 48th Street).

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-50

approving the proposed acquisition

for a Permanent Water & Sanitary

Sewer Easement granted by

KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany for a tract of land described

as Lot 2, Block 2, Lake Villa Es-

tates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held March 24, 2020 and Minutes

of Special Meeting held April 3,

2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Amazon-$2,838.51-smcs; 911

Custom-$1,484.80 -smcs; Agri Co-

op-$265.65-smcs; Ander-

son,K-$961.00 -smcs; Andrews

Electric-$866.00-smcs;

Archunda,E-$31.00 -smcs; Ask

Supply-$1,789.62-smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$4,534.74 -smcs;

Balcom,P-$961.00-smcs; Barco

Municipal-$5,836.36 -smcs; Bau-

er,L-$961.00-smcs; Baye,S

-$1,598.00 -smcs; Beacon Athlet-

ics-$1,163.00-smcs; Bee-

hive-$11,546.00 -smcs; Berg-

man,J-$15.50-smcs;

Bieber,M-$899.00 -smcs; Bird,D

-$1,798.00-smcs; Black

Stone-$1,355.89 -smcs; Black-

strap-$1,699.99-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$86,551.20 -smcs;

Blume,F -$1,798.00-smcs; Boss-

elman-$22,130.84 -smcs;

Brandt,J-$961.00-smcs; Bridgett

Lavene Consulting-$2,500.00

-smcs; Brooker,J-$1,922.00-smcs;

Brown,G-$899.00 -smcs; BSN

Sports-$4,899.94-smcs; Buffalo

Co. Sheriff-$175,175.00 -smcs;

Buffalo Outdoor Pow-

er-$12,225.98-co; Builders-$84.99

-smcs; Bunker,J -$1,922.00-smcs;

Cabera,M-$31.00 -smcs; Canine

Tactical-$11,500.00-smcs; Carl-

son,M-$1,174.00 -smcs; Carolina

Software-$650.00-co;

Cash-Wa-$793.88 -smcs; Century

Lumber-$68.72-smcs; Ches-

terman-$291.65 -smcs; Chris-

tensen,C-$72.00-smcs;

Cigna-$7,926.81 -smcs; City of Ky-

-$439,075.83-smcs,ps; Comm. Ac-

tion Partnership-$96.00 -smcs;

Comm. Service Fund of NE-$-

58.00-ps; Community Health

Agency-$106.00 -ps; Com-

passcom-$225.00-smcs; Construc-

tion Rental-$40.00 -smcs; Copycat

Printing-$462.80-smcs; Corn-

husker Cleaning-$70.52-smcs;

Credit Mgmt. Services-$860.37-ps;

Cummins-$633.34-smcs; Cutting

Edge-$260.00-smcs; Dalby,N-$-

35.00-smcs; Davis,G-$961.00-

-smcs; Davis,L-$1,369.00-smcs;

Day,D-$961.00-smcs; DeLaet,W-

-$899.00-smcs; Dennis,S--

$1,369.00-smcs; Depository Trust

Co.-$13,683.75-ds; Dept. of

Education-$1,026.70-ps; DHHS Li-

censure Unit-$200.00-smcs; Dick-

ey,P-$31.00-smcs; Ditch

Witch-$821.24-smcs; Dodd,D-$-

899.00-smcs; Don's Pioneer Uni-

forms-$1,065.49-smcs; Double J

Plumbing-$365.04-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$15,517.44-smcs; Eagle

Distributing-$385.50-smcs;

Eakes-$1,078.08-smcs; Elliott

Equipment-$7,815.00-smcs; EMC

Insurance-$21,061.83-smcs;

Enns,W-$899.00-smcs; Erickson,A

-$1,798.00-smcs; Expression We-

ar-$400.00-ps; Farmers Un-

ion-$256.00-smcs; Fitch,S--

$2,322.00-smcs; Flaherty,T-$12-

6.00-smcs; Flores,I-$31.00-smcs;

Foster,D-$180.00-smcs; Fowl-

e,B-$961.00-smcs; Fry & Associ-

ates-$1,698.00-co; Gale-

-$727.18-smcs; Gear for Sports-

-$1,517.18-smcs; Gerken,E-

-$1,467.00-smcs; Giffin,M-$1,-

922.00-smcs; Glenn,S--

$899.00-smcs; Golf & Sport Solu-

tions-$1,587.77-smcs; Goodwin

Tucker Group-$1,931.67-smcs;

Goos,R-$90.00-smcs; Graczyk

Lawn-$673.75-smcs; Grotrian,K-$-

10.00-smcs; Grove,J--

$1,798.00-smcs; Hackbart,E-

-$961.00-smcs; Hahn,S--

$150.00-smcs; Harshbarger,K-$-

1,922.00-smcs; Hayden,S-$30.00

-smcs; Herron,C-$961.00-smcs;

Hinrichs,A-$1,922.00 -smcs;

Hinrichsen,J-$180.00-smcs; HM

Life Insurance-$60,062.26 -smcs;

Hometown Leasing-$885.00-smcs;

Hot Meals USA-$20,000.00 -smcs;

ICMA-$13,555.98-ps; ID Cards Un-

limited-$1,489.55 -smcs; Identity

Automation-$1,525.00-smcs; Inte-

grated Security-$3,318.00 -smcs;

IRS-$322,553.79-ps; J & A Spe-

cialties-$6,070.00 -smcs; Jack

Lederman-$126.79-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$646.89 -smcs; Jackson

Services-$232.36-smcs; James N.

Marshall Eng.-$3,860.00 -co;

JDRF-$85.00-smcs; Jobman,R

-$1,798.00 -smcs; Johnson Hard-

ware-$868.00-smcs; Johnson

Service-$3,712.50 -smcs; Jones

Polygraph Service-$300.00-smcs;

Junker,L-$31.00 -smcs; Kart-M-

an-$1,982.06-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$2,592.00 -co; Ky Hub-

-$78.00-smcs; Kelly Supply-$22.22

-smcs; Kenton,J-$961.00-smcs;

Kim Dart Designs-$2,368.23

-smcs; Klabunde,D-$-

1,798.00-smcs; Knap-

p,G-$1,489.00 -smcs; Konica

Minolta-$760.68-smcs;

Korgel,K-$10.00 -smcs;

Kowalek,G-$47.08-smcs;

Kraft,R-$1,798.00 -smcs; Kreut-

zer,C-$550.00-smcs;

Krueger,J-$90.00 -smcs;

Kutsch,J-$135.00-smcs;

Lauby,B-$90.00 -smcs; League of

NE Municipalities-$745.00-smcs;

Library Ideas-$7,725.00 -smcs;

Liljehorn,J-$1,798.00-smcs; Lil-

ly,J-$899.00 -smcs;

Lockmobile-$274.00-smcs;

Lush,K-$2,526.00 -smcs; Lu-

th,R-$1,798.00-smcs;

Mackrill,R-$90.00 -smcs; Magic

Cleaning-$6,650.00-smcs;

Main,G-$90.00-smcs; Marlatt,J--

$1,798.00-smcs; Matson,L-$1,-

369.00-smcs; McElvain,D-$-

200.00-smcs; McKean,T-$75-

.00-smcs; McKee,S-$120.00-smcs;

Menards-$97.74-smcs; Merry-

man-$224.00-smcs;

Metcalf,M-$7.86-smcs; Mid Ameri-

can Signal-$12,050.00-smcs;

Mid-America Struc-

tures-$6,290.00-co; Midlands Con-

tracting-$35,000.00-co; Midwest

Connect-$7,778.48-smcs; Midwest

Turf-$533.19-smcs,co; Milco Envi-

ronmental-$1,490.00-smcs; Miller

& Associates-$37,499.09-smcs,co;

Miller,J-$1,922.00-smcs; Mill-

er,K-$100.00-smcs; Mimick,Y-$-

335.00-smcs; Mirror Im-

age-$419.12-smcs; Mitchell,A-$6.-

96-smcs; Morris Press--

$898.00-smcs; Municipal Code--

$2,347.56-smcs; Municipal Emer-

gency-$125.04-ps; Municipal Sup-

ply-$11,106.60-smcs;

Munsinger,C-$961.00-smcs;

Musfelt,J-$1,798.00-smcs; NE

Acad of Phys. As-

sist.-$25.00-smcs; NE Child Sup-

port-$4,574.70-ps; NE Dept Envi-

ronmental-$15,326.70-smcs; NE

Dept. of Revenue-$55,317.73-ps;

NE Public Health-$1,334.00-smcs;

Neben,S -$1,978.00-smcs; Ne-

braskaland Distributor-

s-$163.80-smcs; Nelson,C-$-

899.00-smcs; Nelson,M-$18-

0.00-smcs; Nelson,W-

-$550.00-smcs; Nevco Sports-

-$218.77-smcs; New Deal Deic-

ing-$4,210.00-smcs; Nielsen Con-

tracting-$39,589.16-co; Northwest-

ern Energy-$7,978.11-smcs; Novus

-$45.00-smcs; Oak Creek Engi-

neering-$1,025.13-co;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs;

Odeys-$1,540.00-smcs; O'Keefe

Elevator-$465.55-smcs; Olsson As-

sociates-$4,299.96-smcs; One Call

Concepts-$313.17-smcs; Outdoor

Recreation-$10,833.15 -co; Para-

mount-$31.26-smcs;

Parks,L-$550.00 -smcs; Payflex

Systems-$556.75-smcs,ps;

Penworthy-$466.05 -smcs; Pep

Co.-$549.36-smcs; Pe-

tersen,J-$1,922.00 -smcs; Peter-

son,D-$899.00-smcs; Peter-

son,V-$899.00 -smcs; Photo Card

-$13.81-smcs;

Pohlmeier,J-$961.00 -smcs;

Powertech-$600.00-smcs;

Prascher,R-$550.00 -smcs; Pres-

to-X-$260.00-smcs; Priel,E-$90.00

-smcs; Probasco,G-$1,467.-

00-smcs; Renken,R-$75.00 -smcs;

Resco-$12,000.00-smcs; Resource

Mgmt.-$2,054.40 -smcs; Rich-

ter,R-$15.00-smcs;

Rodriguez,J-$31.00 -smcs;

Roesler,A-$31.61-smcs;

Ronhovde,R-$1,798.00 -smcs;

Runyan,E-$31.00-smcs; S2O De-

sign -$10,400.00 -co; Safa-

riland-$992.00-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$27,802.52 -smcs; Sargent

Drilling-$10,334.05-smcs; School

District #7-$3,506.10 -smcs;

Schroer,J-$110.00-smcs;

Schwarz,G-$2,015.00 -smcs; See

Clear Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs;

Shaw,J-$1,798.00 -smcs; Shield-

,J-$961.00-smcs; Shiers,I-$120.00

-smcs; Shredding Solu-

tions-$45.00-smcs;

Skala,B-$1,459.00 -smcs;

Skallberg,W-$899.00-smcs;

Skywest-$171,908.16 -smcs;

Spangrud,D-$180.00-smcs; Spell-

man,R-$1,922.00 -smcs;

Sprague,L-$31.00-smcs; Stein-

brink's-$709.98 -smcs; Ste-

phens,C-$550.00-smcs;

Stittle,E-$961.00 -smcs; Stop

Stick-$2,160.00-smcs;

Stubbs,K-$961.00 -smcs;

Stutsman-$2,196.00-smcs;

Sullwold,D-$1,922.00-smcs; Swan-

son,A-$899.00-smcs;

Tavenner,L-$180.00-smcs; Tay-

lor,R-$899.00-smcs;

TextMe-$75.00-smcs; Tielke's--

$65.77-smcs; Timmerman,B-$-

30.00-smcs; Tri-Cities Group-

-$117.92-smcs; Turner Body Shop-

-$100.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-

ing-$14,309.17-smcs; Tyler Tech-

nologies-$6,404.75-smcs,co;

Uhler,A-$899.00-smcs; Union Bank

& Trust-$168,915.56-ps; United

Way of Ky-$347.00-ps; Valdi-

via,A-$30.00-smcs; Valv-Tect Pe-

troleum-$3,659.37-smcs; Van Diest

Supply-$31,232.99-smcs;

Verduzco,F-$30.00-smcs;

Verizon-$8,801.13-smcs; Village

Uniform-$298.84-smcs; Wag-

ner,C-$1,236.00-smcs; Walters,S--

$1,922.00-smcs; Ward Laborato-

ries-$48.00-smcs; Washing-

ton,G-$21.52-smcs; Wilco Life

Insurance-$10.00-ps; Wills,S--

$737.03-smcs; World Book-$199-

.00-smcs; World Theatre Founda-

tion-$2,500.00-smcs; Wright,S--

$961.00-smcs; WT Cox-

-$53.96-smcs; Wuellner,M-$35-

.00-smcs; Zackery,J--

$899.00-smcs; Payroll Ending

03/28/2020 -- $472,161.74. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $94.27 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of a Rear Load Ref-

use Compactor Truck to be used in

the Sanitation Division of the Utili-

ties Department and award the bid

to Elliot Equipment in the amount of

$160,178.50.

4. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of a Side Load Ref-

use Compactor Truck to be used in

the Sanitation Division of the Utili-

ties Department and award the bid

to Elliott Equipment in the amount

of $279,298.00.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-51

approving the Developer Con-

structed Infrastructure Agreement

for Graczyk Addition between the

City of Kearney and Joshua

Graczyk, Member/Manager and

Kristen Graczyk, Member/Manager,

both of Graczyk Properties, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany and Joey Cochran, Vice-Pre-

sident of Commercial Banking of

NebraskaLand National Bank, as

Beneficiary under Deed of Trust for

the construction of a water main to

serve Graczyk Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-52

approving T-Hangar B-03 Lease

Agreement at the Kearney Regional

Airport between the City of Kearney

and Flying Warriors, LLC.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-53

approving Change Order No. 4

showing a decrease in the amount

of $13,472, Application and Certif-

icate for Payment No. 8-Final in the

amount of $35,000, and accept the

Certificate of Substantial Comple-

tion submitted by Midlands Con-

tracting, Inc. and approved by

Miller & Associates for 2019 Part 1

Improvements; Younes Center

Sixth Addition for the construction

of water and sewer infrastructure

(Bid A).

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-54

approving Application and Certifi-

cate for Payment No. 1 in the

amount of $93,484.49 submitted by

Ensley Electrical Services and ap-

proved by City staff for the installa-

tion of a new generator at the Law

Enforcement Center.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8412

authorizing the issuance of a Com-

bined Utilities Revenue Bond of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, in the

principal amount of up $21,500,000

for the purpose of paying the costs

of improvements at the City's

wastewater treatment facility; au-

thorizing the issuance of said bond

in the form of a promissory note to

evidence a loan from the Nebraska

Department of Environment and

Energy; approving the execution

and delivery of a loan agreement

with the Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy; approving

related documents with respect to

said loan; prescribing the form,

terms and details of said bond;

pledging and hypothecating the

revenue and earnings of the water-

works plant and water system,

sewage disposal plant and sanitary

sewer system and electric distribu-

tion system of said City for the pay-

ment of said bond and interest

thereon; providing for the collec-

tion, segregation and application of

the revenues of the city's water-

works plant and water system,

sewage disposal plant and sanitary

sewer system and electric distribu-

tion system on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8412

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8412

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $3,233 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:53 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ A25,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00

A.M. Pursuant to Executive Order

No. 20-03, the meeting will be held

via telephone conferencing. You

may access the meeting by calling

1 (646) 749-3131 and entering ac-

cess code 352-614-693. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict or may obtained by calling the

District Headquarters at

308-324-2386.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ A25,t1

