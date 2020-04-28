WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
GCM19 Holdings, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd
Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The Company was formed
on April 23, 2020.
ZNEZ A28,My5,12
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HILLSIDE FORAGE
HARVESTERS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Hillside Forage Harvesters, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The Designated Office
address of the Company is 7567
Schauppsville Road, Wood River,
Hall County, Nebraska 68883. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is John Franke, 7567 Schauppsville
Road, Wood River, Hall County,
Nebraska 68883.
Thomas S. Stewart Law
Attorney at Law
3915 Avenue N, Suite C
Kearney, NE 68847-2700
ZNEZ A21,28,My5
NOTICE
Notice is given that the Articles of
Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-
tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The
corporation is authorized to issue
10,000,000 shares. The name of
the registered agent is Business Fil-
ings Incorporated and the regis-
tered office is located at 5601 South
59th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. The
name of the Incorporator is Busi-
ness Filings Incorporated and the
address of the Incorporator is 8020
Excelsior Dr., Suite 200, Madison,
Wisconsin 53717. The general na-
ture of the business is All Lawful
Business. The directors are Greg
Geist and Tammy Geist.
ZNEZ A28,My5,12
NOTICE
Planning Region Team 10
Annual Meeting Notification
The 2020- 21 Interagency Annual
Meeting for Planning Region Team
10 Early Development Network will
be held on Friday, May 8, 2020
from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at via
Zoom. No physical meeting will be
occurring. You can access the
meeting with the following infor-
mation:
95885965405?pwd=TG81VlpYZmxuMEM1ZU9vUVo3dG9iQT09
Zoom Meeting ID: 958 8596 5405;
Password: 05082020
Dial by your location:
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
The purpose of the Annual Meet-
ing is to provide a basis for com-
munication and problem solving
among all stakeholders in services
provided to children with disabili-
ties birth to age five and their fami-
lies and to establish a mechanism
for collaborative Child Find efforts
and program development. The
agenda for this meeting includes:
discussion and planning regarding:
year round services for infants and
toddlers; regional child find efforts
and regional data on referrals;
strengths, needs and constraints,
and recommendations for better
use of available resources. A com-
plete agenda, kept continuously
current, is on file at the office of the
Planning Region Team Co-Chairs
at ESU 10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ A28,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Divine Resort
Name of Applicant: Devon Roeder
Address: 403 E 15th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: NEW
General nature of business:
Massage Therapy
Devon Roeder
Applicant or Legal Representative
ZNEZ A28,t1
NOTICE
Request For Proposal
to Provide
Legal Services -
General Counsel
For Central Community College
Central Community College is ac-
cepting proposals for the purpose
of retaining Legal Services - Gen-
eral Counsel. Central Community
College seeks to contract with a
qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to
provide legal advice and support to
the College and department admin-
istration in the areas relating to, but
not limited to, procurement, con-
tracts, collective bargaining, con-
tract administration, grievance pro-
cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-
ics, schools, special education and
interpretation of state and federal
statutes and regulations. The Col-
lege intends to establish an Agree-
ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-
tional 12-month periods.
The complete RFP can be ob-
tained by contacting Carmen Tay-
lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:
All questions concerning this Re-
quest for Proposal are to be di-
rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-
chasing Manager, Email; carmen-
taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline
for questions is April 30, 2020,
10:00 AM CST.
Deadline for receipt of proposals
by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by
10:00 AM CST.
ZNEZ A21,22,23,28,29
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Vision, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd
Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The Company was formed
on April 23, 2020.
ZNEZ A28,My5,12