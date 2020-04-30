 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that All

American Roofing LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 5815 O Ave. Pl.,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is USCA,

Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,

NE 68102. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska March 20 2020.

Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CODY STADLER

SOLUTIONS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Cody Stadler Solutions, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office Ad-

dress of the Company is 891 28

Road, Minden Nebraska 68959.

The Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is DDLG Business Services,

Inc., 9500 W. Dodge Road, Suite

100, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

Dvorak Law Group, LLC

9500 W. Dodge Rd., Ste. 100

Omaha, NE 68114

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Eagle Eye Truck Repair, Inc.,

whose registered agent is Kirk J.

Frecks and registered office is 558

W. Campbell Street, Minden, Ne-

braska 68959, was formed on April

20, 2020 to engage in any lawful

business. The corporation has au-

thorized 10,000 shares of capital

stock. The name and address of

the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-

more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

/s/

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

at 9:15 o’clock A.M. via Zoom

meeting. Said hearing will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey for property de-

scribed as: Part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 9, Township 10 North,

Range 16 West of the Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska to

be known as Kegley Administrative

Subdivision. Complete description

on file with the Zoning Administra-

tor.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

The agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory

Committee has been scheduled for

Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

at the Region 3 Behavioral Health

Services office, Kearney, Nebraska.

General meeting open to the pub-

lic. The agenda shall be available

for public inspection at the office of

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,

Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during

regular business hours or at

www.region3.net.

RAVENNA HOUSING

AUTHORITY

1001 GRAND AVE.

RAVENNA, NE. 68869

308-452-4233

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

The Ravenna Housing Authority

(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-

posals to remove bad and run new

sidewalks & driveways around and

through our housing complex.

Plans and bid documents can be

picked up the at the office at 1001

Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM

to 2PM.

As per HUD regulations, all re-

sponders must be registered with

the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-

bor Workforce Development and

have not been listed on the banned

or barred list or on denial of partici-

pation list from HUD.

Virg Gruhn

Executive Director

Ravenna Housing Authority

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given REUSE IT

CENTER, a Nebraska Nonprofit

Domestic Corporation, has been

organized. This public benefit cor-

poration commenced on December

5, 2019, and its duration is perpet-

ual. Its registered office is at 2011-

3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,

and the registered agent at that ad-

dress is Kristi Castillo. Incorpora-

tors include: Kristi Castillo, 2011-

3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,

but this Nonprofit will not have for-

mal membership or members.

DATED this 6th day of April,

2020.

/s/ Kristi Castillo

Kristi Castillo, Incorporator

Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,

& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 528

Alma, NE 68920

(308) 928-2165

