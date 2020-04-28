 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

GCM19 Holdings, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd

Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The Company was formed

on April 23, 2020.

ZNEZ A28,My5,12

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HILLSIDE FORAGE

HARVESTERS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Hillside Forage Harvesters, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The Designated Office

address of the Company is 7567

Schauppsville Road, Wood River,

Hall County, Nebraska 68883. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is John Franke, 7567 Schauppsville

Road, Wood River, Hall County,

Nebraska 68883.

Thomas S. Stewart Law

Attorney at Law

3915 Avenue N, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847-2700

ZNEZ A21,28,My5

NOTICE

 

Notice is given that the Articles of

Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-

tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The

corporation is authorized to issue

10,000,000 shares. The name of

the registered agent is Business Fil-

ings Incorporated and the regis-

tered office is located at 5601 South

59th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. The

name of the Incorporator is Busi-

ness Filings Incorporated and the

address of the Incorporator is 8020

Excelsior Dr., Suite 200, Madison,

Wisconsin 53717. The general na-

ture of the business is All Lawful

Business. The directors are Greg

Geist and Tammy Geist.

ZNEZ A28,My5,12

NOTICE

Planning Region Team 10

Annual Meeting Notification

 

The 2020- 21 Interagency Annual

Meeting for Planning Region Team

10 Early Development Network will

be held on Friday, May 8, 2020

from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at via

Zoom. No physical meeting will be

occurring. You can access the

meeting with the following infor-

mation:

https://zoom.us/j/-

95885965405?pwd=TG81VlpYZmxuMEM1ZU9vUVo3dG9iQT09

Zoom Meeting ID: 958 8596 5405;

Password: 05082020

Dial by your location:

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

The purpose of the Annual Meet-

ing is to provide a basis for com-

munication and problem solving

among all stakeholders in services

provided to children with disabili-

ties birth to age five and their fami-

lies and to establish a mechanism

for collaborative Child Find efforts

and program development. The

agenda for this meeting includes:

discussion and planning regarding:

year round services for infants and

toddlers; regional child find efforts

and regional data on referrals;

strengths, needs and constraints,

and recommendations for better

use of available resources. A com-

plete agenda, kept continuously

current, is on file at the office of the

Planning Region Team Co-Chairs

at ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ A28,t1

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Divine Resort

Name of Applicant: Devon Roeder

Address: 403 E 15th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: NEW

General nature of business:

Massage Therapy

Devon Roeder

Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ A28,t1

NOTICE

Request For Proposal

to Provide

Legal Services -

General Counsel

For Central Community College

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting proposals for the purpose

of retaining Legal Services - Gen-

eral Counsel. Central Community

College seeks to contract with a

qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to

provide legal advice and support to

the College and department admin-

istration in the areas relating to, but

not limited to, procurement, con-

tracts, collective bargaining, con-

tract administration, grievance pro-

cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-

ics, schools, special education and

interpretation of state and federal

statutes and regulations. The Col-

lege intends to establish an Agree-

ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-

tional 12-month periods.

The complete RFP can be ob-

tained by contacting Carmen Tay-

lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu.

All questions concerning this Re-

quest for Proposal are to be di-

rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-

chasing Manager, Email; carmen-

taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline

for questions is April 30, 2020,

10:00 AM CST.

Deadline for receipt of proposals

by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by

10:00 AM CST.

ZNEZ A21,22,23,28,29

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Vision, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd

Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The Company was formed

on April 23, 2020.

ZNEZ A28,My5,12

Tags