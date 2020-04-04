 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: John

Malcom the contents of unit #A1.

Including but not limited to siding,

tools, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

March 24, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers. Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council, called a

public teleconference meeting, as

allowed by the executive order is-

sued from Governor Ricketts on

March 17, 2020, of the City Council

to order on March 24, 2020 at 5:30

p.m. with the following Council

Members responding to roll call:

Randy Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear,

Tami James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

None.

Consent Agenda:

At the request of City staff, Item 7

pertaining to the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 1 Im-

provement Project be amended to

exclude "in connection to the pro-

posed Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-01".

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held March 10, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

2020 Ky Tree-$24.48-smcs;

3M-$3,187.24-smcs;

4Imprint-$3,216.21-smcs; Ace Irri-

gation-$504.36-smcs;

Adamek,G-$18.67-smcs; Ado-

be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Auto

Parts-$25.44-smcs; Adventure En-

terprise-$300.00-smcs; Agri Co-

op-$1,589.10-smcs; Alamo Rent--

A-Car-$305.83-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$17,789.44-co; All Makes

Auto-$3,126.22-smcs; Alleluia

Rocks-$132.90-smcs; Ally B De-

signs-$150.00-smcs; Alphabet

Signs-$665.90-smcs;

Amax-$141.00-smcs; Ama-

zon-$8,365.75-smcs; America Li-

brary Assn.-$84.90-smcs; Ameri-

can-$2,883.33-smcs,co; American

Backflow Prevention-$75.00-smcs;

American Button

Makers-$121.54-smcs; American

Flags-$217.76-smcs; American Le-

gion-$101.48-smcs; Andersen

Wrecking-$100.00-smcs; Ander-

son, Shawn-$30.00-smcs; Any-

thingtruck.com-$462.26-smcs; Ap-

ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-

ket-$14.70-smcs; Aramark Uni-

form-$210.66-smcs; Arkle,S--

$60.00-smcs; Artisans Photogra-

phy-$1,480.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$2,118.29-smcs; Atlantic, the-

-$59.99-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$75.36-smcs; Aussie Hydrau-

lics-$113.04-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$404.75-smcs; Axon Enter-

prise-$2,473.20-smcs,co; B&H

Photo-$5,588.11-smcs;

Bachkora,M-$85.00-smcs;

Bahensky,D-$75.00-smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$2,814.61-smcs; Bal-

lard-$499.98-smcs;

Bamford-$725.00-smcs; Baum Hy-

draulics-$134.24-smcs; Beacon

Athletics-$377.00-smcs;

Bespalec,K-$170.00-smcs; Big

Rack Shack-$1,525.00-smcs;

Blackstone -$819.79-smcs; Black-

strap-$16,296.99-smcs;

Blaise,K-$38.00-smcs; Bless-

ing,P-$85.00-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$359,821.49-smcs;

Bombeck,M-$140.00-smcs;

Boogaarts-$64.03-smcs;

Bosselman-$19,563.66-smcs; Bra-

den,B-$85.00-smcs;

Broadfoot,A-$85.00-smcs;

Brown,C-$77.57-smcs;

Bruegman,C-$87.50-smcs; Brush,-

J-$85.00-smcs; Buffalo Co. Treas-

urer-$60.98-smcs; Buffalo Outdoor

Power-$843.33-smcs; Buggy Bath-

-$1,170.00-smcs; Build-

ers-$4,685.40-smcs,co; Bush,A-

-$85.00-smcs; Canva-$4.00-smcs;

Carquest-$1,239.51-smcs; Cash

Wa-$954.15-smcs; CCI Solu-

tions-$402.58-smcs; Center Point

Publishing-$75.96-smcs; Central

Comm. College-$265.00-smcs;

Central Fire-$284.50-smcs; Central

Hydraulic-$1,221.39-smcs; Central

NE Bobcat-$285.53-smcs; Cha-

vez,K-$88.00-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$964.25-smcs; Chicken

Coop-$50.00-smcs; Chris-

tensen,M-$110.00-smcs;

Cintas-$190.19-smcs; City of Ky-

-$54,381.73-smcs,ps; City Plumb-

ing-$249.09-smcs; CO Chapter

ICC-$370.80-smcs; Cold Spring

Granite-$239.40-smcs; Coll-

ing,G-$290.00-smcs;

Comcate-$2,168.69-smcs; Com-

pass Navigation-$3,060.00-smcs;

Construction Rent-

al-$2,377.74-smcs,co; Control

Yours-$200.00-smcs; Cooney,S--

$26.05-smcs; Copycat Print-

ing-$1,581.98-smcs; Core &

Main-$1,931.36-smcs; Credit Man-

agement Serv.-$432.07-ps;

Cudaback,J-$100.00-smcs;

Culligan-$2,079.50-smcs; Cum-

mins-$164.34-smcs; Cutter &

Buck-$742.03-smcs; Dan's Plumb-

ing-$132.28-smcs; Data Pow-

er-$107.12-smcs; Dawson Public

Power-$20,966.63-smcs; Del-

l-$2,094.23-co;

Demco-$465.42-smcs; Dept. of

Education-$513.35-ps; Dettman,J--

$62.00-smcs; DHHS Drinking Wat-

er-$80.00-smcs;

Digicert-$1,610.00-smcs; Dish--

$217.12-smcs; Displays to Go-$-

133.53-smcs; Dolan Consult-

ing-$195.00-smcs; Drapery Den-$-

2,522.50-smcs; Dudker,J--

$80.00-smcs; Dynamic Distribu-

tion-$6,035.00-smcs;

Eacker,A-$85.00-smcs;

Eakes-$25,934.10-smcs;

Ebay-$42.75-smcs;

Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ehr-

lich-$54.00-smcs; Elliott Equip-

ment-$4,947.36-smcs; Embassy

Suites-$301.18-smcs; EMC Insur-

ance-$89.00-smcs; Engineer Sup-

ply-$969.24-smcs; Entenmann-Ro-

vin-$234.25-smcs; Enter-

prise-$374.80-smcs;

ESRI-$13,950.00-smcs; Exit Lit

-$156.22-smcs; Expedi-

a-$359.78-smcs; Express Carriage

-$5.00-smcs; Express We-

ar-$1,283.00-smcs;

Eyemed-$1,148.10-smcs;

Facebook-$250.00-smcs; Farm

Bureau -$45.00-smcs; Farmers Un-

ion-$414.00-smcs; Fastenal

-$1,270.57-smcs; Feddersen,C-$-

85.00-smcs; Fedex-$45.37-smcs;

Fiddelke-$5,253.12-smcs; Fire Pro-

tection Publication-$908.50-smcs;

Focus on the Family-$24.99-smcs;

Fort Bend Servic-

es-$14,352.00-smcs; Foxit Soft-

ware-$139.00-co; Fresh Water

Systems-$275.08-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,168.64-smcs; Galco Indus-

trial-$82.91-smcs; Gale-

-$6,745.58-smcs; Garrett Tires--

$1,564.85-smcs; Gillham,S--

$210.00-smcs; Glass Doc-

tor-$85.00-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-

er-$1,646.16-smcs; Graczyk Lawn-

-$739.20-smcs; Graham Tire-

-$730.00-smcs; Grain-

ger-$1,172.47-smcs; Gray Jr.,L-$-

60.00-smcs; Gray,R-$1-

00.00-smcs; Grones Outdoor Pow-

er-$21.99-smcs; Hammond,A-$12-

5.00-smcs; Hanes Gear for Sports-

-$1,847.86-smcs; HelpCare Clin-

ic-$3,500.00-smcs; Hiemke,J--

$100.00-smcs;

Hireright-$56.51-smcs; HOA Solu-

tions-$9,519.00-smcs; Hobby Lob-

by-$437.33-smcs; Holmes Plumb-

ing-$399.37-smcs; Home De-

pot-$2,082.21-smcs; Hometown

Leasing-$159.08-smcs; Horn,C-$-

125.00-smcs; Hot

Meals-$10,000.00-smcs; Hotsy

Equipment-$4,495.00-smcs; How-

ard,A-$85.00-smcs; Huebner,J--

$30.00-smcs; Hunt,K-$-

135.00-smcs; Hurt,J-$6.70-smcs;

Hyatt House Chica-

go-$8,292.00-smcs; Hyatt

Place-$480.68-smcs; Hy-vee-

-$361.42-smcs; ICMA

-$6,904.23-ps;

Idexx-$1,436.62-smcs;

Idsecurityonline.c-

om-$479.00-smcs; Industrial Safe-

ty-$228.59-smcs; Inland Truck

Parts-$876.40-smcs; Integrated

Security -$1,240.00-smcs; Int'l

Assn. Chiefs Police-$380.00-smcs;

Int'l Society Arboricul-

ture-$230.92-smcs; Invoice Home-

-$5.00-smcs; IRS-$163,570.64-ps;

Jack

Lederman-$1,244.92-smcs,co;

Jack's Uniforms-$1,881.39-smcs;

Jackson Services-$235.00-smcs;

Johnson Controls-$1,911.20-smcs;

Johnson, Brooke-$26.00-smcs;

Johnstone Supply-$152.51-smcs;

Joseph's Beauty Col-

lege-$885.00-smcs; Kaval,K-$-

31.00-smcs; Ky Ace-$-

193.04-smcs; Ky Animal Shel-

ter-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$3,275.28-smcs; Ky Crete &

Block-$7.62-smcs; Ky Hub-

-$3,187.12-smcs; Ky Power

Sports-$399.20-smcs; Ky Quality

Sew-$68.95-smcs; Ky Tire

-$355.16-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$100.00-smcs; Ky Ware-

house-$614.80-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$10,941.06-smcs,co;

Kegley,C-$125.00-smcs;

Kegley,S-$85.00-smcs; Kelly Sup-

ply-$1,176.65-smcs; Kimball Mid-

west-$656.34-smcs; Kings III

Emergency-$1,749.44-smcs;

Konica Minolta-$458.91-smcs;

Kristensen,D-$75.00-smcs; Laser

Labs-$69.95-smcs; Lawson Prod-

ucts-$45.20-smcs; League of NE

Municipalities-$890.00-smcs;

Lepper,A-$85.00-smcs; Lewis,E-

-$440.00-smcs; Little Cae-

sars-$7.08-smcs; LS Train-

ing-$400.00-smcs; Luther,C-$-

135.00-smcs; Mac Tool-

s-$276.17-smcs; Macqueen Equip-

ment-$714.37-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$1,090.00-smcs; Magnolia

Market-$30.00-smcs; Mallory Safe-

ty-$607.81-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$2,787.92-smcs; Marriott

Cornhusker-$271.25-smcs; Masco

Electric-$155.53-smcs; Masek

Golf-$779.43-smcs; Master True

Value-$370.44-smcs;

Matheson-$430.96-smcs;

McAlevy,K-$220.00-smcs; MDI

Worldwide-$3,502.71-smcs; Mellen

& Associates-$2,956.65-smcs;

Menards-$6,226.94-smcs;

Messbarger,L-$320.00-smcs; Mi-

chell 1-$955.29-smcs; Micro-

soft-$423.76-co; Mid-America

Golf-$1,774.99-smcs; Mid-Amer-

ican Signal-$575.00-smcs; Mid-NE

Garage Doors-$1,200.00-smcs;

Midwest Connect-$191.20-smcs;

Midwest Turf-$840.20-smcs; Milco

Environmental-$5,210.11-smcs;

Miller,J-$85.00-smcs; Miller,L-$22-

0.00-smcs; Mil-

liman-$1,800.00-smcs; Minnesota

Trapline-$148.80-smcs; Miracle

Recreation-$51.00-smcs; Mirror

Image-$368.70-smcs; Mobile Pro

Shop-$41.04-smcs; Moonlight Em-

broidery-$1,999.50-smcs;

Morhain,M-$135.00-smcs; Mostek

Electric-$97.50-smcs; Mueller

Sprinklers-$13,939.00-smcs; Mu-

nicipal Emergen-

cy-$1,745.46-smcs,ps; Municipal

Supply-$9,773.73-smcs; Myers-

,T-$950.00-smcs; Nat'l Assn.

School Resource-$345.00-smcs;

Nat'l Fire Protection

Assn.-$419.95-smcs; Nat'l Infor-

mation-$80.00-smcs; Nat'l Pe-

n-$159.37-smcs; Naval Surface

Warfare-$150.00-smcs; NE Arbor-

ists Assn.-$75.00-smcs; NE Child

Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of

Revenue-$41,742.31-smcs; NE

FBI-$100.00-smcs; NE Games &

Parks-$171.84-smcs; NE Library

Assn.-$60.00-smcs; NE Safety &

Fire Equip.-$210.00-smcs; NE Title

Company-$251,135.50-co; NE

Truck Center-$5,409.78-smcs; NI

NDA App Permit-$90.00-smcs;

Northern Safety-$220.66-smcs;

Northwest Elec-

tric-$2,194.76-smcs; Northwestern

Energy-$11,588.60-smcs; NRG

Media-$410.00-smcs; Nutrien Ag

Solution-$195.24-smcs;

OCLC-$4,294.47-smcs;

Odeys-$38.18-smcs; Office Max-

-$1,945.26-smcs; Office Net--

$7,060.00-co; Office Sup-

ply-$57.76-smcs; Of-

ficenet-$118.69-smcs; O'Reilly Au-

to-$4,736.63-smcs;

Orscheln-$789.28-smcs; OTC

Brands-$19.94-smcs; Otter-

box-$16.00-smcs; Overhead Door-

-$93.50-smcs; Pacific Bow Butt-

s-$1,974.00-smcs; Padilla,J--

$75.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$76.41-smcs; Parish,D-$-

100.00-smcs; Parts Town-

-$8.06-smcs;

Partstree-$58.13-smcs; Peak-

,M-$85.00-smcs; Penny,C-$-

57.25-smcs; Pet

Pickups-$603.68-smcs; Phi Delta

Theta-$135.00-smcs; Photo Card

Specialists-$71.95-smcs; Ping-

-$2,765.84-smcs; Pioneer Manu-

facturing-$881.25-smcs; Pitney

Bowes-$60.00-smcs; Platte Valley

Auto Mart-$103.50-smcs; Platte

Valley Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;

Postermywall-$29.95-smcs; Pot O'

Gold-$230.00-smcs; PP*S Shop-

-$249.45-co; Prestige Flag-

s-$195.17-smcs; Presto-X-$895.-

00-smcs; Prima-$308.00-smcs;

Pro Track and Ten-

nis-$12,916.00-co; Pro-Ti-

nt-$772.50-smcs;

Provantage-$258.47-smcs;

Purdy,L-$75.00-smcs; Que Place

Garage-$22.50-smcs; Quil-

l-$962.50-smcs; Rainbow

Online-$59.35-smcs; Rasmussen

Mechanical-$1,102.81-smcs; Re-

corded Books-$451.86-smcs;

Recreonics-$2,496.53-smcs;

Redbox-$3.85-smcs; Redman's

Shoes-$200.00-smcs; Reinkes

Heating-$3,000.00-smcs; Retail

Websales-$181.71-smcs; Rheome

Tree-$2,695.00-smcs; Rock Au-

to-$19.38-smcs; Rockit Event Pro-

s-$1,187.50-smcs; Roth,K-$-

90.95-smcs; Rowe's Weld-

ing-$1,050.00-smcs; Russell,D-$-

100.00-smcs; Rutt,D-$85.00-smcs;

Safariland-$2,956.00-smcs; Safe-

lite Glass-$215.99-smcs; Safety

Products-$136.32-smcs; Sandry

Fire-$634.00-smcs; Sayler Screen-

printing-$100.00-smcs; Schindler

Elevator-$971.28-smcs;

Schroll,T-$19.00-smcs; Schu-

macher Bros Fenc-

ing-$220.00-smcs; Secretary of

State-$90.00-smcs; Sensit Tech-

nologies-$812.96-smcs; Sherwin

Williams-$228.63-smcs; Shredding

Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Sigma

Lambda Beta-$390.00-smcs; Sign

Center-$1,402.13-smcs; Sister Cit-

ies Int'l-$610.00-smcs; Skywest

Airlines-$173,699.25-smcs; Smith-

,R-$88.00-smcs; SOS Portable Toi-

lets-$440.00-smcs; Spec-

trum-$816.97-smcs; Sprinkler

Warehouse-$178.92-smcs;

Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs;

Sunmart-$42.05-smcs; Sustainable

Supply-$265.63-smcs; Sweetwater

Sound-$18.13-smcs;

Symless-$29.00-co; Table Church-

-$220.00-smcs; Tar-

get-$242.88-smcs; Taylor,K-$-

30.00-smcs; TCH Cen-

tral-$1,045.55-smcs,co; Thermo

Scientific-$62,400.00-co; Thomp-

son,A-$330.00-smcs; Thomp-

son,A-$125.00-smcs; Titan Ma-

chinery-$4,469.51-smcs; Tool

Parts Direct-$11.75-smcs; Towne

Place Suites-$574.60-smcs; Trac-

tor Supply-$1,019.99-smcs; Tran-

sunion-$119.60-smcs; Tucker Chi-

ropractic-$86.83-smcs; Tuck-

er,K-$1,268.75-smcs; Turner Body

Shop-$200.00-smcs; TVH

Parts-$382.62-smcs; Two-Day In-

tensive-$1,334.25-smcs; Uline

-$219.75-smcs; Union Bank &

Trust-$84,688.89-ps; Unique Mgmt

-$277.45-smcs; UN-

K-$25.00-smcs; UNL Agrono-

my-$320.00-smcs; UNL Market-

place-$26.89-smcs; UPS-$53-

.29-smcs; USA Blue Book-$1,2-

43.99-smcs; USA Pick-

leball-$40.00-smcs;

USPS-$224.40-smcs; Van Wall

Turf & Irrigation-$2,271.91-smcs;

Vertiv Services-$5,815.20-smcs;

Vessco-$9,856.00-smcs; Viaero

Center-$1,176.00-smcs;

Vistaprint-$54.26-smcs; Volvo

Trucks-$22.64-smcs; Wal-ma-

rt-$3,841.92-smcs; Walter,A-$38-

.00-smcs; Ward Laborato-

ries-$78.25-smcs; Web Net-

work-$71.97-smcs; Webstaurant

Store-$2,047.31-smcs; White,F-$5-

3.00-smcs; Whitney,C-$-

100.00-smcs; Wilco Life Ins.

Co.-$10.00-ps; Woodside,L-$85-

.00-smcs; World Book-$1,7-

77.00-smcs; WPCI-$241.00-ps;

Zabel,A-$48.15-smcs; Zabel,R-$1-

00.00-smcs; Zikmund,J--

$256.24-smcs; Zwiener,D-$-

75.00-smcs; Payroll Ending

03/14/20 -- $$488,970.58. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $138.58 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set April

14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date and

time for hearing on those applica-

tions where applicable.

4. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-44

approving T-Hangar B-04 Lease

Agreement at the Kearney Regional

Airport between the City of Kearney

and Kent Orr.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-45

approving Change Order No. 2

showing a decrease in the amount

of $6,631.48, Application and Cer-

tificate for Payment No. 3-Final in

the amount of $13,021.16, and ac-

cept the Certificate of Substantial

Completion submitted by Nielsen

Contracting and approved by Oak

Creek Engineering for the 2019

Part 6 Improvement for East 1st

Street Flood Repair.

6. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 4 Im-

provements for the removal and re-

placement of asphalt roadway of

20th Street/Q Avenue/Coal Chute

Road from M Avenue east to the

City limits and set the bid opening

date for April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

7. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 1 Im-

provements for the removal and re-

placement of N Avenue from 28th

Street to 39th Street in connection

with Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-01 and set the bid open-

ing date for April 21, 2020 at 2:00

p.m.

8. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the Patriot Boule-

vard/Drive Landscaping Project

and set the bid opening date for

April 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

9. Accept the bids received for

the Airport Lift Station Grinder and

adopt Resolution No. 2020-46

awarding the bid to Philip Carkoski

Construction & Trenching, Inc. in

the amount of $90,310.

10. Approve the Agreement for

the Use of City Right-of-Way be-

tween the City of Kearney and

Southern Public Power District

agreeing to terms on use of a por-

tion of the City's right-of-way for

electrical services and adopt Reso-

lution No. 2020-47.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. At the request from City Staff,

Ordinance No. 8409 creating Pav-

ing Improvement District No.

2020-01 for the South right-of-way

line of 28th Street and the center-

line Avenue N; thence North along

the centerline of Avenue N includ-

ing all of Avenue N right-of-way to

a point 36 feet South of the North

line of Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision,

a subdivision to the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, and including all

lots and lands abutting thereon, all

in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska was withdrawn.

2. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8410 re-

pealing Ordinance No. 8394 and

amend the Salary Ordinance re-

flecting recommended classifica-

tion changes on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8410

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8410

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $90,539.50 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Nikkila ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $731.31 to Jonathan

Nikkila.

3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Moore ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $157.00 to Tami James

Moore.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:40 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours

by first calling 308-233-3216.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County Court, in an action where in

NATHAN KLINGINSMITH is Plain-

tiff and JOHN MALCOM is Defend-

ant, Case CI20-19, the following

described property owned by

JOHN MALCOM has been levied

upon:

(1) 2008 ROADMASTER

(Double Axle) Enclosed Trailer

(VIN# 5DT211L2481064279)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bedder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 23rd day of April,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 24th day of March,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine #90921

Deputy

