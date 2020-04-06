 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by First National

Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public

auction to the highest bidder in the

central lobby of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, Central & 15th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, on April 23,

2020, at 10:00 a.m.:

South Half of Lot Three (3), For-

rest Park Subdivision to Shelton,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by the 5:00

p.m. on the date of the sale. This

sale is made without any warranties

as to title or condition of the prop-

erty.

DATED this 9th day of March,

2020.

FIRST NATIONAL

BANK OF OMAHA, Trustee

By: Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Fax: (402) 898-7130

Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773

Attorney for Trustee

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 9th day of March, 2020,

before me, a Notary Public in and

for said County and State, person-

ally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.

Witness my hand and notarial

seal the day and year last above

written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan. 19, 2023

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on April 22,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the North-

west quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as being the

North 132.0 feet of the following

described tract of land: Referring

to the Southwest corner of the

Northwest quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East

on and along the East-West

quarter section line, 50.04 feet to

its intersection with the East

property line of the County Road,

and being the ACTUAL PLACE

OF BEGINNING; thence continu-

ing on said East-West quarter

section line, a distance of 330.89

feet to a point; thence North par-

allel with the said East property

line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.83 feet to a point;

thence West parallel with said

East-West quarter section line,

distance of 330.9 feet to a point

on the East property line of the

said County Road; thence South

on and along said East property

line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the

point of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: John

Malcom the contents of unit #A1.

Including but not limited to siding,

tools, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

April 17, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference.

Members of the public may attend

this meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) and District

C-3, General Commercial District

for property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

8 located in the Northeast Quarter

of Fractional Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

such tract of land also described as

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of said

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985

Coal Chute Road).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Preliminary Plat for

Blessing Premier Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast

Quarter of Fractional Section 5,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 8 located in the North-

east Quarter of Fractional Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, such tract of

land also described as being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of said Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3985 Coal

Chute Road).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Final Plat for

Blessing Premier Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast

Quarter of Fractional Section 5,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 8 located in the North-

east Quarter of Fractional Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, such tract of

land also described as being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of said Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3985 Coal

Chute Road).

4. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marlo

Johnson for the Preliminary Plat for

Johnson Commercial Fourth Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

7, located in Fractional Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of 625 East 1st

Street and North of Interstate-80).

5. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marlo

Johnson for the Final Plat for John-

son Commercial Fourth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of Government Lot 7, lo-

cated in Fractional Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of 625 East 1st

Street and North of Interstate-80).

6. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Charles and Kiley

Isaac to rezone from District AG,

Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

16, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street on 30th Avenue).

7. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Charles and Kiley

Isaac for the Preliminary Plat for

Isaac Acres, a subdivision being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-

nue).

8. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Charles and Kiley

Isaac for the Final Plat for Isaac Ac-

res, a subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 16, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of

70th Street on 30th Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-2316. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

Planning Commission shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SONSHINE WORLD

A Nebraska Company

Notice is hereby given that Son-

shine World, Inc, has been incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, with its initial desig-

nated office at 2715 W. 39th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial registered agent is Lawrence K.

Sheehan and the street address

and mailing address of such initial

agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.

303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The

company was organized and com-

menced effective March 10, 2020,

and its period of duration is perpet-

ual.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

The Corporation is a Nonprofit

Corporation and is a public benefit

corporation and will not have mem-

bers.

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Upper Room Brewery, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (the “Company”), has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company’s

designated office is 3911 I Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. Michael

Freitag is the registered agent for

the Company at such address for

purposes of service of process.

The Company was organized for

the purpose of engaging in the

transaction of any lawful business

and the performance of any lawful

activities that a limited liability com-

pany may engage in under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The Com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on February 10, 2020, and

it shall have perpetual existence

unless dissolved in accordance

with its Certificate of Organization,

its Operating Agreement or the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The affairs of the

Company are to be managed by its

members.

Nathaniel P. DeWald, #23716

DEWALD DEAVER

L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.

413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949

Telephone - (308) 995-8848

Fax – (308) 995-6555

nate@holdregelaw.com

