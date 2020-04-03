NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, April 20, 2020, at 3:30 PM
at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Attendance at this
meeting is also available and per-
mitted via teleconference. To con-
nect via telephone: 1 408 638 0968;
ext. 3086981971. An agenda kept
continuously current is on file at the
office of the Administrator of ESU
10 in Kearney.
N O T I C E
A total of 157 cases will be heard
by the Board in April, 2020. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
April 14, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Perot, Edward 82390 Burglary; Forgery 2nd Degree (3 counts)
Sandoval, Damian 72469 Pos
Firearm by Fugitive/Felon (3
counts); Terroristic Threats
Gibson, Scott 75759 Burglary (5
counts)
April 17, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Darling, Eric 81989 Criminal Mis-
chief; Theft by Unlwfl Taking or
Disp
Cockerham, Jordan 87463 Sex-
ual Assault 1st Degree; Tampering
April 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Bradley, Frank 80015 Aslt Peace
Ofcr/DCS Emp 3rd Dgr; Assault 1st
Degree; Assault 3rd Degree (3
counts)
Lopez, Juan 87876 Assault 2nd
Degree; Motor Vehicle Homicide
April 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -
Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Ruffin, Lamont 59959 Sexual
Assault 1st Degree
April 28, 2020 - 9:30 a.m. Tecumseh State Correctional
Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Nelson, Joshua 73272 Burglary
April 29, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Sheldon, William 81213 Tamper-
ing; Terroristic Threats; Use Fire-
arm to Commit Felony
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of P.C. Concrete Pave-
ment, crushed concrete foundation
course, earthwork, storm sewer,
pavement markings, traffic control,
and work incidental thereto for
2020 PART 1 IMPROVEMENTS -
Paving Improvement District No.
2020-01, as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-
als will be publicly opened, read
aloud, and tabulated immediately
following in the City Council Cham-
bers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS ". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on to-
tal combined improvements.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the dis-
trict ranges from $2,200,000 to
$3,000,000.
The estimated quantities of work
is as follows:
Item No. Description Approx.
Quantity/Unit
1 Mobilization
a) 2020 Construction 1 L.S.
b) 2021 Construction 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control
a) Phase 1 1 L.S.
a) Phase 2 1 L.S.
a) Phase 3 1 L.S.
a) Phase 4 1 L.S.
a) Phase 5 1 L.S.
a) Phase 6 1 L.S.
3 Remove & Haul Pavement
20000 S.Y.
4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1000
S.Y.
5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk
27000 S.F.
6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.
7 Remove & Haul Storm Sewer
Pipe 600 L.F.
8 Remove & Haul Temporary
Pavement 750 S.Y.
9 Remove & Haul Curb & Gutter
Section 100 L.F.
10 Common Excavation, Estab-
lished Quantity (E.Q.) 6500 C.Y.
11 Overexcavate & Replace Un-
suitable Base Material with
Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.
12 Construct 6" Thick Crushed
Concrete Foundation Course
23100 S.Y.
13 Construct 8" Thick P.C. Con-
crete Pavement, Type 47B-3500
20750 S.Y.
14 Construct 8" Thick High Early
Strength P.C. Concrete Pavement,
Type 47B-HE-3500 250 S.Y.
15 Construct 6" Thick Driveway
Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1000
S.Y.
16 Construct 6" Thick Sidewalk
Pavement, Type 47B-3500 35000
S.F.
17 Construct 6" Thick Temporary
Pavement, Type 47B-3500 750
S.Y.
18 Construct Integral Curb 7000
L.F.
19 Furnish & Install Reinforced
Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III
a) 15" Diameter 50 L.F.
b) 18" Diameter 500 L.F.
c) 24" Diameter 50 L.F.
20 Construct Curb Inlet
a) 4' Wide Throat 6 Each
b) 8' Wide Throat 20 Each
21 Construct Grate Inlet 1 Each
22 Construct Junction Manhole 2
Each
23 Construct Permanent Pipe
Plug 13 Each
24 Tap Existing Structure and
Construct Concrete Collar
a) 18" Diameter Pipe 12 Each
b) 24" Diameter Pipe 2 Each
25 Connect to Existing Pipe and
Construct Concrete Collar
a) 18" Diameter Pipe 11 Each
b) 24" Diameter Pipe 3 Each
26 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene
Encasement
a) 6" Diameter 5 L.F.
b) 12" Diameter 20 L.F.
27 Directional Drill Restrained
Joint Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.)
a) 12" Diameter 30 L.F.
28 Furnish & Install Gate Valve &
Box
a) 6" Diameter 1 Each
29 Furnish & Install Fittings
a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee w/12"
Gate Valve 1 Each
b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each
c) 8" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each
d) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1
Each
d) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each
e) 6" Plug 1 Each
f) 6" Cap 1 Each
30 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury Fire
Hydrant 1 Each
31 Remove & Salvage
a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each
b) 6" Gate Valve & Box 1 Each
c) Fire Hydrant 1 Each
32 Adjust to Grade
a) Valve Box 30 Each
b) Manhole 25 Each
c) Water Meter Pit 4 Each
d) Curb Stop 20 Each
33 Furnish & Apply Pavement
Markings, Grooved & Painted
a) 4" Yellow Line 7200 L.F.
b) 4" White Line 2400 L.F.
c) 24" White Line 70 L.F.
34 Relocate Mailbox, Temporary
Location 32 Each
35 Relocate Mailbox, Permanent
Location 32 Each
36 Relocate Pedestrian Crossing
Advanced Warning Flashing Lights,
Posts, and Base 2 Each
37 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Diam-
eter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for
Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.
38 Furnish & Install 2" Diameter
Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for Fu-
ture Utility Department Use,
Trenched 3600 L.F.
39 Install Pull Box for Street
Lighting (Furnished by NPPD) 15
Each
40 Install Pull Box for Future Util-
ity Department Use (Furnished by
City) 15 Each
41 Furnish & Install Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn
Mix) 2 Acres
42 Furnish & Install Sod 20000
S.F.
43 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler
Head (includes line repair/replac-
ement to head) 50 Each
44 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &
Remove Erosion Control
a) Rock Entrance Road 5 Each
b Concrete Truck Washout 2
Each
c) Inlet Protection 29 Each
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $65 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents can be
obtained for a deposit of $110.
Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-
ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
within fourteen (14) days of the BID
OPENING, and in good condition,
will be refunded $25. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of approximately 7471
S.Y. of Pavement Removal, 9437
S.Y. Foundation Course 4" Thick,
1989 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete
Pavement Type SPR, 1747 Tons of
Asphaltic Concrete Type SLX, and
work incidental thereto for 2020
PART 4 IMPROVEMENTS (Q Ave-
nue Asphalt), as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-
als will be publicly opened, read
aloud, and tabulated immediately
following in the City Council Cham-
bers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 4 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$45 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
C & E ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska
Limited Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that C & E
ENTERPRISES, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 45 Lakeside Drive,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on March 27, 2020,
and will continue in perpetuity. The
affairs of the company shall be
conducted by its Members.
SECTION 3
NOTICE TO CITIZENS IN THE
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
OPPORTUNITY FOR WORK
The City of Kearney has received
a $395,000 Community Develop-
ment Block Grant (CDBG) from the
Nebraska Department of Economic
Development for Comprehensive
Development. The improvements
that will occur include sidewalk re-
placement and ADA curb ramp in-
stallation. This grant will provide
the City of Kearney the opportunity
to search for eligible local citizens
interested in participating in the
project. Section 3 of the Housing
and Urban Development Act of
1968, as amended through 1994,
provides that to the greatest extent
feasible, preference for economic
opportunities will be given to citi-
zens in Buffalo County who are de-
termined to be low-to-moderate in-
come individuals. A low-to-mo-
derate income individual can be
calculated by documenting house-
hold income of less than 80 per-
cent of the county median income.
Opportunities such as job training
and employment that arise through
this CDBG project will be directed
toward County residents. Contrac-
tors can be eligible for a Section 3
contract as awarded in connection
with CDBG projects if they meet
one of the following definitions:
o Business is owned by 51 per-
cent or more Section 3 residents;
o Business employs Section 3
residents in full-time positions;
o Businesses who subcontract
with other businesses that provides
economic opportunity to Section 3
residents.
Section 3 requirements apply to
the City as a grantee, if the funded
activity to the grantee is over
$200,000 and to all contractors and
subcontracts over $100,000. Sec-
tion 3 applies to the entire covered
project or activity regardless of
whether the activity was fully or
partially funded with covered assis-
tance.
If you wish to determine if you
qualify, have an interest in job train-
ing or have an interest in serving as
a subcontractor for this project,
please contact Lauren Brandt, City
Clerk at (308) 233-3216 or send in-
quiry to P.O. Box 1180, Kearney,
NE 68848.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April
14, 2020. Pursuant to the Gover-
nor's Executive Order No. 20-03,
this meeting will be held by vide-
o/telephone conference. Members
of the public may attend this meet-
ing electronically or telephonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
The following is the public hear-
ing, upon the recommendation of
the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Hilltop Hold-
ings, LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker
Properties, LLC for the Final Plat
for Hilltop Mall Second, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for a tract of
land being Lot 1 (to be vacated),
Hilltop Mall Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney located
in the Southwest Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 25,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (4915 2nd Avenue).
2 Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Hilltop Hold-
ings, LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker
Properties, LLC for Revised Plan-
ned District Development Plan Ap-
proval for the construction of com-
mercial buildings on property
zoned District C-2/PD, Community
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District and described as a
tract of land being proposed Lots 2
and 3, Hilltop Mall Second, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska (northeast of
2nd Avenue and 48th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
City Council shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
ESTATE OF AUBREE JOY
HUBBARD, Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-47
Notice is hereby given that on
March 23, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written Reg-
istrar's Statement of Informal Pro-
bate of the Personal Representa-
tives in Intestacy and that Ivin Hub-
bard and Natasha Hubbard, whose
address is 505 W Oak Avenue, Elm
Creek, Buffalo County, Nebraska
68836, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentatives of this Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate of
Buffalo County Court
Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of EUGENE W. UNICK,
Deceased
ESTATE PR 20-36
Notice is hereby given that on
March 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will of
said Deceased and that the follow-
ing persons whose addresses are
as follows have been appointed
Personal Representatives of this
estate:
KRISTI K. McAULIFF
75211 RD 440
LEXINGTON, NE 68850
BEN E. UNICK
21870 355th ROAD
PLEASANTON, NE 68866.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 20, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the Court:
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 CENTRAL AVE.
P.O. BOX 520
KEARNEY, NE 68848
Attorneys for
Personal Representative
Raymond A. Hervert #11825
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of
JEANETTE HUTCHINSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-45
Notice is hereby given that on
March 17, 2020 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
MARY KATHRYN EAST, whose ad-
dress is 2801 Grand Avenue #243,
Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before May 20, 2020 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
LAVERNE N. SCHUMER,
Deceased.
Case No.: PR 18-10
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for tele-
phonic hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, on
May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Any-
one wishing to participate must
contact the law firm of Tye & Rowl-
ing, PC, LLO, at least 48 hours in
advance of the hearing date to ob-
tain the dial-in telephone number
and passcode in order to connect
to the hearing.
Norbert H. Schumer,
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 87
Allen, NE 68710
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue; P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Thane L. Darby,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-48
Notice is hereby given that on
March 30, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Luke J. Darby, 695 Short Court,
Dacono, CO 80514, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 3, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of
the County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-35
Notice is hereby given that on
March 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Stephen
G. Orcutt, whose address is 4403
Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 20, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
16th & Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID#15073
3710 Central Ave. #13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308) 234-3595
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
G G & R PROPERTIES, LLC
Notice is hereby given that G G &
R Properties, LLC (hereinafter re-
ferred to as “the Company”) is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company’s initial
designated office is 6135 53rd Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Thomas N.
George, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 6135 53rd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: March 30, 2020
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
HY HOSPITALITY, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21,201, et seq..
1. The name of the Corporation is
HY Hospitality, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
JM HOSPITALITY, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21-201, et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
JM Hospitality, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: John
Malcom the contents of unit #A1.
Including but not limited to siding,
tools, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KEARNEY COUNTRY CLUB
INVESTMENT GROUP, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kearney Country Club
Investment Group, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2800 19th Avenue, P.O.
Box 1207, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Bradley D. Hol-
brook, 322 West 39th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 31, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Kearney Country Club
2800 19th Avenue
P.O. Box 1207
Kearney, NE 68845
Kearney County Club, Member
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Lyon
Fuerte, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
4103 Ave F, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The registered agent of the
Company is Alicia Lyon, 4103 Ave
F, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Company was formed on March
17, 2020.
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-38
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
MATEO OMAN,
A Child Under Eighteen Years
of Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom
it may concern, JOHN OMAN, the
natural father of MATEO OMAN,
born in 2019, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said child, that proceedings con-
cerning the afore-named minor
children are currently pending in
the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that a hear-
ing has been set for May 18, 2020,
at 3:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May 18, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.
or personally appear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF AMENDED
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION
OF
METHE COMMUNICATIONS
INC., hereafter known as
EEA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Notice is hereby given that
Amended Restated Articles of In-
corporation have been filed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act amending and restat-
ing the Articles of Incorporation as
follows:
1. The name of the Corporation
shall be EEA TECHNOLOGIES,
INC.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
1818 Central Ave., Kearney, NE
68847 and the name of the regis-
tered agent at such address is Dus-
tin Seevers.
4. The name and street address
of the sole Director is Dustin
Seevers, 1818 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
5. The filing is for the purposes of
updating the changes in ownership,
updating the addresses of the Reg-
istered Agent/office, updating the
directors and to change the name
of the corporation.
Dustin Seevers, Director
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:30 A.M.
on April 14, 2020 for the Site Work
and Concrete Construction on the
new Salt Building project at the
Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment. Said bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud at that time
and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars may be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment Salt Storage Building" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270. All bids must be re-
ceived by the Buffalo County
Clerk's office no later than 8:45
AM on April 14, 2020.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
