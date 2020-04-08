NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:30
a.m. in the Conference Room of
Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-
dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: April 14th, 2020 at
7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County
Exhibit Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, April 24,
2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region 3
Behavioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General
meeting open to the public. The
agenda shall be available for public
inspection at the office of Region 3
Behavioral Health Services, located
at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF HEALTH
OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Meeting of the Board of Health of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday,
April 10, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference.
Members of the public may attend
this meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Board of Health shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
DOUBLE M TRUCK & TRAILER
REPAIR, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Double M Truck & Trailer Repair,
Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5630 Dunbar Road, Elm
Creek, NE 68836.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Mi-
chael Branstiter, 5630 Dunbar
Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Michael Branstiter
5630 Dunbar Road
Elm Creek, NE 68836
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
EJS AEROTECH, LLC
Notice is hereby given that EJS
Aerotech, LLC, (hereinafter referred
to as the "Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 1408 East 57th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Edward H. Spill-
man, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 1408 East 57th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-46
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Allan Hollertz
as Personal Representative has
been filed and is set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska on May 7, 2020, at
11:00 A.M.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
PO Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Email rosborn@doclaw.net
(308) 995-8621 - Phone
(308) 995-6062 - Fax
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: John
Malcom the contents of unit #A1.
Including but not limited to siding,
tools, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KACT INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that KACT
INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 3355 E. 11th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 3,
2020, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 409 East
35th Street Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Isaac
Mertens, 409 East 35th Street
Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mongo
Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th
Street Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit
No. 10
Updated Notice: The regular
monthly meeting of the governing
board of Educational Service Unit
10 will be held on Monday, April
20, 2020, at 3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76
Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.
An agenda kept continuously cur-
rent is on file at the office of the
Administrator of ESU 10 in Kear-
ney.
