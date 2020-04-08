 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:30

a.m. in the Conference Room of

Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-

dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: April 14th, 2020 at

7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County

Exhibit Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, April 24,

2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region 3

Behavioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

NOTICE OF MEETING

BOARD OF HEALTH

OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Meeting of the Board of Health of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday,

April 10, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference.

Members of the public may attend

this meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Board of Health shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

DOUBLE M TRUCK & TRAILER

REPAIR, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Double M Truck & Trailer Repair,

Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5630 Dunbar Road, Elm

Creek, NE 68836.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Mi-

chael Branstiter, 5630 Dunbar

Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Michael Branstiter

5630 Dunbar Road

Elm Creek, NE 68836

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

EJS AEROTECH, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that EJS

Aerotech, LLC, (hereinafter referred

to as the "Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 1408 East 57th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Edward H. Spill-

man, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 1408 East 57th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-46

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Allan Hollertz

as Personal Representative has

been filed and is set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska on May 7, 2020, at

11:00 A.M.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

PO Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Email rosborn@doclaw.net

(308) 995-8621 - Phone

(308) 995-6062 - Fax

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: John

Malcom the contents of unit #A1.

Including but not limited to siding,

tools, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KACT INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that KACT

INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 3355 E. 11th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 3,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 409 East

35th Street Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Isaac

Mertens, 409 East 35th Street

Kearney, NE 68847.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Mongo

Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th

Street Kearney, NE 68847.

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit

No. 10

 

Updated Notice: The regular

monthly meeting of the governing

board of Educational Service Unit

10 will be held on Monday, April

20, 2020, at 3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76

Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.

An agenda kept continuously cur-

rent is on file at the office of the

Administrator of ESU 10 in Kear-

ney.

