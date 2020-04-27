<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BIG QUACK, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Big
Quack, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2560 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Matthew T.
Nielsen, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 2560 E. 103rd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: April 2, 2020.
Matthew T. Nielsen, Organizer
INVITATION TO BID
RE: Renovations to
Kearney Public Schools -
Hanny Arram Center
for Success
Final Bid Package
Kearney, Nebraska
BD Construction Inc. of Kearney
has been pre-selected as the Con-
struction Manager for Kearney
Public Schools -Hanny Arram Cen-
ter for Success.
The project is located at 3907 6th
Avenue in Kearney and consists of
renovations to an existing building;
most of which are interior. The ren-
ovations are on two levels (first
floor level and basement floor level)
but largely on the first-floor level
(10,640 sf). Approximately ninety
percent of all interior walls on the
first-floor level are to be demol-
ished and this area remodeled.
Demolition is under a separate con-
tract and will be completed by May
31, 2020. Construction will include
new interior wood framed walls,
hollow metal doors and frames, re-
strooms and galley kitchens,
acoustical lay-in ceilings, new
HVAC and light fixtures to be in-
stalled. No exterior site modifica-
tions will be included except for
electrical lighting. The project is
planned to be constructed in two
phases. Each phase will include
roughly half of the building area.
The project will be managed by
BD Construction of Kearney.
The bid opening for the project
will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL
TIME ON MAY 7, 2020.
Bid Openings will be held at the
office of the Finance Director, Kear-
ney Public Schools, located within
the Administration Building, 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Bids can be mailed to the
attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or
delivered in person prior to the time
established for the bid opening.
Please refer to the Instructions to
Bidders for further information.
The anticipated start of construc-
tion for this phase is June 1, 2020
with overall project completion of
Phase 1 scheduled for December
31, 2020, and an overall completion
of Phase 2 scheduled for April 30,
2021. A detailed work sequence is
included in SECTION 01 1000
SUMMARY. This schedule is in-
tended to be a general guideline to
all prospective bidders for your un-
derstanding of the anticipated
phasing and completion dates that
need to be reflected in your bid.
Following the awarding of con-
tracts to the sub-contractors with
BD Construction, the successful
sub-contractors' input will be re-
quested for the review of the over-
all project schedule.
The Final Bid Package project
consists of furnishing all labor, ma-
terials and equipment necessary to
complete all work required for the
bid scopes for Kearney Public
Schools - Hanny Arram Center For
Success as shown on the drawings
and described in the specifications
prepared by the Architect, Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning, 2908
West 39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska. The scopes of work in
the bid package include:
Painting, Fire Protection Special-
ties, Steel Erection, Passenger Ele-
vators, Concrete Slabs & Founda-
tions, Carpentry, Tiling, Flooring,
Steel Materials Roofing; Aluminum
& Glass Joint Sealants; Communi-
cations, HM-HMV Doors (Supply),
Visual Display Surf., Acoustical
Ceiling Tile, Drywall, Toilet, Bath, &
Laundry Accessories, Electrical,
Wall & Corner Guards, Wood Stud
Framing, Casework (Suppl), Case-
work (Install), Fire Suppression,
Plumbing, HVAC, Steel Erection,
Fire Protection Specialties, Paint-
ing, Passenger Elevators All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms issued in
the Specifications. Detailed scopes
of work for each bid package are
available from BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-
cluded in the specifications.
The successful bidder may be re-
quired to furnish Corporate Surety
Performance and Payment Bonds
in a sum equal to 100% of the con-
tract price.
All proposals shall remain in ef-
fect for a period of 40 calendar
days after the scheduled closing
time for the receipt of proposals.
Each bid, (excluding suppliers
only), shall be accompanied by an
acceptable Bid Bond or certified
check payable to Kearney Public
School in the amount of five per-
cent (5%) of the total bid submitted
as a guarantee that if awarded the
contract, the Bidder will promptly
enter into a contract. If bid security
is not received with the proposal,
the bid will not be considered. All
successful bidders will be required
to provide performance and pay-
ment bonds. All bids, (excluding
suppliers), are required to be
sealed with the name of the project
on the envelope.
All bids are to be in strict accord-
ance with the Contract Documents
and all other related Bid Docu-
ments. Electronic Copies of Bid
Documents may be obtained from
the following location beginning on
April 17, 2020: BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney - Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
Documents are also available for
your examination at the following
plan rooms:
Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th St, Suite C,
Lincoln, NE 68516
Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St,
Omaha, NE 68127
Columbus Area Chamber
of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE 68602-0515
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 S. Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902
Builders Plan Service,
309 W. 2nd,
Grand Island, NE 68801
Kearney Plan Service,
1007 2nd Ave.,
Kearney, NE 68847
Phelps County Development
Corporation -
502 East Ave., Suite 201,
Holdrege, NE 68949
BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,
209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847
Electronic copies of bid docu-
ments may be obtained from BD
Construction. Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-
quest access to the documents.
Contract Documents may also be
viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, 2908 West 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
The Owner shall have the right to
reject any or all bids and to reject a
bid not accompanied by any requir-
ing bid security or by other data re-
quired by the bidding documents;
or to reject a bid which is in any
way incomplete or irregular and to
waive any informalities in any pro-
posal.
We look forward to receipt of
your proposal on bid day. If you
should have any questions or re-
quire further assistance, please do
not hesitate to contact Austin
Larson of BD Construction at
308-234-1836.
By submitting a bid for this
project, bidder agrees he has
read the BD Construction Stand-
ard Subcontract Agreement and
if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-
ecute this Subcontract. This Sub-
contract Agreement is available
for review at BD's office, 209
East 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-
braska limited liability company, is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 511 East 52nd Street
Place, Kearney, Nebraska The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska; including,
but not limited to the ownership
and management of investment
properties, and for all other pur-
poses authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on the
22nd day of April, 2020, and will
continue perpetually. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Mem-
bers pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C
Organizer:
Heath Smallcomb
511 East 52nd Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE
The May business meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District is scheduled for May 4,
2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District
Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A
current agenda is available at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln
St., Holdrege, NE or online at
GOVIER, KATSKEE, SUING
& MAXELL, PC, LLO
10404 ESSEX COURT
SUITE #100
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF RAFTER LAZY L RANCH, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
Act, as follows:
The name of the company is
Rafter Lazy L Ranch, LLC. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
74591 J Road, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska, 68836 and the initial regis-
tered agent is Ricki L. Runge,
74591 J Road, Elm Creek, NE
68836. The company is organized
to engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska. The limited
liability company commenced ex-
istence on the filing and recording
of its Certificate of Organization
with the Secretary of State on April
14, 2020, and shall have a perpet-
ual period of duration from the date
the Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Secretary of State.
Management of the Company shall
be vested in an initial board of two
managers who shall serve until
successors are appointed or
elected.
Ricki L. Runge,
Registered Agent
