NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by First National
Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public
auction to the highest bidder in the
central lobby of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, Central & 15th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, on April 23,
2020, at 10:00 a.m.:
South Half of Lot Three (3), For-
rest Park Subdivision to Shelton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by the 5:00
p.m. on the date of the sale. This
sale is made without any warranties
as to title or condition of the prop-
erty.
DATED this 9th day of March,
2020.
FIRST NATIONAL
BANK OF OMAHA, Trustee
By: Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 9th day of March, 2020,
before me, a Notary Public in and
for said County and State, person-
ally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial
seal the day and year last above
written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan. 19, 2023
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on April 22,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the North-
west quarter of Section 22,
Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as being the
North 132.0 feet of the following
described tract of land: Referring
to the Southwest corner of the
Northwest quarter of Section 22,
Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East
on and along the East-West
quarter section line, 50.04 feet to
its intersection with the East
property line of the County Road,
and being the ACTUAL PLACE
OF BEGINNING; thence continu-
ing on said East-West quarter
section line, a distance of 330.89
feet to a point; thence North par-
allel with the said East property
line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.83 feet to a point;
thence West parallel with said
East-West quarter section line,
distance of 330.9 feet to a point
on the East property line of the
said County Road; thence South
on and along said East property
line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the
point of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: John
Malcom the contents of unit #A1.
Including but not limited to siding,
tools, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
April 17, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference.
Members of the public may attend
this meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) and District
C-3, General Commercial District
for property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
8 located in the Northeast Quarter
of Fractional Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
such tract of land also described as
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of said
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985
Coal Chute Road).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Preliminary Plat for
Blessing Premier Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast
Quarter of Fractional Section 5,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 8 located in the North-
east Quarter of Fractional Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, such tract of
land also described as being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of said Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3985 Coal
Chute Road).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Final Plat for
Blessing Premier Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast
Quarter of Fractional Section 5,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 8 located in the North-
east Quarter of Fractional Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, such tract of
land also described as being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of said Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3985 Coal
Chute Road).
4. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marlo
Johnson for the Preliminary Plat for
Johnson Commercial Fourth Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
7, located in Fractional Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of 625 East 1st
Street and North of Interstate-80).
5. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marlo
Johnson for the Final Plat for John-
son Commercial Fourth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of Government Lot 7, lo-
cated in Fractional Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of 625 East 1st
Street and North of Interstate-80).
6. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Charles and Kiley
Isaac to rezone from District AG,
Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
16, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street on 30th Avenue).
7. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Charles and Kiley
Isaac for the Preliminary Plat for
Isaac Acres, a subdivision being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-
nue).
8. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Charles and Kiley
Isaac for the Final Plat for Isaac Ac-
res, a subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 16, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of
70th Street on 30th Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-2316. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
Planning Commission shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
<addr:ELLICK, JONES, BUELT, BLAZER & LONGO, LLP,4023900390,9290 WEST DODGE ROAD, SUITE 303,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SONSHINE WORLD
A Nebraska Company
Notice is hereby given that Son-
shine World, Inc, has been incor-
porated under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, with its initial desig-
nated office at 2715 W. 39th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial registered agent is Lawrence K.
Sheehan and the street address
and mailing address of such initial
agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.
303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The
company was organized and com-
menced effective March 10, 2020,
and its period of duration is perpet-
ual.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
The Corporation is a Nonprofit
Corporation and is a public benefit
corporation and will not have mem-
bers.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Upper Room Brewery, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (the “Company”), has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company’s
designated office is 3911 I Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. Michael
Freitag is the registered agent for
the Company at such address for
purposes of service of process.
The Company was organized for
the purpose of engaging in the
transaction of any lawful business
and the performance of any lawful
activities that a limited liability com-
pany may engage in under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The Com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on February 10, 2020, and
it shall have perpetual existence
unless dissolved in accordance
with its Certificate of Organization,
its Operating Agreement or the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The affairs of the
Company are to be managed by its
members.
Nathaniel P. DeWald, #23716
DEWALD DEAVER
L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.
413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
Telephone - (308) 995-8848
Fax – (308) 995-6555
