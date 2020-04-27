<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BIG QUACK, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Big

Quack, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2560 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Matthew T.

Nielsen, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 2560 E. 103rd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: April 2, 2020.

Matthew T. Nielsen, Organizer

INVITATION TO BID

 

RE: Renovations to

Kearney Public Schools -

Hanny Arram Center

for Success

Final Bid Package

Kearney, Nebraska

 

BD Construction Inc. of Kearney

has been pre-selected as the Con-

struction Manager for Kearney

Public Schools -Hanny Arram Cen-

ter for Success.

The project is located at 3907 6th

Avenue in Kearney and consists of

renovations to an existing building;

most of which are interior. The ren-

ovations are on two levels (first

floor level and basement floor level)

but largely on the first-floor level

(10,640 sf). Approximately ninety

percent of all interior walls on the

first-floor level are to be demol-

ished and this area remodeled.

Demolition is under a separate con-

tract and will be completed by May

31, 2020. Construction will include

new interior wood framed walls,

hollow metal doors and frames, re-

strooms and galley kitchens,

acoustical lay-in ceilings, new

HVAC and light fixtures to be in-

stalled. No exterior site modifica-

tions will be included except for

electrical lighting. The project is

planned to be constructed in two

phases. Each phase will include

roughly half of the building area.

The project will be managed by

BD Construction of Kearney.

The bid opening for the project

will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL

TIME ON MAY 7, 2020.

Bid Openings will be held at the

office of the Finance Director, Kear-

ney Public Schools, located within

the Administration Building, 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Bids can be mailed to the

attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or

delivered in person prior to the time

established for the bid opening.

Please refer to the Instructions to

Bidders for further information.

The anticipated start of construc-

tion for this phase is June 1, 2020

with overall project completion of

Phase 1 scheduled for December

31, 2020, and an overall completion

of Phase 2 scheduled for April 30,

2021. A detailed work sequence is

included in SECTION 01 1000

SUMMARY. This schedule is in-

tended to be a general guideline to

all prospective bidders for your un-

derstanding of the anticipated

phasing and completion dates that

need to be reflected in your bid.

Following the awarding of con-

tracts to the sub-contractors with

BD Construction, the successful

sub-contractors' input will be re-

quested for the review of the over-

all project schedule.

The Final Bid Package project

consists of furnishing all labor, ma-

terials and equipment necessary to

complete all work required for the

bid scopes for Kearney Public

Schools - Hanny Arram Center For

Success as shown on the drawings

and described in the specifications

prepared by the Architect, Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning, 2908

West 39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska. The scopes of work in

the bid package include:

Painting, Fire Protection Special-

ties, Steel Erection, Passenger Ele-

vators, Concrete Slabs & Founda-

tions, Carpentry, Tiling, Flooring,

Steel Materials Roofing; Aluminum

& Glass Joint Sealants; Communi-

cations, HM-HMV Doors (Supply),

Visual Display Surf., Acoustical

Ceiling Tile, Drywall, Toilet, Bath, &

Laundry Accessories, Electrical,

Wall & Corner Guards, Wood Stud

Framing, Casework (Suppl), Case-

work (Install), Fire Suppression,

Plumbing, HVAC, Steel Erection,

Fire Protection Specialties, Paint-

ing, Passenger Elevators All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms issued in

the Specifications. Detailed scopes

of work for each bid package are

available from BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-

cluded in the specifications.

The successful bidder may be re-

quired to furnish Corporate Surety

Performance and Payment Bonds

in a sum equal to 100% of the con-

tract price.

All proposals shall remain in ef-

fect for a period of 40 calendar

days after the scheduled closing

time for the receipt of proposals.

Each bid, (excluding suppliers

only), shall be accompanied by an

acceptable Bid Bond or certified

check payable to Kearney Public

School in the amount of five per-

cent (5%) of the total bid submitted

as a guarantee that if awarded the

contract, the Bidder will promptly

enter into a contract. If bid security

is not received with the proposal,

the bid will not be considered. All

successful bidders will be required

to provide performance and pay-

ment bonds. All bids, (excluding

suppliers), are required to be

sealed with the name of the project

on the envelope.

All bids are to be in strict accord-

ance with the Contract Documents

and all other related Bid Docu-

ments. Electronic Copies of Bid

Documents may be obtained from

the following location beginning on

April 17, 2020: BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney - Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com

Documents are also available for

your examination at the following

plan rooms:

 

Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th St, Suite C,

Lincoln, NE 68516

Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St,

Omaha, NE 68127

Columbus Area Chamber

of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE 68602-0515

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 S. Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902

Builders Plan Service,

309 W. 2nd,

Grand Island, NE 68801

Kearney Plan Service,

1007 2nd Ave.,

Kearney, NE 68847

Phelps County Development

Corporation -

502 East Ave., Suite 201,

Holdrege, NE 68949

BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,

209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847

 

Electronic copies of bid docu-

ments may be obtained from BD

Construction. Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-

quest access to the documents.

Contract Documents may also be

viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, 2908 West 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

The Owner shall have the right to

reject any or all bids and to reject a

bid not accompanied by any requir-

ing bid security or by other data re-

quired by the bidding documents;

or to reject a bid which is in any

way incomplete or irregular and to

waive any informalities in any pro-

posal.

We look forward to receipt of

your proposal on bid day. If you

should have any questions or re-

quire further assistance, please do

not hesitate to contact Austin

Larson of BD Construction at

308-234-1836.

By submitting a bid for this

project, bidder agrees he has

read the BD Construction Stand-

ard Subcontract Agreement and

if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-

ecute this Subcontract. This Sub-

contract Agreement is available

for review at BD's office, 209

East 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-

braska limited liability company, is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 511 East 52nd Street

Place, Kearney, Nebraska The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska; including,

but not limited to the ownership

and management of investment

properties, and for all other pur-

poses authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on the

22nd day of April, 2020, and will

continue perpetually. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Mem-

bers pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C

Organizer:

Heath Smallcomb

511 East 52nd Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

 

NOTICE

 

 

The May business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for May 4,

2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

GOVIER, KATSKEE, SUING

& MAXELL, PC, LLO

10404 ESSEX COURT

SUITE #100

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF RAFTER LAZY L RANCH, LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

Act, as follows:

The name of the company is

Rafter Lazy L Ranch, LLC. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

74591 J Road, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, 68836 and the initial regis-

tered agent is Ricki L. Runge,

74591 J Road, Elm Creek, NE

68836. The company is organized

to engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska. The limited

liability company commenced ex-

istence on the filing and recording

of its Certificate of Organization

with the Secretary of State on April

14, 2020, and shall have a perpet-

ual period of duration from the date

the Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Secretary of State.

Management of the Company shall

be vested in an initial board of two

managers who shall serve until

successors are appointed or

elected.

Ricki L. Runge,

Registered Agent

