NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Big Wrench Auto, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Notice of Incorporation

is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Big Wrench Auto, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 2921 Ave M, Kearney,

NE 68847 and the name of the ini-

tial registered agent is Timothy J

Sinner.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act. The life of the corpora-

tion is perpetual.

4. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator for

Big Wrench Auto, Inc.

ZNEZ A22,29,My6

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Home

Within, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-

ability company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 204 E.

25th St., Suite 1, Kearney, NE

68848. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is An-

drew D. Romatzke, 204 E. 25th St.,

Suite 1, PO Box 2596, Kearney, NE

68848-2596. The general nature of

its business is to engage in and to

do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, including but not limited to

the power to purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

interests therein, and for all other

purposes authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on De-

cember 31, 2019 and will continue

for a perpetual period of duration.

Its affairs shall be conducted by its

member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-

cate of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company, and its initial members

are Lori L. Romatzke and Megan

M. Mitchell.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

ZNEZ A22,29,My6

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart &

Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LETHAL INJECTION DIESEL

SERVICE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Lethal

Injection Diesel Service, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 1825 I

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 23,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its sole member, Noel Car-

nahan, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ A29,My6,13

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number 20-123

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

13th day of March, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the object

and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to

Johnathan Dean Sabata.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the petitioner's name will

be changed from that of Johnathan

Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean

Sabata.

Johnathan Dean Dvorak

2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B

Kearney, NE 68845

308-240-0220

ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James

M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and

recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-

ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on June 10,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE

NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,

BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION

TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA., commonly known as

121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,

68836

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: April 29, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 214668).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20,27

NOTICE

Request For Proposal

to Provide

Legal Services -

General Counsel

For Central Community College

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting proposals for the purpose

of retaining Legal Services - Gen-

eral Counsel. Central Community

College seeks to contract with a

qualified lawyer(s) or law firm(s) to

provide legal advice and support to

the College and department admin-

istration in the areas relating to, but

not limited to, procurement, con-

tracts, collective bargaining, con-

tract administration, grievance pro-

cessing, litigation, civil rights, eth-

ics, schools, special education and

interpretation of state and federal

statutes and regulations. The Col-

lege intends to establish an Agree-

ment for a 5-year period with 2 op-

tional 12-month periods.

The complete RFP can be ob-

tained by contacting Carmen Tay-

lor, Purchasing Manager, Email:

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu.

All questions concerning this Re-

quest for Proposal are to be di-

rected to: Carmen Taylor, Pur-

chasing Manager, Email; carmen-

taylor@cccneb.edu. The deadline

for questions is April 30, 2020,

10:00 AM CST.

Deadline for receipt of proposals

by Purchasing is, May 6, 2020 by

10:00 AM CST.

ZNEZ A21,22,23,28,29

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

THRIVING LIFE THERAPY SER-

VICES, LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

1704 E. 46th Street Pl, Kearney,

NE 68847. The registered agent of

the Company is Lindsey R.

Wright, 1704 E. 46th Street Pl,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of the business will be to en-

gage in the transaction of any or all

lawful business, for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Nature of the Com-

pany is to provide mental health

counseling services. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

March 18 2020. Organizer Name:

Lindsey R. Wright.

 

ZNEZ A29,My6,13

Tags