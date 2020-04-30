NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that All
American Roofing LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 5815 O Ave. Pl.,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE 68102. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska March 20 2020.
Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
ZNEZ A16,23,30
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CODY STADLER
SOLUTIONS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Cody Stadler Solutions, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office Ad-
dress of the Company is 891 28
Road, Minden Nebraska 68959.
The Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is DDLG Business Services,
Inc., 9500 W. Dodge Road, Suite
100, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
Dvorak Law Group, LLC
9500 W. Dodge Rd., Ste. 100
Omaha, NE 68114
ZNEZ A16,23,30
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Eagle Eye Truck Repair, Inc.,
whose registered agent is Kirk J.
Frecks and registered office is 558
W. Campbell Street, Minden, Ne-
braska 68959, was formed on April
20, 2020 to engage in any lawful
business. The corporation has au-
thorized 10,000 shares of capital
stock. The name and address of
the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-
more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
/s/
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
ZNEZ A23,30,My7
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
at 9:15 o’clock A.M. via Zoom
meeting. Said hearing will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey for property de-
scribed as: Part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 9, Township 10 North,
Range 16 West of the Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska to
be known as Kegley Administrative
Subdivision. Complete description
on file with the Zoning Administra-
tor.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
The agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ A30,My1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory
Committee has been scheduled for
Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
at the Region 3 Behavioral Health
Services office, Kearney, Nebraska.
General meeting open to the pub-
lic. The agenda shall be available
for public inspection at the office of
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,
Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during
regular business hours or at
ZNEZ A30,t1
RAVENNA HOUSING
AUTHORITY
1001 GRAND AVE.
RAVENNA, NE. 68869
308-452-4233
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The Ravenna Housing Authority
(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-
posals to remove bad and run new
sidewalks & driveways around and
through our housing complex.
Plans and bid documents can be
picked up the at the office at 1001
Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM
to 2PM.
As per HUD regulations, all re-
sponders must be registered with
the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-
bor Workforce Development and
have not been listed on the banned
or barred list or on denial of partici-
pation list from HUD.
Virg Gruhn
Executive Director
Ravenna Housing Authority
ZNEZ A30,My1,2,4,5
<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3089282165,PO BOX 528,ALMA,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given REUSE IT
CENTER, a Nebraska Nonprofit
Domestic Corporation, has been
organized. This public benefit cor-
poration commenced on December
5, 2019, and its duration is perpet-
ual. Its registered office is at 2011-
3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,
and the registered agent at that ad-
dress is Kristi Castillo. Incorpora-
tors include: Kristi Castillo, 2011-
3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE 68845,
but this Nonprofit will not have for-
mal membership or members.
DATED this 6th day of April,
2020.
/s/ Kristi Castillo
Kristi Castillo, Incorporator
Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,
& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 528
Alma, NE 68920
(308) 928-2165
ZNEZ A16,23,30