NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: John
Malcom the contents of unit #A1.
Including but not limited to siding,
tools, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
March 24, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall of the Council
Chambers. Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council, called a
public teleconference meeting, as
allowed by the executive order is-
sued from Governor Ricketts on
March 17, 2020, of the City Council
to order on March 24, 2020 at 5:30
p.m. with the following Council
Members responding to roll call:
Randy Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear,
Tami James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
None.
Consent Agenda:
At the request of City staff, Item 7
pertaining to the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 1 Im-
provement Project be amended to
exclude "in connection to the pro-
posed Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-01".
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held March 10, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
2020 Ky Tree-$24.48-smcs;
3M-$3,187.24-smcs;
4Imprint-$3,216.21-smcs; Ace Irri-
gation-$504.36-smcs;
Adamek,G-$18.67-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Auto
Parts-$25.44-smcs; Adventure En-
terprise-$300.00-smcs; Agri Co-
op-$1,589.10-smcs; Alamo Rent--
A-Car-$305.83-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$17,789.44-co; All Makes
Auto-$3,126.22-smcs; Alleluia
Rocks-$132.90-smcs; Ally B De-
signs-$150.00-smcs; Alphabet
Signs-$665.90-smcs;
Amax-$141.00-smcs; Ama-
zon-$8,365.75-smcs; America Li-
brary Assn.-$84.90-smcs; Ameri-
can-$2,883.33-smcs,co; American
Backflow Prevention-$75.00-smcs;
American Button
Makers-$121.54-smcs; American
Flags-$217.76-smcs; American Le-
gion-$101.48-smcs; Andersen
Wrecking-$100.00-smcs; Ander-
son, Shawn-$30.00-smcs; Any-
thingtruck.com-$462.26-smcs; Ap-
ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-
ket-$14.70-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$210.66-smcs; Arkle,S--
$60.00-smcs; Artisans Photogra-
phy-$1,480.00-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$2,118.29-smcs; Atlantic, the-
-$59.99-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$75.36-smcs; Aussie Hydrau-
lics-$113.04-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$404.75-smcs; Axon Enter-
prise-$2,473.20-smcs,co; B&H
Photo-$5,588.11-smcs;
Bachkora,M-$85.00-smcs;
Bahensky,D-$75.00-smcs; Baker &
Taylor-$2,814.61-smcs; Bal-
lard-$499.98-smcs;
Bamford-$725.00-smcs; Baum Hy-
draulics-$134.24-smcs; Beacon
Athletics-$377.00-smcs;
Bespalec,K-$170.00-smcs; Big
Rack Shack-$1,525.00-smcs;
Blackstone -$819.79-smcs; Black-
strap-$16,296.99-smcs;
Blaise,K-$38.00-smcs; Bless-
ing,P-$85.00-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$359,821.49-smcs;
Bombeck,M-$140.00-smcs;
Boogaarts-$64.03-smcs;
Bosselman-$19,563.66-smcs; Bra-
den,B-$85.00-smcs;
Broadfoot,A-$85.00-smcs;
Brown,C-$77.57-smcs;
Bruegman,C-$87.50-smcs; Brush,-
J-$85.00-smcs; Buffalo Co. Treas-
urer-$60.98-smcs; Buffalo Outdoor
Power-$843.33-smcs; Buggy Bath-
-$1,170.00-smcs; Build-
ers-$4,685.40-smcs,co; Bush,A-
-$85.00-smcs; Canva-$4.00-smcs;
Carquest-$1,239.51-smcs; Cash
Wa-$954.15-smcs; CCI Solu-
tions-$402.58-smcs; Center Point
Publishing-$75.96-smcs; Central
Comm. College-$265.00-smcs;
Central Fire-$284.50-smcs; Central
Hydraulic-$1,221.39-smcs; Central
NE Bobcat-$285.53-smcs; Cha-
vez,K-$88.00-smcs;
Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-
terman-$964.25-smcs; Chicken
Coop-$50.00-smcs; Chris-
tensen,M-$110.00-smcs;
Cintas-$190.19-smcs; City of Ky-
-$54,381.73-smcs,ps; City Plumb-
ing-$249.09-smcs; CO Chapter
ICC-$370.80-smcs; Cold Spring
Granite-$239.40-smcs; Coll-
ing,G-$290.00-smcs;
Comcate-$2,168.69-smcs; Com-
pass Navigation-$3,060.00-smcs;
Construction Rent-
al-$2,377.74-smcs,co; Control
Yours-$200.00-smcs; Cooney,S--
$26.05-smcs; Copycat Print-
ing-$1,581.98-smcs; Core &
Main-$1,931.36-smcs; Credit Man-
agement Serv.-$432.07-ps;
Cudaback,J-$100.00-smcs;
Culligan-$2,079.50-smcs; Cum-
mins-$164.34-smcs; Cutter &
Buck-$742.03-smcs; Dan's Plumb-
ing-$132.28-smcs; Data Pow-
er-$107.12-smcs; Dawson Public
Power-$20,966.63-smcs; Del-
l-$2,094.23-co;
Demco-$465.42-smcs; Dept. of
Education-$513.35-ps; Dettman,J--
$62.00-smcs; DHHS Drinking Wat-
er-$80.00-smcs;
Digicert-$1,610.00-smcs; Dish--
$217.12-smcs; Displays to Go-$-
133.53-smcs; Dolan Consult-
ing-$195.00-smcs; Drapery Den-$-
2,522.50-smcs; Dudker,J--
$80.00-smcs; Dynamic Distribu-
tion-$6,035.00-smcs;
Eacker,A-$85.00-smcs;
Eakes-$25,934.10-smcs;
Ebay-$42.75-smcs;
Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$54.00-smcs; Elliott Equip-
ment-$4,947.36-smcs; Embassy
Suites-$301.18-smcs; EMC Insur-
ance-$89.00-smcs; Engineer Sup-
ply-$969.24-smcs; Entenmann-Ro-
vin-$234.25-smcs; Enter-
prise-$374.80-smcs;
ESRI-$13,950.00-smcs; Exit Lit
-$156.22-smcs; Expedi-
a-$359.78-smcs; Express Carriage
-$5.00-smcs; Express We-
ar-$1,283.00-smcs;
Eyemed-$1,148.10-smcs;
Facebook-$250.00-smcs; Farm
Bureau -$45.00-smcs; Farmers Un-
ion-$414.00-smcs; Fastenal
-$1,270.57-smcs; Feddersen,C-$-
85.00-smcs; Fedex-$45.37-smcs;
Fiddelke-$5,253.12-smcs; Fire Pro-
tection Publication-$908.50-smcs;
Focus on the Family-$24.99-smcs;
Fort Bend Servic-
es-$14,352.00-smcs; Foxit Soft-
ware-$139.00-co; Fresh Water
Systems-$275.08-smcs; Fron-
tier-$7,168.64-smcs; Galco Indus-
trial-$82.91-smcs; Gale-
-$6,745.58-smcs; Garrett Tires--
$1,564.85-smcs; Gillham,S--
$210.00-smcs; Glass Doc-
tor-$85.00-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-
er-$1,646.16-smcs; Graczyk Lawn-
-$739.20-smcs; Graham Tire-
-$730.00-smcs; Grain-
ger-$1,172.47-smcs; Gray Jr.,L-$-
60.00-smcs; Gray,R-$1-
00.00-smcs; Grones Outdoor Pow-
er-$21.99-smcs; Hammond,A-$12-
5.00-smcs; Hanes Gear for Sports-
-$1,847.86-smcs; HelpCare Clin-
ic-$3,500.00-smcs; Hiemke,J--
$100.00-smcs;
Hireright-$56.51-smcs; HOA Solu-
tions-$9,519.00-smcs; Hobby Lob-
by-$437.33-smcs; Holmes Plumb-
ing-$399.37-smcs; Home De-
pot-$2,082.21-smcs; Hometown
Leasing-$159.08-smcs; Horn,C-$-
125.00-smcs; Hot
Meals-$10,000.00-smcs; Hotsy
Equipment-$4,495.00-smcs; How-
ard,A-$85.00-smcs; Huebner,J--
$30.00-smcs; Hunt,K-$-
135.00-smcs; Hurt,J-$6.70-smcs;
Hyatt House Chica-
go-$8,292.00-smcs; Hyatt
Place-$480.68-smcs; Hy-vee-
-$361.42-smcs; ICMA
-$6,904.23-ps;
Idexx-$1,436.62-smcs;
Idsecurityonline.c-
om-$479.00-smcs; Industrial Safe-
ty-$228.59-smcs; Inland Truck
Parts-$876.40-smcs; Integrated
Security -$1,240.00-smcs; Int'l
Assn. Chiefs Police-$380.00-smcs;
Int'l Society Arboricul-
ture-$230.92-smcs; Invoice Home-
-$5.00-smcs; IRS-$163,570.64-ps;
Jack
Lederman-$1,244.92-smcs,co;
Jack's Uniforms-$1,881.39-smcs;
Jackson Services-$235.00-smcs;
Johnson Controls-$1,911.20-smcs;
Johnson, Brooke-$26.00-smcs;
Johnstone Supply-$152.51-smcs;
Joseph's Beauty Col-
lege-$885.00-smcs; Kaval,K-$-
31.00-smcs; Ky Ace-$-
193.04-smcs; Ky Animal Shel-
ter-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$3,275.28-smcs; Ky Crete &
Block-$7.62-smcs; Ky Hub-
-$3,187.12-smcs; Ky Power
Sports-$399.20-smcs; Ky Quality
Sew-$68.95-smcs; Ky Tire
-$355.16-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$100.00-smcs; Ky Ware-
house-$614.80-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$10,941.06-smcs,co;
Kegley,C-$125.00-smcs;
Kegley,S-$85.00-smcs; Kelly Sup-
ply-$1,176.65-smcs; Kimball Mid-
west-$656.34-smcs; Kings III
Emergency-$1,749.44-smcs;
Konica Minolta-$458.91-smcs;
Kristensen,D-$75.00-smcs; Laser
Labs-$69.95-smcs; Lawson Prod-
ucts-$45.20-smcs; League of NE
Municipalities-$890.00-smcs;
Lepper,A-$85.00-smcs; Lewis,E-
-$440.00-smcs; Little Cae-
sars-$7.08-smcs; LS Train-
ing-$400.00-smcs; Luther,C-$-
135.00-smcs; Mac Tool-
s-$276.17-smcs; Macqueen Equip-
ment-$714.37-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$1,090.00-smcs; Magnolia
Market-$30.00-smcs; Mallory Safe-
ty-$607.81-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$2,787.92-smcs; Marriott
Cornhusker-$271.25-smcs; Masco
Electric-$155.53-smcs; Masek
Golf-$779.43-smcs; Master True
Value-$370.44-smcs;
Matheson-$430.96-smcs;
McAlevy,K-$220.00-smcs; MDI
Worldwide-$3,502.71-smcs; Mellen
& Associates-$2,956.65-smcs;
Menards-$6,226.94-smcs;
Messbarger,L-$320.00-smcs; Mi-
chell 1-$955.29-smcs; Micro-
soft-$423.76-co; Mid-America
Golf-$1,774.99-smcs; Mid-Amer-
ican Signal-$575.00-smcs; Mid-NE
Garage Doors-$1,200.00-smcs;
Midwest Connect-$191.20-smcs;
Midwest Turf-$840.20-smcs; Milco
Environmental-$5,210.11-smcs;
Miller,J-$85.00-smcs; Miller,L-$22-
0.00-smcs; Mil-
liman-$1,800.00-smcs; Minnesota
Trapline-$148.80-smcs; Miracle
Recreation-$51.00-smcs; Mirror
Image-$368.70-smcs; Mobile Pro
Shop-$41.04-smcs; Moonlight Em-
broidery-$1,999.50-smcs;
Morhain,M-$135.00-smcs; Mostek
Electric-$97.50-smcs; Mueller
Sprinklers-$13,939.00-smcs; Mu-
nicipal Emergen-
cy-$1,745.46-smcs,ps; Municipal
Supply-$9,773.73-smcs; Myers-
,T-$950.00-smcs; Nat'l Assn.
School Resource-$345.00-smcs;
Nat'l Fire Protection
Assn.-$419.95-smcs; Nat'l Infor-
mation-$80.00-smcs; Nat'l Pe-
n-$159.37-smcs; Naval Surface
Warfare-$150.00-smcs; NE Arbor-
ists Assn.-$75.00-smcs; NE Child
Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of
Revenue-$41,742.31-smcs; NE
FBI-$100.00-smcs; NE Games &
Parks-$171.84-smcs; NE Library
Assn.-$60.00-smcs; NE Safety &
Fire Equip.-$210.00-smcs; NE Title
Company-$251,135.50-co; NE
Truck Center-$5,409.78-smcs; NI
NDA App Permit-$90.00-smcs;
Northern Safety-$220.66-smcs;
Northwest Elec-
tric-$2,194.76-smcs; Northwestern
Energy-$11,588.60-smcs; NRG
Media-$410.00-smcs; Nutrien Ag
Solution-$195.24-smcs;
OCLC-$4,294.47-smcs;
Odeys-$38.18-smcs; Office Max-
-$1,945.26-smcs; Office Net--
$7,060.00-co; Office Sup-
ply-$57.76-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$118.69-smcs; O'Reilly Au-
to-$4,736.63-smcs;
Orscheln-$789.28-smcs; OTC
Brands-$19.94-smcs; Otter-
box-$16.00-smcs; Overhead Door-
-$93.50-smcs; Pacific Bow Butt-
s-$1,974.00-smcs; Padilla,J--
$75.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$76.41-smcs; Parish,D-$-
100.00-smcs; Parts Town-
-$8.06-smcs;
Partstree-$58.13-smcs; Peak-
,M-$85.00-smcs; Penny,C-$-
57.25-smcs; Pet
Pickups-$603.68-smcs; Phi Delta
Theta-$135.00-smcs; Photo Card
Specialists-$71.95-smcs; Ping-
-$2,765.84-smcs; Pioneer Manu-
facturing-$881.25-smcs; Pitney
Bowes-$60.00-smcs; Platte Valley
Auto Mart-$103.50-smcs; Platte
Valley Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;
Postermywall-$29.95-smcs; Pot O'
Gold-$230.00-smcs; PP*S Shop-
-$249.45-co; Prestige Flag-
s-$195.17-smcs; Presto-X-$895.-
00-smcs; Prima-$308.00-smcs;
Pro Track and Ten-
nis-$12,916.00-co; Pro-Ti-
nt-$772.50-smcs;
Provantage-$258.47-smcs;
Purdy,L-$75.00-smcs; Que Place
Garage-$22.50-smcs; Quil-
l-$962.50-smcs; Rainbow
Online-$59.35-smcs; Rasmussen
Mechanical-$1,102.81-smcs; Re-
corded Books-$451.86-smcs;
Recreonics-$2,496.53-smcs;
Redbox-$3.85-smcs; Redman's
Shoes-$200.00-smcs; Reinkes
Heating-$3,000.00-smcs; Retail
Websales-$181.71-smcs; Rheome
Tree-$2,695.00-smcs; Rock Au-
to-$19.38-smcs; Rockit Event Pro-
s-$1,187.50-smcs; Roth,K-$-
90.95-smcs; Rowe's Weld-
ing-$1,050.00-smcs; Russell,D-$-
100.00-smcs; Rutt,D-$85.00-smcs;
Safariland-$2,956.00-smcs; Safe-
lite Glass-$215.99-smcs; Safety
Products-$136.32-smcs; Sandry
Fire-$634.00-smcs; Sayler Screen-
printing-$100.00-smcs; Schindler
Elevator-$971.28-smcs;
Schroll,T-$19.00-smcs; Schu-
macher Bros Fenc-
ing-$220.00-smcs; Secretary of
State-$90.00-smcs; Sensit Tech-
nologies-$812.96-smcs; Sherwin
Williams-$228.63-smcs; Shredding
Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Sigma
Lambda Beta-$390.00-smcs; Sign
Center-$1,402.13-smcs; Sister Cit-
ies Int'l-$610.00-smcs; Skywest
Airlines-$173,699.25-smcs; Smith-
,R-$88.00-smcs; SOS Portable Toi-
lets-$440.00-smcs; Spec-
trum-$816.97-smcs; Sprinkler
Warehouse-$178.92-smcs;
Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs;
Sunmart-$42.05-smcs; Sustainable
Supply-$265.63-smcs; Sweetwater
Sound-$18.13-smcs;
Symless-$29.00-co; Table Church-
-$220.00-smcs; Tar-
get-$242.88-smcs; Taylor,K-$-
30.00-smcs; TCH Cen-
tral-$1,045.55-smcs,co; Thermo
Scientific-$62,400.00-co; Thomp-
son,A-$330.00-smcs; Thomp-
son,A-$125.00-smcs; Titan Ma-
chinery-$4,469.51-smcs; Tool
Parts Direct-$11.75-smcs; Towne
Place Suites-$574.60-smcs; Trac-
tor Supply-$1,019.99-smcs; Tran-
sunion-$119.60-smcs; Tucker Chi-
ropractic-$86.83-smcs; Tuck-
er,K-$1,268.75-smcs; Turner Body
Shop-$200.00-smcs; TVH
Parts-$382.62-smcs; Two-Day In-
tensive-$1,334.25-smcs; Uline
-$219.75-smcs; Union Bank &
Trust-$84,688.89-ps; Unique Mgmt
-$277.45-smcs; UN-
K-$25.00-smcs; UNL Agrono-
my-$320.00-smcs; UNL Market-
place-$26.89-smcs; UPS-$53-
.29-smcs; USA Blue Book-$1,2-
43.99-smcs; USA Pick-
leball-$40.00-smcs;
USPS-$224.40-smcs; Van Wall
Turf & Irrigation-$2,271.91-smcs;
Vertiv Services-$5,815.20-smcs;
Vessco-$9,856.00-smcs; Viaero
Center-$1,176.00-smcs;
Vistaprint-$54.26-smcs; Volvo
Trucks-$22.64-smcs; Wal-ma-
rt-$3,841.92-smcs; Walter,A-$38-
.00-smcs; Ward Laborato-
ries-$78.25-smcs; Web Net-
work-$71.97-smcs; Webstaurant
Store-$2,047.31-smcs; White,F-$5-
3.00-smcs; Whitney,C-$-
100.00-smcs; Wilco Life Ins.
Co.-$10.00-ps; Woodside,L-$85-
.00-smcs; World Book-$1,7-
77.00-smcs; WPCI-$241.00-ps;
Zabel,A-$48.15-smcs; Zabel,R-$1-
00.00-smcs; Zikmund,J--
$256.24-smcs; Zwiener,D-$-
75.00-smcs; Payroll Ending
03/14/20 -- $$488,970.58. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $138.58 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set April
14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date and
time for hearing on those applica-
tions where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-44
approving T-Hangar B-04 Lease
Agreement at the Kearney Regional
Airport between the City of Kearney
and Kent Orr.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-45
approving Change Order No. 2
showing a decrease in the amount
of $6,631.48, Application and Cer-
tificate for Payment No. 3-Final in
the amount of $13,021.16, and ac-
cept the Certificate of Substantial
Completion submitted by Nielsen
Contracting and approved by Oak
Creek Engineering for the 2019
Part 6 Improvement for East 1st
Street Flood Repair.
6. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 4 Im-
provements for the removal and re-
placement of asphalt roadway of
20th Street/Q Avenue/Coal Chute
Road from M Avenue east to the
City limits and set the bid opening
date for April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
7. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 1 Im-
provements for the removal and re-
placement of N Avenue from 28th
Street to 39th Street in connection
with Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-01 and set the bid open-
ing date for April 21, 2020 at 2:00
p.m.
8. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Patriot Boule-
vard/Drive Landscaping Project
and set the bid opening date for
April 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
9. Accept the bids received for
the Airport Lift Station Grinder and
adopt Resolution No. 2020-46
awarding the bid to Philip Carkoski
Construction & Trenching, Inc. in
the amount of $90,310.
10. Approve the Agreement for
the Use of City Right-of-Way be-
tween the City of Kearney and
Southern Public Power District
agreeing to terms on use of a por-
tion of the City's right-of-way for
electrical services and adopt Reso-
lution No. 2020-47.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. At the request from City Staff,
Ordinance No. 8409 creating Pav-
ing Improvement District No.
2020-01 for the South right-of-way
line of 28th Street and the center-
line Avenue N; thence North along
the centerline of Avenue N includ-
ing all of Avenue N right-of-way to
a point 36 feet South of the North
line of Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision,
a subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, and including all
lots and lands abutting thereon, all
in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska was withdrawn.
2. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8410 re-
pealing Ordinance No. 8394 and
amend the Salary Ordinance re-
flecting recommended classifica-
tion changes on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8410
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8410
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $90,539.50 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Nikkila ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $731.31 to Jonathan
Nikkila.
3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Moore ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $157.00 to Tami James
Moore.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:40 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours
by first calling 308-233-3216.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County Court, in an action where in
NATHAN KLINGINSMITH is Plain-
tiff and JOHN MALCOM is Defend-
ant, Case CI20-19, the following
described property owned by
JOHN MALCOM has been levied
upon:
(1) 2008 ROADMASTER
(Double Axle) Enclosed Trailer
(VIN# 5DT211L2481064279)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bedder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 23rd day of April,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 24th day of March,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine #90921
Deputy
