NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
Re: 446.0218
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following-described property will
be sold by Great Western Bank,
Trustee, at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska on April 30,
2020, at 10:00 A.M.:
Lots 598 and 599, in the Origi-
nal Town of Kearney Junction,
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, TOGETHER
WITH the South half of the va-
cated alley created in the Plat
and Dedication of Scott's Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, which
abuts said Lot 599 (above men-
tioned) on the North N/K/A Lots
598 and 599, in the Original Town
of Kearney Junction, now the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, TOGETHER WITH the
South half of the vacated alley
created in the Plat and Dedica-
tion of Scott's Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, which abuts said Lot
599 (above mentioned) on the
North, AND TOGETHER WITH the
West half of vacated alley abutt-
ing Lots 598, 599 and the South
half of vacated alley (above men-
tioned) on the East
commonly known as 1925 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a personal or cashier's check
in the amount of $5,000.00, with
the full purchase price, in certified
funds, to be received by the Trus-
tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the
sale, except this requirement is
waived when the highest bidder is
the beneficiary. (If the sale is held
after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-
ment remains the same, and the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
shall be received by the Trustee by
5:00 p.m. the following business
day.) The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary stamp tax.
This property is sold "as is" and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
If this sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return of
the deposit paid, or the purchase
price if paid by the Purchaser. The
Purchaser shall have no further re-
course against the Beneficiary, the
Servicer for the Beneficiary, the
Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-
ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-
ney. If you are a bidder other than
the Beneficiary, and you choose to
enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-
cepting the terms of this sale with-
out recourse as outlined in this No-
tice of Sale.
Great Western Bank, Trustee.
By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)
For Walentine O'Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street,
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE 68154
(402) 330-6300
ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ALFALFA CENTER FARM,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that AL-
FALFA CENTER FARM, L.L.C. (her-
einafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Lawrence L. Webb, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845.
Filing Date: January 17, 2019.
Lawrence L. Webb, Organizer
ZNEZ A9,16,23
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, April 14, 2020 via Zoom meet-
ing. Said meetings will be open to
the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners meeting will begin at 9:00
A.M. and the Buffalo County Board
of Equalization meeting will begin
at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-
tions seeking tax exemptions, de-
scriptions of the property and offi-
cial recommendations are available
by contacting the County Assessor
and/or County Treasurer via tele-
phone.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ A9,t1
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: April 14th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County
Exhibit Building
Join Zoom Meeting
549613036?pwd=V2xTYTFlYm41bllVQ0pHYlZjTDk2Zz09
Meeting ID: 549 613 036
Password: 277934
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
Meeting ID: 549 613 036
Password: 277934
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
ZNEZ A9,t1
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 400
CONTRACT ID: 4765
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
STP-L10D(104)
LOCATION: L10D, SHELTON LINK
IN COUNTY: BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on April 30,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
ZNEZ A9,16,23
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint has been filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska by Douglas Geisler,
Plaintiff against Carlos
Carrillo-Garcia and Maria Carrillo,
Defendants. The object and prayer
of said Complaint is to recover
damages relating to a motor vehi-
cle accident that occurred on De-
cember 2, 2015 in Kearney, Buffalo
County. Defendants are further no-
tified that the undersigned intends
to prosecute the Complaint as
soon as it may be heard.
Defendants are hereby given no-
tice that they must answer the
Plaintiff’s Complaint on or before
thirty (30) days after the last date
that this Notice has been pub-
lished, that date being April 9,
2020. If the Defendants fail to re-
spond, the Court may enter judge-
ment for the relief in Plaintiff’s fa-
vor, as demanded in the Complaint.
DOUGLAS GEISLER, Plaintiff
By: Thomas S. Stewart, #18956
Attorney at Law
3915 Avenue N, Suite C
Kearney, NE 68847-2700
ZNEZ M26,A2,9
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: John
Malcom the contents of unit #A1.
Including but not limited to siding,
tools, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ A3,4,6,7,8,9,10
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that an ac-
tion entitled Statewide Collections,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, v. Mark R. Martinez, has
been filed in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as Case
No. CI19-2533. Pursuant to Plain-
tiff’s Petition as filed on December
20, 2019, in said action, Plaintiff is
seeking a judgment against the de-
fendant(s) on its 1st cause of action
in the sum of $209.40 together with
interest at 6% per anum from and
after September 26, 2017, and the
cost of this action including a rea-
sonable attorney fee. In order to
defend the lawsuit, an appropriate
written response to Plaintiff’s Peti-
tion must be filed with the Court on
or before May 23, 2020.
Dated: April 6, 2020.
STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,
A Nebraska limited liability
company, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Lindsay E. Pedersen
Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA
#24712
Lindsay E. Pedersen,
Attorney at Law, PC, LLO
112 North Dewey Street, Suite B
North Platte, NE 69101
Email: office@northplattelegal.com
Telephone: 308-696-3250
Fax: 308-696-3252
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
ZNEZ A9,16,23
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Staab
Cattle Company, L.L.C. (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 37998 295th
Road, Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Tyler W. Staab, 37998
295th Road, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska March 06 2020. Organ-
izer Name: Tyler W. Staab.
ZNEZ A2,9,16
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at
7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing
Agency Conference Room, 2715
Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
ZNEZ A9,t1