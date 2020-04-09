 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

Re: 446.0218

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Great Western Bank,

Trustee, at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska on April 30,

2020, at 10:00 A.M.:

Lots 598 and 599, in the Origi-

nal Town of Kearney Junction,

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, TOGETHER

WITH the South half of the va-

cated alley created in the Plat

and Dedication of Scott's Subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, which

abuts said Lot 599 (above men-

tioned) on the North N/K/A Lots

598 and 599, in the Original Town

of Kearney Junction, now the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, TOGETHER WITH the

South half of the vacated alley

created in the Plat and Dedica-

tion of Scott's Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, which abuts said Lot

599 (above mentioned) on the

North, AND TOGETHER WITH the

West half of vacated alley abutt-

ing Lots 598, 599 and the South

half of vacated alley (above men-

tioned) on the East

commonly known as 1925 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

Great Western Bank, Trustee.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE 68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

Re: 446.0218

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Great Western Bank,

Trustee, at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska on April 30,

2020, at 10:00 A.M.:

Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Scott's

Subdivision to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

TOGETHER WITH the West half

of the vacated alley abutting said

Lot 5 on the East, AND TO-

GETHER WITH the North half of

the vacated alley abutting said

Lots 1 thru 5, inclusive, on the

South and abutting that portion

of the West half of the vacated

alley above mentioned on the

South,

commonly known as 1931 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

Great Western Bank, Trustee.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE 68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ALFALFA CENTER FARM,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that AL-

FALFA CENTER FARM, L.L.C. (her-

einafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Lawrence L. Webb, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

1257 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845.

Filing Date: January 17, 2019.

Lawrence L. Webb, Organizer

ZNEZ A9,16,23

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, April 14, 2020 via Zoom meet-

ing. Said meetings will be open to

the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov. The

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners meeting will begin at 9:00

A.M. and the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization meeting will begin

at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-

tions seeking tax exemptions, de-

scriptions of the property and offi-

cial recommendations are available

by contacting the County Assessor

and/or County Treasurer via tele-

phone.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A9,t1

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: April 14th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County

Exhibit Building

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

549613036?pwd=V2xTYTFlYm41bllVQ0pHYlZjTDk2Zz09

Meeting ID: 549 613 036

Password: 277934

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

Meeting ID: 549 613 036

Password: 277934

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

ZNEZ A9,t1

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 400

CONTRACT ID: 4765

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

STP-L10D(104)

LOCATION: L10D, SHELTON LINK

IN COUNTY: BUFFALO

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on April 30,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

ZNEZ A9,16,23

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint has been filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska by Douglas Geisler,

Plaintiff against Carlos

Carrillo-Garcia and Maria Carrillo,

Defendants. The object and prayer

of said Complaint is to recover

damages relating to a motor vehi-

cle accident that occurred on De-

cember 2, 2015 in Kearney, Buffalo

County. Defendants are further no-

tified that the undersigned intends

to prosecute the Complaint as

soon as it may be heard.

Defendants are hereby given no-

tice that they must answer the

Plaintiff’s Complaint on or before

thirty (30) days after the last date

that this Notice has been pub-

lished, that date being April 9,

2020. If the Defendants fail to re-

spond, the Court may enter judge-

ment for the relief in Plaintiff’s fa-

vor, as demanded in the Complaint.

DOUGLAS GEISLER, Plaintiff

By: Thomas S. Stewart, #18956

Attorney at Law

3915 Avenue N, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847-2700

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: John

Malcom the contents of unit #A1.

Including but not limited to siding,

tools, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Saturday April 11, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ A3,4,6,7,8,9,10

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that an ac-

tion entitled Statewide Collections,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, v. Mark R. Martinez, has

been filed in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as Case

No. CI19-2533. Pursuant to Plain-

tiff’s Petition as filed on December

20, 2019, in said action, Plaintiff is

seeking a judgment against the de-

fendant(s) on its 1st cause of action

in the sum of $209.40 together with

interest at 6% per anum from and

after September 26, 2017, and the

cost of this action including a rea-

sonable attorney fee. In order to

defend the lawsuit, an appropriate

written response to Plaintiff’s Peti-

tion must be filed with the Court on

or before May 23, 2020.

Dated: April 6, 2020.

STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,

A Nebraska limited liability

company, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Lindsay E. Pedersen

Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA

#24712

Lindsay E. Pedersen,

Attorney at Law, PC, LLO

112 North Dewey Street, Suite B

North Platte, NE 69101

Email: office@northplattelegal.com

Telephone: 308-696-3250

Fax: 308-696-3252

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ZNEZ A9,16,23

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Staab

Cattle Company, L.L.C. (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 37998 295th

Road, Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Tyler W. Staab, 37998

295th Road, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska March 06 2020. Organ-

izer Name: Tyler W. Staab.

ZNEZ A2,9,16

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at

7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing

Agency Conference Room, 2715

Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

ZNEZ A9,t1

