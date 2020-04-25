NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN APRIL 2020
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Supplies
$120.00; Adams Central Miscella-
neous Expenditure $235.19; Adri-
ana VanPelt Travel $34.22; Adri-
enne Rull Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $68.08; Affordable Plumbing
Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
$5,863.00; aha! Process, Inc Pro-
fessional Services $6,215.00; All
City Garage Door LLC Furniture
and Fixtures $5,282.90; All Makes
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$308.20; All Makes Auto Supply
Supplies $61.47; Almquist
Maltzahn Galawa Luth Medical Re-
imbursement $-; Almquist Maltzahn
Galawa Luth Professional Services
$ 869.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services $327.80; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies $4,811.72;
American Solutions for Business
Supplies $69.80; Amplified IT, LLC
Technology Software $2,129.00;
Amy Denny. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $120.00; Amy Otto Travel
$43.18; Amy Otto Travel $40.60;
Angela Haussler Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $29.00; Angie Chally
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$202.76; Apple Market Food
$432.29; Arnold Motor Supply Tires
and Parts $93.89; Ashlee Glaser
Professional Services $220.00; Ask
Supply Co Supplies $85.50; As-
setGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $5,908.75; Associ-
ated Supply Company Inc. Sup-
plies $867.33; AUCA Chicago
Lockbox Uniforms $1,257.91; Ax-
mann Heating & Air Conditioning
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,929.00; Axtell High School Pupil
Services $3,100.98; B2 Environ-
mental Inc Professional Services
$1,100.00; Bamford Inc Profes-
sional Services $2,583.00; Barbara
A Thompson Supplies $200.00;
Bear Frame & Alignment Vehicle
Repair $85.15; Bellevue East High
School Dues and Fees $-; Bellevue
West Miscellaneous Expenditure
$-; Benjamin Dillon Professional
Services $ 220.00; Best Western
Plus Lincoln Inn & Suites Travel
$1,228.00; Bimbo Bakeries USA
Food $2,934.90; Black Hills Energy
Natural Gas $756.79; Black Hills
Energy Natural Gas $1.60; Black
Squirrel Timing Supplies $1,110.20;
Broadfoot's Sand & Gravel Incor-
porated Supplies $883.50; Brodart
Co Supplies $96.54; Buffalo
County 4H Council Supplies
$28.66; Buffalo County Sheriff Pro-
fessional Services $4,140.00;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $2,512.13;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $334.99;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-
plies $120.22; Builders HowTo
Warehouse Supplies $52.27; Build-
ers HowTo Warehouse Supplies
$174.83; C3 Hospitality LLC Travel
$690.00; Callam Sports Photogra-
phy Miscellaneous Expenditure
$180.00; Carquest Auto Parts Sto-
res Furniture and Fixtures
$5,155.26; Caryn Saulsbury Sup-
plies $32.69; Cash from Nebras-
kaLand National Bank Dues and
Fees $16.00; CashWa Distributing
Food $52,298.97; CDW Govern-
ment Inc TechnologyRelated Hard-
ware $212.31; CDW Government
Inc TechnologyRelated Hardware
$305.95; CDW Government Inc
TechnologyRelated Hardware
$250.88; Central Restaurant Prod-
ucts Furniture and Fixtures
$4,818.00; Charter Communica-
tions Miscellaneous Expenditure
$7.91; Charter Communications
Other Communication $4,855.02;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $13.18; Charter
Communications Supplies $26.36;
Chartwells Dining Services Sup-
plies $362.50; Chase County High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$223.03; Chelsey Jensen Travel
$44.10; Chesterman Co. Food
$2,587.15; Chesterman Co. Sup-
plies $2,685.60; Chris Mroczek
Professional Services $60.00; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gas-
oline $14,154.50; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer $5,914.05; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage $11,083.80; Coach Master's
Inc Vehicle Repair $2,985.97; Col-
lege Entrance Examination Board
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$539.00; Columbus High School
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$607.78; Columbus High School
Miscellaneous Expenditure $18.00;
Comfy Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $75.00; Comfy Bowl Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure $75.00;
COMPanion Corporation Dues and
Fees $818.00; Computer Hardware
Inc Kearney Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $22,695.50; Con-
crete Contracting Miscellaneous
Expenditure $950.00; Copycat
Printing Inc Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $88.50; Copycat Printing Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$688.78; Cornhusker Cleaning
Supply. Supplies $171.90; Corn-
husker International Tires and Parts
$24.60; Country Meats Supplies
$89.00; Crouch Recreation Sup-
plies $1,360.00; Culligan Of Kear-
ney Miscellaneous Expenditure
$31.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $532.50;
Cummins Central Power LLC Vehi-
cle Repair $7,682.95; Curzon Pro-
motional Graphics Miscellaneous
Expenditure $4,750.00; Curzon
Promotional Graphics Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $250.00; Daniel
Raymond Derry Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,570.00; Dan's Sanita-
tion Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's
Sanitation Inc Garbage $0.26; DAS
State Accounting Central Finance
Purchased Service Telephone
$229.32; Dawson Public Power
District Electricity $508.66; Dean
Riedel Professional Services
$60.00; Deb Baumgartner Travel
$25.30; Dell Marketing LP Technol-
ogy Software $27,946.99; Demco
Inc AudioVisual Materials $112.04;
Dorian Business Systems, LLC
Dues and Fees $899.00; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Furniture and Fix-
tures $632.80; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies $22.77; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $149.46; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $443.31;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$1,377.81; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $1,628.50; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $393.89; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies
$1,983.75; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $39.22; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $18.57; Earl May
Garden Center Supplies $112.98;
EBCO Inc. Supplies $65.00; Ecolab
Supplies $330.00; Ed Broadfoot &
Sons Sand & Gravel Supplies
$222.00; Electronic Systems Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$2,822.50; Elm Creek Public
Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure
$522.26; Embassy SuitesLincoln
Travel $328.00; Emily Campbell
Supplies $287.89; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies $13,110.02;
Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehicle
Gasoline $242.85; Fastenal Com-
pany Supplies $135.56; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Re-
ferances $410.90; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
$248.28; Follett School Solutions
Inc Library Referances $403.41;
Follett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances $15.70; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
$188.63; Follett School Solutions
Inc Library Referances $1,298.15;
Follett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances $1,015.20; Frontier
Purchased Service Telephone
$1,757.63; Fun Express LLC Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $84.83;
Fun Express LLC Supplies $35.95;
Garrett Tires & Treads Tires and
Parts $2,719.42; General Parts LLC
Supplies $182.14; Gibbon Public
Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure
$235.70; Graham Tire Repairs &
Maintenance Services $49.16;
Grainger Supplies $188.20; Great
Minds LLC Textbooks Consuma-
bles $118.70; Gustave A Larson
Company Supplies $393.80; Hast-
ings Museum Dues and Fees
$792.00; Heartland Refrigeration
LLC Supplies $60.00; Hiland Dairy
Foods Food $13,210.16; Hobart
Sales & Service E.F. Incorporated
Furniture and Fixtures $2,570.73;
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $85.98;
Hoehner Turf Irrigation Professional
Services $9,858.30; Holdrege High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$379.01; Holiday Inn Lincoln SW
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$419.96; Holmes Plumbing & Htg
Supplies $939.83; Hometown
Leasing Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $9,343.89; Houghton
Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.
Technology Software $258.00;
Hudl Miscellaneous Expenditure
$600.00; HyVee Accounts Receiva-
ble Supplies $417.56; Instrumental-
ist Awards Professional Services
$263.00; Integrated Security Solu-
tions LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $467.50; Intellicom Tech-
nologyRelated Hardware
$3,883.00; InterState Studio & Pub-
lishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,332.62; J W Pepper & Son
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,933.65; J W Pepper & Son Inc
Supplies $2,056.16; Jack Leder-
man Co Inc Supplies $49.48; Jenae
Loeffelholz Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $13.74; Jesse Florang Travel
$47.44; Jessica Grasz Travel $8.11;
Jessica Grasz Travel $8.11; Jill
Clevenger Supplies $79.00; Jones
School Supply Co Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $103.52; Just
Vault LLC Supplies $918.00; Karyn
Dahlke Miscellaneous Expenditure
$81.80; Kearney Ace Hardware
Supplies $184.99; Kearney Ag &
Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair
$763.10; Kearney Area Builders As-
sociation Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $420.00; Kearney Catholic
Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure
$362.60; Kearney Hub Advertising
$482.91; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $20,500.97; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $14,247.49; Kearney Towing
& Repair Center Inc Professional
Services $779.00; Kearney Winle-
ctric Co Supplies $2,342.31; Kear-
ney Winnelson Supplies $3,662.78;
Kelli Urbanek Travel $34.39; Kelly
Supply Co Supplies $815.52; KHS
Band Boosters Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $3,740.10; Kidwell Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$23,187.50; KPS Foundation Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,266.18;
Krystal Reynolds Professional Ser-
vices $35.00; Lakeshore Lrng Ma-
terials Supplies $643.15; Lamina-
tor.com Inc Supplies $135.24; Larry
MacTaggart Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $300.00; Lawson Prod-
ucts Inc Supplies $286.94; Lena
Schlegelmilch Professional Ser-
vices $60.00; Lewis Central High
School Dues and Fees $275.00;
Liberty Hardwoods Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,000.25; Lips
Printing Service Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $64.08; Lisvey Rivera De
Rodriguez Travel $21.97; Lori A
Moore Travel $36.00; Lou's Sport-
ing Goods Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $16,837.55; Lou's Sporting
Goods Supplies $187.97; Lynette
Wiltgen Miscellaneous Expenditure
$19.96; Ma Durga Hotel Group LLC
Travel $476.92; Maggie Carson
Miscellaneous Expenditure $10.50;
Malcolm High School Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $254.96; Marisol
Contreras Travel $20.96; Masters
True Value Repairs & Maintenance
Services $665.59; Matheson
Linweld Supplies $1,384.19; Mav-
erick Industries Inc Professional
Services $1,819.00; Mead Lumber
Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,709.84; Mead Lumber Kearney
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$15,448.98; Megan Schmidt Travel
$21.99; Meggie Rusher Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,835.46; Men-
ards Kearney Supplies $1,775.08;
Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $1,761.80; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Supplies $572.85; Mi-
chelle DeVries Travel $19.49; Mick
Johnson/Action Piano Tuning Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $995.00;
Midway Chevrolet Vehicle Repair
$712.26; Midwest Connect Post-
age $2,721.52; Miller Signs Sup-
plies $200.00; Minden High School
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$332.89; Miranda Jenkins Profes-
sional Services $60.00; Misko
Sports Supplies $55.00; Mitch
Olson Travel $1.73; Mobile De-
fenders LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,638.67; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Miscella-
neous Expenditure $638.00; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Miscella-
neous Expenditure $284.00; Mo-
saic Pupil Services $4,447.80; Mud
Hole Custom Tackle Inc Supplies
$271.68; NASCO Miscellaneous
Expenditure $341.25; NASSP Dues
and Fees $480.00; NCS Pearson
Inc Supplies $90.00;
NCSANebraska Council of School
Admin Miscellaneous Expenditure
$400.00; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Professional Ser-
vices $400.00; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Travel
$125.00; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Travel $300.00;
NDE NE Department of Education
Travel $20.00; Nebraska Council of
Economic Education Miscellaneous
Expenditure $-; Nebraska Public
Health Envrmt Lab Professional
Services $22.00; Nebraska Public
Power District Electricity
$53,777.50; Nicole Peterson Travel
$96.69; Northwestern Energy Natu-
ral Gas $7,158.88; Novus Wind-
shield Repair Vehicle Repair
$40.00; NSAA Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,240.64; NSAA Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $357.00;
NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,547.87; NSAA Miscellaneous
Expenditure $605.50; NSAA Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $727.01;
NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,518.51; NSAA Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,674.55; NSAA Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $39.00;
NSBA Dues and Fees $175.00; Of-
fice Depot Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $329.95; Ogallala High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$287.26; Omaha Music Therapy
LLC Pupil Services $480.00;
Omaha North Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $174.00; Omaha World
Herald Advertising $ 6,925.00; One
Source Professional Services
$433.00; Paloma MenaWerth Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $286.79;
PC Parts Plus, LLC Repairs &
Maintenance Services $1,508.27;
Peak Interests LLC Food
$1,695.00; PEP CO, Inc. Profes-
sional Services $1,470.00; Perry
Guthery Haasa & Gessford PC LLO
Contracted Legal Services
$1,842.00; Pioneer Critical Power
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$1,074.51; Platte Valley Communi-
cations Repairs & Maintenance
Services $145.43; Platte Valley
Laboratories Professional Services
$50.00; Pleasanton High School
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$534.16; Prairie View Roofing &
Development LLC Repairs & Main-
tenance Services $1,292.00; ProEd
Inc. Supplies $64.90; Qdoba Mexi-
can Grill Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,035.00; Quill Corporation
Supplies $487.30; RevTrak Sup-
plies $19.95; Rick Mitchell Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $22.50; Rick
Mitchell Travel $150.65; Ryan
Hogue Transportation Charges
$982.68; RYDE Transit Professional
Services $60.00; Sara Liess Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $10.74;
Sayler Screenprinting Supplies
$489.00; Scholastic Inc. Miscella-
neous Expenditure $651.82; School
Nutrition Association Dues and
Fees $221.00; School Social Wk
Assoc Of Ne SSWAN Travel
$280.00; SchoolOutlet.com Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $926.25;
Shanna Gillming Travel $8.05;
Skold Door & Floor Company Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$285.00; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Professional Services $680.00;
Sonesta ES Suites Travel
$1,335.00; Southern Valley High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$148.20; Specialist ID Name
Badges $88.00; Standing O March-
ing Supplies $1,750.00; Steinbrink
Landscaping Supplies $420.00;
Stelling Brass & Winds Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $3,361.75; Stet-
son Buildings Products Inc Sup-
plies $1,375.00; SupplyWorks Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$77.50; SupplyWorks Supplies
$15,636.39; Tatum Vondra Profes-
sional Services $50.00; Taylor &
Francis Group LLC Travel $199.22;
Teacher Created Resources Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $94.88;
Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $28.93; TechMasters
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$786.12; The Big Rack Shack Sup-
plies $120.00; The Filter Shop Inc
Supplies $545.03; The Kim
Foundation Travel $100.00;
Thomas Prentice Professional Ser-
vices $250.00; TimeClock Plus LLC
DataProcessing and Coding Ser-
vices $7,694.50; Timothy Valleau
Professional Services $60.00; Titan
Machinery Supplies $9.00; Trane
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $62,528.59; TriCounty Glass
Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $162.50; Truck Center Com-
panies Tires and Parts $328.64;
Tyler Technologies Inc Professional
Services $3,000.00; UCS Inc Sup-
plies $3,854.00; Unite Private Net-
works LLC Purchased Service Tel-
ephone $13,815.76; University of
Nebraska UNL Supplies $35.00;
UNL ASD Network Travel
$3,150.00; UNO Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $150.00; UNO Miscella-
neous Expenditure $150.00; UNO
Music Department Miscellaneous
Expenditure $150.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Advertising
$319.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Driver License/Criminal
History $15.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $14.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Furniture and
Fixtures $678.10; US Bank
Cardmember Service Furniture and
Fixtures $1,199.62; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,000.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $558.68; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $19.04; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $495.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $64.89; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $320.30; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,116.92; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $510.62; US
Bank Cardmember Service Profes-
sional Services $265.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services $46.38; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$35.99; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $116.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$35.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $21.39; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$536.82; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $419.06; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $325.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $1,646.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Trans-
portation Charges $33.66; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $43.56; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $68.28; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $91.04; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $92.40; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$616.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $275.52; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$1,118.55; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $754.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$210.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $105.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$393.04; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $20.46; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$3,543.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $1,091.60; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$2,501.60; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $2,501.60; US
Foods Inc Food $8,556.92; USI
Education & Government Sales
Supplies $336.36; Verdis Group
LLC Professional Services
$2,525.00; Vernon Library Supplies,
Inc. Supplies $58.90; Vicky C. De-
Wald Miscellaneous Expenditure
$312.25; Wahoo High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $214.97;
Walmart Community BRC Miscella-
neous Expenditure $1,125.90;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
$52.30; WarrenT Drain Cleaners &
Plum Professional Services
$370.00; William V MacGill & Co
Supplies $414.00; Wood River High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$372.21; Woodworker's Supply Inc
Supplies $73.92; Worthington Di-
rect Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,009.06; WPCIWestern Path
Consult Inc Drug Testing $84.00;
WPS Western Psychological Ser-
vices Supplies $69.30; Yandas Mu-
sic Miscellaneous Expenditure
$403.56
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
APRIL 2020
All Makes Building Acquitions
and Improvements $14,714.93; BD
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements $449,692.32;
First National Bank Fremont Bond
Issuance and Other DebtRelated
Costs $647.06; Kearney Area Solid
Landfill City Of Kear Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$590.45; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $1,631.50; Vector
Commissioning Services, Inc Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$2,787.88; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$2,775.46; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$12,778.05; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$1,159.24; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$65,160.00
ZNEZ A25,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLOSING INSPECTIONS LLC
Notice is hereby given that Clos-
ing Inspections LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 2325 E 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Craig Sleicher, 2325 E
103rd Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
The limited liability company was
organized on March 6, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually. The af-
fairs of the company shall be con-
ducted by its Members. The nature
of its business is to engage in and
conduct any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
ZNEZ A18,25,My2
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
April 14, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall of the Council
Chambers and is also available on
the City of Kearney website under
the City Clerk. Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council, called a
regular public video/teleconference
meeting, pursuant to the Gover-
nor's Executive Order No. 20-03 al-
lowed issued on March 17, 2020,
of the City Council to order on April
14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the fol-
lowing Council Members respond-
ing to roll call: Randy Busch-
koetter, Bruce Lear, Tami James
Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-
sent: None. City Clerk recorded the
minutes. Administrative personnel
were also present via video/teleco-
nference means. Notice of the
meeting had been given according
to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tions submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for Hilltop Holdings, LLC c/o
MFP Cornhusker Properties, LLC.
By unanimous vote suspended the
rules requiring the reading of ordi-
nances on three different days and
placed Ordinance No. 8411 vacat-
ing Lot 1, Hilltop Mall Subdivision,
a subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8411 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote, Ordinance
No. 8411 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2020-48 approving
the Final Plat and Subdivision
Agreement for Hilltop Mall Second,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for a
tract of land being Lot 1 (to be va-
cated), Hilltop Mall Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Kearney
located in the Southwest Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
25, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (4915 2nd Ave-
nue).
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-49
approving the Application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for Hill-
top Holdings, LLC c/o MFP Corn-
husker Properties, LLC for Revised
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the construction of
commercial buildings on property
zoned District C-2/PD, Community
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District and described as a
tract of land being proposed Lots 2
and 3, Hilltop Mall Second, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska (northeast of
2nd Avenue and 48th Street).
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-50
approving the proposed acquisition
for a Permanent Water & Sanitary
Sewer Easement granted by
KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany for a tract of land described
as Lot 2, Block 2, Lake Villa Es-
tates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held March 24, 2020 and Minutes
of Special Meeting held April 3,
2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Amazon-$2,838.51-smcs; 911
Custom-$1,484.80 -smcs; Agri Co-
op-$265.65-smcs; Ander-
son,K-$961.00 -smcs; Andrews
Electric-$866.00-smcs;
Archunda,E-$31.00 -smcs; Ask
Supply-$1,789.62-smcs; Baker &
Taylor-$4,534.74 -smcs;
Balcom,P-$961.00-smcs; Barco
Municipal-$5,836.36 -smcs; Bau-
er,L-$961.00-smcs; Baye,S
-$1,598.00 -smcs; Beacon Athlet-
ics-$1,163.00-smcs; Bee-
hive-$11,546.00 -smcs; Berg-
man,J-$15.50-smcs;
Bieber,M-$899.00 -smcs; Bird,D
-$1,798.00-smcs; Black
Stone-$1,355.89 -smcs; Black-
strap-$1,699.99-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$86,551.20 -smcs;
Blume,F -$1,798.00-smcs; Boss-
elman-$22,130.84 -smcs;
Brandt,J-$961.00-smcs; Bridgett
Lavene Consulting-$2,500.00
-smcs; Brooker,J-$1,922.00-smcs;
Brown,G-$899.00 -smcs; BSN
Sports-$4,899.94-smcs; Buffalo
Co. Sheriff-$175,175.00 -smcs;
Buffalo Outdoor Pow-
er-$12,225.98-co; Builders-$84.99
-smcs; Bunker,J -$1,922.00-smcs;
Cabera,M-$31.00 -smcs; Canine
Tactical-$11,500.00-smcs; Carl-
son,M-$1,174.00 -smcs; Carolina
Software-$650.00-co;
Cash-Wa-$793.88 -smcs; Century
Lumber-$68.72-smcs; Ches-
terman-$291.65 -smcs; Chris-
tensen,C-$72.00-smcs;
Cigna-$7,926.81 -smcs; City of Ky-
-$439,075.83-smcs,ps; Comm. Ac-
tion Partnership-$96.00 -smcs;
Comm. Service Fund of NE-$-
58.00-ps; Community Health
Agency-$106.00 -ps; Com-
passcom-$225.00-smcs; Construc-
tion Rental-$40.00 -smcs; Copycat
Printing-$462.80-smcs; Corn-
husker Cleaning-$70.52-smcs;
Credit Mgmt. Services-$860.37-ps;
Cummins-$633.34-smcs; Cutting
Edge-$260.00-smcs; Dalby,N-$-
35.00-smcs; Davis,G-$961.00-
-smcs; Davis,L-$1,369.00-smcs;
Day,D-$961.00-smcs; DeLaet,W-
-$899.00-smcs; Dennis,S--
$1,369.00-smcs; Depository Trust
Co.-$13,683.75-ds; Dept. of
Education-$1,026.70-ps; DHHS Li-
censure Unit-$200.00-smcs; Dick-
ey,P-$31.00-smcs; Ditch
Witch-$821.24-smcs; Dodd,D-$-
899.00-smcs; Don's Pioneer Uni-
forms-$1,065.49-smcs; Double J
Plumbing-$365.04-smcs; DPC In-
dustries-$15,517.44-smcs; Eagle
Distributing-$385.50-smcs;
Eakes-$1,078.08-smcs; Elliott
Equipment-$7,815.00-smcs; EMC
Insurance-$21,061.83-smcs;
Enns,W-$899.00-smcs; Erickson,A
-$1,798.00-smcs; Expression We-
ar-$400.00-ps; Farmers Un-
ion-$256.00-smcs; Fitch,S--
$2,322.00-smcs; Flaherty,T-$12-
6.00-smcs; Flores,I-$31.00-smcs;
Foster,D-$180.00-smcs; Fowl-
e,B-$961.00-smcs; Fry & Associ-
ates-$1,698.00-co; Gale-
-$727.18-smcs; Gear for Sports-
-$1,517.18-smcs; Gerken,E-
-$1,467.00-smcs; Giffin,M-$1,-
922.00-smcs; Glenn,S--
$899.00-smcs; Golf & Sport Solu-
tions-$1,587.77-smcs; Goodwin
Tucker Group-$1,931.67-smcs;
Goos,R-$90.00-smcs; Graczyk
Lawn-$673.75-smcs; Grotrian,K-$-
10.00-smcs; Grove,J--
$1,798.00-smcs; Hackbart,E-
-$961.00-smcs; Hahn,S--
$150.00-smcs; Harshbarger,K-$-
1,922.00-smcs; Hayden,S-$30.00
-smcs; Herron,C-$961.00-smcs;
Hinrichs,A-$1,922.00 -smcs;
Hinrichsen,J-$180.00-smcs; HM
Life Insurance-$60,062.26 -smcs;
Hometown Leasing-$885.00-smcs;
Hot Meals USA-$20,000.00 -smcs;
ICMA-$13,555.98-ps; ID Cards Un-
limited-$1,489.55 -smcs; Identity
Automation-$1,525.00-smcs; Inte-
grated Security-$3,318.00 -smcs;
IRS-$322,553.79-ps; J & A Spe-
cialties-$6,070.00 -smcs; Jack
Lederman-$126.79-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$646.89 -smcs; Jackson
Services-$232.36-smcs; James N.
Marshall Eng.-$3,860.00 -co;
JDRF-$85.00-smcs; Jobman,R
-$1,798.00 -smcs; Johnson Hard-
ware-$868.00-smcs; Johnson
Service-$3,712.50 -smcs; Jones
Polygraph Service-$300.00-smcs;
Junker,L-$31.00 -smcs; Kart-M-
an-$1,982.06-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$2,592.00 -co; Ky Hub-
-$78.00-smcs; Kelly Supply-$22.22
-smcs; Kenton,J-$961.00-smcs;
Kim Dart Designs-$2,368.23
-smcs; Klabunde,D-$-
1,798.00-smcs; Knap-
p,G-$1,489.00 -smcs; Konica
Minolta-$760.68-smcs;
Korgel,K-$10.00 -smcs;
Kowalek,G-$47.08-smcs;
Kraft,R-$1,798.00 -smcs; Kreut-
zer,C-$550.00-smcs;
Krueger,J-$90.00 -smcs;
Kutsch,J-$135.00-smcs;
Lauby,B-$90.00 -smcs; League of
NE Municipalities-$745.00-smcs;
Library Ideas-$7,725.00 -smcs;
Liljehorn,J-$1,798.00-smcs; Lil-
ly,J-$899.00 -smcs;
Lockmobile-$274.00-smcs;
Lush,K-$2,526.00 -smcs; Lu-
th,R-$1,798.00-smcs;
Mackrill,R-$90.00 -smcs; Magic
Cleaning-$6,650.00-smcs;
Main,G-$90.00-smcs; Marlatt,J--
$1,798.00-smcs; Matson,L-$1,-
369.00-smcs; McElvain,D-$-
200.00-smcs; McKean,T-$75-
.00-smcs; McKee,S-$120.00-smcs;
Menards-$97.74-smcs; Merry-
man-$224.00-smcs;
Metcalf,M-$7.86-smcs; Mid Ameri-
can Signal-$12,050.00-smcs;
Mid-America Struc-
tures-$6,290.00-co; Midlands Con-
tracting-$35,000.00-co; Midwest
Connect-$7,778.48-smcs; Midwest
Turf-$533.19-smcs,co; Milco Envi-
ronmental-$1,490.00-smcs; Miller
& Associates-$37,499.09-smcs,co;
Miller,J-$1,922.00-smcs; Mill-
er,K-$100.00-smcs; Mimick,Y-$-
335.00-smcs; Mirror Im-
age-$419.12-smcs; Mitchell,A-$6.-
96-smcs; Morris Press--
$898.00-smcs; Municipal Code--
$2,347.56-smcs; Municipal Emer-
gency-$125.04-ps; Municipal Sup-
ply-$11,106.60-smcs;
Munsinger,C-$961.00-smcs;
Musfelt,J-$1,798.00-smcs; NE
Acad of Phys. As-
sist.-$25.00-smcs; NE Child Sup-
port-$4,574.70-ps; NE Dept Envi-
ronmental-$15,326.70-smcs; NE
Dept. of Revenue-$55,317.73-ps;
NE Public Health-$1,334.00-smcs;
Neben,S -$1,978.00-smcs; Ne-
braskaland Distributor-
s-$163.80-smcs; Nelson,C-$-
899.00-smcs; Nelson,M-$18-
0.00-smcs; Nelson,W-
-$550.00-smcs; Nevco Sports-
-$218.77-smcs; New Deal Deic-
ing-$4,210.00-smcs; Nielsen Con-
tracting-$39,589.16-co; Northwest-
ern Energy-$7,978.11-smcs; Novus
-$45.00-smcs; Oak Creek Engi-
neering-$1,025.13-co;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs;
Odeys-$1,540.00-smcs; O'Keefe
Elevator-$465.55-smcs; Olsson As-
sociates-$4,299.96-smcs; One Call
Concepts-$313.17-smcs; Outdoor
Recreation-$10,833.15 -co; Para-
mount-$31.26-smcs;
Parks,L-$550.00 -smcs; Payflex
Systems-$556.75-smcs,ps;
Penworthy-$466.05 -smcs; Pep
Co.-$549.36-smcs; Pe-
tersen,J-$1,922.00 -smcs; Peter-
son,D-$899.00-smcs; Peter-
son,V-$899.00 -smcs; Photo Card
-$13.81-smcs;
Pohlmeier,J-$961.00 -smcs;
Powertech-$600.00-smcs;
Prascher,R-$550.00 -smcs; Pres-
to-X-$260.00-smcs; Priel,E-$90.00
-smcs; Probasco,G-$1,467.-
00-smcs; Renken,R-$75.00 -smcs;
Resco-$12,000.00-smcs; Resource
Mgmt.-$2,054.40 -smcs; Rich-
ter,R-$15.00-smcs;
Rodriguez,J-$31.00 -smcs;
Roesler,A-$31.61-smcs;
Ronhovde,R-$1,798.00 -smcs;
Runyan,E-$31.00-smcs; S2O De-
sign -$10,400.00 -co; Safa-
riland-$992.00-smcs; Sapp Broth-
ers-$27,802.52 -smcs; Sargent
Drilling-$10,334.05-smcs; School
District #7-$3,506.10 -smcs;
Schroer,J-$110.00-smcs;
Schwarz,G-$2,015.00 -smcs; See
Clear Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs;
Shaw,J-$1,798.00 -smcs; Shield-
,J-$961.00-smcs; Shiers,I-$120.00
-smcs; Shredding Solu-
tions-$45.00-smcs;
Skala,B-$1,459.00 -smcs;
Skallberg,W-$899.00-smcs;
Skywest-$171,908.16 -smcs;
Spangrud,D-$180.00-smcs; Spell-
man,R-$1,922.00 -smcs;
Sprague,L-$31.00-smcs; Stein-
brink's-$709.98 -smcs; Ste-
phens,C-$550.00-smcs;
Stittle,E-$961.00 -smcs; Stop
Stick-$2,160.00-smcs;
Stubbs,K-$961.00 -smcs;
Stutsman-$2,196.00-smcs;
Sullwold,D-$1,922.00-smcs; Swan-
son,A-$899.00-smcs;
Tavenner,L-$180.00-smcs; Tay-
lor,R-$899.00-smcs;
TextMe-$75.00-smcs; Tielke's--
$65.77-smcs; Timmerman,B-$-
30.00-smcs; Tri-Cities Group-
-$117.92-smcs; Turner Body Shop-
-$100.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-
ing-$14,309.17-smcs; Tyler Tech-
nologies-$6,404.75-smcs,co;
Uhler,A-$899.00-smcs; Union Bank
& Trust-$168,915.56-ps; United
Way of Ky-$347.00-ps; Valdi-
via,A-$30.00-smcs; Valv-Tect Pe-
troleum-$3,659.37-smcs; Van Diest
Supply-$31,232.99-smcs;
Verduzco,F-$30.00-smcs;
Verizon-$8,801.13-smcs; Village
Uniform-$298.84-smcs; Wag-
ner,C-$1,236.00-smcs; Walters,S--
$1,922.00-smcs; Ward Laborato-
ries-$48.00-smcs; Washing-
ton,G-$21.52-smcs; Wilco Life
Insurance-$10.00-ps; Wills,S--
$737.03-smcs; World Book-$199-
.00-smcs; World Theatre Founda-
tion-$2,500.00-smcs; Wright,S--
$961.00-smcs; WT Cox-
-$53.96-smcs; Wuellner,M-$35-
.00-smcs; Zackery,J--
$899.00-smcs; Payroll Ending
03/28/2020 -- $472,161.74. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $94.27 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of a Rear Load Ref-
use Compactor Truck to be used in
the Sanitation Division of the Utili-
ties Department and award the bid
to Elliot Equipment in the amount of
$160,178.50.
4. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of a Side Load Ref-
use Compactor Truck to be used in
the Sanitation Division of the Utili-
ties Department and award the bid
to Elliott Equipment in the amount
of $279,298.00.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-51
approving the Developer Con-
structed Infrastructure Agreement
for Graczyk Addition between the
City of Kearney and Joshua
Graczyk, Member/Manager and
Kristen Graczyk, Member/Manager,
both of Graczyk Properties, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany and Joey Cochran, Vice-Pre-
sident of Commercial Banking of
NebraskaLand National Bank, as
Beneficiary under Deed of Trust for
the construction of a water main to
serve Graczyk Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-52
approving T-Hangar B-03 Lease
Agreement at the Kearney Regional
Airport between the City of Kearney
and Flying Warriors, LLC.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-53
approving Change Order No. 4
showing a decrease in the amount
of $13,472, Application and Certif-
icate for Payment No. 8-Final in the
amount of $35,000, and accept the
Certificate of Substantial Comple-
tion submitted by Midlands Con-
tracting, Inc. and approved by
Miller & Associates for 2019 Part 1
Improvements; Younes Center
Sixth Addition for the construction
of water and sewer infrastructure
(Bid A).
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-54
approving Application and Certifi-
cate for Payment No. 1 in the
amount of $93,484.49 submitted by
Ensley Electrical Services and ap-
proved by City staff for the installa-
tion of a new generator at the Law
Enforcement Center.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8412
authorizing the issuance of a Com-
bined Utilities Revenue Bond of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, in the
principal amount of up $21,500,000
for the purpose of paying the costs
of improvements at the City's
wastewater treatment facility; au-
thorizing the issuance of said bond
in the form of a promissory note to
evidence a loan from the Nebraska
Department of Environment and
Energy; approving the execution
and delivery of a loan agreement
with the Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy; approving
related documents with respect to
said loan; prescribing the form,
terms and details of said bond;
pledging and hypothecating the
revenue and earnings of the water-
works plant and water system,
sewage disposal plant and sanitary
sewer system and electric distribu-
tion system of said City for the pay-
ment of said bond and interest
thereon; providing for the collec-
tion, segregation and application of
the revenues of the city's water-
works plant and water system,
sewage disposal plant and sanitary
sewer system and electric distribu-
tion system on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8412
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8412
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $3,233 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:53 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ A25,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00
A.M. Pursuant to Executive Order
No. 20-03, the meeting will be held
via telephone conferencing. You
may access the meeting by calling
1 (646) 749-3131 and entering ac-
cess code 352-614-693. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict or may obtained by calling the
District Headquarters at
308-324-2386.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ A25,t1