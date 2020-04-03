 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, April 20, 2020, at 3:30 PM

at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-

ney, Nebraska. Attendance at this

meeting is also available and per-

mitted via teleconference. To con-

nect via telephone: 1 408 638 0968;

ext. 3086981971. An agenda kept

continuously current is on file at the

office of the Administrator of ESU

10 in Kearney.

N O T I C E

A total of 157 cases will be heard

by the Board in April, 2020. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

April 14, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Perot, Edward 82390 Burglary; Forgery 2nd Degree (3 counts)

Sandoval, Damian 72469 Pos

Firearm by Fugitive/Felon (3

counts); Terroristic Threats

Gibson, Scott 75759 Burglary (5

counts)

April 17, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Darling, Eric 81989 Criminal Mis-

chief; Theft by Unlwfl Taking or

Disp

Cockerham, Jordan 87463 Sex-

ual Assault 1st Degree; Tampering

April 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Bradley, Frank 80015 Aslt Peace

Ofcr/DCS Emp 3rd Dgr; Assault 1st

Degree; Assault 3rd Degree (3

counts)

Lopez, Juan 87876 Assault 2nd

Degree; Motor Vehicle Homicide

April 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -

Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Ruffin, Lamont 59959 Sexual

Assault 1st Degree

April 28, 2020 - 9:30 a.m. Tecumseh State Correctional

Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Nelson, Joshua 73272 Burglary

April 29, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Sheldon, William 81213 Tamper-

ing; Terroristic Threats; Use Fire-

arm to Commit Felony

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of P.C. Concrete Pave-

ment, crushed concrete foundation

course, earthwork, storm sewer,

pavement markings, traffic control,

and work incidental thereto for

2020 PART 1 IMPROVEMENTS -

Paving Improvement District No.

2020-01, as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 1 IM-

PROVEMENTS ". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

Bidder must submit a Bid on to-

tal combined improvements.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the dis-

trict ranges from $2,200,000 to

$3,000,000.

The estimated quantities of work

is as follows:

Item No. Description Approx.

Quantity/Unit

1 Mobilization

a) 2020 Construction 1 L.S.

b) 2021 Construction 1 L.S.

2 Traffic Control

a) Phase 1 1 L.S.

a) Phase 2 1 L.S.

a) Phase 3 1 L.S.

a) Phase 4 1 L.S.

a) Phase 5 1 L.S.

a) Phase 6 1 L.S.

3 Remove & Haul Pavement

20000 S.Y.

4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1000

S.Y.

5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk

27000 S.F.

6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.

7 Remove & Haul Storm Sewer

Pipe 600 L.F.

8 Remove & Haul Temporary

Pavement 750 S.Y.

9 Remove & Haul Curb & Gutter

Section 100 L.F.

10 Common Excavation, Estab-

lished Quantity (E.Q.) 6500 C.Y.

11 Overexcavate & Replace Un-

suitable Base Material with

Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.

12 Construct 6" Thick Crushed

Concrete Foundation Course

23100 S.Y.

13 Construct 8" Thick P.C. Con-

crete Pavement, Type 47B-3500

20750 S.Y.

14 Construct 8" Thick High Early

Strength P.C. Concrete Pavement,

Type 47B-HE-3500 250 S.Y.

15 Construct 6" Thick Driveway

Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1000

S.Y.

16 Construct 6" Thick Sidewalk

Pavement, Type 47B-3500 35000

S.F.

17 Construct 6" Thick Temporary

Pavement, Type 47B-3500 750

S.Y.

18 Construct Integral Curb 7000

L.F.

19 Furnish & Install Reinforced

Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III

a) 15" Diameter 50 L.F.

b) 18" Diameter 500 L.F.

c) 24" Diameter 50 L.F.

20 Construct Curb Inlet

a) 4' Wide Throat 6 Each

b) 8' Wide Throat 20 Each

21 Construct Grate Inlet 1 Each

22 Construct Junction Manhole 2

Each

23 Construct Permanent Pipe

Plug 13 Each

24 Tap Existing Structure and

Construct Concrete Collar

a) 18" Diameter Pipe 12 Each

b) 24" Diameter Pipe 2 Each

25 Connect to Existing Pipe and

Construct Concrete Collar

a) 18" Diameter Pipe 11 Each

b) 24" Diameter Pipe 3 Each

26 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene

Encasement

a) 6" Diameter 5 L.F.

b) 12" Diameter 20 L.F.

27 Directional Drill Restrained

Joint Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.)

a) 12" Diameter 30 L.F.

28 Furnish & Install Gate Valve &

Box

a) 6" Diameter 1 Each

29 Furnish & Install Fittings

a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee w/12"

Gate Valve 1 Each

b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each

c) 8" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each

d) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1

Each

d) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each

e) 6" Plug 1 Each

f) 6" Cap 1 Each

30 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury Fire

Hydrant 1 Each

31 Remove & Salvage

a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each

b) 6" Gate Valve & Box 1 Each

c) Fire Hydrant 1 Each

32 Adjust to Grade

a) Valve Box 30 Each

b) Manhole 25 Each

c) Water Meter Pit 4 Each

d) Curb Stop 20 Each

33 Furnish & Apply Pavement

Markings, Grooved & Painted

a) 4" Yellow Line 7200 L.F.

b) 4" White Line 2400 L.F.

c) 24" White Line 70 L.F.

34 Relocate Mailbox, Temporary

Location 32 Each

35 Relocate Mailbox, Permanent

Location 32 Each

36 Relocate Pedestrian Crossing

Advanced Warning Flashing Lights,

Posts, and Base 2 Each

37 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Diam-

eter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for

Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.

38 Furnish & Install 2" Diameter

Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for Fu-

ture Utility Department Use,

Trenched 3600 L.F.

39 Install Pull Box for Street

Lighting (Furnished by NPPD) 15

Each

40 Install Pull Box for Future Util-

ity Department Use (Furnished by

City) 15 Each

41 Furnish & Install Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn

Mix) 2 Acres

42 Furnish & Install Sod 20000

S.F.

43 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler

Head (includes line repair/replac-

ement to head) 50 Each

44 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &

Remove Erosion Control

a) Rock Entrance Road 5 Each

b Concrete Truck Washout 2

Each

c) Inlet Protection 29 Each

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $65 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents can be

obtained for a deposit of $110.

Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-

ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

within fourteen (14) days of the BID

OPENING, and in good condition,

will be refunded $25. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of approximately 7471

S.Y. of Pavement Removal, 9437

S.Y. Foundation Course 4" Thick,

1989 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete

Pavement Type SPR, 1747 Tons of

Asphaltic Concrete Type SLX, and

work incidental thereto for 2020

PART 4 IMPROVEMENTS (Q Ave-

nue Asphalt), as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 4 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$45 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

C & E ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska

Limited Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that C & E

ENTERPRISES, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 45 Lakeside Drive,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on March 27, 2020,

and will continue in perpetuity. The

affairs of the company shall be

conducted by its Members.

SECTION 3

NOTICE TO CITIZENS IN THE

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

OPPORTUNITY FOR WORK

 

The City of Kearney has received

a $395,000 Community Develop-

ment Block Grant (CDBG) from the

Nebraska Department of Economic

Development for Comprehensive

Development. The improvements

that will occur include sidewalk re-

placement and ADA curb ramp in-

stallation. This grant will provide

the City of Kearney the opportunity

to search for eligible local citizens

interested in participating in the

project. Section 3 of the Housing

and Urban Development Act of

1968, as amended through 1994,

provides that to the greatest extent

feasible, preference for economic

opportunities will be given to citi-

zens in Buffalo County who are de-

termined to be low-to-moderate in-

come individuals. A low-to-mo-

derate income individual can be

calculated by documenting house-

hold income of less than 80 per-

cent of the county median income.

Opportunities such as job training

and employment that arise through

this CDBG project will be directed

toward County residents. Contrac-

tors can be eligible for a Section 3

contract as awarded in connection

with CDBG projects if they meet

one of the following definitions:

o Business is owned by 51 per-

cent or more Section 3 residents;

o Business employs Section 3

residents in full-time positions;

o Businesses who subcontract

with other businesses that provides

economic opportunity to Section 3

residents.

Section 3 requirements apply to

the City as a grantee, if the funded

activity to the grantee is over

$200,000 and to all contractors and

subcontracts over $100,000. Sec-

tion 3 applies to the entire covered

project or activity regardless of

whether the activity was fully or

partially funded with covered assis-

tance.

If you wish to determine if you

qualify, have an interest in job train-

ing or have an interest in serving as

a subcontractor for this project,

please contact Lauren Brandt, City

Clerk at (308) 233-3216 or send in-

quiry to P.O. Box 1180, Kearney,

NE 68848.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April

14, 2020. Pursuant to the Gover-

nor's Executive Order No. 20-03,

this meeting will be held by vide-

o/telephone conference. Members

of the public may attend this meet-

ing electronically or telephonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

The following is the public hear-

ing, upon the recommendation of

the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Hilltop Hold-

ings, LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker

Properties, LLC for the Final Plat

for Hilltop Mall Second, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for a tract of

land being Lot 1 (to be vacated),

Hilltop Mall Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion to the City of Kearney located

in the Southwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 25,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (4915 2nd Avenue).

2 Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Hilltop Hold-

ings, LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker

Properties, LLC for Revised Plan-

ned District Development Plan Ap-

proval for the construction of com-

mercial buildings on property

zoned District C-2/PD, Community

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District and described as a

tract of land being proposed Lots 2

and 3, Hilltop Mall Second, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska (northeast of

2nd Avenue and 48th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

City Council shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A3,t1

 

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

ESTATE OF AUBREE JOY

HUBBARD, Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-47

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 23, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written Reg-

istrar's Statement of Informal Pro-

bate of the Personal Representa-

tives in Intestacy and that Ivin Hub-

bard and Natasha Hubbard, whose

address is 505 W Oak Avenue, Elm

Creek, Buffalo County, Nebraska

68836, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentatives of this Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate of

Buffalo County Court

Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of EUGENE W. UNICK,

Deceased

ESTATE PR 20-36

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will of

said Deceased and that the follow-

ing persons whose addresses are

as follows have been appointed

Personal Representatives of this

estate:

KRISTI K. McAULIFF

75211 RD 440

LEXINGTON, NE 68850

BEN E. UNICK

21870 355th ROAD

PLEASANTON, NE 68866.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 20, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the Court:

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 CENTRAL AVE.

P.O. BOX 520

KEARNEY, NE 68848

Attorneys for

Personal Representative

Raymond A. Hervert #11825

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

rhervert@msn.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of

JEANETTE HUTCHINSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-45

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 17, 2020 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

MARY KATHRYN EAST, whose ad-

dress is 2801 Grand Avenue #243,

Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before May 20, 2020 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

LAVERNE N. SCHUMER,

Deceased.

Case No.: PR 18-10

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for tele-

phonic hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, on

May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Any-

one wishing to participate must

contact the law firm of Tye & Rowl-

ing, PC, LLO, at least 48 hours in

advance of the hearing date to ob-

tain the dial-in telephone number

and passcode in order to connect

to the hearing.

Norbert H. Schumer,

Personal Representative

P.O. Box 87

Allen, NE 68710

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue; P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Thane L. Darby,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-48

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 30, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Luke J. Darby, 695 Short Court,

Dacono, CO 80514, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 3, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of

the County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-35

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Stephen

G. Orcutt, whose address is 4403

Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 20, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

16th & Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID#15073

3710 Central Ave. #13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308) 234-3595

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

G G & R PROPERTIES, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that G G &

R Properties, LLC (hereinafter re-

ferred to as “the Company”) is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company’s initial

designated office is 6135 53rd Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Thomas N.

George, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 6135 53rd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: March 30, 2020

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

HY HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21,201, et seq..

1. The name of the Corporation is

HY Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

JM HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21-201, et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

JM Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: John

Malcom the contents of unit #A1.

Including but not limited to siding,

tools, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KEARNEY COUNTRY CLUB

INVESTMENT GROUP, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kearney Country Club

Investment Group, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2800 19th Avenue, P.O.

Box 1207, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Bradley D. Hol-

brook, 322 West 39th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 31, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Kearney Country Club

2800 19th Avenue

P.O. Box 1207

Kearney, NE 68845

Kearney County Club, Member

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Lyon

Fuerte, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

4103 Ave F, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The registered agent of the

Company is Alicia Lyon, 4103 Ave

F, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on March

17, 2020.

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-38

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

MATEO OMAN,

A Child Under Eighteen Years

of Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom

it may concern, JOHN OMAN, the

natural father of MATEO OMAN,

born in 2019, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said child, that proceedings con-

cerning the afore-named minor

children are currently pending in

the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that a hear-

ing has been set for May 18, 2020,

at 3:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May 18, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

or personally appear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF AMENDED

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

OF

METHE COMMUNICATIONS

INC., hereafter known as

EEA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Amended Restated Articles of In-

corporation have been filed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act amending and restat-

ing the Articles of Incorporation as

follows:

1. The name of the Corporation

shall be EEA TECHNOLOGIES,

INC.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

1818 Central Ave., Kearney, NE

68847 and the name of the regis-

tered agent at such address is Dus-

tin Seevers.

4. The name and street address

of the sole Director is Dustin

Seevers, 1818 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

5. The filing is for the purposes of

updating the changes in ownership,

updating the addresses of the Reg-

istered Agent/office, updating the

directors and to change the name

of the corporation.

Dustin Seevers, Director

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:30 A.M.

on April 14, 2020 for the Site Work

and Concrete Construction on the

new Salt Building project at the

Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment. Said bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud at that time

and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars may be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment Salt Storage Building" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270. All bids must be re-

ceived by the Buffalo County

Clerk's office no later than 8:45

AM on April 14, 2020.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

